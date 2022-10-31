While no contestant got eliminated this week from the Bigg Boss 16 house, things are not as hunky dory as they might seem. The contestants don’t have ration for a week at their disposal and everyone is bringing out their best game to survive in these testing times.

Tonight’s episode was quite dhamakedaar, here are the main highlights from the Day 30 of Bigg Boss 16. Read on to find out more.

1. Sajid was not happy with Gautam being the captain of the Bigg Boss 16 house.

Gautam chose captaincy while sacrificing the ration. This action did not go down well with the other contestants. Sajid made his displeasure pretty evident. We saw Sajid asking Gautam to stay away from him if he valued his face. Things got pretty nasty when Sajid flashed his middle finger to Gautam who he was telling everyone their duties.

2. Bigg Boss sent food for the day.

Bigg Boss sent ration for a day and captain Gautam Vig had to decide how he utilised that ration. Gautam gave a dozen eggs to Shalin to help him satiate his protein requirements. That did not go well with everyone.

3. Contestants continue to argue over food.

Priyanka and Shalin got into an argument over the eggs. Nimrit questioned Gautam as to why he did not show the ration to everyone and discussed the meal for the day with all the contestants first.

4. A hunger strike in Bigg Boss 16 house.

Soundarya offered breakfast to Sajid but he refused to eat. The contestants urged Abdu to eat but he refused. He left the conversation mid-way. Sajid, Shiv, MC Stan, Gori, and Abdu decided to go on a hunger strike.

5. Shalin was obsessed with his chicken requirements.

Shalin Bhanot ran from camera to camera and urged Bigg Boss to send him the 150 grams of chicken that he required. Surely Bigg Boss granted his wish. But Shalin had to pay a price for that. Bigg Boss schooled Shalin and asked him to stop his “acting” on a reality show. Bigg Boss asked the contestants what they thought when Shalin instantly changed his stance on Gautam when he was fake evicted. Everyone, including Tina Datta and Gautam, called his reaction fake.

6. Shalin and Shiv continued to take digs at each other.

Shalin and Shiv continued to take not-so-subtle digs at each other. Shiv constantly called out his acting while Shalin called out his fake game. This time Tina Datta joined the conversation and dissed Shiv Thakare too.

7. The Secret Task at Bigg Boss 16.

Bigg Boss had an interesting secret task for Nimrit, Sajid, Gori, Shiv, MC Stan, and Abdu. They had to separate rice from dal as a punishment for sitting on a hunger strike. This task would help them win the ration for tomorrow. But the catch was that Bigg Boss fed them pizzas in the confession room. The crux of the task was to make Gautam realize his selfishness.

8. Abdu continued to be the entertainer in the Bigg Boss 16 house.

Be it entertaining the camera, or sneakily offering chocolates to his friends, or singing a Tajik song late at night – Abdu Rozik has cracked the code for keeping the entertainment quotient running high on Bigg Boss 16.

This episode was jam-packed with action and some drama!

