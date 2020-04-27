The coronavirus pandemic has completely changed life as we knew it and mostly for the worse. The increasing fatalities, the constant fear, the falling economy - it seems like we are living our worst nightmare.

However, there is one thing giving us hope. It's the kindness and empathy people are showing towards each other. Here we have compiled some of those instances.

1. Fully covered in protective gear, nurses at AIIMS Raipur took care of a 3-month-old baby after his mother tested positive for coronavirus.

VIDEO, Awe-worthy: Nursing staff at AIIMS, Raipur taking care of a 3 month old baby boy & his 2 yr old elder sister.



The children’s mother is being treated for #COVID19 there. Sadly, their relatives also tested positive.



Thankfully, both kids tested negative. #Coronavirusindia pic.twitter.com/16751lElxr — Zeba Warsi (@Zebaism) April 16, 2020

2. To help needy and homeless, Gurudwara Bangla Sahib took it upon itself to serve 40,000 meals every day.

"Sahib ke darabaar se, bhookha koee na jae"



Gurudwara Bangla Sahib is providing food to over 40,000 people every day.

Gurudwara Bangla Sahib in #Delhi which is preparing food for over 40,000 people.@capt_amarinder @mssirsa @TajinderBagga @harbhajan_singh @sherryontopp pic.twitter.com/mHbHFRs274 — Anu Tomar (@iam_anu12) April 8, 2020

3. In a touching gesture, S Kumaraswamy, Head Constable from Bengaluru, travelled 430 kilometers on his bike to deliver medicines to cancer patient.

Salute @BlrCityPolice Head Constable, Sri S Kumaraswamy who travelled alone on bike from Bengaluru to Dharawada to deliver life saving medicines for a Cancer patient.



He was rightfully appreciated by @CPBlr for his noble act that covered 430 kms one way.#ThankYouCoronaWarriors pic.twitter.com/Tc3vrgMuOw — BJP Karnataka (@BJP4Karnataka) April 18, 2020

4. Showing a great deal of maturity, a 4-year-old kid from Vijayawada donated ₹971 which he had saved for buying a bicycle for himself.

5. A taxi driver in Spain was dropping people off to a hospital without charging any money. To express gratitude, the staff gave him a round of applause and some money too.

This will make you happy. ❤️



A taxi driver in Spain has been driving patients to the hospital free of charge. He got a call from the hospital to pick up more patients.



When he arrived, doctors and nurses surprised him with a round of applause, plus an envelope with money. pic.twitter.com/T7sg6OqgtR — Hananya Naftali (@HananyaNaftali) April 19, 2020

6. A mosque in Mumbai's Sakinaka provided meals to 800 unemployed laborers struggling due to the lockdown.

A mosque in suburban Sakinaka area of Mumbai is offering meals to around 800 labourers who have lost their jobs because of corona lockdown. — Prakash Chandra Hota (@PrakashHota) April 14, 2020

7. Taking care of strays is our duty and this police officer performed the same by feeding a banana to an amputee monkey.

Police Officer feeding an amputee Monkey. pic.twitter.com/7IKBGLlAy6 — Khushboo Soni (@Khushboo_) April 17, 2020

8. To express gratitude for being given food and shelter, migrant workers painted a school in Rajasthan.

Now here is a positive story. Migrant labours from MP & Gujarat were quarantined at Palsana, Sikar. As a gesture they offered to colour the school since were getting food etc from there. Sarapanch arranged material. People are beautiful & inspiring. pic.twitter.com/1ncjTJGKA0 — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) April 22, 2020

9. A CRPF jawaan who was on official leave, distributed dry ration to the people in his village with his own savings.

ASI Padmeswar Das of 76 bn @crpfindia @JKZONECRPF @jammusector currently at home in Morigaon (Assam) due to Lockdown has been helping the needy in his village by voluntarily distributing food items to them out from his own savings

For any assistance call 14411. pic.twitter.com/xGcIiRJJfy — CRPF Madadgaar (@CRPFmadadgaar) April 12, 2020

10. 2 brothers from Kolar in Karnataka, sold their land to raise money for feeding people who have been rendered jobless due to the lockdown.

Tajamul and Muzamil Pasha sold a 30*40 plot of land they owned to support those who had lost their livelihoods owing to the #lockdown.#ThePowerOfGood #SpreadKindness https://t.co/Pf8YhCGY0D — Deccan Herald (@DeccanHerald) April 22, 2020

11. A father, unable to throw a birthday party for his kid, requested people to wish him so that he can mark countries on the map based on people's nationalities. 35k people retweeted the post, 107k replied on it.

This is my son, Brandon. Today is his 12th Birthday. I can’t give him the party he deserves but Brandon loves geography.



He would love it if you would RT or reply where you are so he can mark it on his map. pic.twitter.com/nO0draKinL — Jody Smith (@JodySmithNFL) April 11, 2020

12. People in Naples, Italy, hung 'supportive baskets' for those homeless who might need something.

In Naples, people are starting to hang baskets from balconies for less fortunates who can't work due the lockdown. The sign says "if you can, put something inside. If you can't, take something". It's called "supportive basket" and it's based off an ancient tradition of the city. pic.twitter.com/RCxViTFkgb — Tom (@tommiwtf) March 30, 2020

13. A landlord in Japan gave all his tenants 20,000 Yen (INR 14271K) to help them survive these tough times. The letter read:

We’re entering a nice season now, but I understand the days are difficult due to the coronavirus. While it’s not much, the landlord would like to show their concern by giving all tenants 20,000 yen [US$186]. Therefore, for the month of May, please deduct 20,000 yen from your monthly transfer for rent. I sincerely hope the state of emergency will pass without incident. I am praying for everyone’s health.

今朝ポストに入ってるのに気づいた大家さんからの通知



今の家一生住むか😭 pic.twitter.com/ZJmONLVU4n — 𝘱 𝘢 𝘺 𝘢 (@softcopy___) April 10, 2020

14. Drishti marine lifeguards in Goa took it upon themselves to feed stray animals across beaches as they were dependent on treats from tourists.

Goa: Drishti Marine, the agency appointed by the state government for lifeguard duties at Keri beach, feeds stray dogs at the stretch of the beach. pic.twitter.com/jWpPRVQQG1 — ANI (@ANI) April 23, 2020

15. When relatives of a Hindu man couldn't make it for his last rites, Muslim neighbours performed the rituals.

In Bulandshahr a Hindu died after being infected with Covid-19 (CoronaVirus), no Hindu came forward for his funeral, Muslims gathered and gave him a respectful funeral. pic.twitter.com/AqZ6EiINlO — Hypocrisy Watch (منافقت پر نظر) (@bigotry_watch) March 29, 2020

Truly, looking out for each other is our best shot at overcoming this crisis.