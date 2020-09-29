1. Muslims set up Langar for protesting Sikh farmers.
2. Members of the Khalsa Aid provided food and refreshments to farmers protesting in Punjab.
3. The Sikh community sanitised the Jama Masjid ahead of Eid.
Today in Jama Masjid, our Sikh brothers sanitize the entire mosque to double the joy of Eid. All religions are made for the welfare of humanity. The time has come to fulfill the purpose for which God has sent us on earth.@mssirsa @TajinderBagga @rpsinghkhalsa @tarunchughbjp pic.twitter.com/DJCqUHNGGd— Real Deepak Kapur™ (@realkapur) May 24, 2020
4. Muslims formed a human chain in front of a temple during Bengaluru violence.
5. During CAA protests, Hindus and Sikhs formed a human chain to protect Muslims who were reading namaz.
#JamiaMilliaUniversity while Muslims read namaz Hindus, Sikhs form a human chain to shield them. This while protestors protest against CAA /NRC in national capital pic.twitter.com/Uu17V22ev4— Aishwarya Paliwal (@AishPaliwal) December 19, 2019
6. Vaishno Devi Shrine served iftari to quarantined Muslims during Ramazan.
This is what Hinduism is and should be! https://t.co/8r57tEO2kG— Ashok Swain (@ashoswai) May 22, 2020
7. A Gurudwara in Punjab served stranded Madrasa students with food and water during the lockdown.
"In Punjab’s Malerkotla, a city famous for its communal harmony since centuries, a Gurdwara has taken the responsibility of feeding students in a nearby Madarsa."— Brandy Boxi (@BrandySahni) April 1, 2020
They care.....
https://t.co/MdFFgfAcGE
8. A Hindu family prepared iftari for Kashmiri Muslims stuck in West Bengal during the lockdown.
In a loving gesture, a Hindu family prepared iftari for two Kashmiri Muslims who were starnded in West Bengal during the lockdown.
9. Imrana Saifi, a Muslim woman sanitised temples and mosques amid the pandemic during the month of Ramzan.
In a bid to uphold the secular culture of India, Saifi sanitised temples and mosques while she was fasting during the month of Ramzan. With a sanitiser tank in her hand, Saifi went from one worship place to another to disinfect them from the virus.
Please meet the Indian Muslim female hero Imrana Saifi, a #CoronaWarrior.— Mustafa Akyol (@AkyolinEnglish) May 8, 2020
She wears a burqa, keeps her Ramadan fast, and also sanitizes #Hindu temples from the virus.
She also says her intention is to “uphold the #secular culture of #India.”https://t.co/odEM5g09j6
10. In remembrance of his best friend, a Hindu man performed 'Tarpan' for his Muslim friend who died 3 years ago.
Hindu man performs 'tarpan' for Muslim friend during 'Pitrupaksha' in MP's Sagar— Manjoor Ahmed (@ManjoorPoet) September 13, 2020
Every day, the elderly Brahmin performs special prayers and rituals before the pictures of his ancestors and Alihttps://t.co/OTyhYDVW78
11. Muslim men performed last rites of a Hindu man as his relatives couldn't make it to the funeral on time during the lockdown.
A true example of United India! 48 yr old Ravi shanker died of cancer in Bulandshahr leaving behind 4 children and wife. A poor family and no relatives to support due to lock down, his Muslim neighbors came forward and performed the last rites. Slaute to United India pic.twitter.com/MTREDh4F2m— Rajat Rai (@RajatRai26) March 30, 2020
12. Dev Kumar from Assam kept 13 Muslim migrant workers from Bihar in his house, during the lockdown.
Dev gave shelter to 13 Muslim migrant workers in his house so that they could peacefully celebrate Ramzan.
Dev Kumar (55) gave shelter to 13 stranded #Muslims from #Bihar's Khagaria and Saharsa Dist. They have been living in his house in Lower #Assam's Dhubri Dist since March #coronavirus #CoronavirusLockdown #IndiaFightsCorona @CMOfficeAssam @mygovassam https://t.co/KuCVxgzDrJ— India Faith (@IndiaFaithMedia) May 21, 2020
This is the true spirit of India! There is still hope.