We are two weeks into the most talked about show on Indian television. Bigg Boss 16 has taken the audience by storm. Till now, we have had two house captains and the first eviction of the season. And this is just the beginning. Bigg Boss 16 has some alliances, romances, and some rivalry brewing slowly. The tasks have the contestants bringing out their A-Game. This has only increased our excitement levels and we cannot wait to see what the latest episode will have in store for us.

Bigg Boss teased the audience by releasing a promo for Day 18 on their social media platforms. But before we dive into that, let’s have a flashback of everything that happened on the show in the previous week.

1. Sreejita De is the first contestant to be eliminated from the Bigg Boss 16 House.

Bigg Boss 16 saw its first elimination. Salman Khan announced the names of the contestants who were nominated for last week’s eviction. Then, he announced that Sreejita De is the first contestant to be eliminated this season.

2. Contestants feel Priyanka is a strong contender.

Salman Khan asked the contestants to vote between Priyanka and Nimrit based on who is a strong contender in the Bigg Boss 16 house. The contestants had to cast their votes on a voting scale in front of them. Priyanka emerged as the clear winner.

3. We have a new captain.

After Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and Gautam Vig, we now have a third captain. The audience saw intense competition between Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Shiv Thakare for the captaincy. Shiv won the task and is now the captain of the house.

4. The endless fights.

The fights are only getting bigger in the Bigg Boss house. After Sumbul’s father gave her a bit of advice, conflict grew between Sumbul, Tina, and Shalin. The tension between Sumbul and Shalin only gets worse with each day. Ankit and Tina broke into a fight after a task.

Coming back to what we can expect from tonight’s episode of Bigg Boss 16 – here’s what the promo suggests:

1. Three women break into a fight.

Three dynamite contestants – Archana, Gori, and Priyanka – are seen fighting in the promo. Things get physical and other contestants come in to break the fight. Mind you, there’s water being thrown around too.

2. Is it love that is brewing between Abdu and Tina?

Abdu Rozik is quite the entertainer since Day 1. At the dining table, Abdu and Tina were seen engaged in a cute conversation. Shalin Bhanot was also at the table. Tina says, “I love you, Abdu”, to which Abdu replied, “Love you more”.

