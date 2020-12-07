Amidst illogical controversies and hate campaigns that became a part of 2020, we saw some real heroes emerge. Heroes who countered non-sense with facts and hate with the right kind of love, support, and some good, old-fashioned, original swag!

So, here's a look at some of the real 'gangstas' of 2020:

1. Diljit Dosanjh

From standing in support of the farmers to donating ₹1 crore to help them with warm clothes, Diljit has emerged as a true hero. But, it's his savage comebacks and the way he called out Kangana Ranaut for spreading lies about the protestors, that had everyone saying, dil jitt liya, Diljit!

Tainu Koi Ni Samjha Riha .. Turda Bann.. https://t.co/fZjOTPqtsk — DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) December 1, 2020

2. Greta Thunberg

While Greta Thunberg's impassioned stand to save the climate has won her admirers across the globe, it has also won her a fair share of criticism. And Greta had the perfect response for one of her strongest critics, Donald Trump, when she used a condescending tweet he'd directed at her in the past to comment on his 'breakdown' over the result of US elections. Recycling done right!

Greta Thunberg is 100x funnier than any of the people who've tried to make fun of her for having no sense of humor pic.twitter.com/CZWskWnlnt — Arthur Chu (@arthur_affect) November 6, 2020

3. Kamala Harris

Kamala Harris became an inspiration for young girls across the globe when she became the first female VP-elect of the USA. However, more than her ability to rock sports shoes with suits, the moment that completely resonated with women everywhere was when she shut down Mike Pence for interrupting her during the vice-presidential debate. Hail the queen!

When Kamala Harris said, "I'm Speaking",

I felt it.

You felt it.

Your mom felt it

Your grandma felt it.

Everywoman on this earth alive or dead felt it.



Because we know what it means to be talked over, interrupted, disbelieved.

Do not be afraid to say,

"IM SPEAKING" pic.twitter.com/sZzDPnw0qq — Fiona Adorno 💙 (@FionaAdorno) October 8, 2020

4. Prashant Bhushan

Senior lawyer Prashant Bhushan was fined Re. 1 for his tweets, which were considered to be a contempt against the court but which he refused to delete or apologize for. He issued a statement, reiterating his original opinion, and adding that expressing his viewpoint was his democratic right, and open criticism was necessary for any democracy.

That's Prashant Bhushan's 'Shuru majboori mein kiye the, par ab mazza arha hain' look.



1 rupee, Million dollar picture.#Mirzapur pic.twitter.com/tMDQAUIaGt — Saahil Murli Menghani (@saahilmenghani) August 31, 2020

5. Ravish Kumar

From bringing to light the tragedy of India's migrant crisis amidst the Covid-19 lockdown to always asking the right questions to the government, Ravish has single-handedly upheld the standards of journalism in India. However, it was the way he roasted the media's coverage of Rafale Jets that had everyone hailing him as the king of sarcasm.

Ravish Kumar displaying his GOD level sarcasm skills.https://t.co/KNZAoxRonD — Meghnad 🔗 (@Memeghnad) July 30, 2020

साँप सूंघ गया पाकिस्तान को

शुगर हो गया चीन को

This is a MUST WATCH 😊



वाह रवीश !! pic.twitter.com/ogZxWL5TQw — Vinod Kapri (@vinodkapri) July 30, 2020

6. Priya Ramani, Samar Halarnkar & Niloufer Venkatraman (Founders: Instagram Account India Love Project)

India Love Project, on Instagram, started after a Tanishq ad showcasing an inter-faith marriage had to be pulled down because it offended a large section of society. The account shares real, heartwarming tales of love that crossed arbitrary barriers of caste, religion, etc., thereby proving the value of letting love be.

7. Faye D'Souza

While Faye's peers seem to perform comedy in the name of news anchoring, she has been breaking important, well-researched stories and conducting debates that actually offer diverse viewpoints on a topic. And, during one such debate, Faye expertly shut down casual sexism when she called out the Power & Environment Minister, Nilesh Cabral, for referring to her by ' my dear' and not her name or title.

8. Sonu Sood

During the pandemic, Sonu Sood has truly emerged as the hero we needed but didn't deserve. However, it's not just his selfless actions, but also his clever wit and genuine warmth that made him a star we're truly thankful for in 2020. Especially when he gave it off, in style, to those who accused him of doing a PR stunt in the name of charity.

That’s the best part brother.I find a needy & they somehow find me. It’s about

“INTENTIONS”, but u won’t understand.Tom patient will be in SRCC Hospital kindly do ur bit. Send some fruits for him.Someone with 2-3 followers will be happy to get some love from a man with followers https://t.co/f7Hhqrv95X pic.twitter.com/sObQBJdUuO — sonu sood (@SonuSood) October 25, 2020

9. Rajiv Bajaj

As certain news channels continue to turn into mediums of hate-mongering, Rajiv Bajaj, the managing director of Bajaj Auto, announced that he would pull out advertisements from 'toxic media channels', because he didn't want to raise his children in an India built on hate. Following his decision, Parle and Amul also announced their decision to not fund hate.

10. Meghan Markle

This year, Meghan Markle penned an emotionally rousing, powerful open letter in The New York Times, about the pain of her miscarriage, bringing to light the illogical taboo that exists around miscarriages. Despite the fact that many women, due to various, often unforeseen circumstances, experience a miscarriage, their (and their partners', if any) sufferings and loss are often not given the requisite attention. And her letter offered a starting point for a much-needed conversation

Thank you Meghan Markle for your brave words. This will go a long way towards de-stigmatizing miscarriages and has made so many women and mothers feel less alone. https://t.co/TxwqrWwvYZ — Grace Meng (@Grace4NY) November 29, 2020

11. Ranjitsinh Dilsale

A primary school teacher from a small village in Solapur, Ranjitsinh Dilsale was named the winner of the prestigious, annual Global Teacher award by UNESCO and Varkey Foundation for his work towards providing education for young girls in schools in remote areas. And Dilsale, who won a cash prize of $1 million, shared half the money with the other 9 finalists, because he believed that change could only be brought if everyone worked together.

Teacher of ZP School in Maharashtra's Solapur district, #RanjitSinhDisale named winner of the prestigious #GlobalTeacherAward for his work in improving the educational outcomes of young girls in remote schools; this is an annual award by the @VarkeyFdn & @UNESCO pic.twitter.com/KmkUXQp6zD — DD News (@DDNewslive) December 3, 2020

12. Paula Depana

As the world came together to grieve over the loss of legendary footballer Diego Maradona, Spanish footballer Paul Depana refused to pay tribute to him because of allegations of domestic abuse against him. Even though she received death threats for her stand, she stood by her decision, stating that if the abused women didn't receive a minute's silence, then Maradona shouldn't either.

Don't let us forget the strength that each women have, and this system constantly try to vanish.

Don't let us forget this photo pic.twitter.com/yi7gqGyDaY — Hello over there (@ThingsToSetFire) November 30, 2020

13. Elliot Page

Elliot Page publically came out as trans, through a post on social media. The Juno actor talked about how he was inspired by the trans community to pursue his 'authentic self', while also addressing the widespread discrimination towards trans people, and how he would stand up to help the community.

14. Naomi Osaka

The death of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor, among others, sparked nationwide outrage in the USA with people coming out on the streets to protest against the continued racism. Three-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka offered her support for the movement by publically wearing masks with names of the victims of racism at the US Open.

This. Perfect way to answer this question — which really wasn’t a question by holding a mirror up. Respect to Naomi Osaka https://t.co/0ftyXjvNDP — Michele Norris (@michele_norris) September 13, 2020

15. Mahinder Kaur

Mahinder Kaur is one of the many female farmers who participated in the protests against new farm laws in Delhi. She is also the same elderly farmer who was misidentified by Kangana Ranaut in her tweet as the 'Shaheen Bagh dadi' available on hire for ₹100/day. However, when Mahinder Kaur ji got to know of Kangana's remarks, she did not brush it off but rather challenged Kangana to do even half the work that farmers like her did, on a daily basis. Because perpetuating lies in the name of giving opinions is no longer acceptable.

Respected MAHINDER KAUR JI 🙏🏾



Ah Sunn La Ni With Proof @KanganaTeam



Banda Ena V Ni Anna Hona Chaida..

Kush v Boli Turi jandi aa .. pic.twitter.com/Ie1jNGJ0J1 — DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) December 2, 2020

16. Navdeep Singh

The photo of Navdeep Sigh, the son of a farmer and one of the protestors, jumping to turn off the water cannons (being used by the police to dissuade the protesting farmers) went viral on social media, with Singh being hailed as the hero of the protest. Later, he was charged with attempt to murder, even though he maintained that he was innocent.

सत्ताधारियों इनके जज़्बे को लाठी और पानी की बौछार रोक नहीं सकती

*Young #Farmer from Ambala, Navdeep Singh faced Police lathis

*Climbed & Turned off Water Canon

*Jumped on Tractor #FarmerProtest #FarmersDelhiProtest pic.twitter.com/wmxsMRBN7j — Aarti (@aartic02) November 26, 2020

17. Nusrat Jahan

TMC MP Nusrat Jahan was one of the few politicians to take a stand against the idea of legalizing 'love jihad'. During a press conference, Nusrat addressed the topic of love jihad, clearly stating that who someone loves is, and should continue to be, a personal choice.

Love is very personal. Love & jihad don't go hand-in-hand. Just before polls, people come up with topics like this. It is a personal choice who you want to be with. Be in love & start falling in love with each other. Don't make religion a political tool: TMC MP Nusrat Jahan pic.twitter.com/LY5ggaAMXa — ANI (@ANI) November 23, 2020

18. Officer Seema Dhaka

Delhi constable Seema Dhaka became a personal hero for as many as 76 young kids, who she helped trace after they went missing. The first personnel from Delhi police to be promoted out-of-turn, Seema took only three months to trace over 50 missing kids, despite the challenges posed by Covid.

19. Tanushree Pandey

After a young woman in Hathras became the victim of caste-based violence, the police and administration tried to shush the case, going so far as to cremate the victim's body in the absence of her family, in the middle of the night. It was because of the fearless efforts of reporter Tanushree Pandey, that the issue came to light and led to widespread outrage.

ABSOLUTELY UNBELIEVABLE - Right behind me is the body of #HathrasCase victim burning. Police barricaded the family inside their home and burnt the body without letting anybody know. When we questioned the police, this is what they did. pic.twitter.com/0VgfQGjjfb — Tanushree Pandey (@TanushreePande) September 29, 2020

20. Anushka Sharma

From supporting original content and new talent to sharing inspiring posts during her pregnancy, Anushka definitely owned the year 2020. However, it was her response to Sunil Gavaskar's sexist comment about Virat's performance, that had everyone hail her as the real star. Because in 2020, silence isn't golden.

Anushka went off at Gavaskar, yessss 😌 Like I said, it’s 2020. Move on, really. Better ways to critique his performance than bringing his partner up. pic.twitter.com/XmAjEvgCCS — S (@_whatsinaname) September 25, 2020

21. Kanta Maruti Kalan

50-year-old Kanta Maruti Kalan became a symbol of humanity and compassion when she stood beside an open manhole for five hours, during the harsh Mumbai rains, simply to guide people away from the manhole.

This video is from Tulsi Pipe Road in Matunga West, Mumbai. The lady seen in the video had been standing beside the open manhole for five hours to warn commuters driving on the road.



VC: Bhayander Gudipadva Utsav pic.twitter.com/FadyH175mY — The Better India (@thebetterindia) August 7, 2020

22. Alex Ohanion

In the aftermath of George Floyd's death and nationwide protests against racism in the USA, Reddit co-founder Alex Ohanian emerged as a real ally for the Black community. He resigned from his position at the board of the company and urged Reddit to hire a Black candidate instead. He also talked about how he would work to continue to serve the Black community in the future as well.

I've resigned as a member of the reddit board, I have urged them to fill my seat with a black candidate, + I will use future gains on my Reddit stock to serve the black community, chiefly to curb racial hate, and I’m starting with a pledge of $1M to @kaepernick7’s @yourrightscamp — Alexis Ohanian Sr. 7️⃣7️⃣6️⃣ (@alexisohanian) June 5, 2020

23. Chris Evans

After an accidental nude leak, Chris Evans, who is already one of the most loved Hollywood stars, decided to take advantage of the extra fame and attention he received by reminding people to vote in the US elections. Not only was it the most amazing response, but it was also a reminder of Captain America's never-ending loyalty towards his nation.

Now that I have your attention

🤦🏻‍♂️🤷🏻‍♂️....



VOTE Nov 3rd!!! — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) September 15, 2020

24. Vikas Khanna

During the pandemic, Vikas Khanna's efforts for those in need were commendable and inspiring. But, it was his response to a BBC anchor's condescending question about India, that made him a bonafide star. While the BBC anchor appeared to be suffering from a colonial hangover, Khanna's pride in his nation was evident in his simple response.

Vikas Khanna, michelin star chef, gives it back to BBC news anchor.

Anchor: In India, you were not from a rich family. So your sense of hunger must have come from there.

Vikas: NO, I am from Amritsar, everyone gets fed there in the langars. My sense of hunger came from New York! pic.twitter.com/u06BJDSzvj — Harpreet (@CestMoiz) June 27, 2020

25. Jacinda Ardern

Whether it was taking to work-from-home like the rest of us mere mortals, or publically demoting a minister who flouted COVID-19 guidelines, Ardern truly showed the way for how a nation is led under a pandemic. And her landslide victory at the 2020 general elections was easily the cherry on the cake.

26. Kunal Kamra

Arguably PM Modi's biggest 'fan', stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra got into quite a pickle when he was banned from flying by 4 airlines after he chose to heckle Arnab Goswami in the name of questioning, much like the way Goswami and his team treats people they interview. As 'luck' would have it, Kamra's flying ban proved inconsequential in light of 2020!

I did this for my hero...

I did it for Rohit pic.twitter.com/aMSdiTanHo — Kunal Kamra (@kunalkamra88) January 28, 2020

28. Street Artist Tyler

Street artist Tyler was the 'masked' hero of 2020, as he went around painting 'walk of shame' circles across Mumbai, naming people who chose to muzzle the voice of dissent and freedom in India. The idea was to call out the 'most shameless' people from all walks of life, but his street art amassed such a huge fan following, that it led to BMC covering up his art. However, that has not stopped him from using art to make a point.

29. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

AOC has always been, to put it quite simply, a badass leader. And she proved that again in 2020, when she called out a fellow minister for referring to her as a 'fucking bitch' and refusing to apologize for it. While Mr. Yoho, the minister in question, defended his words as 'his passion', AOC reminded once and for all, that hate speech and freedom of speech is not the same thing.

AOC: "I am two years younger than Mr Yoho's youngest daughter. I am someone's daughter too. My father, thankfully, is not alive to see how Mr Yoho treated his daughter."



AOC excoriates Rep Ted Yoho after he called her a “f---ing b---h” on the steps of the Capitol. pic.twitter.com/cpuq0sX4rT — Zach Purser Brown (@zachjourno) July 23, 2020

30. Manish Sisodia

During his tour of the city, Home Minister Amit Shah remarked that AAP did not deliver on its promise of putting CCTV cameras in the city, going so far as to say that he couldn't spot even one CCTV camera in the city. Dy CM Manish Sisodia, however, had the perfect response - he simply shared the footage of Amit Shah's campaign, caught by the CCTVs. Ah, there is no better defense than work well done.

As they say, "everyone's a gangsta', till the real gangsta walks in!"