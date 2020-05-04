With lockdown imposed across the country, life as we knew it has changed completely. While most of us have gotten restricted to our homes, the effect is exactly the opposite on medics, police and essential service providers whose work has increased and become riskier than ever.

But that is not where their struggle ends, these people also face assault for doing their jobs which is a matter of shame for the country. Here we list some of those instances.

1. A police officer in Jalandhar was dragged on the bonnet by a person who was asked to stop the vehicle amid the lockdown.

#WATCH Punjab: A car driver drags a police officer on car's bonnet in Jalandhar, after the officer tried to stop the vehicle today, amid #COVID19 lockdown. pic.twitter.com/IZUuTHapsK — ANI (@ANI) May 2, 2020

2. Violators in Punjab chopped off a policeman's hand for trying to stop them from driving around during the lockdown.

Thanks to presence of mind and immediate help, his hand was later attached.

Nihangs chop off Punjab Policeman’s hand after cops stopped them from Patiala market amidst coronavirus lockdown pic.twitter.com/w3i2BpMhsm — #VandeMatram (@VandeyMatram_) April 12, 2020

3. A village chowkidaar was made to do sit-ups by a bureaucrat just because he asked him to show the pass.

A home guard in Bihar's Araria got punished because he asked an agricultural officer to show the pass while checking the car. ⁦@Rajput_Ramesh⁩ ⁦@PawanDurani⁩ ⁦@thakkar_sameet⁩ ⁦@yadavtejashwi⁩ pic.twitter.com/tbFeQrV7cR — Raajeev Chopra (@Raajeev_romi) April 21, 2020

4. Mob in UP's Moradabad threw stones at doctors who had come to help a person who was allegedly suffering from coronavirus. They also assaulted police officers who were trying to protect the medics.

Moradabad: Some people pelted stones at medical team&police which had gone to take a person possibly infected with #COVID."When our team boarded ambulance with patient,suddenly crowd emerged&started pelting stones.Some doctors are still there.We are injured,"says ambulance driver pic.twitter.com/Rpo5jDRuJY — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) April 15, 2020

5. A doctor in Meerut ended up fracturing his hand after a violent attack by people in his society.

6. A doctor and a policeman were attacked by a farmer and his sons, when they were merely trying to screen a possible coronavirus patient.

7. A medic, who worked on the frontline, was denied cremation by people after his death due to coronavirus. No one from his family could be a part of his last rites.

It was heartbreaking to speak to Dr Pradeep Kumar a doctor who had to bury his own colleague & friend Dr Simon Hercules, who was denied a burial by violent mobs in Chennai, suspecting his dead body would spread corona virus. A lesson for all of us. #BeHuman#EachOneReachOne https://t.co/ounonKDdTQ — Debesh Banerjee (@debeshbanerjee) April 24, 2020

8. Men delivering food and other essential items were beaten up mercilessly for no fault of theirs.

And these are some pictures of brutality across cities like Mumbai and Delhi today. Delivery folks who were trying to deliver food and medicines.. clearly they don’t understand on ground what are essential services.. @narendramodi @CMOMaharashtra pic.twitter.com/uYmLr9oXjb — Samidha Sharma (@samidhas) March 24, 2020

9. Two AIIMS Bhopal doctors on emergency coronavirus duty, were beaten up by the police as they were returning home from work.

The police claimed they weren't wearing masks but that doesn't justify severe brutality of this nature in any way.

⁦Dear ⁦@narendramodi⁩

⁦@AmitShah⁩

⁦@CMMadhyaPradesh⁩ ⁦@MPPolice__⁩



Doctors from AIIMS Bhopal were beaten up by police on the way home from hospital postings, even after explaining that they were returning from work. Very sad! #CoronavirusOutbreakindia pic.twitter.com/4G0u3MDXCE — Virendra singh (@contrarian_mind) April 9, 2020

10. An IndiGo employee and her mother faced discrimination in their society by fellow residents who believed they could spread coronavirus.

Have some humanity people .. Listen to Amrita..crew with @IndiGo6E ,she is broken from being discriminated,for wht?? For doing her duty ?When she is gone for her job, her mother is even refused groceries in her society.

This is highly unacceptable #COVIDIOTS #Covid19India pic.twitter.com/3p3EhYto1j — Priyanka kandpal प्रियंका ਪ੍ਰਿਯੰਕਾ پرینکا (@pri_kandpal) March 24, 2020

Imagine putting your life at risk for others and then having to go through this.