Bigg Boss 16, the reality TV show which is being aired on Colors TV and Voot Select, is hogging the limelight for all the drama and entertainment in the house. The show had begun on 1st of October and since then, we have already witnessed shades of groupism, romance, rivalries, and fun between the sixteen contestants. Naturally, the excitement level has gone up and we are already waiting for Day 12 episode of Bigg Boss 16 that will be telecasted tonight.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 16 Live Written Updates 12 October

Bigg Boss keeps teasing us with promos on social media platforms for the upcoming episode. But before that let’s have a flashback of the show from the previous week. Recap, please?

1. After Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Gautam Vig is the new captain

Nimrit Kaur, who is best known for playing a lead role in Choti Sarrdaarni, the TV show, was appointed as the first captain of Bigg Boss house this season. Nimrit tried her best while handling the responsibilities in the house and maintaining the decorum. She was initially almost fired by BB but got a chance to revive her captaincy in the first week. However, on Day 10, Nimrit was dismissed from her position and her co-contestant, TV actor, Gautam became the new captain of the house.

2. Sumbul Toqueer feels side-lined by other contestants

Last week, Imlie actress, Sumbul broke into tears quite a lot of times over other contestants not making her a part of their discussions and that no one takes her seriously. Sumbul had been feeling that everyone thinks that she is quite young to understand everything.

3. Ankit Gupta doesn’t interact much with others

Since the beginning of this season, Udaariyan actor Ankit Gupta has been quite an introvert in the Bigg Boss house. His co-contestants even termed him ‘flop’ during a task assigned by Salman Khan, the host. , Ankit’s Udaariyan co-star, Priyanka Chahar Chaudhary, who is also a part of the show, had advised him to speak in the house.

4. Of course, romance is brewing too

Just like every other season, romance is brewing in Bigg Boss 16 as well. While some are trying to be Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill, a few of them are writing their own love story in the house. So far, we have witnessed Sumbul and Shalin getting cosy with each other, Gautam flirting with Soundarya Singh in the kitchen, and Udaariyaan actors Priyanka and Ankit eating food from same plate.

5. Tiffs, taunts, rivalries, and what not

In the previous episodes, we have watched several heated arguments between contestants in the BB house. While some housemates fought for food, a few of them taunted their co-contestants for their profession and upbringing as well. Remember when Manya Singh taunted Sreejita De for her profession? Also, some housemates questioned Gori Nagori‘s upbringing after she wiped off her hands in the kitchen. Meanwhile, Tina Datta had earlier revealed that she doesn’t get positive vibes while being around Sreejita. Tina also got pissed off with Shalin for inviting Sumbul to Salman’s ‘exclusive dinner’.

Abdu Rozik has been quite an entertainer in the BB house. And Salman Khan inviting Goodbye stars Neena Gupta and Rashmika Mandanna during Shanivaar Ka Vaar episode was a major highlight last week.

Enough of the recap, let’s talk about what we can expect from tonight’s episode in the Bigg Boss house:

1. Abdu Rozik channelling his inner Chulbul Pandey

Tajikistani singer Abdu Rozik will be performing his song, ‘Chota Bhaijaan Aaya…’ tonight. The official Twitter handle of Bigg Boss posted a video of promo on the platform. In the clip, Abdu can be seen channelling his inner Chulbul Pandey aka Salman Khan during his performance. “Swagat nahin karoge hamara…” the singer says in the video. There is also a glimpse of his co-contestants cheering up for him. Going by the promo, we can safely say that Salman will surely love his Dabangg performance.

2. Love triangle between Gautam, Tina, and Shalin?

It will be exciting to watch ‘khichdi’, ahm, romance being brewed between Gautam and Tina in the Bigg Boss house. And guess, who will get jealous tonight? Shalin Bhanot, ladies & gentleman. Bigg Boss posted another promo on Twitter in which Gautam and Tina can be seen getting cosy in front of Shalin and other housemates. “Aisa kyun hai Shalin tum mujhe samajh nahin paate aur Tina samajh leti hai?” Gautam says. “I care for you…Unconditional love,” Tina blushes. “Wo meri hai,” Gautam adds while looking at Shalin. Don’t miss Shalin’s reaction to it. Is baar usko mirchi lagegi. Love triangle brewing, is it?

Also Read: Bigg Boss 16 Review 11 October

Will Shalin getting jealous with Gautam close to Tina invite an argument between him and Sumbul? Sumbul, who can be seen sitting beside Shalin, is expected to discuss Shalin’s reaction in the upcoming episode. Well, we can’t wait to watch the twelfth episode of Bigg Boss Season 16 tonight. Are you excited?