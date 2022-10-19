It’s day 19 of Bigg Boss season 16, and we see a lot of things happening in the house. The show is rightly offering us entertainment with lots of masala in it. Not just fights, the last episode became a reality check for everyone in the house.

This season Bigg boss has gone creative with many unique tasks and punishments. We are here to keep you updated with every bit of fun from Bigg boss. Here are some live updates for the latest episode.

9:00 PM: Shiv’s game strategy.

The new bed allotment that happened yesterday has led to a lot of discussion in the house. People think Shiv’s game is trying to divide everyone in the house.

9:15 PM: Are Priyanka and Ankit hiding their feelings for each other?

Well, the two have been close on the show but always denied being more than friends. Priyanka and Ankit have a little chat about their relationship, and we smell a love story brewing.

Confess kiya #PriyAnkit ne apne dil ki baat. Kya inki love story Bigg Boss ke ghar mein, le rahi hai ek naya mod? 💞



Dekhiye #BiggBoss16 Mon-Fri raat 10 baje aur Sat-Sun raat 9.30 baje, sirf #Colors par. Anytime on @justvoot #BB16 #BiggBoss@BeingSalmanKhan pic.twitter.com/DfkcK0SQFt — Bigg Boss (@BiggBoss) October 18, 2022

9:30 PM: Tina asks Sumbul to have fun and participate in the game.

Sumbul was nominated to be the least participating contestant, and Bigg boss warned her and Manya to be more active in the game.

11:45 PM: Tina and Mc Stan talk about groupism in the house.

Tina says Shalin has not been loyal to their team and is playing a game. She asked Stan not to trust him. Shalin-Stan-Sumbul is shocked about what Tina said.

8:00 AM: The Bigg Boss anthem is back!

After a crumbling night, contestants gather on the lawn to vibe to the Bigg Boss anthem.

11:15 AM: Sumbul is roasted by the roommates.

Tina and Gautam are teasing Sumbul about Shalin and their bond. After listening to the taunts, she leaves.

11:30 AM: Gautam and Shalin get into an argument over Sumbul.

Gautam and Shalin don’t open up much with each other. Recently, Tina tried to confide with them to keep their male ego aside and be friends. Now, they have an argument about Sumbul which turned things worse.

11:45 AM: The housemates discuss if they should take permission from Shalin now.

The fight has intensified as Shalin gets offended by what Gautam said to Sumbul. Everyone is talking about his protectiveness for Sumbul.

