Hey there, horror fans! Are you ready for a spine-chilling Netflix marathon? We’ve got a treat for you – a list of 40 hair-raising 18 rated horror movies on Netflix that’ll keep you up all night! From creepy clowns to terrifying dolls, and even some funny scary movies to break the tension, we’ve got it all. Whether you’re into Korean scary movies, Japanese horror flicks, or good old-fashioned gore horror movies, there’s something here to make your skin crawl.

Get ready to dive into a world of horror stories that’ll have you checking under your bed. We’ve got everything from classic horror movies to the latest horror thriller movies that are causing a stir. So grab your popcorn, dim the lights, and let’s explore these terrifying tales together. Just remember, I warned you – these aren’t for the faint of heart!

1) Mark Of The Devil

It’s 1970, and we’re thrown into a world of religious fanaticism and witch hunts. Sounds pretty intense, right? Well, it gets better (or worse, depending on how you look at it). This movie doesn’t hold back on the gore, so if you’re squeamish, you might want to grab a pillow to hide behind.

The story follows a witch hunter’s apprentice who starts to question his beliefs when he falls for a beautiful woman accused of witchcraft. Talk about a workplace dilemma! As he digs deeper, he uncovers some seriously dark secrets that’ll make your skin crawl.

So, if you’re up for a night of vintage horror that’ll make you think twice about time travel, “Mark of the Devil” is your go-to. Just maybe don’t watch it alone… or before bedtime. Sweet dreams, horror fans!

2) Hellhole

It’s the 1980s, and we’re smack in the middle of a creepy monastery in Poland. Talk about setting the scene for some serious chills! Our main guy, a young cop, goes undercover as a monk. Why? To solve a string of mysterious disappearances. Sounds like a recipe for disaster, right?

As he digs deeper, things get wild. We’re talking dark rituals, spine-tingling secrets, and enough twists to make your head spin. It’s like “The Da Vinci Code” met “The Exorcist” and had a seriously messed-up baby.

So, if you’re up for a night of religious horror that’ll have you sleeping with the lights on, “Hellhole” is your go-to.

3) Deliver Us From Evil

New York City, but not the glitzy, glamorous version you see in rom-coms. Nope, we’re talking about the dark, gritty underbelly that’s perfect for a spine-chilling horror flick. Our main guy’s a tough-as-nails cop who’s seen it all – or so he thinks. But when he starts investigating a series of seriously creepy crimes, he realises he’s way out of his depth.

Here’s where it gets wild – he teams up with this unconventional priest who’s basically an expert in all things demonic. Talk about an unlikely duo! As they dig deeper, they uncover a seriously dark conspiracy that’ll make your skin crawl. We’re talking possessions, exorcisms, and enough jump scares to have you spilling your popcorn.

4) Sabrina

A cute little doll that’s anything but innocent. Yep, we’re talking about scary movies about dolls, and “Sabrina” takes it to a whole new level. This Indonesian horror gem follows a toy manufacturer and his wife who are desperate to bring their little girl back to life. Things get wild when they decide to use black magic to resurrect their daughter. Big mistake, huge! Before you know it, they’ve got a full-on supernatural nightmare on their hands. The doll becomes possessed, and let’s just say, it’s not interested in tea parties. It’s like “Annabelle” met “The Conjuring” and decided to take a spooky vacation in Indonesia. The atmosphere is killer, with every scene dripping with tension that’ll have you peeking through your fingers.

5) The Grudge

A cursed house in Tokyo that’s basically a nightmare factory. Anyone who steps inside gets caught up in this super creepy curse that spreads like wildfire. It’s like a horror version of the flu, but way worse!

The story follows a bunch of unlucky folks who get tangled up in this mess. We’ve got American exchange students, a care worker, and even a detective trying to figure out what’s going on.

What I love about this movie is how it takes Japanese horror and gives it a Hollywood twist. It’s got all the creepy long-haired ghosts, eerie sound effects that’ll make your skin crawl, and a curse that just won’t quit. Plus, the way it jumps around in time? Totally keeps you on your toes!

6) Carrie

A shy, awkward teen with some seriously freaky telekinetic powers. Sounds like a recipe for disaster, right? Well, you’re not wrong! Our girl Carrie’s got a tough life – bullied at school and stuck with a religious fanatic for a mum. Talk about a rough deal!

But here’s where it gets wild – Carrie starts to discover she can move things with her mind. Pretty cool, huh? Well, not when you’re a socially awkward teen with anger issues. As her powers grow, so does the tension. It’s like watching a ticking time bomb, and you just know it’s gonna blow!

What I love about this movie is how it takes typical high school drama and cranks it up to eleven with a supernatural twist. It’s like “Mean Girls” met “The Exorcist” and had a seriously messed-up baby. Plus, the way it builds tension? Absolutely killer. You’ll be on the edge of your seat, waiting for Carrie to snap.

7) Choose Or Die

A broke college student stumbles upon an old-school computer game from the 80s. Sounds harmless, right? Wrong! This game’s got a seriously dark twist – it starts messing with reality. Talk about a next-level gaming experience!

A girl starts playing and things get wild. The game’s not just confined to the screen anymore – it’s leaking into the real world, and the consequences are deadly. It’s like “Jumanji” met “Black Mirror” and decided to go full horror mode. The way it plays with reality? Absolutely mind-blowing. You’ll be questioning what’s real and what’s part of the game.

So, if you’re up for a night of digital terror that’ll have you side-eyeing your computer, “Choose or Die” is your go-to. Just maybe don’t play any old games after watching it, yeah?

8) Smile

You’re a therapist, thinking you’ve seen it all, when suddenly a patient starts freaking out about a creepy, smiling entity that’s out to get her. Next thing you know, she’s sporting a seriously disturbing grin and… well, let’s just say things don’t end well. Talk about a rough day at the office, right?

Dr. Rose Cotter, finds herself caught in this nightmare. She’s seeing these creepy smiles everywhere, and it’s like she’s stuck in some twisted game of “tag, you’re it” with a supernatural force. It’s enough to make you want to frown for the rest of your life!

It’s like the horror version of a Colgate commercial gone wrong. The tension builds so slowly, you’ll find yourself gripping your seat, waiting for the next scare to hit.

9) There’s Someone Inside Your House

A small town in Nebraska where everyone knows everyone’s secrets. Sounds cosy, right? Wrong! Makani is trying to start fresh, but her past is catching up with her faster than you can say “run for your life!”

As if high school wasn’t scary enough, Makani and her friends find themselves in a real-life horror show. There’s a killer on the loose, and they’re not just after anyone – they’re targeting students and exposing their darkest secrets. Talk about taking “know your enemy” to a whole new level!

10) Ouija

A group of teens decide it’s a brilliant idea to contact their recently deceased friend using a Ouija board. Spoiler alert: It’s not! Before you can say “Bloody Mary,” they’ve unleashed a seriously angry spirit that’s out for blood.

The tension builds so slowly, you’ll find yourself yelling at the screen, “Don’t do it!” But of course, they do it anyway. The scares in this flick? They’ll have you jumping out of your skin! From creepy whispers to full-on possessions, it’s a rollercoaster of frights that’ll keep you up all night. And don’t even get me started on the planchette moving by itself – I still get chills thinking about it!

11) Thanksgiving

A quaint New England town gearing up for their annual Thanksgiving feast. Sounds cosy, right? Well, hold onto your stuffing, because things are about to get messy! We’ve got a killer on the loose, and they’re serving up more than just pumpkin pie. What I love about this movie is how it takes a beloved holiday and turns it into a recipe for disaster. It’s like “Halloween” met “Knives Out” and decided to crash your family dinner. The tension builds slower than a gravy, but when it hits, it’s hotter than fresh-out-the-oven apple pie!

11) Sister Death

Narcisa is a novice with some seriously freaky supernatural abilities. Talk about standing out in nun school! As she tries to fit in, weird stuff starts happening. We’re talking ghostly apparitions, eerie voices, and enough creepy vibes to make you want to say a prayer or two. The atmosphere is so thick with tension, you could cut it with a crucifix!

12) Veronica

It’s Madrid in the 90s, and our girl Veronica decides to spice up a boring school day with a little Ouija action during a solar eclipse. Talk about tempting fate! As you can guess, things go south faster than you can say “planchette.” Suddenly, Veronica’s got a demon on her tail, and it’s not the friendly Casper type. What I love about this movie is how it takes the classic possession story and cranks it up to eleven. It’s like “The Exorcist” met “The Breakfast Club” and decided to throw a party in Madrid. The scares? They’ll have you jumping out of your skin! From creepy shadows to full-on demonic attacks, it’s a rollercoaster of frights that’ll keep you up all night.

13) Fear Street Part 1: 1994

It’s 1994 in the cursed town of Shadyside, where bad luck is as common as flannel shirts. A gang of misfit teens are just trying to survive high school when they accidentally stumble upon an ancient evil that’s been plaguing their town for centuries. Talk about a major bummer! The atmosphere is dripping with 90s nostalgia – we’re talking chunky sneakers, payphones, and enough neon to make your eyes hurt. From masked killers to creepy witches, it’s a rollercoaster of frights that’ll keep you up all night. And don’t even get me started on the twist ending – it’s super shocking and you will definitely not see it coming.

14) Fear Street Part 2: 1978

It’s 1978, and we’re at Camp Nightwing, where the vibes are more “Friday the 13th” than “Wet Hot American Summer.” Some campers are just trying to survive the usual teen drama when things take a seriously dark turn. Suddenly, we’ve got a killer on the loose, and they’re not interested in making friendship bracelets!

What I love about this movie is how it blends classic slasher tropes with the ongoing curse of Shadyside. It’s like “The Texas Chain Saw Massacre” met “Stranger Things” and decided to have a killer party in the woods. The atmosphere is dripping with 70s nostalgia – we’re talking bell-bottoms, feathered hair, and enough folk rock to make your ears bleed.

The scares in this flick? They’ll have you jumping higher than a disco queen! From axe-wielding maniacs to creepy camp legends, it’s a rollercoaster of frights that’ll keep you up all night. And don’t even get me started on the connections to the first movie – it’s more mind-bending than a lava lamp!

15) Fear Street Part 3: 1666

We’re in ye olde Shadyside, where the fashion’s as drab as the hygiene, but the drama’s hotter than a witch’s cauldron! Sarah Fier is just trying to live her best Puritan life when things take a seriously dark turn. Suddenly, there are accusations of witchcraft flying faster than a broomstick, and trust me, it’s not as fun as Harry Potter made it look.

The scares in this one? They’ll have you jumping higher than a Salem witch trial defendant! From creepy rituals to good old-fashioned mob hysteria, it’s a rollercoaster of frights that’ll keep you up all night. And don’t even get me started on how it connects to the other two movies – it’s more mind-bending than trying to understand colonial slang!

16) The Haunting Of Hill House

A family of seven living in a creepy old mansion that’s more haunted than my gran’s attic. Sounds like a recipe for disaster, right? Well, you’re not wrong! The Crain family’s summer renovation project turns into a full-on nightmare faster than you can say “real estate disaster.” It mixes spine-chilling scares with some serious family drama. It’s like “This Is Us” met “The Shining” and decided to throw a haunted family therapy session.

17) The Haunting Of Bly Manor

It’s the 1980s, and Dani’s just landed a sweet gig as an au pair at this fancy English manor. Sounds like a dream, right? Well, hold onto your teacups, because things are about to get seriously creepy!

From the moment Dani steps foot in Bly Manor, weird stuff starts happening. We’re talking creepy dolls, ghostly figures in the hallways, and enough eerie vibes to make you want to call your mum. But here’s the kicker – the ghosts aren’t just your average bump-in-the-night type. Nope, they’ve got some seriously twisted backstories.

18) The Curse Of La Llorona

It’s 1970s Los Angeles, and Anna’s just trying to raise her kids and do her job as a social worker. Sounds pretty normal, right? Well, hold onto your tortillas, because things are about to get seriously creepy! Anna stumbles upon a case that’s more paranormal than paperwork, and before you know it, she’s caught in the ghostly web of La Llorona.

Now, if you’re not up on your Latin American folklore, La Llorona’s this seriously scary ghost who’s always on the hunt for kids to replace the ones she drowned. Talk about some serious mommy issues! As Anna tries to protect her own kids from this weeping woman’s curse, we’re treated to some seriously hair-raising scares that’ll have you jumping higher than a piñata at a birthday party.

19) Incantation

Li Ronan’s just trying to live her best life when a curse from her past comes back to haunt her. And not just any curse – we’re talking about a seriously creepy Taiwanese ritual that’s more dangerous than eating week-old sushi. Six years ago, she broke a religious taboo (rookie mistake, am I right?), and now she’s got to protect her daughter from the fallout.

What I love about this movie is how it mixes found footage scares with some serious emotional gut-punches. From creepy chants to bone-chilling curses, it’s a rollercoaster of frights that’ll keep you up all night.

20) A Classic Horror Story

A bunch of strangers on a road trip through southern Italy. Sounds like the start of a cheesy rom-com, right? Well, hold onto your pasta, because things are about to get seriously twisted! These poor souls end up stranded in the woods, and let me tell you, it’s not the kind of place you’d want to pitch a tent. Now, here’s where it gets interesting. At first glance, this flick’s got all the horror tropes we know and love – creepy woods, stranded travellers, the works. But don’t let that fool you! Between those familiar scares, there are little hints that something much bigger (and way more terrifying) is lurking beneath the surface. What I love about this movie is how it plays with our expectations. It’s like the filmmakers said, “Let’s take everything you think you know about horror and turn it on its head!” The result? A gory good time that’ll keep you guessing until the very end.

21) Texas Chainsaw Massacre

A group of young entrepreneurs decide to revamp a ghost town in Texas. Sounds like a cool business idea, right? Well, hold onto your chainsaws, because things are about to get messy! These poor souls have no idea they’re about to become the main course in Leatherface’s comeback barbecue. From classic chainsaw chases to some seriously creative kills, it’s a rollercoaster of frights that’ll keep you up all night.

22) The Babysitter

Cole’s got a crush on his super cool babysitter, Bee. She’s like the cool older sister you never had, but with a twist – she’s actually part of a demonic cult.

When Cole decides to spy on Bee after his bedtime, he gets way more than he bargained for. Instead of catching her watching rom-coms or raiding the fridge, he witnesses a full-on satanic ritual. Suddenly, his crush turns into a fight for survival as Bee and her equally psycho friends try to use him as a human sacrifice.

23) The Platform

A massive tower with hundreds of levels, and on each level, two people. Sounds like a weird apartment complex, right? Well, hold onto your forks, because it gets way crazier! Every day, a platform loaded with food descends from the top. The catch? The people on the upper levels get first dibs, leaving the lower levels to fight over scraps.

The main guy, Goreng, wakes up on level 48. Not too shabby, right? But here’s the kicker – every month, the levels randomly change. One day you’re feasting on fillet mignon, the next you’re eyeing your cellmate like they’re a snack. It’s like a vertical “Hunger Games,” but with more… Well, hunger.

24) The Conjuring

It’s the 70s, and the Perron family’s just moved into their dream home. They start having full-on paranormal activity that’d make even the bravest ghost hunter wet their pants.

Enter Ed and Lorraine Warren, the dynamic duo of demonology. These two are like the Batman and Robin of the spirit world, but with more holy water and less spandex. They’re called in to save the day, but let me tell you, this ain’t no quick exorcism and done deal. Nope, we’re in for a wild ride of levitating furniture, creepy dolls, and enough jump scares to give you a six-pack from all that tensing up!

25) The Conjuring 2

It’s the late 70s, and we’re jetting off to jolly old England. But trust me, there’s nothing jolly about what’s waiting for us in Enfield. The Hodgson family’s dealing with a seriously grumpy ghost, and it’s not the kind you can appease with a cup of tea and some biscuits.

Enter our dynamic duo, ready to face off against a demon nun. This spirit’s got some serious anger issues, and it’s taking them out on poor Janet Hodgson. Talk about teen angst taken to the extreme! What I love about this sequel is how it cranks up the creep factor to eleven. It’s like they took everything that made the first one scary and said, “Hold my holy water!”

26) The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It

It’s the 80s, and Ed and Lorraine Warren are back at it again, but this time, they’re trading in haunted houses for… a courtroom? Yep, you heard that right! Our dynamic duo is taking on their most bonkers case yet – a murder trial where the defendant claims he was possessed by a demon. Talk about an unusual alibi!

27) The Ritual

A group of lads decide to honour their late friend with a hike through the Swedish forests. Sounds like a nice tribute, right? Well, hold onto your hiking boots, because things are about to get seriously creepy! As they venture deeper into the woods, strange things start happening. We’re talking bizarre symbols carved into trees, creepy abandoned cabins, and a feeling of being watched that’ll make your skin crawl. And don’t get me started on the creature design – it’s like someone took your worst nightmares, gave them steroids, and set them loose in the forest.

28) Under The Shadow

It’s the Iran-Iraq War, and Shideh is stuck in a city under siege with her daughter. As if dodging missiles wasn’t stressful enough, now they’ve got a mischievous djinn on their hands! Talk about unwanted houseguests, am I right? What I love about this movie is how it blends real-world horrors with supernatural scares. It’s like “Pan’s Labyrinth” met “Poltergeist” and decided to throw a terrifying party in the middle of a war zone. The tension builds slower than my gran knitting a sweater, but when it hits, it hits hard!

29) Creep

Aaron’s just trying to make a quick buck by filming a day in the life of a dude who claims he’s dying. Josef, the so-called dying man, turns out to be more “creep” than “cancer patient,” and before you know it, Aaron’s caught in a game of cat and mouse that’ll have you yelling at your screen. The tension builds slower than my internet connection during a Netflix binge, but when it hits, it hits hard!

30) Creep 2

A struggling YouTuber answers an online ad for a videographer. Sounds like a regular gig, right? Wrong! The client turns out to be none other than our favourite charming psychopath from the first movie. Talk about a job interview gone wrong! You’ll find yourself yelling at the screen, “Get out of there!” But of course, our fearless videographer sticks around for more.

31) Cam

Alice is killing it as a cam girl, climbing those rankings faster than you can say “subscribe to my channel.” But just when she’s about to hit the big time, something seriously freaky happens. She logs on to find… herself? Yep, you heard that right! There’s an exact copy of Alice streaming on her channel, and let me tell you, it’s not just a case of bad Wi-Fi. As Alice dives deeper into this digital rabbit hole, things get wilder than a comments section on a viral video. She’s racing against time to reclaim her identity, all while trying to keep her real-life family in the dark about her online persona. Talk about work-life balance issues! The scares in this one? They’ll have you side-eyeing your webcam and double-checking your passwords faster than you can say “two-factor authentication”!

32) His House

A refugee couple from South Sudan finally makes it to the UK, thinking they’ve left their troubles behind. But hold onto your teacups, because their new digs come with some seriously unwanted roommates! We’re talking about ghosts with more baggage than an airport carousel. As the couple tries to settle in, weird stuff starts happening. Creepy noises, freaky visions, and a general feeling of “nope”, it’s got everything you can expect and will have you checking under your bed for months.

33) Get Out

Chris is off to meet his girlfriend’s parents for the first time. As he steps into this posh, white suburban paradise, he starts noticing some seriously odd vibes. It’s like “Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner” met “The Stepford Wives” and decided to throw the creepiest garden party ever! What I love about this movie is how it takes everyday racial microaggressions and turns them into full-blown horror. The tension builds slower than my gran knitting a sweater, but when it hits, it hits harder than a double-decker bus!

34) The Silence

A world where making a sound is basically a death sentence. Yep, you heard me right (or should I say, you didn’t hear me at all?). We’ve got these nasty creatures that hunt by sound, and they’re hungrier than me after a Netflix binge. Our main squad is a family trying to survive this audio apocalypse, and get this – their teenage daughter is deaf. Talk about having an ace up your sleeve!

As they navigate this new silent world, they face challenges that’ll make your typical family road trip look like a walk in the park. It’s got all the classic apocalyptic vibes, but with a twist that’ll have you tiptoeing around your own house.

35) 1922

It’s the roaring twenties, but there’s nothing roaring about Wilfred James’ farm except maybe his temper. Wilf’s got a problem – his wife wants to sell the farm and move to the city. Not cool, right? With the help of his teenage son (talk about bad parenting!) Wilf decides to leave his wife. But here’s the kicker – getting rid of her is just the beginning of his problems. Soon, he’s dealing with more than just crops and cattle. We’re talking rats, ghosts, and enough guilt to sink a grain silo!

36) Apostle

It’s 1905, and Thomas is on a mission to rescue his sister from a bonkers religious cult on a remote Welsh island. Sounds like a fun family reunion, right? Well, hold onto your sacrificial robes, because things are about to get weirder than a goat in a tuxedo! As Thomas infiltrates this nutty community, he uncovers secrets darker than the bottom of a witch’s cauldron. We’re talking about human sacrifices, creepy rituals, and enough blood to make a vampire say, “Whoa, that’s a bit much!”

37) Vampires VS. The Bronx

The Bronx, where the bodegas are poppin’ and the community’s tighter than skinny jeans. But hold up, something’s not right. These fancy-pants developers are buying up the hood faster than you can say “gentrification.” Plot twist – they’re not just rich folks, they’re bloodsucking vampires! Our heroes? A bunch of street-smart kids who know the Bronx like the back of their hand. They’re up against centuries-old vamps, armed with nothing but garlic from the corner store, holy water in Sprite bottles, and YouTube tutorials on vampire slaying.

38) Bird Box

A world where opening your eyes outdoors is basically a death sentence. Crazy, right? We’ve got these invisible baddies that make you go bonkers if you catch a glimpse of them. Talk about the ultimate game of peek-a-boo gone wrong!

Malorie’s just trying to keep her kids alive in this see-no-evil apocalypse. It’s like “The Quiet Place” met “Blindfold Challenge” and decided to throw the world’s scariest scavenger hunt. It’s got all the classic end-of-the-world vibes, but with a twist that’ll have you side-eyeing your windows. And don’t even get me started on that river journey – it’s like the world’s most terrifying white-water rafting trip, minus the water park fun!

39) I Am The Pretty Thing That Lives In The House

A young nurse named Lily’s just landed a sweet gig taking care of an elderly author in a creepy old house. As she settles in, she starts noticing some seriously weird vibes. It’s like the house is playing tricks on her, and not the fun kind you’d find at a haunted house attraction. We’re talking ghostly apparitions, eerie noises, and enough creepy atmosphere to make you want to sleep with the lights on for a week!

40) Gerald’s Game

A couple’s romantic getaway goes horribly wrong when hubby Gerald kicks the bucket during some kinky handcuff action. Oops! Now his wife, Jessie, is stuck – literally – in a remote cabin with no one to hear her screams. Talk about a vacation from hell!

As Jessie fights to survive, she’s forced to face her inner demons and some seriously creepy hallucinations. This movie will have your brain doing more gymnastics than an Olympic athlete! What I love about this flick is how it turns a simple premise into a mind-bending horror show. It’s got all the classic Stephen King vibes – isolation, trauma, and a dash of the supernatural. Plus, it’s got more layers than a lasagna made by a paranoid chef!

Conclusion

To wrap up, we’ve taken a thrilling journey through 40 spine-chilling horror movies available on Netflix. From classic slashers to mind-bending psychological thrillers, this list has something to make every horror fan’s skin crawl. These films have a profound influence on our fears and push the boundaries of what scares us, offering a rollercoaster of emotions that keeps us coming back for more.

So, whether you’re in the mood for supernatural scares, gory shockers, or eerie atmospheric chills, Netflix has got you covered. Just remember to keep the lights on and maybe have a buddy nearby – these 18-rated flicks aren’t for the faint of heart! Now it’s time to grab some popcorn, curl up on the couch, and get ready for some seriously spooky nights. Happy watching, horror fans!