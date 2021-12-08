2021 witnessed a lot of wedding ceremonies and we loved that. I mean, sure, we joke about the number of celebrities tying the knot but it's all harmless. Their weddings look like a dream and the couples are so much in love, it's tough to not get emotional. Here, we compile some of the most touching moments from celeb weddings of this year (while we wait for more from Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal).

1. Dia Mirza invited a priestess, Sheela Atta, to perform her wedding rituals, calling it the "highest point" of the ceremonies.

2. Dia also had a no-plastic wedding, and the items used for decoration were mostly biodegradable.

3. Patralekhaa put sindoor on Rajkummar Rao's forehead, making it one of the sweetest things we have seen in a while.

4. Rajkummar's emotional wedding speech for Patralekhaa that made us believe in love all over again.

We keep saying this to each other but we are soulmates and I truly, truly believe that. Thank you for being my wife.

5. Yami Gautam chose to keep things beautifully simple at her wedding, and even opted for her mother's saree instead of designer couture for her big day.

6. And every ceremony was a glimpse into the unassuming and warm pahadi culture.

7. Rhea Kapoor and Karan Boolani got married out of the former's living room (If that isn't the goal for me!).

8. Rhea also wore her mother's jewellery for the ceremony and looked like a goddess but that's needless to say.

9. Anushka Ranjan's adorable wedding entry.

10. Patralekhaa got wedding outfits for her pets because they are special to her.

Ugh, I get teary-eyed every damn time.