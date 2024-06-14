If you’re one of the many fans captivated by the unique charm of “Kota Factory,” you’re not alone. This breakout web series not only offered a poignant glimpse into the lives of students navigating the competitive world of IIT coaching but also struck a chord with audiences through its relatable characters and authentic storytelling. With an upcoming season set to release on June 20th, anticipation is at an all-time high.

For those craving more narratives that capture the essence of youth, academic pressure, and coming-of-age experiences, fear not! We’ve curated a list of 10 shows like Kota Factory and vibes to help you embark on your next binge-watching adventure.

1. Aspirants (2021)

Lead actors : Naveen Kasturia, Shivankit Singh Parihar, Abhilash Thapliyal

: Naveen Kasturia, Shivankit Singh Parihar, Abhilash Thapliyal Supporting Artist : Sunny Hinduja, Namita Dubey, Kuljeet Singh

: Sunny Hinduja, Namita Dubey, Kuljeet Singh Director : Apoorv Singh Karki

: Apoorv Singh Karki Release date : April 7, 2021

: April 7, 2021 Run Time : Approximately 45 minutes per episode

: Approximately 45 minutes per episode IMDb Rating : 9.0/10

: 9.0/10 Revenue : Not available

: Not available Language: Hindi

This series follows the journey of three friends, Abhilash, Guri, and SK, as they navigate the ups and downs of preparing for the UPSC (Union Public Service Commission) exams in India. Set against the backdrop of the bustling coaching industry in Kota, Rajasthan, the series delves into the aspirants’ challenges, sacrifices, and aspirations as they strive to achieve their dreams of becoming civil servants. This is one of the best shows like kota factory.

2. Engineering Girls (2018)

Lead actors : Barkha Singh, Sejal Kumar, Kritika Avasthi

: Barkha Singh, Sejal Kumar, Kritika Avasthi Supporting Artist : Gagan Arora, Rohit Sadhwani, Fahad Ali

: Gagan Arora, Rohit Sadhwani, Fahad Ali Director : Apoorv Singh Karki

: Apoorv Singh Karki Release date : April 1, 2018

: April 1, 2018 Run Time : Approximately 20-25 minutes per episode

: Approximately 20-25 minutes per episode IMDb Rating : 8.1/10

: 8.1/10 Revenue : Not available

: Not available Language: Hindi

It revolves around the lives of three female engineering students, Sabu, Maggu, and Kiara, as they navigate through the challenges of college life at an engineering institute in India. The series offers a humorous take on their experiences, from dealing with academic pressures and eccentric professors to managing friendships, relationships, and personal aspirations.

3. FLAMES (2018-2023)

Lead actors : Ritvik Sahore, Tanya Maniktala

: Ritvik Sahore, Tanya Maniktala Supporting Artist : Sunakshi Grover, Shivam Kakar, Deepesh Sumitra Jagdish

: Sunakshi Grover, Shivam Kakar, Deepesh Sumitra Jagdish Director : Apoorv Singh Karki

: Apoorv Singh Karki Release date : January 5, 2018 (Season 1), October 18, 2019 (Season 2), December 18, 2020 (Season 3), December 21, 2023 (Season 4)

: January 5, 2018 (Season 1), October 18, 2019 (Season 2), December 18, 2020 (Season 3), December 21, 2023 (Season 4) Run Time : Approximately 20-25 minutes per episode

: Approximately 20-25 minutes per episode IMDb Rating : 9.0/10

: 9.0/10 Revenue : Not available

: Not available Language: Hindi

It is a romantic comedy web series that chronicles the love story of Rajat and Ishita, two high school students who navigate the ups and downs of teenage romance amidst the backdrop of their school life. Set in the 1990s, the series follows their journey from initial misunderstandings and awkward encounters to developing feelings for each other and facing the challenges of young love.

4. TVF Pitchers (2015-2022)

Lead actors : Naveen Kasturia, Jitendra Kumar, Arunabh Kumar, Abhay Mahajan

: Naveen Kasturia, Jitendra Kumar, Arunabh Kumar, Abhay Mahajan Supporting Artist : Biswapati Sarkar, Anandeshwar Dwivedi, Akanksha Thakur

: Biswapati Sarkar, Anandeshwar Dwivedi, Akanksha Thakur Director : Amit Golani

: Amit Golani Release date : June 3, 2015 (Season 1), December 23, 2022 (Season 2)

: June 3, 2015 (Season 1), December 23, 2022 (Season 2) Run Time : Approximately 30-40 minutes per episode

: Approximately 30-40 minutes per episode IMDb Rating : 9.2/10

: 9.2/10 Revenue : Not available

: Not available Language: Hindi

follows the journey of four friends – Naveen, Jitu, Yogi, and Mandal – who quit their mundane jobs to pursue their entrepreneurial dreams. Frustrated with their corporate lives, they embark on a rollercoaster ride to build their startup, navigating through the challenges and uncertainties of the startup ecosystem in India.

5. College Romance (2018-2023)

Lead actors : Manjot Singh, Apoorva Arora, Keshav Sadhna

: Manjot Singh, Apoorva Arora, Keshav Sadhna Supporting Artist : Gagan Arora, Shreya Mehta, Hira Ashar

: Gagan Arora, Shreya Mehta, Hira Ashar Director : Apoorv Singh Karki

: Apoorv Singh Karki Release date : August 7, 2018 (Season 1), January 29, 2021 (Season 2), July 14, 2023 (Season 3)

: August 7, 2018 (Season 1), January 29, 2021 (Season 2), July 14, 2023 (Season 3) Run Time : Approximately 20-25 minutes per episode

: Approximately 20-25 minutes per episode IMDb Rating : 8.3/10

: 8.3/10 Revenue : Not available

: Not available Language: Hindi

It revolves around the lives of three college students – Karan, Trippy, and Naira – as they navigate through the adventures and misadventures of love and friendship in their college years. Set in a typical Indian college campus, the series follows the trio as they navigate through crushes, relationships, heartbreaks, and college life’s various ups and downs.

6. Hostel Daze (2019-2023)

Lead actors : Adarsh Gourav, Luv Vispute, Shubham Gaur, Nikhil Vijay

: Adarsh Gourav, Luv Vispute, Shubham Gaur, Nikhil Vijay Supporting Artist : Ahsaas Channa, Ayushi Gupta, Sahil Verma

: Ahsaas Channa, Ayushi Gupta, Sahil Verma Director : Amir Musanna, Sangram Naiksatam

: Amir Musanna, Sangram Naiksatam Release date : December 13, 2019 (Season 1), July 23, 2021 (Season 2), November 16, 2022 (Season 3), September 27, 2023 (Season 4)

: December 13, 2019 (Season 1), July 23, 2021 (Season 2), November 16, 2022 (Season 3), September 27, 2023 (Season 4) Run Time : Approximately 30-35 minutes per episode

: Approximately 30-35 minutes per episode IMDb Rating : 8.6/10

: 8.6/10 Revenue : Not available

: Not available Language: Hindi

It is a comedy-drama web series that offers a humorous take on the hostel life experiences of four engineering students – Ankit, Jaat, Chirag, and Jhantoo – as they navigate through the challenges and adventures of hostel life in an Indian engineering college. Set against the backdrop of the hostel environment, the series explores themes of friendship, rivalry, love, and self-discovery as the characters grapple with academic pressures, eccentric roommates, and quirky hostel rules.

7. Laakhon Mein Ek (2017-2019)

Lead actors : Ritwik Sahore, Alam Khan, Jay Thakkar, Shweta Tripathi

: Ritwik Sahore, Alam Khan, Jay Thakkar, Shweta Tripathi Supporting Artist : Aakash Dabhade, Biswa Kalyan Rath, Harsh Mayar

: Aakash Dabhade, Biswa Kalyan Rath, Harsh Mayar Director : Biswa Kalyan Rath

: Biswa Kalyan Rath Release date : October 13, 2017 (Season 1), April 12, 2019 (Season 2)

: October 13, 2017 (Season 1), April 12, 2019 (Season 2) Run Time : Approximately 25-30 minutes per episode

: Approximately 25-30 minutes per episode IMDb Rating : 8.3/10

: 8.3/10 Revenue : Not available

: Not available Language: Hindi

It is a drama series that tells the story of Aakash, a teenage boy whose parents enrolled him in an IIT coaching institute against his wishes. Set in the backdrop of the competitive coaching culture in India, the series explores Aakash’s struggles as he grapples with academic pressure, societal expectations, and his dreams and aspirations. Along the way, he forms friendships, confronts personal challenges, and navigates the complexities of adolescence.

8. Operation MBBS (2020)

Lead actors : Ayush Mehra, Anshul Chauhan, Sarah Hashmi

: Ayush Mehra, Anshul Chauhan, Sarah Hashmi Supporting Artist : Shreya Mehta, Geetanjali Kulkarni, Prasad Reddy

: Shreya Mehta, Geetanjali Kulkarni, Prasad Reddy Director : Apoorv Singh Karki

: Apoorv Singh Karki Release date : February 22, 2020 (Season 1)

: February 22, 2020 (Season 1) Run Time : Approximately 20-25 minutes per episode

: Approximately 20-25 minutes per episode IMDb Rating : 8.3/10

: 8.3/10 Revenue : Not available

: Not available Language: Hindi

It is a comedy-drama web series that follows the lives of three first-year medical students – Nishant, Sakshi, and Huma – as they embark on their journey to become doctors. Set in a prestigious medical college in India, the series explores the challenges and adventures faced by the students as they navigate through rigorous academics, demanding professors, and personal struggles.

9. Selection Day (2018)

Lead actors : Mohammad Samad, Yash Dholye, Rajesh Tailang

: Mohammad Samad, Yash Dholye, Rajesh Tailang Supporting Artist : Mahesh Manjrekar, Ratna Pathak Shah, Shiv Panditt

: Mahesh Manjrekar, Ratna Pathak Shah, Shiv Panditt Director : Udayan Prasad, Karan Boolani

: Udayan Prasad, Karan Boolani Release date : December 28, 2018 (Season 1), April 22, 2019 (Season 2)

: December 28, 2018 (Season 1), April 22, 2019 (Season 2) Run Time : Approximately 20-25 minutes per episode

: Approximately 20-25 minutes per episode IMDb Rating : 7.2/10

: 7.2/10 Revenue : Not available

: Not available Language: Hindi

It is a sports drama web series that revolves around the lives of two brothers, Radha and Manju, who are talented cricketers groomed by their strict father to become cricket stars. Set in Mumbai, the series follows the brothers’ journey as they navigate through the challenges of professional cricket, family expectations, and personal aspirations.

10. ImMATURE (2019-2020)

Lead actors : Omkar Kulkarni, Rashmi Agdekar, Chinmay Chandraunshuh

: Omkar Kulkarni, Rashmi Agdekar, Chinmay Chandraunshuh Supporting Artist : Visshesh Tiwari, Dilip Meralal, Jitendra Kumar

: Visshesh Tiwari, Dilip Meralal, Jitendra Kumar Director : Prem Mistry

: Prem Mistry Release date : February 20, 2019 (Season 1), February 20, 2020 (Season 2)

: February 20, 2019 (Season 1), February 20, 2020 (Season 2) Run Time : Approximately 20-25 minutes per episode

: Approximately 20-25 minutes per episode IMDb Rating : 8.1/10

: 8.1/10 Revenue : Not available

: Not available Language: Hindi

This is a coming-of-age comedy-drama web series that follows the journey of Dhruv, a 19-year-old college student, as he navigates the complexities of adolescence, relationships, and self-discovery. Set in suburban Mumbai, the series explores Dhruv’s experiences with love, friendship, and personal growth, as he grapples with the challenges of transitioning from adolescence to adulthood.

These shows like kota factory satisfy your craving for compelling storytelling.

