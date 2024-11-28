The New Year is all about new beginnings, resolutions you may or may not keep, and, most importantly, kicking things off with laughter. Adding a dose of humor to your New Year wishes is the perfect way to bring joy to your friends and family. Whether it’s through witty one-liners, silly jokes, or hilarious quotes, a funny greeting can set the tone for a fantastic year ahead.

This collection of 150+ funny New Year wishes ensures that you’ll find the perfect way to share a laugh while sending your love. From sarcastic notes to downright quirky quotes, these humorous greetings will leave everyone smiling as they welcome the new year.

Funny New Year Wishes

Start the year with these hilarious and lighthearted funny New Year wishes.

“Here’s to pretending we’ll keep our resolutions this year. Happy New Year!” “Cheers to a new year and another chance to screw it up!” “This year, my resolution is to avoid meeting people who ask me about my resolutions.” “New Year’s Eve: the only acceptable time to wear glitter and drink champagne at 10 a.m.” “Happy New Year! May your troubles last as long as your resolutions—about two weeks!” “Wishing you a year full of laughter, love, and zero awkward Zoom calls.” “New year, same me… but now with better excuses!” “Let’s start the year fresh… after this last piece of leftover Christmas cake.” “Happy New Year! Let’s hope I remember to write the correct year on all my checks this time.” “Here’s to another year of fake laughing at our boss’s jokes. Cheers!” “My New Year’s resolution is to stop procrastinating… maybe starting tomorrow.”

Fun New Years Greetings

Add some excitement with these fun New Year greetings that are perfect for anyone.

“It’s time to party like it’s 1999—except we’re older and wiser now… right?” “Here’s to a New Year full of opportunities to eat more carbs and take more naps!” “May your New Year sparkle brighter than your holiday decorations!” “Happy New Year! Let’s toast to the memories we made and the calories we’ll burn… eventually.” “New Year’s resolution: Spend more time with the people who make life fun—you’re at the top of the list!” “This year, I hope your dreams are as big as your Netflix binge list.” “Happy New Year! May all your troubles be as short-lived as your fitness goals.” “Wishing you a New Year filled with more laughs than awkward silences.” “Let’s make this year so amazing, even our exes will be jealous!” “Time to turn over a new leaf… or at least change the batteries in the TV remote.” “Happy New Year! May your Wi-Fi signal always be strong and your coffee always hot.”

Hilarious New Year Wishes

These hilarious New Year wishes will leave everyone laughing out loud.

“New Year, new me… just kidding, I’m perfect as I am!” “2024, let’s try this again. Please be nice!” “If this year was a reality show, let’s hope next year gets better ratings.” “Happy New Year! May your resolutions outlast your holiday leftovers.” “Here’s to a New Year so good that we forget all the embarrassing moments from last year.” “Wishing you 12 months of happiness and zero trips to customer service lines.” “Let’s make a resolution to stop making resolutions. Cheers to that!” “This year, I resolve to laugh more and stress less—starting right now!” “New Year’s goal: Turn procrastination into a lifestyle choice.” “Happy New Year! May your hangovers be mild and your mornings filled with coffee.” “Here’s to forgetting the mistakes of the past… and probably making new ones.”

Humor New Year Wishes

Add a dose of humor with these humor New Year wishes.

“This year, my goal is to finish everything I start… except diets.” “Wishing you a New Year as fabulous as your Instagram filters!” “Happy New Year! Let’s make more memories and fewer questionable decisions.” “If 2023 was a mess, let’s just sweep it under the rug and start fresh!” “Cheers to a year where we actually use the gym memberships we buy.” “May your New Year be as smooth as your morning coffee.” “Happy New Year! Don’t forget to stock up on aspirational planners you’ll never use.” “Here’s to another year of pretending we like kale.” “If this year doesn’t work out, there’s always next year. No pressure!” “Happy New Year! May your life be as organized as your junk drawer… eventually.” “Wishing you 365 days of laughter, even if it’s at your own jokes.”

Weird New Year Wishes

For the quirky and fun-loving, these weird New Year wishes hit the mark.

“May your New Year be as strange and wonderful as your dance moves!” “Wishing you a year so unique, even the Kardashians will be impressed.” “Here’s to a New Year as unpredictable as my Spotify shuffle.” “Happy New Year! Let’s make 2024 the year of spontaneous pizza nights.” “May your year be as full of surprises as a Cracker Jack box.” “Let’s resolve to be just weird enough to keep life interesting.” “Here’s to embracing the weird and loving every minute of it.” “May your New Year be as wonderfully odd as a talking parrot.” “Happy New Year! Stay quirky and keep rocking your unique vibe.” “Let’s toast to a year that’s as unconventional as our friendship!” “Wishing you a year filled with bizarre yet beautiful adventures.”

Witty New Year Greetings

These witty New Year greetings are perfect for clever and fun-loving friends and family.

“Cheers to a New Year and another opportunity to be better at remembering birthdays!” “May your New Year be as clever as your best tweets and as bright as your holiday lights.” “Here’s to a year so good, it makes last year jealous!” “Happy New Year! May your resolutions be ambitious and your follow-through questionable.” “Let’s toast to the New Year: same us, just shinier packaging!” “Wishing you a New Year full of laughter, love, and plenty of sarcastic comebacks.” “May your 2024 be filled with champagne dreams and meme-worthy moments.” “Happy New Year! May your year be smarter than my auto-correct.” “Time to say goodbye to 2023 and hello to more bad decisions in 2024!” “May your New Year be as witty and sharp as you are after your first coffee!” “Let’s make this the year we finally figure out what all the buttons on the remote do.”

Funny New Year Wishes for Friend

Brighten your friends’ New Year with these funny New Year wishes for friend.

“Happy New Year, bestie! May our antics get even crazier and our selfies even better!” “Here’s to another year of late-night talks, spontaneous adventures, and questionable life choices!” “May your New Year be as fabulous as your online shopping finds.” “Happy New Year! Let’s make more memories and fewer mistakes this year… or not!” “Wishing you 365 days of laughter, 52 weekends of fun, and 12 months of tolerating me!” “New Year, new us… still waiting on the glow-up, though!” “Happy New Year! May our friendship stay as strong as our coffee addiction.” “Wishing you a year as unforgettable as your internet search history!” “May your New Year be filled with adventures that make great stories and epic fails.” “Happy New Year! I can’t wait to see what chaos we create this year.” “Here’s to another year of you putting up with my terrible jokes. Cheers!”

Humorous New Year Quotes

Laugh your way into 2024 with these humorous New Year quotes.

“‘New Year, new me?’ Nah, same me, just with fancier resolutions!” “‘The only thing I’m changing this year is my Netflix password.’” “‘Cheers to a New Year! May it be less stressful and more wine-filled.’” “‘This year’s resolution? To stop resolving to do things I’ll never do.’” “‘Here’s to a New Year as full of promise as my shopping cart on payday.’” “‘New Year’s resolutions: because nothing says optimism like thinking I’ll suddenly like salads.’” “‘The New Year is like a blank page… let’s scribble all over it with fun!’” “‘I’ve already failed my New Year’s resolution to stop procrastinating.’” “‘May your year be as exciting as the final minutes of a countdown!’” “‘Another year, another attempt at getting my life together.’” “‘Cheers to forgetting last year’s failures and repeating them all over again!’”

Silly New Years Quotes

Keep it goofy with these silly New Years quotes.

“‘New Year’s Eve: when even your diet takes the night off.’” “‘Let’s start the year by pretending we’ll be healthy for at least a month!’” “‘The best way to kick off the New Year? Eating all the leftover holiday snacks!’” “‘I’m starting 2024 with high hopes and low expectations.’” “‘Here’s to a New Year of putting the ‘pro’ in procrastination.’” “‘January 1: New Year, new goals. January 2: Back to old habits.’” “‘This year, let’s resolve to remember what we resolved last year.’” “‘Cheers to the New Year! I’m ready for all the naps it will bring.’” “‘New Year’s advice: Don’t waste money on resolutions. Buy snacks instead.’” “‘Every New Year starts with a hangover and ends with me still being fabulous.’” “‘This year, I resolve to stop making resolutions I won’t keep.’”

New Year Quotes Sarcastic

Turn up the snark with these New Year quotes sarcastic.

“‘New Year’s Day: the official start of your gym membership guilt.’” “‘This year’s resolution: Buy the fancy planner… and forget to use it by February.’” “‘May your New Year be filled with the same old drama but in a new setting.’” “‘Cheers to another year of pretending we’ll save money!’” “‘New Year’s Day is when we all lie to ourselves about our future productivity.’” “‘My resolution? To stop being perfect. It’s exhausting!’” “‘Let’s raise a toast to the year of unachieved goals!’” “‘New Year, new me… or just the same me with a new excuse.’” “‘Here’s to the people who said they’d try something new last year… and didn’t!’” “‘May your New Year be better than your holiday shopping decisions.’” “‘Another year older, but none the wiser. Cheers!’”

Short Funny New Year Wishes

Keep it brief and hilarious with these short funny New Year wishes.

“New Year, same me—just with better snacks!” “Here’s to making resolutions we’ll forget by next week!” “Cheers to a New Year filled with more naps and fewer alarms!” “Wishing you a year where the Wi-Fi is always strong and the coffee is never weak!” “May your 2024 be like your internet: fast and drama-free!” “Happy New Year! May you finally achieve your goal of staying up past 10 p.m.” “Wishing you a year where you remember every password!” “Let’s toast to a year where diets start tomorrow… or maybe next week!” “May your Netflix binge list and your to-do list finally align this year!” “Here’s to a New Year full of fun, laughter, and perfectly timed memes!” “Wishing you a 2024 filled with success, or at least really good pizza!”

Happy New Year Comedy Wishes

Add some humor to the celebrations with these happy New Year comedy wishes.

“New Year’s tip: Start your diet on January 2—no one needs that pressure on Day 1!” “Happy New Year! May your hangover be mild and your day full of carbs.” “Here’s to a year of pretending to read books but actually binge-watching Netflix!” “Wishing you a New Year as exciting as finding money in your coat pocket!” “Happy New Year! May your resolutions last longer than your holiday leftovers.” “This year, I resolve to stop being perfect—it’s too much work!” “Here’s to another year of laughing at our own jokes and surviving on coffee!” “Happy New Year! Let’s promise to act like grown-ups… starting tomorrow!” “May your 2024 be as flawless as your holiday Instagram posts.” “Wishing you a year full of joy, success, and Wi-Fi that doesn’t cut out during your Zoom calls.” “Here’s to a year where everything goes right… or at least nothing explodes!”

Dirty New Year Wishes

Spice things up with these cheeky dirty New Year wishes.

“Here’s to a New Year full of late nights and no regrets… or at least none we’ll admit!” “Happy New Year! Let’s make sure the fireworks aren’t the only sparks flying tonight.” “Wishing you a year as hot as your New Year’s Eve outfit!” “New Year’s resolution: More champagne, fewer clothes. Cheers!” “Happy New Year! Let’s make it a year worth whispering about.” “May your New Year’s kisses last well into the next morning!” “Here’s to a year where the only thing naughty is your sense of humor.” “Happy New Year! Let’s keep the party going… all night long.” “Wishing you a year full of passion, romance, and midnight mischief!” “Let’s make 2024 so steamy it fogs up the windows!” “Happy New Year! May all your resolutions be as bold as your fantasies.”

Crazy New Year Wishes

Let your wild side shine with these crazy New Year wishes.

“Here’s to a New Year that’s as wild and unpredictable as last year’s trends!” “Wishing you a year as crazy fun as a karaoke night with no audience!” “Happy New Year! Let’s do something so outrageous that even TikTok would be impressed.” “May your 2024 be as daring as your wildest dreams… or your karaoke choices!” “Here’s to a New Year where boring doesn’t exist and crazy is the norm!” “Wishing you a year full of wild ideas, spontaneous adventures, and lots of laughs!” “Let’s make this New Year so epic that it becomes a legend in our friend group!” “Happy New Year! Here’s to a year of living on the edge… but safely!” “May your 2024 be filled with just enough crazy to keep it interesting!” “Wishing you a year where every day feels like a thrilling roller coaster ride!” “Here’s to 2024—let’s make it as unforgettable as our group chat convos!”

This collection of 150+ funny New Year wishes is guaranteed to leave everyone laughing as they welcome 2024. From witty one-liners to cheeky humor, these messages are perfect for friends, family, or anyone who appreciates a good laugh.

