Welcome to Bigg Boss 16! Let’s just start it by saying that we are totally rooting for drama, romance, and of course, entertainment in the house. In the last few episodes of Bigg Boss’ ongoing season, we have witnessed a lot of fights, flirting, teasing, jealousy, tongue-in-cheek incidents going on between the contestants. Kisi ki captaincy chhini toh kisi ko mirchi lagi. And guess what? a kiss grabbed our eyeballs too. In short, DRAMA has been at its peak. This has surely made us excited about the upcoming episode, Shukravaar Ka Vaar, which will be aired tonight on Colors TV and Voot Select.

A still from Big Boss 16

Bollywood star Salman Khan, who is hosting Bigg Boss 16, will grace the episode of the show tonight like every Friday. Naturally, equations between the contestants will be transformed either positively or negatively. But wait, before we get onto that, let’s take a quick recap about what happened during this week. Let’s go?

1. Shalin Bhanot conveyed his feelings to Tina Datta but kissed Soundarya Sharma

So far, Shalin Bhanot had been going on and off with his women co-contestants. While we had witnessed Sumbul Toqueer sharing warm hugs with Shalin and confessing her feelings to him in previous episodes, it seemed like he considers the Imlie actress as a friend. We also saw Tina Datta being jealous of the fact that Shalin invited Sumbul to the exclusive dinner last time. Shalin initially conveyed to Tina that he loves her but later told the actress that she might damage him on emotional level. However, we watched him kissing Soundarya on her cheek in the last episode. Gautam Vig, the captain called it a ‘cheap act’.

2. Archana Gautam continued to fight over household chores

Since the first day, we have seen Archana indulging into heated arguments over household chores. Be it sharing the responsibility in the kitchen, cooking rice with kadi, or for a small piece of ginger. In the last episode, Archana was seen stealing a piece of ginger from a bedroom and claiming that it was in her bag. However, she later gave it back to Gautam Vig, the captain.

3. Gautam Vig and Tina Datta made Shalin jealous

In the twelfth episode, we saw Shalin revealing it to Gautam that the former likes Tina. Gautam, who shared that he knew it from the first day, then went in the hall and sat on the same chair on which Tina was having meal. Gautam teased Shalin by saying, ‘yeh meri hai.’ To which, Shalin had said, “yeh zaada ho raha hai, haath hata le.” Tina was seen blushing at the moment.

4. Abdu Rozik, the entertainer who made it all fun

Singer Abdu Rozik has been entertaining the audience since the beginning of the season. From singing ‘Tum Hi Ho’ from Aashiqui 2 to performing his own track, ‘Chota Bhaijaan’ in the Bigg Boss house, Abdu aced it all. He has been winning hearts by being all cute and fun at the same time.

Now, let’s get back to what we can expect in Shukravaar Ka Vaar episode tonight. Here’s all about the Bigg Boss Day 14 promo:

1. A major tiff between Priyanka-Ankit and Soundarya coming up

Going by the promo of the upcoming episode (Day 14) Udaariyaan stars, Ankit Gupta and Priyanka Chahar Chaudhary will get into a heated argument with their co-contestant Soundarya Sharma. Bigg Boss took to Twitter to share the video of the promo. In the clip, Salman, the host, can be seen saying, “Aapke (Priyanka) baare mein kisi ne ye kaha hai ki Ankit ki maa apna gala daba degi, jab ye bahu bankar jayegi.” Soundarya gets embarrassed as she hides her face for a moment. Both Ankit and Priyanka then slams Soundarya. Watch the video to know what the rumoured couple said to her:

Soundarya ki baaton ne dukhaaya Priyanka ka dil



Dekhiye #BiggBoss16 Mon-Fri raat 10 baje aur Sat-Sun raat 9.30 baje, sirf #Colors par.

Anytime on @justvoot#BB16 #BiggBoss@beingsalmankhan pic.twitter.com/jVJZ9Z6Csm — Bigg Boss (@BiggBoss) October 14, 2022

2. A surprising entry of Sumbul Toqueer’s father on the BB stage

In the upcoming episode, Salman Khan will invite Sumbul Toqueer’s father Touqeer Hasan Khan, who is choreographer in TV industry. The promo shows Touqeer cautioning his daughter virtually through big screen on the Bigg Boss stage. He says, “Jitni pure-hearted tum ho na usse main darr gaya hoon…dekh lo duniya kesi hai beta.” He then slams Shalin saying, “tumne uska tamasha bana diya. Mujhe umeed bhi nahin thi Shalin tum is tarah ki harkat karoge…”

Touqeer adds, “Dekh nahin rahi ho kis tarah tumhara use kiya ja raha hai…”

Watch the video here:

Sumbul ke pitaji ne li Shalin ki class



Dekhiye #BiggBoss16 Mon-Fri raat 10 baje aur Sat-Sun raat 9.30 baje, sirf #Colors par. Anytime on @justvoot#BB16 #BiggBoss #ShukravaarKaVaar@BeingSalmanKhan pic.twitter.com/eKO8zljR0y — Bigg Boss (@BiggBoss) October 13, 2022

Going by the promos, it seems that the tonight’s episode will be full of drama, fights, and a lot more. Soundarya dukhayengi Priyanka ka dil and Sumbul ke father lenge Shalin ki class! Need more drama? Watch Shukravaar Ka Vaar episode tonight for your dose of entertainment.

Well, that’s it for increasing your excitement level for the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 16. Are you excited? We surely are.