Exploring different positions during anal penetration can greatly enhance the experience, offering a range of sensations, comfort levels, and connection between partners. Whether you’re a beginner looking for gentle, easy-to-manage positions or a seasoned couple wanting to experiment with more adventurous angles, finding the best position for anal penetration can make all the difference.

In this guide, we’ll dive into over 30 different positions that are perfect for anal play, each offering its own unique benefits in terms of comfort, control, and pleasure. Whether you’re seeking deep penetration or a slow, sensual build-up, these positions will help you discover new ways to enjoy anal intimacy.

1. The Classic Doggy Style

One of the most well-known and best positions for anal penetration, the Doggy Style position allows the receiving partner to be on all fours while the penetrating partner enters from behind. This position gives the penetrating partner great control and offers deep penetration, while the receiving partner can adjust their position to find the most comfortable angle.

2. The Pillow Assist

The Pillow Assist is a slight variation of Doggy Style, with the receiving partner placing a pillow under their hips to lift their pelvis. This small change can help create a better angle for penetration, adding comfort and making it easier for both partners to enjoy the experience.

3. The Reclined Doggy

In the Reclined Doggy, the receiving partner is on their knees and elbows, but instead of staying on all fours, they lower their upper body to the bed or surface. This reduces strain on the back and arms, allowing for a more relaxed yet intimate experience.

4. The Side Saddle

In this position, the receiving partner lies on their side with their legs slightly bent, while the penetrating partner kneels behind them. This is one of the more comfortable positions for anal penetration as it allows both partners to relax while still offering great control over depth and angle.

5. The Reverse Cowgirl

For couples looking to switch things up, the Reverse Cowgirl position is a fun option. The receiving partner sits on top, facing away from the penetrating partner. This position gives the receiving partner more control over the speed and depth of penetration while offering a new perspective for both partners.

6. The Face-to-Face Tuck

This intimate position involves the receiving partner lying on their back with their legs pulled up to their chest. The penetrating partner kneels in front, allowing for easy eye contact and the ability to control the pace. This is one of the Sex positions for deep penetration when seeking intimacy and a more controlled rhythm.

7. The Lazy Doggy

A relaxed take on Doggy Style, the Lazy Doggy involves the receiving partner lying face down on the bed while the penetrating partner lies on top of them. This position allows for slow, deep penetration and close contact, making it ideal for those seeking a sensual, leisurely experience.

8. The Squat and Ride

In this adventurous position, the receiving partner squats over the penetrating partner, who is lying down on their back. This position requires a bit more strength and balance but offers a fun and unique angle for both partners to enjoy.

9. The Bridge

The Bridge position involves the receiving partner lying on their back, lifting their hips into the air while the penetrating partner kneels or stands behind them. This creates an elevated angle that allows for deep penetration, while the receiving partner can rest on their shoulders and neck for support.

10. The Spooning Position

Spooning is one of the most comfortable and intimate positions for anal penetration. Both partners lie on their sides, with the penetrating partner behind the receiving partner. This position is gentle, allowing for easy entry and great control over depth, making it perfect for beginners or those looking for a more relaxed experience. This is one of the best Sex positions for kinky sex.

11. The Lifted Leg

In the Lifted Leg position, the receiving partner lies on their back while the penetrating partner lifts one of their legs. This creates a unique angle for penetration and allows for deeper access, while also keeping things intimate and close.

12. The Standing Entry

For a more spontaneous option, try the Standing Entry. In this position, the receiving partner leans over a surface, such as a table or counter, while the penetrating partner stands behind them. This position is ideal for couples who want to try something adventurous and playful.

13. The Flatiron

The Flatiron position involves the receiving partner lying flat on their stomach with their legs together, while the penetrating partner enters from behind. This creates a tight, deep angle for penetration and allows for slow, controlled movements.

14. The Kneeling Butterfly

In this position, the receiving partner lies on their back with their legs spread wide, while the penetrating partner kneels between their legs. The Kneeling Butterfly is a great position for those who want to experiment with different angles and enjoy full visibility of each other. This is one of the best Sex positions for small penis.

15. The Bent-Over Chair

This position adds a fun prop into the mix. The receiving partner bends over the back of a chair, while the penetrating partner stands behind them. The chair offers support for the receiving partner, making it a comfortable option for deeper penetration. This is one of the best Chair sex positions.

16. The Superman

In this position, the receiving partner lies on their stomach with their arms stretched out in front, similar to a Superman pose. The penetrating partner kneels behind them, allowing for gentle, slow penetration that can build up to more intensity as both partners get comfortable.

17. The Cross-Legged Surprise

The Cross-Legged Surprise involves the receiving partner sitting with their legs crossed, while the penetrating partner kneels behind them. This position allows for great control over the angle and depth of penetration, offering a fresh take on seated positions. This is one of the best Couch sex positions.

18. The Side-by-Side Entry

Similar to spooning, the Side-by-Side Entry has both partners lying on their sides, but instead of staying completely aligned, the receiving partner angles their hips to the side for easier penetration. This is one of the best positions for anal penetration if you’re looking for both comfort and control.

19. The Seated Ride

In this position, the receiving partner sits on the lap of the penetrating partner, facing away. This is a great option for slow, controlled movements and offers both partners the opportunity to relax and enjoy the sensations.

20. The High Kneel

The High Kneel position involves the receiving partner on their knees, with their upper body supported by a bed or chair, while the penetrating partner stands or kneels behind them. This offers a deep angle for penetration and allows the penetrating partner full control over the rhythm. This is one of the best Car sex positions.

21. The Spread Eagle

For a more open position, the receiving partner lies on their back with their legs spread wide, while the penetrating partner kneels between their legs. The Spread Eagle allows for deep penetration and great visibility between partners.

22. The One-Leg Up

This position is similar to the Standing Entry, but with a twist. The receiving partner stands on one leg while lifting the other leg onto a surface, such as a bed or chair. The penetrating partner stands behind, offering a more adventurous and playful angle.

23. The Forward Bend

In this position, the receiving partner bends over at the waist, either standing or kneeling on a surface. The penetrating partner enters from behind, allowing for deep penetration at a comfortable angle. This is one of the Standing sex position.

24. The Tabletop Support

Using a table or sturdy surface, the receiving partner bends over while the penetrating partner stands behind them. The tabletop offers support and creates an ideal angle for both partners to enjoy.

25. The Kneeling Push-Up

For a more athletic option, the receiving partner gets into a push-up position, while the penetrating partner kneels behind them. This position allows for deep penetration, but also requires strength and balance from the receiving partner.

26. The Spread Kneel

In this position, the receiving partner kneels on all fours but keeps their knees wide apart. The penetrating partner enters from behind, offering deep penetration and plenty of control.

27. The Chair Straddle

The receiving partner sits on a chair, straddling the back of it, while the penetrating partner stands or kneels behind them. This position allows for close contact and a comfortable seated experience.

28. The Lying Lotus

Both partners lie down, with the receiving partner on their back and the penetrating partner on top, legs entangled. The Lying Lotus creates an intimate and slow-paced environment for deep, controlled penetration.

29. The Supported Bridge

In this position, the receiving partner lies on their back and lifts their hips into a bridge, with their legs supported by the penetrating partner’s arms. This position offers a great angle for deep penetration while keeping things intimate.

30. The Elevated Doggy

The receiving partner is in the classic Doggy Style position, but with their knees elevated on a cushion or pillow. This slight change in height offers a new angle for penetration and adds an extra level of comfort. This is one of the Unique Sex Position.

These best positions for anal penetration for deep offer a variety of options for couples to experiment with, whether you’re looking for slow, intimate moments or more adventurous experiences.

