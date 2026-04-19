After all the flower crowns, influencer content, and dust storms that Coachella 2026 has unleashed, we might finally have some new celebrity situationship to add to the timelines.

Enter Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi for heaven’s sake!

Social media’s been on fire, trying to figure out if they were spotted getting all lovey-dovey throughout Coachella weekend.

To date, nothing has been confirmed, there hasn’t been a hard launch carousel, and there hasn’t even been a blurry black and white photo with their fingers intertwined. But that hasn’t stopped the rumor mill from spinning.

So, you’d better buckle up because here’s everything we know about Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi’s Coachella-coded romance!

It All Started With A DeuxMoi Tip, Because Of Course It Did

The rumor game got started when the gossip account DeuxMoi shared an alleged tip that Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi made out at an after-party held by Justin Bieber.

Jacob & Kendall sitting in a tree!

According to the tip, Kendall and Jacob were at the private Justin and Hailey Bieber party and were seen having fun with each other. Another version states that they were “all over each other,” which means either talking within 2 feet of each other or planning to marry.

As always, the DeuxMoi tips are unsubstantiated, anonymous, and rely mostly on a gut feeling.

But once the Internet has a scent trail, it generally doesn’t ever stop.

Then, as is tradition, the tabloids started to get in the mix.

Then The Tabloids Entered The Chat: Kendall Jenner & Jacob Elordi

Almost instantly, various entertainment outlets picked up on the story and added their own alleged sources.

For one report, a source said that Kendall Jenner is “100 percent Jacob’s type.” This seems kind of insane since that would be extremely specific and impossible to verify. The same source also allegedly said that the two were “having fun,” and that again, Jacob hung out with Kendall after Coachella, which seems to imply that there was no doubt this was just one night of Coachella flirting.

Another report referred to them as being “seen getting close in the early morning,” which is just a tabloid code for “let’s say they made out without actually saying it.”

But Not Everyone Thinks It’s Serious: Kendall & Jacob’s Coachella Romance

However, while most people believe this was the beginning of a real romance, there are some others that do not.

Because what would a celebrity gossip story be without some haters and non-shippers. A different article stated an anonymous source who reportedly said that nobody should be “holding their breath” about Kendall and Jacob’s potential to be a major celebrity couple, adding that, “Late-night Coachella is not generally a place to begin a new romance.”

The same source also supposedly stated that Jacob “is not her type,” but that there was some flirtation but that it was very unlikely that it would “stick,” based on Jacob’s “schedule and ego.”

Where’s Elordi? Then Came The Santa Barbara Coffee Shop Sighting

Today, something refreshing happened on the Internet though. Someone on Reddit found proof that Jacob Elordi was at Dune Coffee. And btw, the location of the Dune Coffee is right next to where Kendall Jenner lives!

He could have been there to see Kendall, but maybe he goes to coffee like everyone else?

Regardless, the cybersleuths who love turning their time into a rabbit hole immediately began speculating.

Reddit Reactions (OMG, SO MANY!!!)

As is expected from social media, a lot of people had a lot to say and some (code for ALL) were chaotic.

The most popular comments included:

“Their children would be 7ft tall.”

“They would make the most stunning couple, my gosh.”

“I don’t care if it’s annoyingly not true, I still love this pairing.”

“They’re both so hot but also both so boring so I love it.”

“Bye Devin.”

The last comment was, for sure, referring to Kendall’s prior relationship with the NBA player Devin Booker.

Other users were less romantic and more cynical, suggesting celebrities simply “leech onto any form of relevancy or current hype.” Meanwhile, another commenter called Jacob a “starf***er,” proving that no gossip cycle is complete without strangers speaking with the confidence of longtime family friends.

What About Their Exes: Kendall Jenner & Jacob Elordi Romance

You can’t complete a celebrity rumour without it including the exes of all parties involved in at least one form.

Some reports stated that Jacob Elordi had ‘allegedly’ broken up with Olivia Jade at the end of 2025, whilst other reports said that the pair were seen together as recently as January, and had ‘never really stopped speaking’ to each other.

In summary, the relationship status between Jacob Elordi and Olivia Jade is still uncertain.

Kendall Jenner, on the other hand, has previously been romantically linked to Bad Bunny, Devin Booker and several other guys that the internet has assumed she dated based solely on standing next to them one time.

Essentially, both Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi have a long enough history of romantic relationships, so many that the tabloids could keep printing stories about them for weeks if they wanted to.

Kylie Jenner Has Managed To Get Involved As Well

One particularly funny story has Kylie Jenner ‘rooting’ for Kendall and Jacob, as it would mean possible double dates with Timothée Chalamet!

That sentence contains so much celebrity wattage it should be regulated by the government.

There is no confirmation of this information, either, but it makes for a hilarious mental picture of a too-good-looking dinner table with everyone having cheekbones sharp enough to cut through glass.

No one knows if they are really dating atp or not.

We’ll continue to update you as soon someone posts a blurry photo of them on a yacht together.