Hey there, movie buffs! Ever found yourself scratching your head trying to figure out the venom movies in order? Well, you’re not alone! We’ve all been there, trying to piece together this epic saga of symbiotes and superheroes. That’s why I’m here to be your friendly neighbourhood guide through the twists and turns of the Venom movie series.

Let’s dive into this wild ride together! We’ll kick things off with a blast from the past in Spider-Man 3, then swing into the standalone Venom flicks. Along the way, we’ll chat about how these movies fit into the bigger Marvel picture, including a sneaky cameo in Spider-Man: No Way Home. And guess what? We’ve got the scoop on the upcoming Venom 3: The Last Dance. So, grab your popcorn and get ready for a symbiote-filled adventure through the venom movie list in order!

Chronological Order of Venom Movies

Alright, folks, let’s break down the Venom movie timeline! We’ve got a wild ride through the multiverse, so buckle up!

Spider-Man 3 (2007) Venom (2018) Venom: Let There Be Carnage (2021) Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021) Venom 3: The Last Dance (2024)

1) Spider-Man 3 (2007)

Alright, folks, let’s kick off our venom movies in order journey with a blast from the past – Spider-Man 3! This 2007 flick is where it all began for our symbiote buddy. Picture this: Peter Parker (our boy Tobey Maguire) is living his best life. He’s got the girl of his dreams, Mary Jane Watson (Kirsten Dunst), and New York City is going crazy for Spider-Man. But hold onto your webs, because things are about to get wild! An alien symbiote crash-lands and turns Spidey’s suit black. Talk about a wardrobe malfunction! This isn’t just a fashion disaster, though. It brings out Peter’s dark side, making him act like a total jerk. As if that wasn’t enough, our friendly neighbourhood Spider-Man has to face off against a bunch of baddies. We’ve got Sandman, Venom, and even his bestie-turned-enemy, the New Goblin. Plus, there’s this new photographer at the Daily Bugle, Eddie Brock, who’s giving Peter a run for his money.

Streaming Platform- Netflix, Amazon Prime Video

2) Venom (2018)

This 2018 flick kicked off Sony’s Spider-Man Universe with a bang, and boy, was it a wild ride! Tom Hardy as Eddie Brock, a down-on-his-luck journalist, lost everything. Just when he thinks life can’t get any worse, BAM! He becomes the host for an alien symbiote named Venom. Talk about an unexpected roommate! This dynamic duo teams up to become a lethal protector, facing off against the evil Riot symbiote. It’s like a buddy cop movie, but with more slime and teeth. The movie’s got it all – action, humour, and Tom Hardy talking to himself in the best way possible. It’s based on the comic book miniseries “Venom: Lethal Protector” and “Planet of the Symbiotes,” so you know it’s packed with geeky goodness.

Streaming Platform- Netflix, Amazon Prime Video

3) Venom: Let There Be Carnage (2021)

This 2021 flick is the sequel to our beloved Venom (2018), and boy, does it pack a punch! Eddie Brock (our man Tom Hardy) is still trying to figure out how to live with his alien roommate, Venom. It’s like a weird buddy comedy, but with more teeth and slime. But wait, there’s more! Enter Woody Harrelson as Cletus Kasady, a serial killer who becomes the host of Carnage, another symbiote. Talk about a match made in hell! We’ve got Michelle Williams back as Eddie’s ex, and Naomie Harris joins the party as Shriek, Cletus’s love interest. It’s like a dysfunctional double date, but with superpowers!

Streaming Platform- Netflix

4) Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021)

Now, here’s where things get symbiote-y! Venom makes a cheeky cameo in the mid-credits scene. Remember that moment in Let There Be Carnage when Eddie got zapped into the MCU? Well, we catch up with him in a divey bar, chatting up the bartender about “super people” and doubting Thanos’s existence. Just as Eddie decides to head to NYC, poof! He’s sent back to his own universe. But wait, there’s a twist! A tiny drop of symbiote goo gets left behind. Could this be setting up a Spidey-Venom face-off in the MCU? Only time will tell, but I’m pumped for the possibilities!

Streaming Platform- Netflix

5) Venom 3: The Last Dance (2024)

Guess what, symbiote squad? We’ve got the scoop on the final chapter of our favourite alien duo’s saga! Venom 3: The Last Dance is coming to blow our minds, and I’m here to dish out all the juicy details. Eddie and Venom are on the run and hunted from all sides. Talk about a sticky situation! They’re facing a tough choice that’ll bring the curtains down on their wild ride. Tom Hardy’s back, and he’s not holding anything back for this swan song.

Streaming Platform- Will hit theatres on October 25, 2024 and Netflix in 2025

Conclusion

The Venom movie series offers a thrilling journey through the world of symbiotes and superheroes. From its origins in Spider-Man 3 to the standalone Venom films, this saga has captivated audiences with its unique blend of action, humour, and alien shenanigans. The upcoming Venom 3: The Last Dance promises to wrap up this wild ride in style, leaving fans eagerly anticipating its release.

As we look forward to the future of the Venom franchise, it’s clear that its impact on the superhero genre is far from over. With potential crossovers and multiverse adventures on the horizon, the symbiote’s story continues to evolve. Whether you’re a longtime fan or new to the series, there’s never been a better time to dive into the Venom movies and experience the chaos for yourself.

