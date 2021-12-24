A lot of things happened in 2021. But now that we are coming close to the year end, it's time to recall all those beautiful videos on social media that brought a smile on our faces and made 2021 little better than it was going.

1. These Tanzanian siblings lip syncing to Bollywood song 'Teri Meri Gallan Ho Gayi Mashhoor' from Shershaah.

2. This video of an air hostess dancing with her little daughter to 'Ek Zindagi' from Irrfan Khan's Angrezi Medium.

3. This amazing crossover of Yashraj Mukhate and Pawri Ho Rahi Hai girl.

4. Remember the Bachpan Ka Pyaar kid?

Sahdev Dirdo, a boy from Chhattisgarh, went viral on social media with his song 'Bachpan Ka Pyaar'. He was felicitated by Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel and later recorded a revamped version of the song with Badshah.

5. This cute video of Ireland President's dog interrupting him during an interview.

6. Video of a little girl on her first flight with her dad who was also piloting the aircraft.

7. This adorable video of Sudha Murthy performing aarti for her dog on his birthday.

This is so cute. Sudha Murty and her sister doing Arti for their dog Gopi on his birthday (via WhatsApp) pic.twitter.com/7q21FWeihe — Chandra R. Srikanth (@chandrarsrikant) December 6, 2021

8. This grandma intructing Alexa to play the Ganapati Bhajan made everyone go 'Aww..'

9. This Delhi aunty rushing to liquor store before lockdown and says alcohol is better than medicine.

#WATCH Delhi: A woman, who has come to purchase liquor, at a shop in Shivpuri Geeta Colony, says, "...Injection fayda nahi karega, ye alcohol fayda karegi...Mujhe dawaion se asar nahi hoga, peg se asar hoga..." pic.twitter.com/iat5N9vdFZ — ANI (@ANI) April 19, 2021

10. This video showing a grandma's reaction to eating pizza for the first time made our day.

11. This adorable video of a grandmother and granddaughter duo recreating an old dance clip.

This 93-year-old grandma and her granddaughter recreate a special dancing moment on #TikTok.https://t.co/QsRZlcVvql pic.twitter.com/5zFGqIqQ8Q — Good Morning America (@GMA) September 15, 2021

12. This dadi giving us all the inspiration and motivation we needed to workout.

13. This 10-year-old boy from Mumbai teaching the world how to live with bare minimum through his informative videos.

14. This video of a man and a bird sharing food from the same plate gave us lessons in kindness.

15. Video of a little kid trying to fetch water for a small puppy from a handpump touched our souls.

16. This video of a father and pandit ji asking the bride and groom to kiss at the mandap gave us new wedding goals.

18. This influencer's videos breaking into dance spontaneously on the streets put smiles on several people's faces.

Did we miss any videos? Let us know in the comments section.