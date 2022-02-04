Bollywood – it’s not just a word, it’s an entire emotion. From the iconic dialogues to the mesmerizing backdrops, we still can’t get enough of
desi movies. Even with a variety of new shows and movies being served to us on a platter, there are a number of scenes from some iconic movies that have left a huge impact on our hearts.
Today, we have compiled a list of some beautiful scenes that we would definitely love to recreate at least once in our lives. If you are filmy by heart, then you are going to love this list. Read on!
1. With mesmerizing backdrops and some beautiful conversations, these scenes from literally have our hearts! Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani Source: Amazon Prime Video Source: Amazon Prime Video Source: Dharma 2. Laying on a grassy knoll and stargazing with your significant other as Arjun and Laila did in - if these aren't true goals, then we don't know what is. Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara Source: Amazon Prime Video Source: Amazon Prime Video 3. Dancer or not, the urge to re-create the from chaiyya chaiyya Dil Se song is damn real. Source: Netflix Source: Netflix 4. A cup of piping hot tea and the soothing sound of water waves crashing under the sky just like in these scenes from , this is something we all want right now. Wake Up Sid Source: Netflix Source: Netflix 5. How many of us have planned a trip to Goa with our friends right after watching ? *raises hand* Dil Chahta Hai Source: Netflix Source: Netflix 6. While we all wanted Shashi to land up with Laurent in English Vinglish, it wasn’t meant to be. But a tête-à-tête on a rooftop with a friend who cares is something truly valuable. Source: Zee5 Source: Zee5 7. Bhashkor Banerjee from gave us some major life goals! Piku Source: SonyLIV Source: SonyLIV 8. There are hugs, and there are simple, innocent hugs like the one Alia treats herself to in Dear Zindagi. Sign me up for that, please. Source: YouTube Source: YouTube 9. Rani watching the lit-up Eiffel Tower with Vijaylaxmi in . Because " Queen Vijay nahi toh kya hua, Vijaylaxmi toh hain". Source: Netflix Rani dancing in the bar, letting go of the insecurities that her toxic ex drilled into her. Source: Netflix If the opportunity ever comes up, who wouldn't want to recreate these scenes!