Bollywood – it’s not just a word, it’s an entire emotion. From the iconic dialogues to the mesmerizing backdrops, we still can’t get enough of desi movies. Even with a variety of new shows and movies being served to us on a platter, there are a number of scenes from some iconic movies that have left a huge impact on our hearts.

Today, we have compiled a list of some beautiful scenes that we would definitely love to recreate at least once in our lives. If you are filmy by heart, then you are going to love this list. Read on!

1. With mesmerizing backdrops and some beautiful conversations, these scenes from Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani literally have our hearts!

2. Laying on a grassy knoll and stargazing with your significant other as Arjun and Laila did in Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara - if these aren't true goals, then we don't know what is.

3. Dancer or not, the urge to re-create the chaiyya chaiyya from Dil Se song is damn real.

4. A cup of piping hot tea and the soothing sound of water waves crashing under the sky just like in these scenes from Wake Up Sid, this is something we all want right now.

5. How many of us have planned a trip to Goa with our friends right after watching Dil Chahta Hai? *raises hand*

6. While we all wanted Shashi to land up with Laurent in English Vinglish, it wasn’t meant to be. But a tête-à-tête on a rooftop with a friend who cares is something truly valuable.

7. Bhashkor Banerjee from Piku gave us some major life goals!

8. There are hugs, and there are simple, innocent hugs like the one Alia treats herself to in Dear Zindagi. Sign me up for that, please.

9. Rani watching the lit-up Eiffel Tower with Vijaylaxmi in Queen. Because "Vijay nahi toh kya hua, Vijaylaxmi toh hain".

Rani dancing in the bar, letting go of the insecurities that her toxic ex drilled into her.

If the opportunity ever comes up, who wouldn't want to recreate these scenes!