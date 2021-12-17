Disclaimer: Some pictures in the article are distressing. Reader discretion adviced.

2021 was the year that saw more lows than highs, and it revealed the many chunks in the armor of our country and the world at large. However, there were some moments of happiness for us, if not relief. Here's a look at some of the major events of 2021 through pictures.

1. The second wave of coronavirus ravages India, as crematoriums and run out of spaces to bury the dead and ghats get covered with bodies.

2. Farmers' protests that started in 2020, continue through 2021 and are withdrawn after the PM announces that the laws will be taken back.

3. India wins its first Olympic gold in javelin and second Olympic gold overall with Neeraj Chopra's victory.

4. India wins an Olympic medal in Hockey after 41 years. The men's team wins bronze, while the women's team displays valiant effort to reach the semi-final for the first time.

5. India gives its best-ever performance at the Paralympics with 19 medals in total.

6. Kamala Harris becomes the first woman and the first black person of Asian heritage to become the Vice President of the United States of America. Joe Biden replaces Donald Trump.

7. Harnaaz Sandhu wins Miss Universe, bringing the title back to India after 21 years.

8. Jeff Bezos, along with a few others, flies to space and comes back to earth within 11 minutes.

9. Prince Philip dies at the age of 99.

10. US Troops withdraw from Afghanistan, followed by a Taliban takeover that leaves the country broken.

11. Squid Games dolls installed at various places in the world, as the show becomes the biggest Netflix hit.

12. Australia defeats New Zealand to win T20 World Cup for the first time.

It's been long 12 months.