2021 was a year supreme for web-series. And the coming year also seems to have an abundance of choices for us to pick from. 2022 premieres will range from the return of old favourites to the debut of new series.

Binge-watching has been one of the main things that got us through the past year and made staying at home a little easier. And now that lockdowns are back, we all might go back to our OTT obsession.

Have a look at the tons of new shows that are heading to the streaming platforms in 2022.

1. Ranjish Hi Sahi

The Mahesh Bhatt directorial, set in the backdrop of 70's Bollywood, delves into the life of a film director who is torn between two worlds. His marriage spirals after he gets drawn into an extramarital affair with an actress, who changes his life. Featuring Amala Paul, Tahir Raj Bhasin and Amrita Puri, the Voot select series deals with infidelity and films.

2. Rocket Boys

Rocket Boys, the upcoming period drama series, will bring forth the story of renowned scientists Homi J Bhabha and Indian physicist Vikram Sarabhai. The new trailer of the series gave us a glimpse into the moment when Bhabha, along with Sarabhai, laid the foundation stones for Tata Institute of Fundamental Research, and defined the future of a free India.

3. The Gone Game Season 2

Set in the early days of the pandemic, the four-part thriller The Gone Game was shot at the actor’s homes with minimal crew. The result was a murky, locked-room murder mystery that served as a decent example of experimental cinema. The makers are gearing up to drop the second season of the race-against-time thriller next year.

4. Asur Season 2

Asur is an intriguing and gripping tale of a man battling his inner demons in the garb of social justice, emerges as a mastermind behind a series of killings. The lead actors Arshad Warsi and Barun Sobti, who play the role of forensic experts, have a past link to the killer. The most-awaited second season of the psychological thriller will return to the screen with a mix of suspense and myth.

Hold on to the edge of your seat, binge on the best of #StoriesThatThrill this June on #VootSelect.#MadeForStories pic.twitter.com/5Oxdh67YXn — Voot Select (@VootSelect) June 7, 2021

5. Scam 2003

Hansal Mehta’s Scam 1992 was a blockbuster success and the second instalment of the series will delve into the life of Abdul Karim Telgi. The follow-up season focuses on the rise and fall of Telgi, who pulled off India’s most ingenious scams spread across multiple states.

💥 SCAM ALERT! 💥

We are thrilled to announce the 2nd season of our popular 'Scam' franchise - 'Scam 2003: The Curious Case of Abdul Karim Telgi'. pic.twitter.com/p0hPitrYGd — Applause Entertainment (@ApplauseSocial) March 4, 2021

6. Kaun Banegi Shikharwati

The comedy-drama, headlined by the erstwhile actor Naseeruddin Shah, revolves around the king of Shikarwat who makes a peculiar plan to bring together his four estranged daughters. The trailer suggests that the light-hearted comedy involving a dysfunctional royal family would be a fun watch.

7. Human

The trailer of the medical thriller suggests the series intends to explore the dark secrets of the world of medicine. Human focuses on the human drug trials in India and the repercussions of it. While unravelling the mysteries of the other side, Shefali Shah and Kriti Kulhari are pitted against each other.

8. Mirzapur Season 3

The previous two seasons of the series have granted a cult-status to the franchise. Although the details about the upcoming season are still under the wraps, the creators have teased a possible follow-up.

9. Rudra

Rudra, an engaging dark and gritty crime-drama series, will mark the digital debut of Ajay Devgn. The series, which will have the actor essaying the role of a cop, has already gone on the floors.

10. Finding Anamika

In the thrilling drama, starring Madhuri Dixit, a global superstar vanishes without a trace. And a probe into her disappearance will reveal the hidden truths and painful lies of her life.

11. Panchayat Season 2

Starring Jitendra Kumar and Neena Gupta, the series is set in a remote village of Uttar Pradesh. Panchayat chronicles the life of an engineering student, who due to lack of job options, joins as secretary of a Panchayat office.

12. Made In heaven Season 2

The first season of the series was extremely well-received, owing to its compelling premise. However, the much-awaited show didn’t return to our hand-screens last year, but it’s confirmed to release in 2022.

13. Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein

The lead cast of the pulpy thriller series includes actors Tahir Raj Bhasin and Shweta Tripathi. From the looks of the first teaser, the show appears to be a blood stained love story.

14. Jamtara Season 2

The Netflix series, based on a true story, focuses on a bunch of school dropouts running a phishing scam in Jamtara. The thrilling tale had our attention hooked throughout the first season and the same can be expected from the forthcoming one.

15. Heeramandi

Heeramandi, the digital debut of Sanjay Leela Bhansali, will explore the stories of courtesans and cultural reality of the district. The all-encompassing series will delve into the themes of love, betrayal, and succession in the ‘kothas’.

16. Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives Season 2

No matter how much we cringed throughout the show, we were fixated at the lavish lives of the four star-wives. The follow-up season of Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives would probably bring more drama.

17. Masaba Masaba Season 2

Neena Gupta and Masaba starred in the series as themselves and gave us a glimpse into the lives of the fashion designer-actor duo.

18. Mismatched Season 2

The coming-of-age romantic drama starred social media influencer Prajakta Koli and actor Rohit Saraf. Based on Sandhya Menon's 2017 novel When Dimple Met Rishi, the show will further follow the love story of Rishi and Dimple.

19. Delhi Crime Season 2

The Indian crime drama series, which covered the 2012 Delhi gang rape case, will be back on OTT with the second installment. However, the series which was earlier headlined by Shefali Shah, still has its details under wraps.

20. Untitled Zindagi series

The yet-to-be-titled show will feature the lead pair of Zindagi Gulzar Hai, Fawad Khan & Sanam Saeed. The fantasy-drama series to be aired on ZEE5 will bring together realism and the supernatural. Fawad, who will essay the role of a single parent, will share the screen with Sanam after eight years.

These upcoming shows totally deserve a place in your binge-watch list.