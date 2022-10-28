The latest events in the Bigg Boss 16 house have stirred some interesting conversations and some heated arguments. It’s Friday and the Shukravaar Ka Vaar episode always promises to send some shock waves in the Bigg Boss house. With Salman Khan coming back to the show, tonight’s episode was surely a blast.

A lot happened in tonight’s episode. Here are some moments from the latest episode of Bigg Boss 16 that you cannot miss!

1. Salman Khan graced Shukravaar Ka Vaar in Bigg Boss 16.

The episode opened with Salman Khan greeting the audience. He mentioned how he was away because he got dengue. He thanked Karan Johar for stepping up on his behalf.

2. Tina and Shalin addressed their issues.

The last episode saw Tina Datta breaking down in the bathroom after she had to beg and wait for Shalin Bhanot to give her compliments for the gift hamper task. Today we saw them discussing that issue and mending their ties. Tina also made a fiery confession where she stated that Soundarya has bought followers for her social media.

3. Who Needs A Guardian in the Bigg Boss 16 house?

The contestants are asked to name those people who they think need a guardian and some guidance in the house. MC Stan, Abdu Rozik, Ankit Gupta, and Sumbul Touqueer were the names that were taken frequently. However, Ankit and Sumbul emerged as the clear winners.

4. Salman appreciated Abdu’s personality.

Salman called out the contestants and said how they were wrong in thinking that Abdu needs a guardian. He appreciated Abdu for being his true self in the Bigg Boss 16 house. He told him that the audiences love him for being honest and for always standing his ground.

5. Salman Khan schooled Sumbul.

Salman said how Sumbul is no longer the strong personality that she was when she entered the Bigg Boss 16 house. He called her a “tag-along” person and made her stand at the bedroom door to make her realize that it was exactly the way she has come across in all the latest episodes.

6. Ankit was also schooled by Salman Khan.

Salman asked Ankit to be more prominent in a show he entered willingly. He asked him to take stands whenever he felt something was wrong. He added how he has only stood up once for Priyanka till date. He asked him to take his work more seriously.

7. Gautam Vig was called out.

Shukravaar Ka Vaar saw Salman questioning the contestants why Nimrit was bashed more for leaving the ration when even Soundarya did the same. Host Salman Khan added how Gautam was angry at Nimrit for not taking his side and how she is just another vote for him. He mentioned how there does not seem to be any love brewing between Gautam and Soundarya.

8. Sajid and Abdu’s equation is questioned in the Bigg Boss 16 house.

The contestants believed that Sajid has influenced Abdu many times when it comes to taking decisions and how language still remains a barrier for Abdu. Some confusion also arose because of the same. Sajid added how messages are often “lost in translation.”

Tonight’s episode saw no eviction. Salman Khan announced that he would declare who gets eliminated from the Bigg Boss 16 house tomorrow. We cannot wait for what the upcoming episode has in store for us!

