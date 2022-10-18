Bigg Boss season 16 continues to keep up with the fun and entertainment as every day comes with a new drama. Last night, we witnessed a new captaincy in the house and a lot of other things brewing. The contestants, too, seem to have a lot of fun on the show.

Here are live updates from the latest episode of Bigg Boss to keep you all updated with what’s happening in the house.

8:00 AM: The alarm beeps with the Bigg boss anthem.

Like every morning, the contestants sing the Bigg boss anthem with a new task step up on the lawn.

8:15 AM: Nimrit calls Priyanka self-obsessed.

Priyanka seems angry over her duties and talks to the captain about it. Nimrit calls her self-obsessed asks her to shut up.

10:45 AM: Mc Stan and Abdu talk about missing home.

Mc Stan seems to be missing home since yesterday as he chooses to stay quiet. Abdu gives him a warm hug.

Read more: Bigg Boss 16 Day 17 Live Written Updates.

Also read: Bigg Boss 16 Day 17 Highlights.

Vote for your favourite contestant on MyGlamm & get a chance to meet Salman Khan.