The Dragon Ball series is a legendary anime franchise that has spanned decades, captivating fans with its epic battles, memorable characters, and an ever-evolving storyline. From Goku’s childhood adventures to intergalactic showdowns, Dragon Ball has expanded into a rich and diverse universe. If you’re wondering how to watch the Dragon Ball series in order, this guide breaks down each installment in the chronological timeline, providing details about the plot, key cast members, and production specifics. This is dragon ball chronological order.

Let's dive into the chronological Dragon Ball saga, starting from Goku's humble beginnings to the latest addition to the franchise, Dragon Ball Daima.

1. Dragon Ball (1986–1989)

Lead Actors : Masako Nozawa (Goku), Hiromi Tsuru (Bulma)

: Masako Nozawa (Goku), Hiromi Tsuru (Bulma) Supporting Artists : Mayumi Tanaka (Krillin), Toru Furuya (Yamcha)

: Mayumi Tanaka (Krillin), Toru Furuya (Yamcha) Director : Daisuke Nishio

: Daisuke Nishio Release Date : February 26, 1986

: February 26, 1986 Run Time : 153 episodes, 24 minutes each

: 153 episodes, 24 minutes each IMDB Rating : 8.5/10

: 8.5/10 Revenue : Approx. ¥10 billion

: Approx. ¥10 billion Language: Japanese

The series that started it all, Dragon Ball follows a young Goku as he embarks on a journey to find the seven mystical Dragon Balls. Along the way, he befriends Bulma, Master Roshi, and Krillin, while encountering formidable foes like Emperor Pilaf, the Red Ribbon Army, and King Piccolo. Packed with humor, martial arts, and the spirit of adventure, this series lays the foundation for Goku’s transformation from a naive boy to a heroic fighter.

2. Dragon Ball Z (1989–1996)

Lead Actors : Masako Nozawa (Goku), Ryo Horikawa (Vegeta)

: Masako Nozawa (Goku), Ryo Horikawa (Vegeta) Supporting Artists : Mayumi Tanaka (Krillin), Toshio Furukawa (Piccolo)

: Mayumi Tanaka (Krillin), Toshio Furukawa (Piccolo) Director : Daisuke Nishio, Shigeyasu Yamauchi

: Daisuke Nishio, Shigeyasu Yamauchi Release Date : April 26, 1989

: April 26, 1989 Run Time : 291 episodes, 24 minutes each

: 291 episodes, 24 minutes each IMDB Rating : 8.8/10

: 8.8/10 Revenue : Approx. ¥20 billion

: Approx. ¥20 billion Language: Japanese

Dragon Ball Z shifts the tone to a darker and more action-packed narrative. Goku learns about his Saiyan heritage when his brother Raditz arrives on Earth, setting the stage for epic battles against Vegeta, Frieza, and Cell. The series explores themes of sacrifice, family, and the endless quest for power, introducing iconic characters like Gohan, Trunks, and Vegeta.

3. Dragon Ball GT (1996–1997)

Lead Actors : Masako Nozawa (Goku), Yuko Minaguchi (Pan)

: Masako Nozawa (Goku), Yuko Minaguchi (Pan) Supporting Artists : Takeshi Kusao (Trunks), Naoki Tatsuta (Oolong)

: Takeshi Kusao (Trunks), Naoki Tatsuta (Oolong) Director : Osamu Kasai

: Osamu Kasai Release Date : February 7, 1996

: February 7, 1996 Run Time : 64 episodes, 24 minutes each

: 64 episodes, 24 minutes each IMDB Rating : 6.8/10

: 6.8/10 Revenue : Approx. ¥5 billion

: Approx. ¥5 billion Language: Japanese

Dragon Ball GT follows an adult Goku who is accidentally turned back into a child by the Black Star Dragon Balls. Goku, along with Pan and Trunks, travels across the universe to recover the Dragon Balls and prevent Earth’s destruction. The series introduces new threats like Baby, Super 17, and the Shadow Dragons. While polarizing among fans, it’s a unique chapter in the Dragon Ball timeline.

4. Dragon Ball Z Kai (2009–2015)

Lead Actors : Masako Nozawa (Goku), Ryo Horikawa (Vegeta)

: Masako Nozawa (Goku), Ryo Horikawa (Vegeta) Supporting Artists : Toshio Furukawa (Piccolo), Mayumi Tanaka (Krillin)

: Toshio Furukawa (Piccolo), Mayumi Tanaka (Krillin) Director : Yasuhiro Nowatari

: Yasuhiro Nowatari Release Date : April 5, 2009

: April 5, 2009 Run Time : 167 episodes, 24 minutes each

: 167 episodes, 24 minutes each IMDB Rating : 8.3/10

: 8.3/10 Revenue : Approx. ¥15 billion

: Approx. ¥15 billion Language: Japanese

Dragon Ball Z Kai is a remastered and condensed version of Dragon Ball Z, removing filler content to focus solely on the original manga storyline. With updated visuals and re-recorded voice acting, it delivers a streamlined experience of the Saiyan Saga, Frieza Saga, Cell Saga, and Buu Saga. It’s perfect for new viewers who want to experience DBZ in a modern format.

5. Dragon Ball Super (2015–2018)

Lead Actors : Masako Nozawa (Goku), Ryo Horikawa (Vegeta)

: Masako Nozawa (Goku), Ryo Horikawa (Vegeta) Supporting Artists : Koichi Yamadera (Beerus), Masakazu Morita (Whis)

: Koichi Yamadera (Beerus), Masakazu Morita (Whis) Director : Kimitoshi Chioka

: Kimitoshi Chioka Release Date : July 5, 2015

: July 5, 2015 Run Time : 131 episodes, 24 minutes each

: 131 episodes, 24 minutes each IMDB Rating : 8.3/10

: 8.3/10 Revenue : Approx. ¥30 billion

: Approx. ¥30 billion Language: Japanese

A sequel to Dragon Ball Z, this series follows Goku and his friends as they face new challenges, including Beerus, the God of Destruction, and the Tournament of Power. With stunning animation, jaw-dropping battles, and a mix of humor and drama, Dragon Ball Super reignites the magic of the franchise while expanding its universe.

6. Super Dragon Ball Heroes (2018–2024)

Lead Actors : Masako Nozawa (Goku), Ryo Horikawa (Vegeta)

: Masako Nozawa (Goku), Ryo Horikawa (Vegeta) Supporting Artists : Takeshi Kusao (Future Trunks), Kazuya Nakai (Fu)

: Takeshi Kusao (Future Trunks), Kazuya Nakai (Fu) Director : Katsuya Watanabe

: Katsuya Watanabe Release Date : July 1, 2018

: July 1, 2018 Run Time : Ongoing, episodes vary

: Ongoing, episodes vary IMDB Rating : 6.5/10

: 6.5/10 Revenue : Approx. ¥3 billion

: Approx. ¥3 billion Language: Japanese

This promotional anime is based on the popular video game of the same name. While non-canon, it features alternate storylines and characters, including Goku and Vegeta fighting alongside their counterparts from different dimensions. The series is packed with fan service, over-the-top battles, and unique plotlines, making it a fun watch for die-hard fans.

7. Dragon Ball Daima (2024)

Lead Actors : Masako Nozawa (Goku), Ryo Horikawa (Vegeta)

: Masako Nozawa (Goku), Ryo Horikawa (Vegeta) Supporting Artists : TBA

: TBA Director : TBA

: TBA Release Date : 2024

: 2024 Run Time : TBA

: TBA IMDB Rating : N/A

: N/A Revenue : Estimated ¥5 billion

: Estimated ¥5 billion Language: Japanese

The newest addition to the franchise, Dragon Ball Daima, revisits the series with a fresh concept. Set in a universe where Goku and his friends are transformed into children, they must once again fight powerful enemies while discovering the secrets behind their predicament. With Toriyama's involvement, this series promises nostalgia and new adventures for fans.

The Dragon Ball series has left an indelible mark on pop culture, offering a blend of action, humor, and unforgettable storytelling. Watching the series in order allows fans to experience Goku's journey in its entirety, from his humble beginnings to his god-like battles. Whether you're revisiting the series or watching it for the first time, this guide ensures an epic adventure awaits.

