Bigg Boss season 16 has hit our screens, and we are totally hooked up in all the fun and drama the show holds. Each episode comes with new fights, romance, and revelations. Last night we witnessed a lot of juicy conversation between Shekar Suman and the contestants.

While the promo of today’s episode already left us excited, we bring you live updates from the latest episode. Because let’s be honest there’s too much happening and it’s hard to catch up with everything.

8:00 AM: Vibe on the Bigg Boss anthem.

Keeping up with the trend of the latest Bigg Boss anthem, everyone gathers and vibes on the song.

Archana-Priyanka-Nimrit gets into a morning spat.

The trio gets into a fight over keeping the doors closed because of mosquitoes. Nimrit and Priyanka are totally annoyed at Archana. She makes rude remark like ‘kaale khoon’.

11:30 AM- Abdu Rozik and Tina have a wholesome conversation.

Shalin is confronting Tina about how everyone around is trying to flirt with her. Abdu Rozik and Tina have a cute conversation in between.

12:00 AM: Nimrit and Shiv get into massive might!

Shiv slams Nimrit and asks her to accept her mistake. As he says, “Overacting kar ke kuchh nahi hota hai.” She further breaks down in tears and flashes back in anger to Shiv. Nimrit talks about her anxiety and how she’s off on her medication.

2:30 AM: Tina and Shalin talk to Bigg Boss.

The couple is the talk of the town in and outside the house. But the two only call it a friendship and nothing else. They also talk about Gautam and his captaincy throughout the week. Now, Bigg Boss fires Gautam from captaincy and talks about his leadership skills.

3:15 PM: Captaincy task Priyanka vs. Shiv

The contestants have nominated Priyanka and Shiv for captaincy, and the task begins. It creates havoc in the house as contestants support their nomination. Gori Nagori and Ankit get into trouble as she falls on her knees brutally.

3:45 PM: Tina and Ankit get into an argument over the task.

Tina says Ankit pushed her and hurt her near the washroom. Shalin steps in to defend Tina, and the discussion continues. Shiv becomes the new captain of the house as Gautam disqualifies Priyanka.

4:30 PM: Archana and the contestants call out Gautam’s decision.

Archana is angry about Gautam’s judgment as she screams her heart out for Priyanka. This has led to a lot of discussion about new captaincy.

6:30 PM: Shiv gives the housemates new duties.

Shiv distributes the housemates with the house duties. It has become the talk of the house and creates some confusion.

