Disclaimer: Some pictures in the article are distressing. Reader discretion adviced.

2021 was the year that saw more lows than highs, and it revealed the many chunks in the armor of our country and the world at large. However, there were some moments of happiness for us, if not relief. Here's a look at some of the major events of 2021 through pictures.

1. The second wave of coronavirus ravages India, as crematoriums and run out of spaces to bury the dead and ghats get covered with bodies.

india covid second wave
Source: Reuters/Danish Siddiqui
Covid second wave in india
Source: Hindustan Times/AFP
Covid second wave india
Source: ABC/Atul Loke

2. Farmers' protests that started in 2020, continue through 2021 and are withdrawn after the PM announces that the laws will be taken back.

Farmers protests
Source: News 18/AP
farmers' protest on delhi haryana border
Source: The Quint

3. India wins its first Olympic gold in javelin and second Olympic gold overall with Neeraj Chopra's victory.

Neeraj chopra gold
Source: India Today

4. India wins an Olympic medal in Hockey after 41 years. The men's team wins bronze, while the women's team displays valiant effort to reach the semi-final for the first time.

Hockey men's team wins bronze
Source: Financial Times
Rani rampal and team in olympics semifinal
Source: Times of India

5. India gives its best-ever performance at the Paralympics with 19 medals in total.

India at paralympics
Source: International Paralympic Committee

6. Kamala Harris becomes the first woman and the first black person of Asian heritage to become the Vice President of the United States of America. Joe Biden replaces Donald Trump.

Kamala Harris becomes the first woman VP of US
Source: The Times of Israel

7. Harnaaz Sandhu wins Miss Universe, bringing the title back to India after 21 years.

Harnaaz Sandhu wins Miss Universe
Source: Mint

8. Jeff Bezos, along with a few others, flies to space and comes back to earth within 11 minutes.

Jeff Bezos goes to space
Source: CNN

9. Prince Philip dies at the age of 99.

Prince Philip dies at age 99
Source: NBC

10. US Troops withdraw from Afghanistan, followed by a Taliban takeover that leaves the country broken.

Taliban takeover of afghanistan
Source: CFR

11. Squid Games dolls installed at various places in the world, as the show becomes the biggest Netflix hit.

squid game dolls
Source: Insider

12. Australia defeats New Zealand to win T20 World Cup for the first time.

Australia wins T20 World Cup
Source: Hindustan Times

It's been long 12 months.