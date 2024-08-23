If you’re a fan of “Bridgerton” and craving more romantic drama series, you’re in the right place. Whether you’re into historical settings, steamy romances, or intricate plots, there’s a treasure trove of series out there to binge.

Here’s a list of over 30 shows like bridgerton that capture the same captivating charm and drama. Grab some popcorn and settle in for your next binge-worthy series!

1. Poldark (2015)

Set in 18th-century Cornwall, “Poldark” follows Ross Poldark, a British Army officer who returns home after the American Revolutionary War. He finds his estate in disarray and his former love engaged to another man. The series is filled with intense romance, dramatic plot twists, and stunning period visuals.

2. The Spanish Princess (2019)

Based on the novels by Philippa Gregory, “The Spanish Princess” tells the story of Catherine of Aragon, the Spanish princess who would become Henry VIII’s first wife. The series blends historical drama with romance, depicting Catherine’s journey from Spain to England and her struggles to claim her royal destiny. This is one of the best series like bridgerton.

3. Victoria (2016)

“Victoria” chronicles the early life of Queen Victoria, from her accession to the throne at just 18 to her marriage to Prince Albert. The show beautifully portrays Victoria’s personal and political challenges, offering a mix of royal intrigue and tender romance.

4. Outlander (2014)

When Claire Randall, a World War II nurse, is mysteriously transported back to 18th-century Scotland, she finds herself caught between two worlds. Her passionate relationship with a Highland warrior and the rich historical backdrop make “Outlander” a must-watch for fans of historical romance.

5. The Great (2020)

A satirical take on the life of Catherine the Great, “The Great” offers a humorous yet dramatic look at the rise of one of Russia’s most iconic rulers. The series combines historical events with sharp wit and steamy romance, providing a fresh and entertaining perspective on history.

6. Reign (2013)

“Reign” dives into the life of Mary, Queen of Scots, as she navigates the treacherous waters of 16th-century French court politics and romance. The show blends historical drama with a juicy, soapy storyline that’s perfect for “Bridgerton” fans.

7. The Tudors (2007)

Focused on the tumultuous reign of King Henry VIII, “The Tudors” offers a dramatic and often steamy look at the king’s multiple marriages and political machinations. With its elaborate costumes and intense personal dramas, it’s a great pick for fans of historical romance.

8. Gentleman Jack (2019)

“Gentleman Jack” follows the life of Anne Lister, a wealthy landowner in 19th-century Yorkshire known for her unconventional lifestyle and relationships. The series similar to bridgerton is a fascinating blend of romance and historical drama, showcasing Anne’s quest for love and independence.

9. The Nevers (2021)

Set in Victorian London, “The Nevers” follows a group of women with extraordinary abilities as they navigate societal pressures and uncover hidden threats. The bridgerton like series mixes supernatural elements with romance and drama, offering a unique twist on historical fiction.

10. Sanditon (2019)

Based on Jane Austen’s unfinished novel, “Sanditon” tells the story of a young woman seeking a fresh start in the coastal town of Sanditon. The show blends romance, drama, and societal commentary, with a charming setting and a host of intriguing characters.

11. Emily in Paris (2020)

“Emily in Paris” follows an American marketing executive who moves to Paris for work and ends up navigating a new city filled with romance, fashion, and cultural clashes. Though contemporary rather than historical, the show’s glamorous setting and romantic escapades make it a fun, light-hearted watch.

12. Pride and Prejudice (1995)

This adaptation of Jane Austen’s classic novel is a beloved period drama that explores the complexities of love and social standing in 19th-century England. With its timeless romance and exquisite period details, it’s a must-watch for fans of historical love stories.

13. Call the Midwife (2012)

Set in post-war London, “Call the Midwife” follows a group of midwives as they navigate the challenges of their profession and personal lives. The series blends historical drama with heartwarming stories of love and community.

14. Lark Rise to Candleford (2008)

Based on the novels by Flora Thompson, “Lark Rise to Candleford” depicts life in a small English village in the late 19th century. The series is rich in character-driven drama and gentle romance, offering a charming look at rural life.

15. Cranford (2007)

“Cranford” is set in a small English town in the 1840s and follows the lives of its female inhabitants as they face societal changes and personal challenges. This drama like bridgerton offers a blend of humor, drama, and romance with a focus on the community’s vibrant women.

16. The Last Kingdom (2015)

Based on Bernard Cornwell’s “Saxon Stories,” “The Last Kingdom” follows Uhtred of Bebbanburg, a Saxon nobleman who is captured by Vikings and raised among them. The show combines historical drama with epic battles and a complex love story.

17. Harlots (2017)

“Harlots” explores the lives of women working in London’s brothels in the 18th century. The series provides a gritty and dramatic look at their struggles, ambitions, and relationships, offering a fresh perspective on historical romance.

18. The Duchess (2020)

This historical drama revolves around the life of the Duchess of Malfi, blending romance with political intrigue. The series explores the complexities of love and power in the court of the 16th-century Italian noblewoman.

19. The White Queen (2013)

Based on the historical novels by Philippa Gregory, “The White Queen” portrays the Wars of the Roses from the perspective of three women vying for the English throne. The series combines historical events with dramatic romances and intense political conflicts.

20. The Hollow Crown (2012)

This series adapts Shakespeare’s history plays into a visually stunning and emotionally charged drama. “The Hollow Crown” covers the rise and fall of English kings and is perfect for fans of both historical drama and classic literature.

21. Anne with an E (2017)

“Anne with an E” is a fresh adaptation of the classic “Anne of Green Gables” series, featuring a young orphan with a vibrant imagination. The show adds depth to Anne’s character and explores themes of love, identity, and community.

22. Little Women (2017)

Based on Louisa May Alcott’s beloved novel, “Little Women” follows the lives of the March sisters as they navigate love, family, and personal growth in 19th-century America. The series is a heartfelt and enduring portrayal of sisterhood and romance.

23. Ripper Street (2012)

Set in Victorian London, “Ripper Street” follows a group of detectives investigating crimes in the aftermath of Jack the Ripper. The series combines gripping crime drama with historical detail and complex relationships.

24. The Musketeers (2014)

This adaptation of Alexandre Dumas’s classic novel focuses on the adventures of the three musketeers and their leader, d’Artagnan, in 17th-century France. The show offers a mix of swashbuckling action, political intrigue, and romantic subplots.

25. Catherine the Great (2019)

This miniseries stars Helen Mirren as the formidable Russian Empress Catherine the Great. It delves into her political and romantic relationships, showcasing her rise to power and the personal sacrifices she made along the way. It’s a rich blend of historical drama and passionate romance.

26. The Last Tycoon (2016)

Set in Hollywood’s Golden Age, “The Last Tycoon” follows a studio head navigating personal and professional challenges. The series combines romance with the glitz and glamour of old Hollywood.

27. The Gilded Age (2022)

“The Gilded Age” explores the lives of New York City’s wealthy elite during the late 19th century. The series delves into the social and political changes of the era, offering a mix of romance and drama.

28. The Alienist (2018)

Set in 1890s New York, “The Alienist” follows a psychologist, a detective, and a reporter as they investigate a series of gruesome murders. The show combines historical detail with a dark and intriguing plot.

29. Belgravia (2020)

Based on the novel by Julian Fellowes, “Belgravia” explores the lives of London’s high society in the 19th century. The series features romance, secrets, and the complex dynamics of the upper class.

30. Lovesick (2014)

“Lovesick” follows a young man who discovers he has an STD and must contact all his former partners. The series blends romantic comedy with drama, exploring relationships and personal growth.

31. The Orville (2017)

Though primarily a sci-fi series, “The Orville” includes plenty of romantic subplots and character-driven drama. Set on a spaceship in the 25th century, the show combines humor, adventure, and complex relationships, making it a unique choice for fans of romantic drama with a twist.

These drama like bridgerton offer a variety of captivating stories, complex characters, and unforgettable moments.

