In recent years, Amazon Prime has come up with some of the finest original shows, that have set the bar high when it comes to creating entertaining and meaningful content. Here are some of the highest-rated Amazon Prime Originals, according to IMDb (the latest ratings, at the time of writing the article, have been used):

1. The Boys: 8.7

A brilliant satire on the world of superheroes, The Boys is peak dark comedy. If you're tired of watching superheroes save the day, then a group of anti-heroes keeping superheroes in check, is exactly what you need to binge-watch.

2. The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel: 8.7

This feminist comedy-drama may be set in the 1950s but is relatable to women, even today. With brilliant performances and a novel premise, of a jilted housewife who discovers she has a knack for stand-up comedy, Marvelous Mrs. Maisel is tailor-made for binge-watching.

3. Panchayat: 8.7

Right when Indian web series seemed to suffer from a deluge of crime-dramas, came the comedy-drama Panchayat. A light-hearted slow-paced drama, Panchayat boasted of a stellar starcast and brilliant writing.

4.The Grand Tour: 8.7

Ever since season one released in 2016, The Grand Tour has slowly climbed the charts to become one of the most loved shows on cars. The show, that was renewed for two more seasons in 2019, also has a spin-off, James May: Our Man in Japan.

5. Fleabag: 8.7

Though technically not an Amazon Prime Original, since Amazon had a co-production agreement with BBC, Fleabag definitely deserves a spot on the list. Because rarely, if ever, has a black comedy managed to be so relatable, honest, and humorous, all at the same time.

6. The Family Man: 8.6

The story of an Indian spy, whose real occupation is a secret from his own family, The Family Man was a much-needed reminder of Manoj Bajpayee's acting prowess. With a brilliant supporting cast, The Family Man, that is all set to release its second season soon, is easily one of the finer spy-dramas to have released recently.

7. Mirzapur: 8.5

Guns, violence, swear words - Mirzapur had all this and more. That's why, in a sea of crime-dramas, Mirzapur still stood out for its gripping storyline and power-packed performances by the entire star cast.

8. Breathe: 8.4

R. Madhavan and Amit Sadh came together for a thriller that left the audience intrigued and shocked at the same time. The spin-off Breathe: Into The Shadows, starring Abhishek Bachchan and Amit Sadh, failed to recreate the same magic, despite brilliant performances by the star cast.

9. Bosch: 8.4

One of Amazon Prime's longest-running originals, Bosch is inspired by Michael Connelly's novels. A gripping crime-drama, the show has been renewed for its seventh and final season.

10. Patriot: 8.3

An inspired comedy-drama, Patriot swerved between being quirky and plain ridiculous at times. But it was definitely unlike most comedy-dramas. However, the show was cancelled after two seasons.

11. Made in Heaven: 8.3

Developed by Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti, Made in Heaven is easily one of the finest Hindi-language web series. Set against the backdrop of Indian weddings, Made in Heaven, with its talented star cast, held a mirror to our society's flaws.

12. Laakhon Mein Ek: 8.3

Biswa Kalyan Rath, known for his unique brand of comedy, gifted Indian web series an astute comedy-drama that, through its two seasons, touched upon two of the biggest issues plaguing Indian society - the (failing) standards of our education system, and the corrupt practices of our medical system.

13. Goliath: 8.2

A legal-drama starring Billy Bob Thornton in the lead role, Goliath boasts of terrific performances and is a critics' favourite, even though the audience took its time warming up to the show. Thornton won the 2017 Golden Globe for Best Actor in a Television Series Drama for his role.

14. Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan: 8.1

This slick, action-drama, starring John Krasinski in the lead role, was a smart, well-developed series that, thanks to Krasinski's natural performance, became much more than just another action thriller.

11. Good Omens: 8.1

Based on Neil Gaiman and Terry Pratchett's novel of the same name, Good Omens is the perfect miniseries to binge-watch in a day. Undoubtedly hilarious, it's Michael Sheen and David Tennant's on-screen chemistry that is the show's true winner.

