New Year’s resolutions are a time-honored tradition where we promise to turn over a new leaf—only to humorously stumble back into old habits a few weeks later. The struggle to keep resolutions is universal, and a little humor can go a long way in lightening the mood. These funny quotes about New Year resolutions capture the reality of those lofty goals, from fitness plans to diet ambitions and everything in between.

Here’s a collection of 100 hilarious, relatable, and witty quotes to kick off your New Year with a laugh!

“This year, my New Year resolution is to exercise more… or at least wear workout clothes to look like I do!” “I’ve already burned 2,000 calories. I forgot the cookies in the oven!” “My fitness goal for the New Year: Lift more… slices of pizza!” “New Year, new me… starting February 1st!” “My New Year resolution is to jog more. Does running late count?” “This year, I’m only doing crunches if they’re the ones in my snack bag.” “I promised to hit the gym. I just didn’t specify how often!” “My goal is to lose weight. The plan? Stop carrying other people’s expectations!” “I joined a gym in January. It’s now March, and they’re probably wondering who I am.” “I decided to take up running… mostly from my responsibilities!” “This New Year, I resolve to eat healthy… after I finish this pizza.” “I started a juice cleanse. It lasted until I found cookies in the cupboard.” “My New Year diet plan? Eat whatever makes me happy—because happiness burns calories, right?” “I resolved to go gluten-free… but then bread called my name!” “This year, my resolution is to stop eating junk food. Goodbye pizza, see you tomorrow!” “I tried eating kale. Turns out, it tastes like sadness.” “My New Year diet lasted exactly as long as it took to find leftover cake.” “They say abs are made in the kitchen. Mine are hiding under the lasagna!” “Dieting is easy. I just keep my eyes closed whenever I pass the fridge.” “New Year’s Resolution: Start eating smaller portions. Proceeds to cut a large pizza in half!“

“Why start today when you can procrastinate until next January?” “My resolution is to stop procrastinating… starting tomorrow.” “Procrastination is my superpower, and I plan to harness it even better this year.” “This year, I’ll get organized. First, let me find my to-do list from last year.” “My New Year resolution is to finish everything I start… wait, what was I saying?” “I was going to make a New Year resolution, but then I got distracted.” “Procrastinators unite!… Tomorrow.” “My resolution is to stop putting things off. Let’s hope I remember this in June!” “This year, I plan to procrastinate more efficiently.” “Procrastination is like a credit card. It’s fun until the bill comes!”

“My New Year resolution lasted until January 2nd. A new record!” “This year, I’m setting realistic goals. Goal #1: Stop setting goals!” “Resolutions are like rules—they’re made to be broken!” “Every year, I make resolutions. And every year, they’re gone faster than my holiday cookies.” “My New Year resolution is to never make resolutions again.” “I love setting New Year resolutions—it’s the only tradition I consistently fail!” “I resolved to be more disciplined, but then Netflix released a new series.” “My resolutions this year: Sleep more, stress less, and avoid reality.” “This year, I resolved to quit quitting, but I already failed.” “Why make resolutions when breaking them is so much fun?”

“This year, I’m finally going to tackle my to-do list… starting with naps!” “I resolved to be more productive. My progress? I made a to-do list of to-do lists.” “Being productive is easy if you lower your expectations. Mission accomplished!” “This New Year, I’m planning to work smarter, not harder… which means more coffee breaks.” “My New Year goal is to get more done. So far, I’ve finished an entire season of my favorite show!” “Productivity is overrated. Relaxation is my true calling!” “I resolved to stop wasting time. I’ve been thinking about how to do that for hours.” “Being productive today means switching from TikTok to email for 10 minutes.” “This year, I’ll stop wasting time—right after I finish watching these cat videos!” “My goal is to be productive enough to deserve a long nap every afternoon.”

“This year, I resolve to stop pretending I like kale.” “My New Year resolution is to stop lying about keeping my resolutions!” “They say New Year resolutions are life-changing. So far, mine have changed my patience level.” “This year, I’ll stop buying things I don’t need… unless they’re on sale!” “My resolution is to save money. Step one: Stop opening Amazon.” “I plan to lose weight… in my wallet after buying gym memberships I never use.” “This year, I’m committed to being more spontaneous… starting in 2025.” “I resolved to drink less coffee, but then I remembered who I am!” “Why fix what isn’t broken? My New Year resolution is to stay the same fabulous me!” “I resolved to be kinder this year—unless someone takes my parking spot!”

“This year, I’ll try to text back faster… unless I’m busy watching Netflix!” “I resolved to be more patient in my relationship. Step one: Learn how to share fries.” “My New Year goal is to listen more… but talking is just so fun!” “I promised to argue less with my partner. We’re debating how to start.” “This year, I’ll spend more quality time with loved ones—on FaceTime!” “My resolution is to stop stalking people online… unless it’s for birthday reminders.” “I resolved to give more compliments. So far, I’ve complimented my dog 10 times today!” “This year, I’ll try to remember anniversaries—after I set 5 reminders!” “I resolved to share my snacks… but let’s be honest, that’s never happening.” “This year, I’m working on my communication skills… starting with emojis!”

“New Year, same me, but with higher expectations!” “This year, I resolved to learn something new… like how to make resolutions stick.” “If New Year resolutions came with warranties, I’d ask for a refund by now!” “This year, I plan to stop being lazy. So far, I’m planning it from my couch.” “My New Year resolution is to stop overthinking… but I’m already questioning that choice.” “Why make resolutions when you can just wing it?!” “New Year, new me… starting next Monday.” “This year, I’m giving up perfection and embracing fabulous imperfection!” “Every January, I resolve to be awesome. And every December, I realize I nailed it!” “My New Year resolution is to stop pretending I know what I’m doing!”

“This year, I’m aiming for progress, not perfection. So far, I’ve nailed imperfection!” “New Year, same coffee addiction!” “I resolved to wake up earlier… but my bed disagrees.” “This year, I’ll try to be less sarcastic. Or maybe not.” “I planned to drink less wine this year. Cheers to day one of failing!” “Why make resolutions when you can binge-watch your way through January?” “This year, I’m resolving to stress less… once I figure out how!” “My New Year goal is to be more focused. Wait, what was I saying?” “I’m keeping my resolutions simple: Survive and thrive.” “New Year resolutions are just a fancy way of saying ‘maybe later.’”

“This year, I’m resolving to laugh more and stress less. Step one: Find more memes!” “New Year, new me… just kidding, same me, but funnier!” “My resolution is to stop making resolutions. Let’s see how long that lasts!” “This year, I’ll try not to break my resolutions on January 1st.” “Why aim high when I can aim realistically low?” “This year, my motto is ‘do your best, but don’t stress!’” “New Year, new excuses for everything I didn’t do last year!” “My resolution is to make no resolutions and stick to it!” “Who needs resolutions when you can have snacks instead?” “This year, my goal is to be fabulous and flawless—so far, so good!”

These funny quotes about New Year resolutions perfectly capture the ups, downs, and humor of starting fresh each year. Whether you’re setting ambitious goals or simply trying to survive January, these quotes remind us to laugh at ourselves and enjoy the journey.

