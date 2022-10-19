Bigg Boss 16, the season which is brewing a lot of romance and fights, is quite different from all other seasons. With the right concoction of fun and drama, this season has an assortment of various housemates and unique tasks.

Without a doubt, we wait for the promos to see what happens next in the iconic house. However, before talking about the brand-new promo, here’s a quick recap of all the highlights from earlier this week.

1. The first eliminated contestant of this season.

Salman Khan announced the names of the contestants who were nominated for last week’s eviction. Later, he announced that Sreejita De was the first contestant to be eliminated this season.

Bigg Boss 16 ke ghar mein dekhe Sreejita ne kuch aise high aur low points!✨



Dekhiye #BiggBoss16 Mon-Fri raat 10 baje aur Sat-Sun raat 9.30 baje, sirf #Colors par. Anytime on @justvoot#BB16 #BiggBoss#SreejitaDe pic.twitter.com/5sipvsGo4Z — Bigg Boss (@BiggBoss) October 16, 2022

2. We had a new captain in the house.

After Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and Gautam Vig, we now have a third captain. After an intense match between Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Shiv Thakare for the captaincy task, the latter won the task and became the new captain of the Bigg Boss 16 house.

3. The never-ending arguments and fights.

From Sumbul-Tina-Shalin to Archana-Gori-Manya, the audience witnessed a number of fights in the house this week. While some of these made up after their fights, others have taken a bitter route.

4. The least participating contestants.

Needless to mention, not everyone in the house is entertaining. In a task, the housemates are asked to name the least participating contestants. Sumbul and Manya receive the highest votes for the same.

Now, coming back to the brand-new promo – here’s what it has in store for us:

1. Do we smell a love confession in the house?

Ankit and Priyanka, who have been denying their relationship from the beginning of the show, now seem to get closer than ever. In the clip, the audience sees the duo arguing and expressing pure love for each other.

Confess kiya #PriyAnkit ne apne dil ki baat. Kya inki love story Bigg Boss ke ghar mein, le rahi hai ek naya mod? 💞



Dekhiye #BiggBoss16 Mon-Fri raat 10 baje aur Sat-Sun raat 9.30 baje, sirf #Colors par. Anytime on @justvoot #BB16 #BiggBoss@BeingSalmanKhan pic.twitter.com/DfkcK0SQFt — Bigg Boss (@BiggBoss) October 18, 2022

2. Shalin and Sumbul VS Tina?

In the new clip, we see Shalin having a heart-to-heart conversation with his old pal, Sumbul and telling her that Tina has been playing a massive game. Later, both of them seem to be upset with her.

Looks like tonight’s episode has a lot for us in store!

