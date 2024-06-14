‘Mirzapur’ is more than just a crime drama, it’s a character study of a society grappling with its demons, where morality is a luxury few can afford, and survival often comes at a steep price. With its stellar cast, gritty realism, and relentless pacing, this show has earned its place as one of the most beloved and talked-about series in the Indian entertainment landscape.

And with ‘Mirzapur 3’ set to release soon, the anticipation for more adrenaline-fueled drama and intense storytelling is at an all-time high. But while you wait for the next chapter in the Mirzapur saga, fear not! There’s a wealth of web series out there that capture the same essence and spirit. So, buckle up and get ready to explore 10 web series like Mirzapur that are sure to satisfy your craving for the raw intensity of the upcoming season.

Also Read: Web Series Like Panchayat

1. Sacred Games (2018)

Lead Actors: Saif Ali Khan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Saif Ali Khan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui Supporting Artists: Radhika Apte, Pankaj Tripathi

Radhika Apte, Pankaj Tripathi Director: Anurag Kashyap, Vikramaditya Motwane

Anurag Kashyap, Vikramaditya Motwane Release Date: 2018

2018 Run Time: Varies by episode (approximately 45-60 minutes per episode)

Varies by episode (approximately 45-60 minutes per episode) IMDb Rating: 8.6/10

8.6/10 Revenue: Not available

Not available Language: Hindi, English

The story revolves around a jaded police officer, Sartaj Singh, who receives an anonymous tip-off about a notorious crime lord, Ganesh Gaitonde. As Sartaj delves deeper into the criminal underworld, he discovers a web of corruption, politics, and power that spans decades. Meanwhile, flashbacks reveal the rise of Gaitonde from a small-time thug to a powerful mafia boss, intertwined with the tumultuous events that shaped modern India.

2. Paatal Lok (2020)

Lead Actors: Jaideep Ahlawat, Neeraj Kabi

Jaideep Ahlawat, Neeraj Kabi Supporting Artists: Gul Panag, Swastika Mukherjee

Gul Panag, Swastika Mukherjee Director: Avinash Arun, Prosit Roy

Avinash Arun, Prosit Roy Release Date: 2020

2020 Run Time: Varies by episode (approximately 40-60 minutes per episode)

Varies by episode (approximately 40-60 minutes per episode) IMDb Rating: 7.9/10

7.9/10 Revenue: Not available

Not available Language: Hindi

When a seasoned police officer, Hathi Ram Chaudhary, is tasked with solving a high-profile assassination attempt, he uncovers a labyrinth of deceit and intrigue that stretches from the slums to the corridors of power. As Chaudhary delves deeper into the case, he confronts the dark underbelly of society, where the lines between good and evil blur, and justice hangs in the balance. There are also Web Series Like Paatal Lok which you can watch.

3. Gurgaon (2017)

Lead Actors: Akshay Oberoi, Ragini Khanna

Akshay Oberoi, Ragini Khanna Supporting Artists: Pankaj Tripathi, Aamir Bashir

Pankaj Tripathi, Aamir Bashir Director: Shanker Raman

Shanker Raman Release Date: 2017

2017 Run Time: 107 minutes

107 minutes IMDb Rating: 6.6/10

6.6/10 Revenue: Not available

Not available Language: Hindi

The story follows Nikki Singh, who returns to Gurgaon to reunite with his family’s real estate business. However, tensions rise as dark secrets and hidden agendas come to light, leading to a series of shocking events that threaten to tear the family apart. As Nikki navigates the treacherous waters of ambition and betrayal, he is forced to confront his demons and make difficult choices to protect himself and his loved ones.

Also Read: TV Shows Like Vampire Diaries

4. Bard of Blood (2019)

ADVERTISEMENT

Lead Actors: Emraan Hashmi, Sobhita Dhulipala

Emraan Hashmi, Sobhita Dhulipala Supporting Artists: Vineet Kumar Singh, Jaideep Ahlawat

Vineet Kumar Singh, Jaideep Ahlawat Director: Ribhu Dasgupta

Ribhu Dasgupta Release Date: 2019

2019 Run Time: Varies by episode (approximately 40-50 minutes per episode)

Varies by episode (approximately 40-50 minutes per episode) IMDb Rating: 6.9/10

6.9/10 Revenue: Not available

Not available Language: Hindi

The story revolves around Kabir Anand, a former RAW agent, who is forced out of retirement to embark on a dangerous mission. Tasked with rescuing Indian spies captured by the Taliban in Balochistan, Kabir must navigate a treacherous landscape of espionage, betrayal, and political intrigue. As he delves deeper into the mission, he confronts his demons and grapples with the moral complexities of his profession.

Also Read: Best Comedy Movies Hollywood

5. Delhi Crime (2019)

Lead Actors: Shefali Shah, Rajesh Tailang

Shefali Shah, Rajesh Tailang Supporting Artists: Rasika Dugal, Adil Hussain

Rasika Dugal, Adil Hussain Director: Richie Mehta

Richie Mehta Release Date: 2019

2019 Run Time: Varies by episode (approximately 50-70 minutes per episode)

Varies by episode (approximately 50-70 minutes per episode) IMDb Rating: 8.5/10

8.5/10 Revenue: Not available

Not available Language: Hindi, English

The series follows the relentless efforts of the Delhi Police to investigate and apprehend the perpetrators of the heinous crime. Led by DCP Vartika Chaturvedi, the team faces immense pressure from the public, media, and political figures to swiftly bring the culprits to justice. As they navigate through the complexities of the case and the challenges of working within a flawed justice system, the series sheds light on the harsh realities of gender-based violence and the deep-rooted societal issues that perpetuate it.

Also Read: Shows Like Stranger Things

6. Inside Edge (2017)

Lead Actors: Vivek Oberoi, Richa Chadha, Angad Bedi

Vivek Oberoi, Richa Chadha, Angad Bedi Supporting Artists: Tanuj Virwani, Siddhant Chaturvedi

Tanuj Virwani, Siddhant Chaturvedi Director: Karan Anshuman

Karan Anshuman Release Date: 2017

2017 Run Time: Varies by episode (approximately 40-50 minutes per episode)

Varies by episode (approximately 40-50 minutes per episode) IMDb Rating: 8.0/10

8.0/10 Revenue: Not available

Not available Language: Hindi, English

This web series like mirzapur revolves around the fictional T20 cricket team, the Mumbai Mavericks, and their journey through the high-stakes world of professional cricket. As the team battles on the field for victory, they also grapple with internal conflicts, external pressures, and personal demons.

Also Read: Shows Like Money Heist

7. Criminal Justice (2019)

Lead Actors: Vikrant Massey, Pankaj Tripathi

Vikrant Massey, Pankaj Tripathi Supporting Artists: Jackie Shroff, Anupriya Goenka

Jackie Shroff, Anupriya Goenka Director: Tigmanshu Dhulia, Vishal Furia

Tigmanshu Dhulia, Vishal Furia Release Date: 2019

2019 Run Time: Varies by episode (approximately 40-50 minutes per episode)

Varies by episode (approximately 40-50 minutes per episode) IMDb Rating: 8.1/10

8.1/10 Revenue: Not available

Not available Language: Hindi

This series like mirzapur follows the journey of Aditya Sharma, a young cab driver, who finds himself accused of a heinous crime. It also explores the complexities of the Indian justice system as Aditya navigates through the intricacies of the legal process. With the help of his lawyer, Aditya seeks to prove his innocence while facing the harsh realities of prison life and the challenges of securing a fair trial. This is one of the Best Shows On Disney+ Hotstar.

Also Read: Best Hollywood Action Movies

8. Rangbaaz (2018)

ADVERTISEMENT

Lead Actors: Saqib Saleem, Tigmanshu Dhulia

Saqib Saleem, Tigmanshu Dhulia Supporting Artists: Ranvir Shorey, Ravi Kishan

Ranvir Shorey, Ravi Kishan Director: Bhav Dhulia

Bhav Dhulia Release Date: 2018

2018 Run Time: Varies by episode (approximately 40-50 minutes per episode)

Varies by episode (approximately 40-50 minutes per episode) IMDb Rating: 8.5/10

8.5/10 Revenue: Not available

Not available Language: Hindi

This mirzapur like web series delves into the world of organized crime, political corruption, and power struggles in the heartland of India. Through a blend of suspenseful storytelling and gritty realism, it follows Shiv’s journey from a young and ambitious youth to becoming one of the most feared and influential gangsters in the region. As he rises to power, Shiv navigates through treacherous alliances, deadly rivalries, and personal conflicts, ultimately facing the consequences of his actions. This is one of the best Mindfuck TV Shows.

Also Read: Iconic Indian TV Shows

9. Abhay (2019)

Lead Actors: Kunal Kemmu, Sandeepa Dhar

Kunal Kemmu, Sandeepa Dhar Supporting Artists: Elnaaz Norouzi, Deepak Tijori

Elnaaz Norouzi, Deepak Tijori Director: Ken Ghosh

Ken Ghosh Release Date: 2019

2019 Run Time: Varies by episode (approximately 40-50 minutes per episode)

Varies by episode (approximately 40-50 minutes per episode) IMDb Rating: 8.0/10

8.0/10 Revenue: Not available

Not available Language: Hindi

It is a gripping crime thriller series that follows the unconventional methods of Abhay Pratap Singh, a sharp and astute officer, as he solves gruesome and challenging cases. The series takes viewers on a thrilling journey into the dark and twisted minds of criminals.

Also Read: Best Hollywood Movies

10. Breathe (2018)

Lead Actors: R. Madhavan, Amit Sadh

R. Madhavan, Amit Sadh Supporting Artists: Sapna Pabbi, Neena Kulkarni

Sapna Pabbi, Neena Kulkarni Director: Mayank Sharma

Mayank Sharma Release Date: 2018

2018 Run Time: Varies by episode (approximately 40-50 minutes per episode)

Varies by episode (approximately 40-50 minutes per episode) IMDb Rating: 8.3/10

8.3/10 Revenue: Not available

Not available Language: Hindi

This web series like mirzapur revolves around Danny Mascarenhas, who will stop at nothing to save his ailing son. When traditional medical options run out, he turns to extreme measures, embarking on a dangerous quest to procure the life-saving organ transplant his son needs. As he becomes increasingly desperate, he finds himself entangled in a web of lies, deceit, and moral ambiguity.

Also Read: Best Hollywood Suspense Thriller Movies

These mirzapur similar web series will keep viewers on the edge of their seats until the very end.