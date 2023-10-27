If you believe horror movies are only about ghosts and spirits, then you are wrong. Think about movies featuring ghouls, strange creatures, aliens, and every other kind of monster. Not only do these elements send shivers down the spine but also add more depth and diversity to the genre, making it even more thrilling to watch. If you want to watch horror movies that go far beyond your typical ghost movies, how about scary monster movies? Check out our list of 40 best monster movies that you can watch this spooky season.

1. King Kong (1933)

Lead actors: Fay Wray, Robert Armstrong, Bruce Cabot

Fay Wray, Robert Armstrong, Bruce Cabot Supporting Artist: Frank Reicher

Frank Reicher Director: Merian C. Cooper, Ernest B. Schoedsack

Merian C. Cooper, Ernest B. Schoedsack Release date: April 7, 1933

April 7, 1933 Run Time: 1h 40m

1h 40m IMBD Rating: 7.9

7.9 Revenue: $5.3 million

$5.3 million Language: English

A film crew goes to a mysterious island for a location shoot. Here, they encounter a giant pre-historic ape who takes the fancy of the film’s leading actress. Chaos ensues when they capture the ape and bring her back to the city.

2. Godzilla (1954)

Lead actors: Akira Takarada, Momoko Kôchi, Takashi Shimura

Akira Takarada, Momoko Kôchi, Takashi Shimura Supporting Artist: Akihiko Hirata

Akihiko Hirata Director: Ishirô Honda

Ishirô Honda Release date: November 3, 1954

November 3, 1954 Run Time: 1h 36m

1h 36m IMBD Rating: 7.5

7.5 Revenue: 2.8 million

2.8 million Language: Japanese

An indestructible fire-breathing dinosaur-like monster is created as a result of American nuclear weapon testing. After it goes on a rampage in Japan, the government takes the help of a reclusive scientist to kill the monster.

3. Alien (1979)

Lead actors: Tom Skerritt, Sigourney Weaver, Veronica Cartwright

Tom Skerritt, Sigourney Weaver, Veronica Cartwright Supporting Artist: Harry Dean Stanton

Harry Dean Stanton Director: Ridley Scott

Ridley Scott Release date: December 6, 1979

December 6, 1979 Run Time: 1h 57m

1h 57m IMBD Rating: 8.5

8.5 Revenue: $11 million

$11 million Language: English

A space crew goes to a planet to investigate it after they intercept a distress call. However, to their shock, their ship gets attacked by aliens.

4. Jurassic Park (1993)

Lead actors: Sam Neill, Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum

Sam Neill, Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum Supporting Artist: Richard Attenborough

Richard Attenborough Director: Steven Spielberg

Steven Spielberg Release date: April 15, 1994

April 15, 1994 Run Time: 2h 7m

2h 7m IMBD Rating: 8.2

8.2 Revenue: $1.057 billion

$1.057 billion Language: English

A joyride at an amusement park breaks down due to a power outage, which causes a state of panic. But the situation further escalated when cloned dinosaurs began to react violently.

5. Predator (1987)

Lead actors: Arnold Schwarzenegger, Carl Weathers, Elpidia Carrillo

Arnold Schwarzenegger, Carl Weathers, Elpidia Carrillo Supporting Artist: Bill Duke

Bill Duke Director: John McTiernan

John McTiernan Release date: June 12, 1987

June 12, 1987 Run Time: 1h 47m

1h 47m IMBD Rating: 7.8

7.8 Revenue: $98.3 million

$98.3 million Language: English

Dutch and his team of commandos go to a Central American jungle to rescue a group of hostages. But to their shock, they discover that they are being targeted by an extraterrestrial warrior.

6. The Thing (1982)

Lead actors: Kurt Russell, Wilford Brimley, T.K. Carter

Kurt Russell, Wilford Brimley, T.K. Carter Supporting Artist: David Clennon

David Clennon Director: John Carpenter

John Carpenter Release date: December 10, 1982

December 10, 1982 Run Time: 1h 49m

1h 49m IMBD Rating: 8.2

8.2 Revenue: $19.6 million

$19.6 million Language: English

A team of researchers finds an alien that’s fallen from the sky. But things soon take a more sinister turn when they realise that the creature can take the shape of its victim.

7. Cujo (1983)

Lead actors: Dee Wallace, Danny Pintauro, Daniel Hugh Kelly

Dee Wallace, Danny Pintauro, Daniel Hugh Kelly Supporting Artist: Christopher Stone

Christopher Stone Director: Lewis Teague

Lewis Teague Release date: August 12, 1983

August 12, 1983 Run Time: 1h 33m

1h 33m IMBD Rating: 6.1

6.1 Revenue: $21.2 million

$21.2 million Language: English

A friendly St. Bernard, Cujo, turns bloodthirsty after he contracts rabies. A suburban housewife and her young son then fend off attacks by the dog to save their lives.

8. Pan’s Labyrinth (2006)

Lead actors: Ivana Baquero, Sergi López, Maribel Verdú

Ivana Baquero, Sergi López, Maribel Verdú Supporting Artist: Doug Jones

Doug Jones Director: Guillermo del Toro

Guillermo del Toro Release date: October 11, 2006

October 11, 2006 Run Time: 1h 58m

1h 58m IMBD Rating: 8.2

8.2 Revenue: $83.9 million

$83.9 million Language: Spanish

a young girl named Ofelia along with her mother moves to her stepfather’s house who is a sadistic army officer. One night, a fairy leads Ofelia to a faun who tells her that she’s a legendary lost princess. But she has to complete three dangerous tasks to claim immortality.

9. The Babadook (2014)

Lead actors: Essie Davis, Noah Wiseman, Hayley McElhinney

Essie Davis, Noah Wiseman, Hayley McElhinney Supporting Artist: Daniel Henshall

Daniel Henshall Director: Jennifer Kent

Jennifer Kent Release date: May 22, 2014

May 22, 2014 Run Time: 1h 24m

1h 24m IMBD Rating: 6.8

6.8 Revenue: $10.5 million

$10.5 million Language: English

A young and his single mother go into a state of paranoia after they are convinced that an eerie childhood book titled ‘Mister Babadook’ is manifesting itself in their house.

10. A Quiet Place (2018)

Lead actors: Emily Blunt, John Krasinski,

Emily Blunt, John Krasinski, Supporting Artist: Millicent Simmonds, Noah Jupe

Millicent Simmonds, Noah Jupe Director: John Krasinski

John Krasinski Release date: April 6, 2018

April 6, 2018 Run Time: 1h 30m

1h 30m IMBD Rating: 7.5

7.5 Revenue: $341 million

$341 million Language: English

A family lives in a world infiltrated by blind but sound-sensitive creatures. In order to survive they have to communicate in sign language with each other.

11. The Shape of Water (2017)

Lead actors: Sally Hawkins, Michael Shannon, Richard Jenkins

Sally Hawkins, Michael Shannon, Richard Jenkins Supporting Artist: Octavia Spencer

Octavia Spencer Director: Guillermo del Toro

Guillermo del Toro Release date: December 1, 2017

December 1, 2017 Run Time: 2h 3m

2h 3m IMBD Rating: 7.3

7.3 Revenue: $195.3 million

$195.3 million Language: English

Elisa, a lonely janitor stumbles upon an amphibious creature that has been held at a top-secret research facility. She then develops a unique bond with the creature.

12. Psycho (1960)

Lead actors: Anthony Perkins, Vera Miles, John Gavin

Anthony Perkins, Vera Miles, John Gavin Supporting Artist: Janet Leigh

Janet Leigh Director: Alfred Hitchcock

Alfred Hitchcock Release date: September 8, 1960

September 8, 1960 Run Time: 1h 49m

1h 49m IMBD Rating: 8.5

8.5 Revenue:

Language: English

A secretary embezzles money from her client and goes on a run. She later checks in at an infamous motel, Bates Motel where she meets Norman Bates.

13. The Silence of the Lambs (1991)

Lead actors: Jodie Foster, Anthony Hopkins

Jodie Foster, Anthony Hopkins Supporting Artist: Scott Glenn, Anthony Heald

Scott Glenn, Anthony Heald Director: Jonathan Demme

Jonathan Demme Release date: February 14, 1991

February 14, 1991 Run Time: 1h 58m

1h 58m IMBD Rating: 8.6

8.6 Revenue: $272.7 million

$272.7 million Language: English

A trainee FBI agent, Clarice Starling, seeks help from an infamous serial killer and former psychiatrist Hannibal Lecter to catch another killer who has been murdering women.

14. The Witch (2015)

Lead actors: Anya Taylor-Joy, Ralph Ineson,

Anya Taylor-Joy, Ralph Ineson, Supporting Artist: Kate Dickie

Kate Dickie Director: Robert Eggers

Robert Eggers Release date: February 19, 2016

February 19, 2016 Run Time: 1h 32m

1h 32m IMBD Rating: 7

7 Revenue: English

English Language: $40.4 million

A banished Puritan family in the 17th century set up their home on a farm where no family had ever lived before. Soon strange and sinister things start haunting them.

15. Jaws (1975)

Lead actors: Roy Scheider, Robert Shaw, Richard Dreyfuss

Roy Scheider, Robert Shaw, Richard Dreyfuss Supporting Artist: Lorraine Gary

Lorraine Gary Director: Steven Spielberg

Steven Spielberg Release date: June 20, 1975

June 20, 1975 Run Time: 2h 4m

2h 4m IMBD Rating: 8.1

8.1 Revenue: $476.5 million

$476.5 million Language: English

A giant shark attacks swimmers on a beach community located on Amity Island. Sheriff Martin Brody teams up with a marine biologist and a local fisherman to hunt down the creature.

16. The Fly (1986)

Lead actors: Jeff Goldblum, Geena Davis, John Getz

Jeff Goldblum, Geena Davis, John Getz Supporting Artist: Joy Boushel

Joy Boushel Director: David Cronenberg

David Cronenberg Release date: August 15, 1986

August 15, 1986 Run Time: 1h 36m

1h 36m IMBD Rating: 7.6

7.6 Revenue: $60.6 million

$60.6 million Language: English

Seth, a brilliant scientist successfully teleports himself in his own invention. But to his horror, a fly also gets teleported with him, as a result, turning him into a man-fly hybrid.

17. The Mist (2007)

Lead actors: Thomas Jane, Marcia Gay Harden, Laurie Holden

Thomas Jane, Marcia Gay Harden, Laurie Holden Supporting Artist: Andre Braugher

Andre Braugher Director: Frank Darabont

Frank Darabont Release date: November 21, 2007

November 21, 2007 Run Time: 2h 6m

2h 6m IMBD Rating: 7.1

7.1 Revenue: $57.3 million

$57.3 million Language: English

A sudden mist engulfs a small town and leashes bloodthirsty creatures who devour anyone that comes in their path. David and his son, along with other townspeople then have to take shelter at a supermarket.

18. It (2017)

Lead actors: Danny Elfman, Chris Sarandon, Catherine O’Hara

Danny Elfman, Chris Sarandon, Catherine O’Hara Supporting Artists: William Hickey

William Hickey Director: Henry Selick

Henry Selick Release date: Oct 13, 1993

Oct 13, 1993 Run Time: 1h 16m

1h 16m IMBD Rating: 7.9

7.9 Revenue: $91.5 million

$91.5 million Language: English

In the summer of 1989, a group of seven bullied kids takes on a shape-shifting monster who disguises himself as a clown and preys on the children of Derry.

19. Cloverfield (2008)

Lead actors: Lizzy Caplan, Jessica Lucas

Lizzy Caplan, Jessica Lucas Supporting Artist: T.J. Miller

T.J. Miller Director: Matt Reeves

Matt Reeves Release date: January 18, 2008

January 18, 2008 Run Time: 1h 25m

1h 25m IMBD Rating: 7

7 Revenue: $172.4 million

$172.4 million Language: English

A group of friends, Rob, Hud, Lily, and Marlena, desperately try to rescue their friend Beth who has been trapped inside her flat after a giant monster attacks New York City.

20. The Descent (2005)

Lead actors: Shauna Macdonald, Natalie Mendoza,

Shauna Macdonald, Natalie Mendoza, Supporting Artist: Alex Reid

Alex Reid Director: Neil Marshall

Neil Marshall Release date: July 8, 2005

July 8, 2005 Run Time: 1h 39m

1h 39m IMBD Rating: 7.2

7.2 Revenue: $57.1 million

$57.1 million Language: English

A caving expedition goes horribly wrong after a group of friends get trapped inside the cave. Soon it turns into a nightmare after they get chased by bloodthirsty predators.

21. Tremors (1990)

Lead actors: Kevin Bacon, Fred Ward, Finn Carter

Kevin Bacon, Fred Ward, Finn Carter Supporting Artist: Michael Gross

Michael Gross Director: Ron Underwood

Ron Underwood Release date:

Run Time: 1h 36m

1h 36m IMBD Rating: 7.1

7.1 Revenue:

Language: English

Two handymen try to leave a town in Nevada after getting bored of their dull lives there. But before they try to leave, they encounter a mysterious giant worm-like creature and fight against it.

22. Creature from the Black Lagoon (1954)

Lead actors: Richard Carlson, Julie Adams, Richard Denning

Richard Carlson, Julie Adams, Richard Denning Supporting Artist: Antonio Moreno

Antonio Moreno Director: Jack Arnold

Jack Arnold Release date: March 5, 1954

March 5, 1954 Run Time: 1h 19m

1h 19m IMBD Rating: 6.9

6.9 Revenue: $1,300,000

$1,300,000 Language: English

A group of researchers take a trip to the Amazon forest to research fossils. They find themselves at the Black Lagoon where they encounter an unknown beast and hope to bring it to the city to study about it.

23. A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984)

Lead actors: John Saxon, Ronee Blakley, Heather Langenkamp

John Saxon, Ronee Blakley, Heather Langenkamp Supporting Artist: Amanda Wyss

Amanda Wyss Director: Wes Craven

Wes Craven Release date: November 16, 1984

November 16, 1984 Run Time: 1h 31m

1h 31m IMBD Rating: 7.4

7.4 Revenue: $1.1 million

$1.1 million Language: English

Many teenagers are getting killed by Freddy Krueger in their dreams. Nancy Thompson and her friends then try to solve the mystery, or else, they’ll get killed too.

24. Crimson Peak (2015)

Lead actors: Mia Wasikowska, Jessica Chastain, Tom Hiddleston

Mia Wasikowska, Jessica Chastain, Tom Hiddleston Supporting Artist: Charlie Hunnam

Charlie Hunnam Director: Guillermo del Toro

Guillermo del Toro Release date:

Run Time: 1h 59m

1h 59m IMBD Rating:

Revenue:

Language:

After ignoring her father’s warnings, Edith marries Sir Thomas Sharpe, a mysterious British aristocrat. She then moves into the Sharpe mansion, her husband’s creepy ancestral home where she discovers some sinister secrets.

25. Under the Skin (2013)

Lead actors: Scarlett Johansson, Jeremy McWilliams

Scarlett Johansson, Jeremy McWilliams Supporting Artist: Lynsey Taylor Mackay

Lynsey Taylor Mackay Director: Jonathan Glazer

Jonathan Glazer Release date: March 14, 2014

March 14, 2014 Run Time: 1h 48m

1h 48m IMBD Rating: 6.3

6.3 Revenue: $7.2 million

$7.2 million Language: English

A mysterious woman drives through the streets of Scotland in the evening and seduces lonely men. While her charm works like magic, these men are unaware of her true identity.

26. Mimic (1997)

Lead actors: Mira Sorvino, Jeremy Northam, Alexander Goodwin

Mira Sorvino, Jeremy Northam, Alexander Goodwin Supporting Artist: Giancarlo Giannini

Giancarlo Giannini Director: Guillermo del Toro

Guillermo del Toro Release date: August 22, 1997

August 22, 1997 Run Time: 1h 45m

1h 45m IMBD Rating: 6

6 Revenue: $25.5 million

$25.5 million Language: English

Dr. Susan Tyler, an entomologist, invests a mutant to kill disease-carrying cockroaches. Years later, the mutant evolves into a monster who tries to destroy its own predators, humans.

27. The Host (2006)

Lead actors: Song Kang-ho, Byun Hee-Bong, Park Hae-il

Song Kang-ho, Byun Hee-Bong, Park Hae-il Supporting Artist: Bae Doona

Bae Doona Director: Bong Joon Ho

Bong Joon Ho Release date: July 27, 2006

July 27, 2006 Run Time: 2h

2h IMBD Rating: 7.1

7.1 Revenue: $90 million

$90 million Language: Korean and English

An unidentified monster emerges from the Han River in Seoul and begins to kill hundreds of people. He then kidnaps Hyun-Seo and her family does everything they can to save her from the monster’s clutches.

28. Maleficent (2014)

Lead actors: Angelina Jolie, Elle Fanning

Angelina Jolie, Elle Fanning Supporting Artist: Imelda Staunton, Sharlto Copley

Imelda Staunton, Sharlto Copley Director: Robert Stromberg

Robert Stromberg Release date: May 30, 2014

May 30, 2014 Run Time: 1h 37m

1h 37m IMBD Rating: 6.9

6.9 Revenue: $758.5 million

$758.5 million Language: English

Maleficent, a kind-hearted fairy turns evil after her lover, Stefan, deceives her. She decides to take revenge after planting a curse on his daughter, Aurora. But later realises that only Aurora can restore peace in the country.

29. The Hallow (2015)

Lead actors: Joseph Mawle, Bojana Novakovic,

Joseph Mawle, Bojana Novakovic, Supporting Artist: Michael McElhatton

Michael McElhatton Director: Corin Hardy

Corin Hardy Release date: 10 July 2015

10 July 2015 Run Time: 1h 37m

1h 37m IMBD Rating: 5.7

5.7 Revenue: N/A

N/A Language: English

Adam and his family move to their new home in the woods. But they soon discover that in order to survive, they have to fight away a demonic creature living in the forest.

30. It Follows (2014)

Lead actors: Bailey Spry, Carollette Phillips, Loren Bass

Bailey Spry, Carollette Phillips, Loren Bass Supporting Artist: Keir Gilchrist

Keir Gilchrist Director: David Robert Mitchell

David Robert Mitchell Release date: March 13, 2015

March 13, 2015 Run Time: 1h 40m

1h 40m IMBD Rating: 6.8

6.8 Revenue: $23.3 million

$23.3 million Language: English

After a sexual encounter with her boyfriend, Jay Height, a university student finds herself being followed by a malicious creature.

31. The Ritual (2017)

Lead actors: Rafe Spall, Arsher Ali

Rafe Spall, Arsher Ali Supporting Artist: Robert James-Collier

Robert James-Collier Director: David Bruckner

David Bruckner Release date: October 13, 2017

October 13, 2017 Run Time: 1h 34m

1h 34m IMBD Rating: 6.3

6.3 Revenue: $1.3–1.6 million

$1.3–1.6 million Language: English

Four old university friends take a trip to the Swedish wilderness after the tragic death of one of their friends. However, during their hike, the group realises that they are not alone.

32. The Others (2001)

Lead actors: Nicole Kidman, Fionnula Flanagan,

Nicole Kidman, Fionnula Flanagan, Supporting Artist: Christopher Eccleston

Christopher Eccleston Director: Alejandro Amenábar

Alejandro Amenábar Release date: August 10, 2001

August 10, 2001 Run Time: 1h 44m

1h 44m IMBD Rating: 7.6

7.6 Revenue: $209.9 million

$209.9 million Language: English

Grace and her two young photosensitive children move to a new house at the end of the Second World War. After she experiences a series of unexplainable things at her house, she starts believing that it’s haunted.

33. Lake Placid (1999)

Lead actors: Bill Pullman, Bridget Fonda, Oliver Platt

Bill Pullman, Bridget Fonda, Oliver Platt Supporting Artist: Brendan Gleeson

Brendan Gleeson Director: Steve Miner

Steve Miner Release date: July 16, 1999

July 16, 1999 Run Time: 1h 22m

1h 22m IMBD Rating: 5.8

5.8 Revenue: $56.9 million

$56.9 million Language: English

A giant man-eating crocodile terrorises people at Black Lake, a vacation spot in Maine. Three experts are then called to stop the crocodile.

34. Cabin Fever (2002)

Lead actors: Rider Strong, Jordan Ladd, James DeBello

Rider Strong, Jordan Ladd, James DeBello Supporting Artist: Cerina Vincent

Cerina Vincent Director: Eli Roth

Eli Roth Release date: September 12, 2003

September 12, 2003 Run Time: 1h 33m

1h 33m IMBD Rating: 5.6

5.6 Revenue: $30.6 million

$30.6 million Language: English

A deadly disease spreads in a forest after a group of friends kill an ailing man at a rented cabin. This leads to them devising plans to ensure survival.

35. The Wailing (2016)

Lead actors: Kwak Do-won, Hwang Jung-min, Jun Kunimura

Kwak Do-won, Hwang Jung-min, Jun Kunimura Supporting Artist: Chun Woo-hee

Chun Woo-hee Director: Na Hong-jin

Na Hong-jin Release date: May 12, 2016

May 12, 2016 Run Time: 2h 36m

2h 36m IMBD Rating: 7.4

7.4 Revenue: $51.3 million

$51.3 million Language: Korean, Japanese

After a strange man arrives at a village, a mysterious disease starts spreading. A policeman then tries to solve the mystery in order to save his daughter from the outbreak.

Hope you liked our list of best monster movies to watch in 2023.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. Which monster movies are considered classics?

Ans. Some of the monster movies that are considered classics are – Nosferatu(1922), It (2017), The Shining(1980), The Witch(2015), and The Mist(2007).

2. What are some popular movies based on giant monsters?

Ans. Here are some popular movies that are based on giant monsters – King Kong(2005), Godzilla (1954), Alien(1979), and Jurassic Park (1993).

3. Can you recommend some lesser-known but high-quality monster movies?

Ans. Here are some lesser-known but high-quality monster movies – The Host(2006), The Ritual(2017), Monsters(2010), and The Descent(2005)

4. What are some family-friendly monster movies for people of all ages?

Ans. Here are some family-friendly movies for people of all ages – Monster House(2006), Hotel Transylvania(2012), Frankenweenie(2012), and Monsters vs. Aliens(2009).

5. Are there any monster movies that have inspired popular franchises or series?

Ans. Here are some movies that have inspired franchises or series – Godzilla, Alien, Jurrasic Park/World, The Mummy, Predator, Underworld, and Pacific Rim.

Featured Image: IMDb