Spicing up your love life is all about exploring new and exciting ways to connect, and what better way to do that than with some crazy sex positions? If you’re looking to break away from the ordinary and dive into a world of wild, adventurous fun, you’ve come to the right place. From acrobatic positions that require a little extra flexibility to crazy sex moves that can take your pleasure to the next level, these wild styles are designed to keep things fresh, exciting, and totally unpredictable.

Whether you’re up for a challenge or just curious about pushing boundaries, this list of 50 crazy sex techniques will give you a lot to play with. These positions aren’t just physically adventurous, they’re also about bringing more fun and creativity into your intimate life. So, get ready to shake things up and explore crazy sex positions to try that will leave both you and your partner feeling closer, more connected, and, of course, fully satisfied!

1. The Flying V

US Sun

An insane sex position where the receiving partner lies on their back with legs in a ‘V’ shape while the penetrating partner stands or kneels, controlling deep, rhythmic thrusts. This is one of the sex moves to drive him crazy. This is one of the Simple Sex Positions For Beginners.

2. The Elevator

lovehoney

A vertical position where one partner lifts the other up against the wall, allowing for gravity-defying pleasure and intense penetration. Perfect for partners looking for crazy sex moves with a touch of adrenaline.

3. The Full Circle

women’s health

Both partners sit facing each other with their legs wrapped around each other’s waists, creating a full-circle connection. This crazy sex position allows for close intimacy and intense eye contact. This is one of the best sex position for the first time.

4. The Bridge of Ecstasy

my sex toy guide

In this one, the receiving partner forms a bridge by lifting their hips off the ground while the penetrating partner kneels behind them, allowing for deep thrusts and maximum control.

5. The Helicopter

business insider

The receiving partner spins around while staying connected, offering a 360-degree experience of sensation and fun. This is one of the craziest sex positions that tests balance and coordination. This is one of the best Sex positions for deep penetration.

6. The Spinning Top

school of squirt

In this crazy sex technique, the receiving partner sits on top and spins in circles while maintaining penetration, creating different sensations with every twist.

7. The Over the Edge

the enhanced male

The receiving partner bends over the edge of a bed or couch while the penetrating partner stands behind, allowing for firm, deep thrusting and a powerful angle.

8. The Acrobat

sexual positions guide

In this challenging insane sex position, the receiving partner stands on their hands or forearms while the penetrating partner holds their legs in the air, adding an acrobatic element to the experience.

9. The X Marks the Spot

US Sun

Both partners lie flat but in an ‘X’ shape, with legs spread wide. This position offers new angles for deep penetration and a sense of adventure.

10. The Inverted Cowgirl

women’s health

A wild twist on the classic cowgirl, the receiving partner faces away but leans back, allowing for reverse control and deeper sensations. This is one of the best Sex positions for kinky sex.

11. The Supernova

cosmopolitan

The receiving partner holds onto a chair while the penetrating partner enters from behind. The chair offers stability while the position allows for intense thrusts and fun experimentation. This is one of the best Chair sex positions.

12. The Rocket Launcher

lovehoney

One partner stands on the bed while the other partner’s legs are wrapped around their waist, allowing for standing penetration with maximum closeness and deep thrusts.

13. The Mermaid

cosmopolitan

In this playful position, the receiving partner lies on their side with legs pressed together while the penetrating partner enters from behind, offering a unique angle and sensation. This is one of the best Standing sex positions.

14. The Leapfrog

This energetic move involves the receiving partner crouching on all fours while the penetrating partner crouches behind, creating a frog-like stance that allows for quick, intense thrusts.

condomania.com

15. The Double Plank

lauvette

Both partners get into a plank position, facing each other for an intense core workout and a fun, crazy sex position that demands strength and endurance.

16. The Standing Wheelbarrow

sexual positions free

The receiving partner balances on their hands while the penetrating partner holds their legs, thrusting from behind. This is one of the most insane sex positions for couples who like a challenge. This is one of the best Car sex positions.

17. The Wraparound

sexual positions free

The receiving partner wraps their entire body around the penetrating partner while standing, creating a tight, close connection that allows for deep thrusting.

18. The Rollercoaster

the sun

The receiving partner is lifted and lowered repeatedly by the penetrating partner, adding a rocking motion that mimics the excitement of a rollercoaster ride.

19. The Criss-Cross

PUA Training

Both partners sit facing each other, legs crisscrossed like a pretzel. This crazy sex move allows for deep connection and close body contact.

20. The Reverse Piggyback

stylecaster

The receiving partner climbs on the back of the penetrating partner, facing away, while maintaining a standing position. It’s a fun twist on the classic piggyback ride!

21. The Backbend Bow

durex

In this crazy sex technique, the receiving partner does a backbend while the penetrating partner kneels behind them, offering an insane stretch and deep penetration.

22. The Diving Board

cosmopolitan

The receiving partner lies on their stomach with their legs off the bed, while the penetrating partner stands behind, holding their hips for intense thrusting.

23. The Stairway to Heaven

cosmopolitan

This involves using a set of stairs as a prop, where one partner kneels on the stairs and the other penetrates from behind, creating a wild, angled sensation.

24. The Corkscrew

men’s health

In the Corkscrew, the receiving partner twists their body while the penetrating partner adjusts to the angle, offering twisting, turning pleasure that keeps things unpredictable.

25. The Wheel of Fortune

women’s health

The receiving partner rolls in circular motions on the bed or floor, adding a dynamic element to the encounter as the penetrating partner follows their movements.

26. The Flying Squirrel

chelsey

The receiving partner’s legs are spread wide as they lie on their stomach, allowing the penetrating partner to enter from behind for deep, hard thrusts.

27. The Monkey Bars

sexual positions free

One partner holds onto a sturdy surface above, such as a headboard, while the other partner thrusts from below, adding a swinging element to the fun.

28. The Tornado

stylecaster

The penetrating partner spins their hips in circles during thrusting, offering swirling sensations that can drive both partners wild with pleasure.

29. The Swirl & Grind

sexyland

The receiving partner grinds their hips in a circular motion while on top, adding variety and a new rhythm to the experience. This is one of the best Couch sex positions.

30. The Tabletop Surprise

my sex toy guide

One partner sits on a table or countertop while the other partner stands between their legs, thrusting for a spontaneous and exciting experience.

31. The Lifting Crane

women’s health

The penetrating partner lifts the receiving partner while they wrap their legs around their waist, adding an element of strength and control to the encounter. This is one of the best Sex positions for small penis.

32. The Rolling Pin

stylecaster

Both partners lie on their sides, facing each other, and roll back and forth, maintaining penetration while creating a dynamic, playful rhythm.

33. The Infinity Twist

women’s health

This crazy sex position involves both partners twisting their bodies into a figure-eight shape, offering a blend of intensity and creativity.

34. The Sliding Doors

woman&home

The receiving partner slides back and forth while the penetrating partner stays in place, creating a fun, fast-paced motion that feels incredible.

35. The Bouncing Ball

women’s health

The receiving partner bounces up and down on top of the penetrating partner in quick, rhythmic motions, similar to bouncing on a trampoline.

36. The Superman

cosmopolitan

The penetrating partner lifts the receiving partner off the bed or ground, allowing for airborne thrusting and total control of movement.

37. The Spider Web

men’s health

Both partners stretch out in opposite directions while maintaining penetration, creating a stretched and tangled experience that feels wild and adventurous.

38. The Reverse Suspension

cherry banana

In this advanced position, one partner hangs upside down from a secure surface, while the other partner thrusts from below, offering an upside-down sensation.

39. The Barrel Roll

healthline

The receiving partner rolls forward during penetration, while the penetrating partner follows, offering a rolling, tumbling sensation that’s full of surprises.

40. The Lasso Ride

cosmopolitan

The receiving partner sits on top in a crazy sex position where they rock back and forth as if riding a wild stallion.

41. The Flying Fish

sexual positions free

In this crazy sex technique, the receiving partner’s legs are flung wide open as the penetrating partner thrusts deeply, mimicking the movements of a fish leaping out of water.

42. The Seated Sling

school of squirt

One partner sits in a sling or hammock while the other partner thrusts from above, offering a unique floating sensation that’s thrilling and intimate.

43. The Wallflower Twist

stylecaster

The receiving partner stands against the wall with one leg raised while the penetrating partner enters from the side, offering a twisted angle that’s intense and satisfying.

44. The Swing Set

men’s health

With the help of a sturdy swing or hammock, one partner swings back and forth while the other controls the movement from below, creating a playful and dynamic rhythm.

45. The Kickstand

men’s health

The receiving partner stands on one leg while the penetrating partner holds the other leg in the air, allowing for deep penetration with a fun balance challenge.

46. The Pretzel Hold

business insider

Both partners twist their legs and bodies into a pretzel-like shape, offering new angles and depths for thrilling, unpredictable sensations.

47. The Snake Charmer

chelsey

The receiving partner lies flat on their stomach, with the penetrating partner lying on top. Both partners slither and grind in sync, creating an intimate, slow-burning sensation that builds gradually and intensely. This is one of the best Unique Sex Position.

48. The Scorpion

her world

In this wild crazy sex position, the receiving partner lies on their back with legs bent up and over their head, while the penetrating partner kneels and controls the thrusts. This offers deep penetration with a creative and slightly acrobatic twist.

49. The Standing T

healthline

Both partners stand, with the receiving partner facing sideways to form a ‘T’ shape. The penetrating partner enters from the side, offering a unique angle and allowing for fast, deep thrusts.

50. The Sling Shot

school of squirt

In this insane sex position, the receiving partner lies on their back with legs lifted into a sling or held up by the penetrating partner. This position allows for intense, gravity-defying thrusts, offering a fun challenge and deeper connection.

These crazy sex positions are designed to shake up your bedroom routine with adventurous, challenging, and exhilarating styles. Whether you’re looking for the craziest sex position to spice things up or searching for new crazy sex moves to drive him (or her) crazy, these options will push your boundaries and help you explore new levels of intimacy and pleasure.