Along with fog (or if you live in Delhi, then smog), rumors about celebrity couples (Vicky-Katrina, Ranbir-Alia, and everyone else under the sun) getting married have started floating around.

And I may not want a man, but I am a sucker for celebrity weddings - the intimate kind, the unique ones, and even the ones that turn into week-long parties. So while waiting for these wedding rumors to turn true, I started to list down things I'd love to borrow from my favourite celeb weddings:

1. Anushka's lehenga: Anushka and Virat's wedding

Sabyasachi has designed some truly beautiful bridal lehengas but in my humble opinion, none of them could match the charm or beauty of Anushka's blush-toned lehenga. Gorgeous!

2. Ladkewale vs. Ladkiwale cricket match: Priyanka and Nick's wedding

Preparing dances is fun and of course, a constant of most weddings. But a friendly cricket match between the groom and bride's families is just the right kind of desi fun.

3. Wearing ancestral outfits: Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar's wedding

One of my most favourite things about Yami Gautam's wedding was how she ditched designer wear for her mother's saree. While I am a fan of both, designer wear and heirlooms, I too would love to repurpose my mother's wedding outfit in my own outfit in some way.

4. A female priest: Dia Mirza and Vaibhav Reki's wedding

Yes, weddings are fun but they are also a hotbed of archaic traditions, and I am definitely the kind of person who would choose to break free from regressive traditions. This is why I loved seeing a female priest officiate Dia Mirza's wedding.

5. Color theme for a function other than Haldi: Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's function

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's white/ivory color-themed mehendi function made me fall in love with white again. And I am definitely stealing that idea for one of my wedding functions.

6. Seashell accessories: Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj's wedding

While flower accessories have their own charm, they have also become a little common. This is why I was immediately drawn to Miheeka Bajaj's seashell accessories that she wore during her haldi function.

7. Swapping heels for shoes and dancing the night away: Deepika and Ranveer's wedding

I want my wedding ceremony, in itself, to be an intimate affair. But once I've tied the knot, a party with all my loved ones, where we let down our hair and simply dance the night away, seems like the perfect end. And I will definitely go the Deepika way and kick off those pesky heels for comfortable shoes!

8. Private performance by Beyoncé and/or Maroon 5: Both the Ambani weddings

While I am not a big fan of extravagant affairs, I'd be lying if I said I wasn't burning with jealousy at not being rich or famous enough to be invited to the Ambani weddings. Or rather to the pre-bash. Simply because of the artists performing - Beyoncé at Isha Ambani's wedding pre-bash and Maroon 5 at Akash Ambani's.

9. Customized tees that go beyond the hashtag or 'Team Bride/Team Groom': Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal's wedding.

Varun Dhawan's friends and family turned up in customized white shirts for his haldi that sported names of his on-screen characters. And while I may not have a filmography, there are definitely different elements that I'd love to incorporate while creating a personalized wedding favour.

Maybe name of all the fictional characters that I saw myself in? Or fell in love with? Whatever it may be, it could definitely be a little different than the norm - after all, it's called personalized for a reason!

If anyone is willing to sponsor my wedding, and have a prospective groom in mind, feel free to reach out!