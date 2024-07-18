Ah, love! The eternal subject that has inspired countless works of art, literature, and cinema. And what better way to immerse yourself in the magic of romance than by diving into a sea of Intense Romantic Movies on Amazon Prime? Whether you’re a hopeless romantic or simply appreciate a good love story, Amazon Prime’s vast library has something for everyone.

In this article, we’ll embark on a journey through the 50 best Amazon Prime romantic movies, exploring tales of passion, heartbreak, and enduring love.

1. The Notebook (2004)

Lead Actors: Ryan Gosling, Rachel McAdams

Supporting Artist: James Garner, Gena Rowlands

James Garner, Gena Rowlands Director: Nick Cassavetes

Nick Cassavetes Release Date: June 25, 2004

June 25, 2004 Run Time: 123 minutes

123 minutes IMDB Rating: 7.8/10

7.8/10 Revenue: $115.6 million

$115.6 million Language: English

“The Notebook” is a timeless love story that spans decades, following the lives of Noah Calhoun and Allie Hamilton. Set in the 1940s, the film explores their passionate summer romance, which is torn apart by societal differences. Years later, their paths cross again, reigniting the flame that never truly died.

2. Titanic (1997)

Lead Actors: Leonardo DiCaprio, Kate Winslet

Leonardo DiCaprio, Kate Winslet Supporting Artist: Billy Zane, Kathy Bates

Billy Zane, Kathy Bates Director: James Cameron

James Cameron Release Date: December 19, 1997

December 19, 1997 Run Time: 194 minutes

194 minutes IMDB Rating: 7.8/10

7.8/10 Revenue: $2.202 billion

$2.202 billion Language: English

James Cameron’s epic masterpiece, “Titanic,” is a cinematic marvel that captures the ill-fated voyage of the RMS Titanic in 1912. At the heart of this disaster lies a timeless love story between Rose, a wealthy aristocrat, and Jack, a charming drifter. Their forbidden romance blossoms against the backdrop of the ship’s opulent grandeur, only to be tested by the tragic events that unfold. This is one of the romantic films on amazon prime.

3. The Vow (2012)

Lead Actors: Rachel McAdams, Channing Tatum

Rachel McAdams, Channing Tatum Supporting Artist: Jessica Lange, Sam Neill

Jessica Lange, Sam Neill Director: Michael Sucsy

Michael Sucsy Release Date: February 10, 2012

February 10, 2012 Run Time: 104 minutes

104 minutes IMDb Rating: 6.8/10

6.8/10 Revenue: $196.1 million

$196.1 million Language: English

“The Vow” is a heartwarming and emotional journey that explores the power of love and the challenges of rebuilding a life. Paige and Leo, a happily married couple whose lives are turned upside down when Paige loses her memory after a car accident. Leo must find a way to make his wife fall in love with him again, reminding her of the depth of their connection and the love they share.

4. Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind (2004)

Lead actors: Jim Carrey, Kate Winslet

Jim Carrey, Kate Winslet Supporting Artists: Kirsten Dunst, Mark Ruffalo

Kirsten Dunst, Mark Ruffalo Director: Michel Gondry

Michel Gondry Release date: March 19, 2004

March 19, 2004 Run Time: 1 hour 48 minutes

1 hour 48 minutes IMDb Rating: 8.3

8.3 Revenue: $72.3 million (worldwide gross)

$72.3 million (worldwide gross) Language: English

Joel Barish and Clementine Kruczynski, a couple, undergo a clinical procedure to erase memories of their relationship after a painful breakup. The story unfolds as Joel realizes that he still loves her deeply while his memories are systematically erased from his mind. This comes under the list of romance amazon prime movies.

5. Crazy Rich Asians (2018)

Lead actors: Constance Wu, Henry Golding

Constance Wu, Henry Golding Supporting Artist: Awkwafina, Gemma Chan, Michelle Yeoh

Awkwafina, Gemma Chan, Michelle Yeoh Director: Jon M. Chu

Jon M. Chu Release date: August 15, 2018

August 15, 2018 Run Time: 120 minutes

120 minutes IMDB Rating: 6.9/10

6.9/10 Revenue: $238.5 million

$238.5 million Language: English

Rachel Chu, a Chinese-American economics professor accompanies her boyfriend, Nick Young, to Singapore for his best friend’s wedding. Unbeknownst to Rachel, Nick hails from an immensely wealthy and influential family, and she finds herself thrust into the opulent and sometimes cutthroat world of Singapore’s elite. As she navigates the challenges of social hierarchy, family expectations, and old money versus new, she must also confront Nick’s formidable mother, Eleanor, who disapproves of their relationship.

6. The Best of Me (2014)

Lead actors: James Marsden, Michelle Monaghan

James Marsden, Michelle Monaghan Supporting Artist: Luke Bracey, Liana Liberato

Luke Bracey, Liana Liberato Director: Michael Hoffman

Michael Hoffman Release date: October 17, 2014

October 17, 2014 Run Time: 118 minutes

118 minutes IMDB Rating: 6.7/10

6.7/10 Revenue: $35.9 million

$35.9 million Language: English

Amanda and Dawson, high school sweethearts reunite twenty years after a tragic event forced them apart. Following the death of a mutual friend, they return to their hometown in Louisiana, where they confront their past and the unresolved feelings they still have for each other. As they reminisce about their youthful romance and grapple with the choices they made, Amanda, now married with children, and Dawson, haunted by his troubled upbringing, must decide whether their love can withstand the challenges that kept them apart for so long.

7. The Fault in Our Stars (2014)

Lead actors: Shailene Woodley, Ansel Elgort

Shailene Woodley, Ansel Elgort Supporting Artist: Nat Wolff, Laura Dern, Sam Trammell, Willem Dafoe

Nat Wolff, Laura Dern, Sam Trammell, Willem Dafoe Director: Josh Boone

Josh Boone Release date: June 6, 2014

June 6, 2014 Run Time: 2 hours 6 minutes

2 hours 6 minutes IMDb Rating: 7.7

7.7 Revenue: Approximately $307 million worldwide

Approximately $307 million worldwide Language: English

Hazel Grace Lancaster, a teenager who is suffering from cancer, meets Augustus Waters at a support group. Eventually, they grow fond of each other. Despite their health struggles, they embark on a journey to Amsterdam to meet an author, facing the reality of their limited time together. This is one of the romantic movies on Prime.

8. The Curious Case of Benjamin Button (2008)

Lead actors: Brad Pitt, Cate Blanchett

Brad Pitt, Cate Blanchett Supporting Artist: Taraji P. Henson, Julia Ormond

Taraji P. Henson, Julia Ormond Director: David Fincher

David Fincher Release date: December 25, 2008

December 25, 2008 Run Time: 166 minutes

166 minutes IMDB Rating: 7.8/10

7.8/10 Revenue: $333.9 million

$333.9 million Language: English

This movie follows the extraordinary life of Benjamin Button, who was born with a rare condition that causes him to age backward. Starting his life as an elderly man in a baby’s body, Benjamin’s reverse aging process takes him through a series of unique experiences and relationships over the decades. Set against the backdrop of 20th-century America, the film explores Benjamin’s unconventional journey as he grows younger while those around him age naturally. Through his relationships, particularly with Daisy, a woman he meets at various points in their lives, he learns about love, loss, and the inevitable passage of time.

9. Sleepless in Seattle (1993)

Lead actors: Tom Hanks, Meg Ryan

Tom Hanks, Meg Ryan Supporting Artist: Ross Malinger, Bill Pullman

Ross Malinger, Bill Pullman Director: Nora Ephron

Nora Ephron Release date: June 25, 1993

June 25, 1993 Run Time: 105 minutes

105 minutes IMDB Rating: 6.8/10

6.8/10 Revenue: $227.9 million

$227.9 million Language: English

Sam Baldwin, a widower moves to Seattle with his young son, Jonah, to start afresh after his wife’s death. Jonah, concerned about his father’s loneliness, calls into a radio talk show and persuades Sam to share his story of loss and longing for love. Across the country, Annie Reed, a Baltimore-based journalist, hears Sam’s radio broadcast and becomes captivated by his story. Despite being engaged to Walter, Annie feels an inexplicable connection to Sam and decides to take a leap of faith to meet him.

10. The Time Traveler’s Wife (2009)

Lead actors: Eric Bana, Rachel McAdams

Eric Bana, Rachel McAdams Supporting Artist: Ron Livingston, Arliss Howard

Ron Livingston, Arliss Howard Director: Robert Schwentke

Robert Schwentke Release date: August 14, 2009

August 14, 2009 Run Time: 107 minutes

107 minutes IMDB Rating: 7.1/10

7.1/10 Revenue: $101.3 million

$101.3 million Language: English

The story revolves around Henry DeTamble, a librarian with a genetic disorder that causes him to involuntarily time travel to different moments in his life. This condition complicates his relationship with Clare Abshire, an artist whom he first meets when she is a young girl and he is an older man. As their love story unfolds, Clare must navigate the unpredictable nature of Henry’s time-traveling, which often leads to abrupt disappearances and reappearances in her life.

11. The Age of Adaline (2015)

Lead actors: Blake Lively, Michiel Huisman

Blake Lively, Michiel Huisman Supporting Artist: Harrison Ford, Ellen Burstyn

Harrison Ford, Ellen Burstyn Director: Lee Toland Krieger

Lee Toland Krieger Release date: April 24, 2015

April 24, 2015 Run Time: 112 minutes

112 minutes IMDB Rating: 7.2/10

7.2/10 Revenue: $65.7 million

$65.7 million Language: English

Adaline Bowman mysteriously stops aging after a near-fatal accident in the 1930s. Throughout the decades, she lives a solitary life, constantly moving and changing identities to avoid suspicion. Despite her eternal youth, she avoids forming deep connections until she meets Ellis Jones, a charming philanthropist who reignites her passion for life and love. As they grow closer, she grapples with revealing her extraordinary secret and the potential consequences of sharing her timeless existence.

12. The Holiday (2006)

Lead actors: Cameron Diaz, Kate Winslet

Cameron Diaz, Kate Winslet Supporting Artists: Jude Law, Jack Black

Jude Law, Jack Black Director: Nancy Meyers

Nancy Meyers Release date: December 8, 2006

December 8, 2006 Run Time: 2 hours 18 minutes

2 hours 18 minutes IMDb Rating: 6.9

6.9 Revenue: $205.1 million (worldwide gross)

$205.1 million (worldwide gross) Language: English

Two women from different countries swap homes for the holidays and find unexpected love in the process. This is one of the best romantic movies on amazon prime.

13. Serendipity (2001)

Lead actors: John Cusack, Kate Beckinsale

John Cusack, Kate Beckinsale Supporting Artist: Jeremy Piven, Bridget Moynahan

Jeremy Piven, Bridget Moynahan Director: Peter Chelsom

Peter Chelsom Release date: October 5, 2001

October 5, 2001 Run Time: 90 minutes

90 minutes IMDB Rating: 6.9/10

6.9/10 Revenue: $77.5 million

$77.5 million Language: English

The story revolves around Jonathan Trager and Sara Thomas, who meet by chance while shopping for Christmas presents in New York City. Despite both being in relationships, they feel a strong connection and spend a magical evening together. Rather than exchanging phone numbers, they rely on fate to bring them back together. Jonathan writes his number on a $5 bill and Sara writes hers in a book, and they let these items go with the hope that if they are meant to be together, they will find them again.

14. The Lucky One (2012)

Lead actors: Zac Efron, Taylor Schilling

Zac Efron, Taylor Schilling Supporting Artist: Blythe Danner, Riley Thomas Stewart

Blythe Danner, Riley Thomas Stewart Director: Scott Hicks

Scott Hicks Release date: April 20, 2012

April 20, 2012 Run Time: 101 minutes

101 minutes IMDB Rating: 6.5/10

6.5/10 Revenue: $99.3 million

$99.3 million Language: English

The story follows Logan Thibault, a U.S. Marine who returns from his third tour of duty in Iraq with a photograph he found of a woman he credits with saving his life. Believing the photograph is a lucky charm, Logan sets out to find the woman in the picture. He eventually tracks down the woman, Beth Green, who runs a dog kennel with her grandmother in Louisiana. Despite initially keeping his reason for seeking her a secret, Logan begins working for Beth and forms a bond with her and her young son, Ben. As their relationship deepens, Logan struggles with whether to reveal the truth about the photograph and his connection to Beth.

15. The Bridges of Madison County (1995)

Lead actors: Clint Eastwood, Meryl Streep

Clint Eastwood, Meryl Streep Supporting Artist: Annie Corley, Victor Slezak

Annie Corley, Victor Slezak Director: Clint Eastwood

Clint Eastwood Release date: June 2, 1995

June 2, 1995 Run Time: 135 minutes

135 minutes IMDB Rating: 7.5/10

7.5/10 Revenue: $182 million

$182 million Language: English

The film is set in Madison County, Iowa, in 1965. It centers around Francesca Johnson, a lonely Italian-American housewife living on a farm while her family is away at the state fair. Her life turns unexpectedly when National Geographic photographer Robert Kincaid arrives to photograph the county’s historic covered bridges.

16. Chocolat (2000)

Lead actors: Juliette Binoche, Johnny Depp

Juliette Binoche, Johnny Depp Supporting Artist: Judi Dench, Alfred Molina

Judi Dench, Alfred Molina Director: Lasse Hallström

Lasse Hallström Release date: December 15, 2000

December 15, 2000 Run Time: 121 minutes

121 minutes IMDB Rating: 7.3/10

7.3/10 Revenue: $152.7 million

$152.7 million Language: English

The story is set in a small French village during the late 1950s and follows Vianne Rocher, a free-spirited woman played by Juliette Binoche, who arrives with her young daughter and opens a chocolate during Lent, a time of fasting and abstinence in the Catholic tradition. Vianne’s arrival disrupts the traditional and conservative atmosphere of the village, particularly drawing the attention of the village mayor, played by Alfred Molina, who is determined to uphold the town’s strict moral code.

17. The Lake House (2006)

Lead actors: Keanu Reeves, Sandra Bullock

Keanu Reeves, Sandra Bullock Supporting Artist: Christopher Plummer, Ebon Moss-Bachrach

Christopher Plummer, Ebon Moss-Bachrach Director: Alejandro Agresti

Alejandro Agresti Release date: June 16, 2006

June 16, 2006 Run Time: 99 minutes

99 minutes IMDB Rating: 6.8/10

6.8/10 Revenue: $115 million

$115 million Language: English

Alex, an architect, moves into the lake house in 2004, while Kate, a doctor, moves out of the same house in 2006. Through a mysterious mailbox at the lake house, Alex and Kate begin exchanging letters, despite living in different periods. As they continue to correspond, they develop a deep and emotional connection, sharing their thoughts, dreams, and personal struggles.

18. Stardust (2007)

Lead actors: Charlie Cox, Claire Danes

Charlie Cox, Claire Danes Supporting Artists: Michelle Pfeiffer, Robert De Niro

Michelle Pfeiffer, Robert De Niro Director: Matthew Vaughn

Matthew Vaughn Release date: August 10, 2007

August 10, 2007 Run Time: 2 hours 7 minutes

2 hours 7 minutes IMDb Rating: 7.6

7.6 Revenue: $135.6 million

$135.6 million Language: English

Tristan Thorn, a young man from a village promises his beloved Victoria to get a star from the magical kingdom of Stormhold, that exists beyond the wall. Trying to keep his promise, he learns about his destiny and encounters witches, pirates, and princesses. This is one of the best Amazon Prime movies romance.

19. Love Rosie (2014)

Lead actors: Lily Collins, Sam Claflin

Lily Collins, Sam Claflin Supporting Artist: Christian Cooke, Jaime Winstone

Christian Cooke, Jaime Winstone Director: Christian Ditter

Christian Ditter Release date: October 22, 2014

October 22, 2014 Run Time: 102 minutes

102 minutes IMDB Rating: 7.2/10

7.2/10 Revenue: $27.4 million

$27.4 million Language: English

The story follows the lifelong friendship and evolving romance between Rosie Dunne and Alex Stewart, who have been best friends since childhood growing up in Dublin, Ireland. Despite their deep connection and mutual attraction, circumstances and misunderstandings continuously prevent Rosie and Alex from admitting their true feelings for each other. Life takes them on separate paths as they explore careers, relationships, and personal growth. They attempt to support each other from afar while navigating their ups and downs in life.

20. The Princess Bride (1987)

Lead actors: Cary Elwes, Robin Wright

Cary Elwes, Robin Wright Supporting Artists: Mandy Patinkin, Andre the Giant

Mandy Patinkin, Andre the Giant Director: Rob Reiner

Rob Reiner Release date: September 25, 1987

September 25, 1987 Run Time: 1 hour 38 minutes

1 hour 38 minutes IMDb Rating: 8.1

8.1 Revenue: $30.9 million (worldwide gross)

$30.9 million (worldwide gross) Language: English

Buttercup, a princess, and his true love Westley, a farm boy are separated by fate. Things take a turn in their lives when Westley becomes the Dread Pirate Roberts and returns to rescue Buttercup from an arranged marriage to the despicable Prince Humperdinck. This is one of the Best Romantic Animated Movies.

21. Leap Year (2010)

Lead actors: Amy Adams, Matthew Goode

Amy Adams, Matthew Goode Supporting Artist: Adam Scott, John Lithgow

Adam Scott, John Lithgow Director: Anand Tucker

Anand Tucker Release date: January 8, 2010

January 8, 2010 Run Time: 100 minutes

100 minutes IMDB Rating: 6.5/10

6.5/10 Revenue: $32.6 million

$32.6 million Language: English

The story revolves around Jonathan and Sara, who meet by chance in a department store during Christmas shopping. They feel an instant connection but decide to leave their future to fate by relying on a series of random events. They exchange phone numbers and part ways, believing that if they are meant to be together, they will find each other again. The film follows their separate lives as they try to find their way back to each other years later, testing the limits of destiny and love. This is one of the prime video romance movies.

22. The Guernsey Literary and Potato Peel Pie Society (2018)

Lead actors: Lily James, Michiel Huisman

Lily James, Michiel Huisman Supporting Artist: Glen Powell, Jessica Brown Findlay

Glen Powell, Jessica Brown Findlay Director: Mike Newell

Mike Newell Release date: April 20, 2018

April 20, 2018 Run Time: 124 minutes

124 minutes IMDB Rating: 7.4/10

7.4/10 Revenue: $15.7 million

$15.7 million Language: English

Set in 1946, the story follows Juliet Ashton, a London-based writer who receives a letter from a resident of Guernsey, one of the Channel Islands occupied by Germany during World War II. Intrigued by their tales of survival and resilience during the war, Juliet decides to visit the island and meets the members of the Guernsey Literary and Potato Peel Pie Society, a book club formed as a cover during the wartime occupation.

23. The Longest Ride (2015)

Lead actors: Scott Eastwood, Britt Robertson

Scott Eastwood, Britt Robertson Supporting Artist: Alan Alda, Jack Huston

Alan Alda, Jack Huston Director: George Tillman Jr.

George Tillman Jr. Release date: April 10, 2015

April 10, 2015 Run Time: 123 minutes

123 minutes IMDB Rating: 7.1/10

7.1/10 Revenue: $63.9 million

$63.9 million Language: English

The story intertwines two love stories set in different periods. One storyline follows Luke Collins, a professional bull rider recovering from a serious injury, and Sophia Danko, a college student with aspirations in the art world. They come from different backgrounds but find a deep connection despite their differences. The other storyline revolves around Ira Levinson, an elderly man reflecting on his life and enduring love for his late wife Ruth. As Sophia learns about Ira’s past through a series of letters and memories, she gains insights into her relationship with Luke. This is one of the romance amazon prime movies.

24. Definitely, Maybe (2008)

Lead actors: Ryan Reynolds, Isla Fisher

Ryan Reynolds, Isla Fisher Supporting Artist: Abigail Breslin, Elizabeth Banks

Abigail Breslin, Elizabeth Banks Director: Adam Brooks

Adam Brooks Release date: February 14, 2008

February 14, 2008 Run Time: 112 minutes

112 minutes IMDB Rating: 7.1/10

7.1/10 Revenue: $55.4 million

$55.4 million Language: English

The story revolves around Will Hayes, a political consultant going through a divorce. His 10-year-old daughter, Maya, asks him about his life before marriage, particularly about how he met her mother. Will decides to tell Maya the story of his romantic journey, but with a twist—he changes the names of the women he dated (including her mother) and challenges Maya to guess which one became her mom. As Maya listens to her father’s recounting of his relationships with three significant women, she gains insight into love, relationships, and the complexities of adult life.

25. The Best Man Holiday (2013)

Lead actors: Morris Chestnut, Taye Diggs, Regina Hall, Terrence Howard

Morris Chestnut, Taye Diggs, Regina Hall, Terrence Howard Supporting Artist: Sanaa Lathan, Nia Long, Harold Perrineau, Monica Calhoun

Sanaa Lathan, Nia Long, Harold Perrineau, Monica Calhoun Director: Malcolm D. Lee

Malcolm D. Lee Release date: November 15, 2013

November 15, 2013 Run Time: 123 minutes

123 minutes IMDB Rating: 6.7/10

6.7/10 Revenue: $71.6 million

$71.6 million Language: English

The story follows a group of college friends who reunite over the Christmas holidays after 15 years apart. They come together at the home of Lance Sullivan, a successful football player, and his wife Mia, to celebrate the festive season. However, old rivalries and unresolved issues resurface among the friends, testing their bonds and relationships. As they navigate through personal challenges, secrets are revealed, friendships are tested, and they ultimately rediscover the true meaning of friendship, love, and forgiveness.

26. Midnight in Paris (2011)

Lead actors: Owen Wilson, Rachel McAdams

Owen Wilson, Rachel McAdams Supporting Artist: Marion Cotillard, Kathy Bates

Marion Cotillard, Kathy Bates Director: Woody Allen

Woody Allen Release date: May 20, 2011

May 20, 2011 Run Time: 94 minutes

94 minutes IMDB Rating: 7.7/10

7.7/10 Revenue: $151.1 million

$151.1 million Language: English

The story follows Gil Pender, a screenwriter who is on a trip to Paris with his fiancée Inez and her family. Gil is nostalgic for the Paris of the 1920s, which he considers the golden age of literature and art. One night, while wandering the streets of Paris alone, Gil finds himself magically transported back to the 1920s, where he encounters iconic figures from that era such as Ernest Hemingway, F. Scott Fitzgerald, and Gertrude Stein. This is one of the romantic films on Amazon Prime. There are some of the Romantic Moments From Movies which you will love for sure.

27. The Spectacular Now (2013)

Lead actors: Miles Teller, Shailene Woodley

Miles Teller, Shailene Woodley Supporting Artist: Brie Larson, Kyle Chandler

Brie Larson, Kyle Chandler Director: James Ponsoldt

James Ponsoldt Release date: August 2, 2013

August 2, 2013 Run Time: 95 minutes

95 minutes IMDB Rating: 7.1/10

7.1/10 Revenue: $6.9 million

$6.9 million Language: English

The story centers on Sutter Keely, a charismatic and popular high school senior who lives in the moment and loves to party. After breaking up with his girlfriend Cassidy, Sutter forms an unexpected bond with Aimee Finicky, a sweet and introverted girl who is not part of his social circle. As Sutter and Aimee spend more time together, they develop a deep connection that challenges Sutter’s carefree lifestyle and forces him to confront his issues, including his relationship with his estranged father and his fear of the future.

28. Like Crazy (2011)

Lead actors: Felicity Jones, Anton Yelchin

Felicity Jones, Anton Yelchin Supporting Artist: Jennifer Lawrence, Charlie Bewley

Jennifer Lawrence, Charlie Bewley Director: Drake Doremus

Drake Doremus Release date: October 28, 2011

October 28, 2011 Run Time: 86 minutes

86 minutes IMDB Rating: 6.7/10

6.7/10 Revenue: $3.7 million

$3.7 million Language: English

The story follows the intense and passionate relationship between Anna Gardner, a British exchange student, and Jacob Helm, an American college student. They meet and fall deeply in love during their time together in Los Angeles, but their relationship is tested when Anna overstays her visa and is banned from re-entering the United States. This is one of the good romance movies on amazon prime.

29. Blue Valentine (2010)

Lead actors: Ryan Gosling, Michelle Williams

Ryan Gosling, Michelle Williams Supporting Artist: Faith Wladyka, Mike Vogel

Faith Wladyka, Mike Vogel Director: Derek Cianfrance

Derek Cianfrance Release date: December 29, 2010

December 29, 2010 Run Time: 112 minutes

112 minutes IMDB Rating: 7.4/10

7.4/10 Revenue: $16.6 million

$16.6 million Language: English

The film tells the story of Cindy and Dean, a married couple whose relationship is depicted in two contrasting timelines: the early stages of their passionate romance and the later years of their disintegrating marriage. In the early timeline, they both fall deeply in love and embark on a relationship filled with joy, intimacy, and promise. However, as the film progresses, the narrative shifts to the later timeline where their marriage is strained, marked by resentments, misunderstandings, and unresolved issues. This is one of the best amazon prime romantic movies.

30. The Big Sick (2017)

Lead actors: Kumail Nanjiani, Zoe Kazan

Kumail Nanjiani, Zoe Kazan Supporting Artist: Holly Hunter, Ray Romano

Holly Hunter, Ray Romano Director: Michael Showalter

Michael Showalter Release date: June 23, 2017

June 23, 2017 Run Time: 120 minutes

120 minutes IMDB Rating: 7.5/10

7.5/10 Revenue: $56.4 million

$56.4 million Language: English

The story revolves around Kumail, a Pakistani-American comedian in Chicago, who meets Emily, a grad student, at one of his stand-up shows. They quickly develop a romantic relationship, but Kumail’s traditional Muslim parents expect him to enter into an arranged marriage with a Pakistani woman. This cultural clash creates tension in Kumail and Emily’s relationship, leading them to break up. This is one of the Best Romantic Comedy Movies.

