So today, we are looking into viral wedding proposals that were so romantic and dreamy, it left the internet teary eyed and gave us butterflies in our stomach.
1. This guy proposed to his girlfriend on live television during the India-Australia match and it was all kinds of romantic.
Was this the riskiest play of the night? 💍— cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) November 29, 2020
She said yes - and that's got @GMaxi_32's approval! 👏 #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/7vM8jyJ305
2. This guy proposed to his girlfriend in the most creative way. He did so by hacking his girlfriend's favourite Disney movie, The Sleeping Beauty.
3. This man's proposal went viral after he accidentally burnt down the house after lighting 100 candles while proposing to his girlfriend.
THREAD: Look closely. What do you see? That's right, hundreds of tea light candles! 🕯️— South Yorkshire Fire (@SYFR) August 4, 2020
Want to know what happened here? We thought you did. It involves a romantic proposal that didn't quite go to plan, and includes an important lesson around candle use.
Lets go! ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/p8aU6pQAUF
4. This 76-year-old man proposed to his 71-year-old girlfriend after she was hospitalised during the pandemic, proving to us that you are never too old to fall in love.
5. This Indian fan proposed to his girlfriend during the India-Pakistan match and it was all kinds of adorable.
In 2019, a video of an Indian man proposing to his girlfriend, Anvita J during an India-Pak match in the stands went viral on social media and the internet was left in 'awe'. Thankfully, everything turned out well; both, for the Indian cricket team on the field and the couple in the stands.
So this happened #INDvPAK #INDvsPAK #CricketWorldCup #Proposal pic.twitter.com/8lg8AcJvKv— Anvita (@BebuJ) June 21, 2019
6. This man dressed up as Aladdin proposed to his 'Jasmine' in real life at a musical and the internet saw a Disney fairytale come to life.
So, something special happened at the end of tonight’s performance of #Aladdin.....@matthewmagician @Natasha_onstage pic.twitter.com/PsL9TbABF7— De Montfort Hall (@demontforthall) December 27, 2019
7. This guy proposed to his girlfriend during the 2nd India-England ODI at the Lord's cricket ground in London.
Oh wow. First televised proposal at Lord’s and Bumble is all over it 😂😍🏏 #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/R2wsHab1wS— Kalika (@Journo_K) July 14, 2018
8. This Bengaluru guy went viral for an out-of-the box proposal. He popped the question and proposed to his girlfriend on the longest zipline in the world.
9. This viral video of a pilot proposing to his flight attendant girlfriend on the plane melted many hearts.
10. This man proposed to his girlfriend, a cancer survivor, on live TV and it was heartwarming.
This amazing couple just got engaged on our show @theprojecttv Congrats guys!! #TaraandJarrod pic.twitter.com/A0PHeoVoyK— Carrie Bickmore (@BickmoreCarrie) November 17, 2016
To new beginnings and happy endings!