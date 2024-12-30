The Insidious series is one of the most spine-chilling franchises in modern horror, filled with ghostly entities, eerie dimensions, and heart-pounding twists. Created by James Wan and Leigh Whannell, this supernatural horror saga follows families haunted by malevolent spirits and their terrifying encounters with “The Further,” a dark dimension where restless souls and demons reside.

If you’re ready to dive into this bone-chilling series, it’s essential to watch the movies in chronological order to fully appreciate the story’s progression. Here’s a detailed guide to all the Insidious series in order, complete with summaries of each film to help you navigate the series.

1. Insidious (2010)

imdb

Lead actors: Patrick Wilson, Rose Byrne, Ty Simpkins

Patrick Wilson, Rose Byrne, Ty Simpkins Supporting Artist: Lin Shaye, Leigh Whannell, Angus Sampson

Lin Shaye, Leigh Whannell, Angus Sampson Director: James Wan

James Wan Release date: April 1, 2011

April 1, 2011 Run Time: 1h 43m

1h 43m IMDb Rating: 6.8

6.8 Revenue: $731.9 million

$731.9 million Language: English

The first movie released in the franchise, Insidious introduces the Lambert family, who are plagued by terrifying supernatural occurrences. When their son, Dalton, falls into a mysterious coma, they discover he’s been taken to “The Further” by a demon. Elise Rainier steps in to help, revealing that Dalton has the ability to astral project and his soul is trapped in the dark realm. As the family fights to bring Dalton back, they uncover chilling truths about their own connection to the spirit world.

2. Insidious: Chapter 2 (2013)

imdb

Lead actors: Patrick Wilson, Rose Byrne, Barbara Hershey

Patrick Wilson, Rose Byrne, Barbara Hershey Supporting Artist: Lin Shaye, Ty Simpkins

Lin Shaye, Ty Simpkins Director: James Wan

James Wan Release date: September 13, 2013

September 13, 2013 Run Time: 1 hour 46 minutes

1 hour 46 minutes IMDb Rating: 6.6

6.6 Revenue: $161.9 million

$161.9 million Language: English

Picking up right after the events of the first film, Insidious: Chapter 2 delves into the aftermath of the Lambert family’s encounter with “The Further.” Though Dalton has been rescued, the family remains haunted by malevolent spirits, including a ghostly woman in white. As Elise’s team investigates, they uncover the dark history of Josh Lambert, revealing his connection to a vengeful spirit from his childhood. The film ties up loose ends from the first installment while leaving room for future terrors.

3. Insidious: Chapter 3 (2015)

imdb

Lead actors: Dermot Mulroney, Stefanie Scott, Angus Sampson

Dermot Mulroney, Stefanie Scott, Angus Sampson Supporting Artist: Leigh Whannell, Lin Shaye

Leigh Whannell, Lin Shaye Director: Leigh Whannell

Leigh Whannell Release date: June 5, 2015

June 5, 2015 R un Time: 1h 37m

1h 37m IMDb Rating: 6.1

6.1 Revenue: $113 million

$113 million Language: English

Set years before the haunting of the Lambert family, Insidious: Chapter 3 explores the origin story of Elise Rainier, a gifted psychic. When teenager Quinn Brenner tries to contact her deceased mother, she accidentally invites a sinister spirit into her life. Unable to escape its grasp, Quinn seeks Elise’s help. Reluctantly, Elise agrees to confront her fears and delve into “The Further” to rescue Quinn. The film sets the foundation for Elise’s role as a paranormal investigator and introduces key themes that resonate throughout the series.

4. Insidious: The Last Key (2018)

imdb

Lead actors: Lin Shaye, Leigh Whannell, Angus Sampson

Lin Shaye, Leigh Whannell, Angus Sampson Supporting Artist: Kirk Acevedo, Caitlin Gerard

Kirk Acevedo, Caitlin Gerard Director: Adam Robitel

Adam Robitel Release date: January 5, 2018

January 5, 2018 Run Time: 1h 43m

1h 43m IMDb Rating: 5.7

5.7 Revenue: $167.9 million

$167.9 million Language: English

This installment dives deeper into Elise Rainier’s traumatic childhood and her connection to the spirit world. Elise returns to her childhood home to confront a demon known as KeyFace, who has haunted her since she was a child. As Elise uncovers dark family secrets, she battles not only the malevolent spirit but also her own painful memories. With help from her trusty sidekicks, Specs and Tucker, Elise uncovers the source of the haunting and strengthens her resolve to help others in need.

5. Insidious: The Red Door (2023)

imdb

Lead actors: Ty Simpkin, Patrick Wilson, Sinclair Daniel

Ty Simpkin, Patrick Wilson, Sinclair Daniel Supporting Artist: Rose Byrne, Hiam Abbass

Rose Byrne, Hiam Abbass Director: Patrick Wilson

Patrick Wilson Release date: July 7, 2023

July 7, 2023 Run Time: 1h 47m

1h 47m IMDb Rating: 5.5

5.5 Revenue: $189.1 million

$189.1 million Language: English

The latest installment, Insidious: The Red Door, takes place years after the events of the first two films, as Dalton Lambert heads off to college. Though the family has repressed their memories of “The Further,” a series of eerie events reignites their connection to the spirit world. As Dalton and Josh Lambert face their unresolved traumas, they must venture back into “The Further” to confront their darkest fears and seal the gateway for good. The film brings the franchise full circle, offering a mix of nostalgia and fresh scares.

The Insidious series in order offers a chilling exploration of the supernatural, blending terrifying encounters with deeply emotional storytelling.

