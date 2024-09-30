Hey there, movie buffs! Ever wondered how to watch the Fantastic Four movies in order? Well, you’re in luck because I’ve got the ultimate guide for you! From the unreleased gem of 1994 to the upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe reboot, we’re diving into the world of Marvel’s First Family. Trust me, it’s gonna be a wild ride through the ups and downs of this superhero franchise.

We’ll kick things off with a look at each Fantastic Four film, starting from the earliest attempts to bring Reed, Sue, Johnny, and Ben to the big screen. I’ll break down the different eras, from Fox’s early 2000s blockbusters to the not-so-fantastic 2015 reboot. Plus, we’ll chat about what’s on the horizon for our favourite stretchy scientist and his super-powered pals in the MCU. So, grab your popcorn and get ready to explore the Fantastic Four’s cinematic journey!

The Fantastic Four (1994)

Let’s kick things off with a real hidden gem in the Fantastic Four film series. This 1994 flick is the one that never made it to the big screen, but boy, does it have a story to tell! Produced by the legendary Roger Corman, this low-budget adaptation was meant to keep the film rights with Constantin Film. Talk about a sneaky move!

The plot follows our fab four as they get zapped by cosmic rays during a space mission, giving them their iconic powers. We’ve got Reed stretching like elastic, Sue turning invisible, Johnny lighting up like a human torch, and Ben… well, he gets the short end of the stick, turning into a rocky powerhouse.

This unreleased gem is a true cult classic among Marvel fans. It’s got that cheesy 90s charm that we all secretly love. While it never hit theatres, bootleg copies have been floating around for years. It’s like the superhero equivalent of a rare vinyl record – if you’ve seen it, you’re part of an exclusive club!

Fantastic Four (2005)

Now, let’s talk about the 2005 flick that really kicked off the Fantastic Four’s big-screen journey. This one’s got a star-studded cast with Ioan Gruffudd as Reed, Jessica Alba as Sue, Chris Evans as Johnny, and Michael Chiklis as Ben. It’s the origin story we all know and love – cosmic rays, superpowers, and a whole lot of family drama.

The film follows our heroes as they deal with their newfound abilities and face off against the power-hungry Victor Von Doom, played by Julian McMahon. It’s got all the classic Fantastic Four elements – Reed’s stretchy smarts, Sue’s invisibility and force fields, Johnny’s fiery antics, and Ben’s rocky exterior hiding a heart of gold.

While critics weren’t too hot on it, fans ate it up. It was a box office hit, raking in over INR 27935.86 million worldwide. Sure, it’s a bit cheesy at times, but isn’t that part of the charm? This movie paved the way for the Fantastic Four’s future on the big screen and gave us some iconic moments that still make us smile.

Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer (2007)

Two years after their first adventure, our fantastic four are back in action! This time, they’re facing a cosmic threat that’s out of this world – literally. The Silver Surfer, a shiny alien on a surfboard, is causing havoc on Earth. But here’s the kicker: he’s just the appetiser for a planet-eating entity called Galactus. Talk about a dinner party gone wrong!

The movie’s got some cool moments, like Johnny chasing the Surfer through the skies. It’s a visual treat, even if the CGI is a bit hit-or-miss. The Surfer himself looks pretty slick, though. Plus, we get to see more of the team’s powers in action, which is always fun.

Fantastic Four (2015)

Oh boy, where do I start with this one? The 2015 Fantastic Four reboot was meant to be a fresh take on Marvel’s First Family, but it ended up being a bit of a disaster. Director Josh Trank tried to go for a darker, more grounded approach, but it just didn’t work out. The film follows Reed Richards, Sue Storm, Johnny Storm, and Ben Grimm as they gain their powers from an interdimensional trip gone wrong.

The movie’s got some cool body horror moments, like Reed waking up with his elastic powers for the first time. But overall, it’s just so dull. The characters lack chemistry, and the story drags on forever. Even when they finally get their powers, it’s not exciting at all. The CGI is pretty weak too, except for The Thing, who looks pretty awesome.

Marvel Studios’ Fantastic Four (2025)

Get ready, Marvel fans! The Fantastic Four are making their grand entrance into the MCU on July 25, 2025. This time, we’ve got a star-studded cast with Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards, Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm, Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Ben Grimm. But that’s not all – Julia Garner is joining as the Silver Surfer, and Ralph Ineson is set to play the planet-eating Galactus!

Director Matt Shakman, known for his work on WandaVision, is taking the helm. Kevin Feige has confirmed it won’t be another origin story, so we’re in for something fresh. The film is set in the 1960s in an alternate universe, adding a unique twist to the Fantastic Four saga. With this lineup and setting, it looks like Marvel’s First Family is in for an out-of-this-world adventure!

Conclusion

The Fantastic Four’s journey through cinema has been a rollercoaster ride, filled with ups and downs. These movies have had a significant impact on superhero cinema. They’ve shown us the importance of family dynamics and character development in comic book adaptations, even when the execution wasn’t perfect.

Now, with Marvel Studios at the helm, the future looks bright for Marvel’s First Family. The upcoming 2025 film promises a fresh take on these beloved characters, set in a retro-futuristic 1960s universe. With a star-studded cast and the inclusion of iconic villains like Galactus, it’s shaping up to be an exciting new chapter in the Fantastic Four’s cinematic journey. Fans can’t wait to see how this new iteration will fit into the larger MCU and potentially redefine superhero movies once again.