As an ardent fan of adventure and fantasy movies, I’ve always been captivated by the ability of these genres to transport us to extraordinary realms, where the impossible becomes possible, and the boundaries of our imagination are pushed to their limits. From the enchanting worlds of Paddington to the thrilling escapades of Wonder Woman, the cinematic landscape is brimming with a plethora of adventure fantasy films that have the power to ignite our inner explorer.

In this comprehensive guide, I’ll be delving into the 100 best adventure fantasy films that have graced the silver screen. Prepare to embark on a journey of epic proportions, where you’ll discover hidden gems, revisit beloved classics, and uncover the stories that have captivated audiences worldwide.

So, let’s dive in and explore the realms of adventure and fantasy, one movie at a time!

S.No. Movie Name & Year 1 The Princess Bride (1987) 2 Pan’s Labyrinth (2006) 3 The Wizard of Oz (1939) 4 The Shape Of Water (2017) 5 The Mummy (1999) 6 Underworld (2003) 7 Hook (1991) 8 Bright (2017) 9 The Fall (2006) 10 Stardust (2007) 11 Excalibur (1981) 12 Highlander (1986) 13 Time Bandits (1981) 14 Peter Pan (2003) 15 Jumanji (1995) 16 Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle (2017) 17 The Witches (1990) 18 Journey to the West: Conquering the Demons (2013) 19 Pete’s Dragon (2016) 20 Kong: Skull Island (2017) 21 Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time (2010) 22 The Mummy Returns (2001) 23 Immortals (2011) 24 Clash Of the Titans (2010) 25 The Never Ending Story (1984) 26 King Kong (2005) 27 Bridge To Terabithia (2007) 28 Mirrormask (2005) 29 Where The wild things are (2009) 30 Dragon Slayer (1981) 31 Maleficent (2014) 32 The BFG (2016) 33 The Golden Child (1986) 34 Night Watch (2004) 35 Reign Of Fire (2002) 36 Van Helsing (2004) 37 Into The Woods (2014) 38 Priest (2011) 39 Twilight (2008) 40 The Garfield Movie (2004) 41 Avengers: Infinity War (2018) 42 Castle In The Sky (1986) 43 Aladdin (1992) 44 Avengers: Endgame (2019) 45 Kiki’s Delivery Service (1989) 46 Howl’s Moving Castle (2004) 47 Coco (2017) 48 How to train your dragon (2010) 49 Paddington (2014) 50 Paddington 2 (2017) 51 Coraline (2009) 52 Moana (2016) 53 Wonder Woman (2017) 54 The Suicide Squad (2021) 55 Ice Age (2002) 56 How to Train Your Dragon 2 (2014) 57 Brave (2012) 58 Night at the Museum (2006) 59 The Jungle Book (2016) 60 Ghostbusters: Afterlife (2021) 61 Jumanji: The Next Level (2019) 62 Frozen 2 (2019) 63 Ralph Breaks the Internet (2018) 64 The Super Mario Bros. Movie (2023) 65 Alice in Wonderland (1933) 66 Ice Age 2: The Meltdown (2006) 67 She (1925) 68 Puss in Boots (2011) 69 Scooby-Doo (2002) 70 The Christmas Chronicles (2018) 71 Night at the Museum: Secret of the Tomb (2014) 72 Hawk the Slayer (1980) 73 The Martian (2015) 74 Arrival (2016) 75 Oblivion (2013) 76 Passengers (2016) 77 Inception (2010) 78 The Adam Project (2022) 79 Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse (2018) 80 Pirates Of The Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl (2003) 81 Toonpur Ka Superrhero (2010) 82 A Flying Jatt (2016) 83 Baahubali: The Beginning (2015) 84 Brahmastra: Part One- Shiva (2022) 85 The Promise (2005) 86 Tinker Bell and the lost Treasure (2009) 87 Green Snake (1993) 88 The Bermuda Depths (1978) 89 Pinocchio (1911) 90 The Great Wall (2016) 91 Hellboy (2019) 92 Alice Through the Looking Glass (2016) 93 The Little Mermaid (2023) 94 The Ghost hill (1971) 95 Chandni Chowk To China (2009) 96 Doctor Strange (2016) 97 Willow (1988) 98 The Thief Of Bagdad (1940) 99 Aquaman (2018) 100 Mortal Kombat (1995)

1) The Princess Bride (1987)

Ah, “The Princess Bride” – a timeless classic that has captured the hearts of generations. This is one of the best adventure fantasy movies that tells the story of a farmhand named Westley, who embarks on a quest to rescue his true love, Princess Buttercup, from the clutches of the dastardly Prince Humperdinck. Along the way, he encounters a giant, a swordsman, and a revenge-seeking Spaniard, all while delivering some of the most iconic and quotable lines in cinematic history. Starring the legendary Cary Elwes, Robin Wright, and Mandy Patinkin, this movie is a delightful blend of romance, humour, and swashbuckling action that will leave you with a smile on your face.

Lead Actors: Cary Elwes, Robin Wright, Mandy Patinkin

Supporting Artists: André the Giant, Christopher Guest, Wallace Shawn

Director: Rob Reiner

Release Date: September 25, 1987

Run Time: 98 minutes

Revenue: $30.8 million

Language: English

2) Pan’s Labyrinth (2006)

In the midst of the Spanish Civil War, a young girl named Ofelia stumbles upon a fantastical world filled with mythical creatures and dark secrets. Directed by the visionary Guillermo del Toro, “Pan’s Labyrinth” is a mesmerising blend of fantasy, drama, and historical fiction. Ofelia’s journey to complete three dangerous tasks set by the enigmatic faun is a captivating exploration of the power of imagination and the resilience of the human spirit. With stunning visuals, haunting performances, and a deeply poignant narrative, this film is worthy of being in the best adventure fantasy film category.

Lead Actors: Ivana Baquero, Sergi López, Maribel Verdú

Supporting Artists: Doug Jones, Ariadna Gil, Álex Angulo

Director: Guillermo del Toro

Release Date: October 11, 2006

Run Time: 118 minutes

Revenue: $83.3 million

Language: Spanish

3) The Wizard Of Oz (1939)

No list of the best adventure fantasy movies would be complete without the timeless classic, “The Wizard of Oz.” When a tornado whisks Dorothy and her loyal dog Toto away to the magical land of Oz, they embark on a journey to the Emerald City, meeting a scarecrow, a tin man, and a cowardly lion along the way. Directed by Victor Fleming, this beloved film is a dazzling display of technicolor wonder, memorable characters, and a captivating story that has enchanted audiences for generations. From the yellow brick road to the Wicked Witch of the West, “The Wizard of Oz” remains a beloved and influential masterpiece of the adventure fantasy genre.

Lead Actors: Judy Garland, Ray Bolger, Jack Haley

Supporting Artists: Bert Lahr, Frank Morgan, Margaret Hamilton

Director: Victor Fleming

Release Date: August 25, 1939

Run Time: 102 minutes

Revenue: $3 million (initial release)

Language: English

4) The Shape Of Water (2017)

Directed by the visionary Guillermo del Toro, “The Shape of Water” is a captivating adventure fantasy film that blends elements of romance, drama, and the supernatural. Set in the 1960s, the story follows Elisa, a mute woman who works as a janitor in a top-secret government laboratory. When she discovers a mysterious amphibious creature being held captive, she forms an unexpected bond with it and embarks on a mission to help it escape. With stunning visual effects, a haunting score, and powerful performances, this film is a poetic and enchanting exploration of the transformative power of love.

Lead Actors: Sally Hawkins, Doug Jones, Michael Shannon

Supporting Artists: Richard Jenkins, Octavia Spencer, Michael Stuhlbarg

Director: Guillermo del Toro

Release Date: December 1, 2017

Run Time: 123 minutes

Revenue: $195.2 million

Language: English

5) The Mummy (1999)

Prepare for a thrilling adventure as we delve into the world of “The Mummy.” Directed by Stephen Sommers, this action-packed fantasy film follows the story of Rick O’Connell, a former French Foreign Legion soldier, who accidentally awakens an ancient Egyptian mummy named Imhotep. Teaming up with a librarian named Evelyn and her brother, Rick must race against time to stop the powerful and vengeful mummy from wreaking havoc on the modern world. With stunning visual effects, pulse-pounding action sequences, and a touch of humour, “The Mummy” is a classic adventure fantasy that will keep you on the edge of your seat.

Lead Actors: Brendan Fraser, Rachel Weisz, John Hannah

Supporting Artists: Arnold Vosloo, Kevin J. O’Connor, Oded Fehr

Director: Stephen Sommers

Release Date: May 7, 1999

Run Time: 124 minutes

Revenue: $416.4 million

Language: English

6) Underworld (2003)

In the dark and gritty world of “Underworld,” vampires and werewolves (known as Lycans) have been engaged in a centuries-old feud. Enter Selene, a powerful vampire warrior who finds herself caught in the middle of this ancient conflict. Directed by Len Wiseman, this thrilling adventure fantasy film blends elements of action, horror, and romance as Selene uncovers a sinister plot and teams up with a human to unravel the truth. With its stunning visuals, intense fight sequences, and captivating storyline, “Underworld” is a must-see for fans of the genre.

Lead Actors: Kate Beckinsale, Scott Speedman, Michael Sheen

Supporting Artists: Shane Brolly, Erwin Leder, Sophia Myles

Director: Len Wiseman

Release Date: September 19, 2003

Run Time: 121 minutes

Revenue: $95.7 million

Language: English

7) Hook (1991)

Directed by the legendary Steven Spielberg, “Hook” is a delightful adventure fantasy that reimagines the classic tale of Peter Pan. In this version, Peter Pan, now known as Peter Banning, is a successful lawyer who has forgotten his magical past. When his children are kidnapped by the villainous Captain Hook, Peter must rediscover his lost abilities and return to Neverland to rescue them. With a stellar cast that includes Robin Williams, Dustin Hoffman, and Julia Roberts, “Hook” is a visually stunning and emotionally resonant film that celebrates the power of imagination and the importance of never growing up.

Lead Actors: Robin Williams, Dustin Hoffman, Julia Roberts

Supporting Artists: Bob Hoskins, Maggie Smith, Caroline Goodall

Director: Steven Spielberg

Release Date: December 11, 1991

Run Time: 142 minutes

Revenue: $119.7 million

Language: English

8) Bright (2017)

In a world where humans coexist with fantastical creatures like orcs and elves, “Bright” takes us on a thrilling adventure. Directed by David Ayer, the film follows the story of LAPD officer Daryl Ward and his orc partner, Nick Jakoby, as they stumble upon a powerful and dangerous artifact. Forced to go on the run, the unlikely duo must navigate a world of magic, corruption, and powerful forces that seek to control the artifact. With its unique blend of urban fantasy, buddy cop dynamics, and high-octane action, “Bright” is considered one of the best adventure fantasy films.

Lead Actors: Will Smith, Joel Edgerton, Noomi Rapace

Supporting Artists: Lucy Fry, Édgar Ramírez, Ike Barinholtz

Director: David Ayer

Release Date: December 22, 2017

Run Time: 117 minutes

Revenue: $85.3 million

Language: English

9) The Fall (2006)

Prepare to be swept away by the breathtaking visuals and enchanting storytelling of “The Fall.” Directed by Tarsem Singh, this adventure fantasy film follows the tale of a hospitalised stuntman in the 1920s who captivates a young girl with a fantastical tale of five mythical heroes on a quest to defeat an evil ruler. As the story unfolds, the line between reality and imagination blurs, creating a mesmerising and visually stunning experience. With its stunning cinematography, imaginative set designs, and powerful performances, “The Fall” is a cinematic masterpiece that will leave a lasting impression on your heart and mind.

Lead Actors: Lee Pace, Catinca Untaru, Justine Waddell

Supporting Artists: Daniel Caltagirone, Robin Smith, Julian Bleach

Director: Tarsem Singh

Release Date: May 9, 2008

Run Time: 117 minutes

Revenue: $3.7 million

Language: English

10) Stardust (2007)

Embark on a whimsical adventure with “Stardust,” an adventure fantasy film directed by Matthew Vaughn. Based on the novel by Neil Gaiman, the story follows the journey of Tristan, a young man who ventures beyond the wall of his village to retrieve a fallen star for the woman he loves. However, what he discovers is a magical world filled with witches, airborne pirates, and a fallen star who is not at all what he expected. Featuring a talented ensemble cast, stunning visuals, and a captivating narrative, “Stardust” is a delightful and enchanting adventure that will transport you to a realm of wonder and excitement.

Lead Actors: Charlie Cox, Claire Danes, Michelle Pfeiffer

Supporting Artists: Robert De Niro, Ricky Gervais, Sienna Miller

Director: Matthew Vaughn

Release Date: August 10, 2007

Run Time: 127 minutes

Revenue: $135.6 million

Language: English

11) Excalibur (1981)

Excalibur, directed by the legendary John Boorman, is a cinematic masterpiece that delves into the timeless legend of King Arthur and the mystical sword Excalibur. The film’s visually stunning depiction of the mediaeval era, coupled with its rich storytelling, makes it a must-see for any fan of the fantasy genre.

Lead Actors: Nigel Terry, Helen Mirren, Nicol Williamson

Supporting Artists: Cherie Lunghi, Paul Geoffrey, Corin Redgrave

Director: John Boorman

Release Date: April 10, 1981

Runtime: 140 minutes

Revenue: $34.9 million

Language: English

12) Highlander (1986)

Highlander, directed by Russell Mulcahy, is a captivating blend of fantasy, action, and adventure. The film follows the story of Connor MacLeod, an immortal warrior who must battle other immortals to claim the ultimate prize. With its stunning visuals, thrilling fight sequences, and a memorable soundtrack, Highlander has become a cult classic in the action adventure fantasy movie genre.

Lead Actors: Christopher Lambert, Sean Connery

Supporting Artists: Roxanne Hart, Clancy Brown

Director: Russell Mulcahy

Release Date: 1986

Runtime: 116 minutes

Revenue: $12.8 million

Language: English

13) Time Bandits (1981)

Directed by the visionary Terry Gilliam, Time Bandits is a whimsical and imaginative adventure that follows the journey of a young boy who stumbles upon a group of time-travelling dwarves. With its clever blend of humour, fantasy, and historical references, Time Bandits offers a truly unique and captivating cinematic experience.

Lead Actors: John Cleese, Sean Connery, Shelley Duvall

Supporting Artists: Michael Palin, Ian Holm, David Warner

Director: Terry Gilliam

Release Date: November 20, 1981

Runtime: 110 minutes

Revenue: $42 million

Language: English

14) Peter Pan (2003)

This enchanting adaptation of the classic J.M. Barrie story, directed by P.J. Hogan, captures the timeless wonder of the boy who never grows up. With its breathtaking visuals, memorable performances, and a touch of magic, Peter Pan transports viewers to the enchanting world of Neverland, where dreams and reality intertwine.

Lead Actors: Jeremy Sumpter, Jason Isaacs, Rachel Hurd-Wood

Supporting Artists: Olivia Williams, Lynn Redgrave, Richard Briers

Director: P.J. Hogan

Release Date: December 25, 2003

Runtime: 113 minutes

Revenue: $122.9 million

Language: English

15) Jumanji (1995)

Jumanji is a thrilling adventure that blends fantasy, action, and comedy. When a mysterious board game unleashes a horde of jungle creatures into the real world, people must confront their fears and work together to survive the perilous challenges that unfold.

Lead Actors: Robin Williams, Kirsten Dunst, Bonnie Hunt

Supporting Artists: Jonathan Hyde, Bebe Neuwirth, David Alan Grier

Director: Joe Johnston

Release Date: December 15, 1995

Runtime: 104 minutes

Revenue: $262.8 million

Language: English

16) Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle (2017)

Continuing the legacy of the Jumanji franchise, Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, takes the adventure to a whole new level. When a group of high school students discover an old video game console, they are transported into the world of Jumanji, where they must confront the challenges of the game and work together to escape.

Lead Actors: Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Jack Black, Karen Gillan

Supporting Artists: Nick Jonas, Bobby Cannavale

Director: Jake Kasdan

Release Date: December 20, 2017

Runtime: 119 minutes

Revenue: $962.1 million

Language: English

17) The Witches (1990)

Directed by Nicolas Roeg, The Witches is a delightfully dark and imaginative adaptation of the Roald Dahl classic. The film follows a young boy and his grandmother as they encounter a coven of witches, who are plotting to rid the world of children. With its stunning visual effects and captivating performances, The Witches is a must-see for fans of fantasy and adventure.

Lead Actors: Anjelica Huston, Mai Zetterling, Jasen Fisher

Supporting Artists: Rowan Atkinson, Jane Horrocks, Bill Paterson

Director: Nicolas Roeg

Release Date: November 9, 1990

Runtime: 91 minutes

Revenue: $10.4 million

Language: English

18) Journey To The West: Conquering The Demons (2013)

Journey to the West: Conquering the Demons is a dazzling blend of martial arts, comedy, and fantasy. The film follows the legendary Monkey King as he embarks on a journey to the West, encountering a variety of supernatural creatures and engaging in thrilling action sequences.

Lead Actors: Shu Qi, Zhang Wen, Huang Bo

Supporting Artists: Yao Chen, Lee Sheung-ching, Chrissie Chau

Director: Stephen Chow

Release Date: February 10, 2013

Runtime: 110 minutes

Revenue: $205.2 million

Language: Mandarin

19) Pete’s Dragon (2016)

Directed by David Lowery, Pete’s Dragon is a heartwarming and visually stunning reimagining of the classic Disney film. The story follows a young boy named Pete who has been living in the forest with his magical dragon friend, Elliot. When the two are discovered, they must navigate the challenges of the modern world while preserving their bond and the magic of their friendship.

Lead Actors: Bryce Dallas Howard, Oakes Fegley, Wes Bentley

Supporting Artists: Karl Urban, Oona Laurence, Robert Redford

Director: David Lowery

Release Date: August 12, 2016

Runtime: 102 minutes

Revenue: $143.7 million

Language: English

20) Kong: Skull Island (2017)

In the heart of the uncharted Skull Island, a team of scientists, soldiers, and adventurers embark on a perilous expedition to uncover the mysteries of this enigmatic and untamed land. Little do they know, they are about to come face-to-face with the legendary and colossal King Kong, a magnificent and awe-inspiring creature who reigns supreme over this primordial domain.

Lead Actors: Tom Hiddleston, Samuel L. Jackson, Brie Larson, John Goodman

Supporting Artists: John C. Reilly, Toby Kebbell, John Ortiz, Corey Hawkins

Director: Jordan Vogt-Roberts

Release Date: March 10, 2017

Runtime: 118 minutes

Revenue: $566.7 million

Language: English

21) Prince Of Persia: The Sands Of Time (2010)

In this thrilling adaptation of the beloved video game franchise, we follow the adventures of Dastan, a street urchin-turned-prince, who stumbles upon a mystical dagger that grants him the power to manipulate the flow of time. Alongside the beautiful and enigmatic Princess Tamina, Dastan must navigate a treacherous world of betrayal, intrigue, and ancient prophecies to uncover the truth and save the kingdom from the clutches of a nefarious villain.

Lead Actors: Jake Gyllenhaal, Gemma Arterton, Ben Kingsley

Supporting Artists: Alfred Molina, Steve Toussaint, Toby Kebbell

Director: Mike Newell

Release Date: May 28, 2010

Runtime: 116 minutes

Revenue: $335.4 million

Language: English

22) The Mummy Returns (2001)

In this thrilling sequel to the 1999 hit “The Mummy,” we return to the ancient world of Egypt, where the resurrected mummy of the evil Imhotep has been awakened once again. This time, he’s joined by the even more powerful and malevolent entity known as the Scorpion King, and it’s up to the daring duo of Rick and Evelyn O’Connell, along with their now-grown son, to stop the impending apocalypse and save the world from the clutches of these ancient terrors.

Lead Actors: Brendan Fraser, Rachel Weisz, John Hannah

Supporting Artists: Arnold Vosloo, Patricia Velásquez, Freddie Boath

Director: Stephen Sommers

Release Date: May 4, 2001

Runtime: 130 minutes

Revenue: $433.0 million

Language: English

23) Immortals (2011)

In this visually stunning and action-packed adventure fantasy, we follow the story of Theseus, a mortal man chosen by the gods to lead the fight against the ruthless King Hyperion, who seeks to unleash the power of the Titans and destroy humanity. Theseus must navigate a treacherous landscape, forge unlikely alliances, and harness the power of the gods themselves to stop Hyperion’s nefarious plan and save the world from annihilation.

Lead Actors: Henry Cavill, Freida Pinto, Mickey Rourke

Supporting Artists: John Hurt, Stephen Dorff, Isabel Lucas

Director: Tarsem Singh

Release Date: November 11, 2011

Runtime: 110 minutes

Revenue: $226.9 million

Language: English

24) Clash Of The Titans (2010)

In this epic reimagining of the classic Greek myth, we follow the journey of Perseus, the demigod son of Zeus, as he embarks on a perilous quest to save the city of Argos from the wrath of the Kraken, a colossal sea monster summoned by the vengeful god Hades. Along the way, Perseus must navigate a treacherous world of mythological creatures, ancient prophecies, and the machinations of the gods themselves to fulfill his destiny and protect the people he loves.

Lead Actors: Sam Worthington, Liam Neeson, Ralph Fiennes

Supporting Artists: Gemma Arterton, Mads Mikkelsen, Jason Flemyng

Director: Louis Leterrier

Release Date: 2010

Runtime: 106 minutes

Revenue: $493.2 million

Language: English

25) The Never Ending Story (1984)

In this beloved classic, we follow the adventures of Bastian, a young boy who stumbles upon a mysterious book that transports him to the enchanting world of Fantasia. As he becomes immersed in the story, Bastian discovers that the very existence of Fantasia is threatened by the ever-expanding force of “The Nothing,” and he must embark on a quest to save this wondrous realm from total destruction.

Lead Actors: Barret Oliver, Noah Hathaway, Tami Stronach

Supporting Artists: Moses Gunn, Thomas Hill, Gerald McRaney

Director: Wolfgang Petersen

Release Date: April 6, 1984

Runtime: 102 minutes

Revenue: $100 million

Language: English

26) King Kong (2005)

In this epic remake of the classic monster movie, we follow the journey of a film crew and a beautiful actress who travel to the uncharted Skull Island, where they encounter the legendary and colossal ape, King Kong. As they become embroiled in a desperate struggle for survival, the crew must confront the primal power and majesty of this magnificent creature, while also navigating the treacherous and otherworldly landscape of the island.

Lead Actors: Naomi Watts, Jack Black, Adrien Brody

Supporting Artists: Thomas Kretschmann, Colin Hanks, Andy Serkis

Director: Peter Jackson

Release Date: December 14, 2005

Runtime: 187 minutes

Revenue: $550.5 million

Language: English

27) Bridge To Terabithia (2007)

In this heartwarming and imaginative tale, we follow the story of two young friends, Jess and Leslie, who create a magical kingdom called Terabithia in the woods near their homes. As they embark on fantastical adventures in this enchanted realm, they learn valuable lessons about friendship, courage, and the power of the human spirit to overcome life’s challenges.

Lead Actors: Josh Hutcherson, AnnaSophia Robb

Supporting Artists: Zooey Deschanel, Robert Patrick, Bailee Madison

Director: Gabor Csupo

Release Date: February 16, 2007

Runtime: 96 minutes

Revenue: $137.6 million

Language: English

28) Mirrormask (2005)

In this visually stunning and imaginative adventure, we follow the story of Helena, a young girl who is transported to a fantastical parallel world after a family tragedy. As she navigates this strange and otherworldly realm, she must confront her own inner demons and use her creativity and resilience to find her way back home, all while uncovering the secrets of the mysterious “Mirrormask” and its connection to her own life.

Lead Actors: Stephanie Leonidas, Jason Barry, Rob Brydon

Supporting Artists: Gina McKee, Stephen Fry, Dora Bryan

Director: Dave McKean

Release Date: September 30, 2005

Runtime: 101 minutes

Revenue: $4.5 million

Language: English

29) Where The Wild Things Are (2009)

In this enchanting adaptation of the beloved children’s book, we follow the journey of Max, a young boy who, after a family dispute, escapes to a magical island inhabited by the mysterious and captivating creatures known as the “Wild Things.” As Max becomes the king of this fantastical realm, he navigates the complex emotions and relationships of the Wild Things, learning valuable lessons about the nature of friendship, belonging, and the power of the imagination.

Lead Actors: Max Records, Catherine Keener, James Gandolfini

Supporting Artists: Lauren Ambrose, Chris Cooper, Forest Whitaker

Director: Spike Jonze

Release Date: October 16, 2009

Runtime: 101 minutes

Revenue: $77.2 million

Language: English

30) Dragon Slayer (1981)

“Dragon Slayer” is a thrilling adventure fantasy film that transports us to a medieval world where a young sorcerer’s apprentice, Galen, must confront a tyrannical dragon that terrorises the land. Caught in a web of political intrigue and ancient prophecies, Galen embarks on a perilous journey to find the legendary dragon slayer, Ulrich, and learn the secrets of defeating the monstrous beast.

Lead Actors: Peter MacNicol, Ralph Richardson, John Hallam

Supporting Artists: Caitlin Clarke, Albert Salmi, Sydney Bromley

Director: Matthew Robbins

Release Date: June 26, 1981

Runtime: 109 minutes

Revenue: $14.1 million

Language: English

31) Maleficent (2014)

“Maleficent” is a captivating reimagining of the classic fairy tale “Sleeping Beauty,” told from the perspective of the infamous villain, Maleficent. This film delves into the backstory of the horned fairy, exploring the events that led to her transformation from a benevolent protector to a vengeful force. As the story unfolds, we witness the complex dynamics between Maleficent and the young Aurora, challenging our preconceptions about good and evil.

Lead Actors: Angelina Jolie, Elle Fanning, Sharlto Copley

Supporting Artists: Juno Temple, Imelda Staunton, Lesley Manville

Director: Robert Stromberg

Release Date: May 30, 2014

Runtime: 97 minutes

Revenue: $758.5 million

Language: English

32) The BFG (2016)

“The BFG” is a whimsical and enchanting adventure fantasy film based on the beloved Roald Dahl novel. It follows the story of a young orphan, Sophie, who is whisked away to the land of giants by the benevolent Big Friendly Giant (BFG). Together, they embark on a thrilling journey to stop the evil, man-eating giants from terrorising the human world, all while forging an unlikely friendship.

Lead Actors: Mark Rylance, Ruby Barnhill, Penelope Wilton

Supporting Artists: Jemaine Clement, Rebecca Hall, Rafe Spall

Director: Steven Spielberg

Release Date: July 1, 2016

Runtime: 117 minutes

Revenue: $183.3 million

Language: English

33) The Golden Child (1986)

“The Golden Child” is a delightful blend of adventure, fantasy, and comedy, following the story of Chandler Jarrell, a social worker who is tasked with rescuing a mystical “Golden Child” from the clutches of an evil sorcerer. Thrust into a world of ancient prophecies and supernatural powers, Chandler must use his wits and courage to outwit his adversaries and save the day.

Lead Actors: Eddie Murphy, Charles Dance, Charlotte Lewis

Supporting Artists: J.L. Reate, Victor Wong, Randall “Tex” Cobb

Director: Michael Ritchie

Release Date: December 12, 1986

Runtime: 94 minutes

Revenue: $79.8 million

Language: English

34) Night Watch (2004)

“Night Watch” is a thrilling adventure fantasy film that immerses us in the world of the “Others” – supernatural beings who possess extraordinary powers and are divided into the forces of Light and Dark. The story follows the journey of a young man, Anton, who discovers his own hidden abilities and becomes entangled in the ancient conflict between the two factions, navigating a complex web of prophecies, magic, and high-stakes confrontations.

Lead Actors: Konstantin Khabensky, Vladimir Menshov, Mariya Poroshina

Supporting Artists: Galina Tyunina, Yuriy Kutsenko, Zhanna Friske

Director: Timur Bekmambetov

Release Date: July 8, 2004

Runtime: 114 minutes

Revenue: $16.7 million

Language: Russian

35) Reign Of Fire (2002)

“Reign of Fire” is a post-apocalyptic adventure fantasy film that envisions a world where dragons have been awakened from centuries of slumber, plunging humanity into a desperate struggle for survival. The story follows Quinn, a young man who has grown up in the shadow of the dragons’ reign, and his encounter with a group of fellow survivors, including a mysterious American, Denton Van Zan, who claims to have discovered a way to defeat the fearsome creatures.

Lead Actors: Christian Bale, Matthew McConaughey, Izabella Scorupco

Supporting Artists: Gerard Butler, Scott James, Alexander Siddig

Director: Rob Bowman

Release Date: July 12, 2002

Runtime: 101 minutes

Revenue: $82.7 million

Language: English

36) Van Helsing (2004)

“Van Helsing” is a thrilling adventure fantasy film that reimagines the classic tale of the vampire hunter, Van Helsing. Set in a world where supernatural forces threaten to overwhelm humanity, the story follows the exploits of Van Helsing as he is tasked by the Vatican to confront the legendary Count Dracula and his minions, including the werewolf, Mr. Hyde, and Frankenstein’s monster.

Lead Actors: Hugh Jackman, Kate Beckinsale, Richard Roxburgh

Supporting Artists: David Wenham, Shuler Hensley, Will Kemp

Director: Stephen Sommers

Release Date: May 7, 2004

Runtime: 131 minutes

Revenue: $300.3 million

Language: English

37) Into The Woods (2014)

“Into the Woods” is a captivating adventure fantasy musical that intertwines the stories of several beloved fairy tale characters, including Cinderella, Little Red Riding Hood, Jack (of the Beanstalk), and the Baker and his Wife. As the characters’ paths collide in the enchanted forest, they embark on a journey filled with magic, humour, and the unexpected consequences of their wishes and desires.

Lead Actors: Meryl Streep, Emily Blunt, James Corden

Supporting Artists: Anna Kendrick, Chris Pine, Tracey Ullman

Director: Rob Marshall

Release Date: December 25, 2014

Runtime: 125 minutes

Revenue: $213.7 million

Language: English

38) Priest (2011)

“Priest” is a thrilling adventure fantasy film set in a post-apocalyptic world where a legendary warrior priest, haunted by the loss of his family, must embark on a perilous quest to rescue his niece from the clutches of a powerful vampire clan. Blending elements of science fiction, fantasy, and western genres, the film immerses viewers in a visually stunning and action-packed world where the lines between humanity and the supernatural are blurred.

Lead Actors: Paul Bettany, Cam Gigandet, Maggie Q

Supporting Artists: Karl Urban, Lily Collins, Brad Dourif

Director: Scott Stewart

Release Date: May 13, 2011

Runtime: 87 minutes

Revenue: $78.3 million

Language: English

39) Twilight (2008)

“Twilight” is a supernatural romance film that follows the story of Bella Swan, a young woman who moves to the small town of Forks, Washington, and falls in love with Edward Cullen, a vampire. The film is based on the novel of the same name by Stephenie Meyer and was directed by Catherine Hardwicke.

Lead Actors: Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson

Supporting Artists: Ashley Greene, Jackson Rathbone

Director: Catherine Hardwicke

Release Date: November 21, 2008

Run Time: 122 minutes

Revenue: $392.6 million

Language: English

40) The Garfield Movie (2004)

“The Garfield Movie” is a live-action/animated comedy film based on the popular comic strip character Garfield. The film follows the adventures of the lazy, lasagna-loving cat as he is shipped to a veterinary clinic in the countryside, where he befriends a dog named Odie and must save him from the clutches of the evil pet-hating neighbour.

Lead Actors: Bill Murray, Breckin Meyer

Supporting Artists: Jennifer Love Hewitt, Stephen Tobolowsky

Director: Peter Hewitt

Release Date: June 11, 2004

Run Time: 104 minutes

Revenue: $200.7 million

Language: English

41) Avengers: Infinity War (2018)

“Avengers: Infinity War” is a superhero film based on the Marvel Comics superhero team ‘The Avengers’. The film follows the Avengers and their allies as they attempt to stop the powerful villain Thanos from collecting all six Infinity Stones and using them to inflict his twisted will on the universe.

Lead Actors: Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth, Chris Evans, Scarlett Johansson

Supporting Artists: Josh Brolin, Tom Hiddleston, Benedict Cumberbatch

Director: Anthony Russo, Joe Russo

Release Date: April 27, 2018

Run Time: 149 minutes

Revenue: $2.048 billion

Language: English

42) Castle In The Sky (1986)

“Castle in the Sky” is a Japanese animated adventure fantasy film directed by Hayao Miyazaki. The film follows the story of Sheeta, a young girl with the ability to defy gravity, and Pazu, a young miner, as they are pursued by government agents and air pirates who seek to possess Sheeta’s mystical powers.

Lead Actors: Mayumi Tanaka, Keiko Yokozawa

Supporting Artists: Minori Terada, Fujio Tokita

Director: Hayao Miyazaki

Release Date: August 2, 1986

Run Time: 124 minutes

Revenue: $11.2 million

Language: Japanese

43) Aladdin (1992)

“Aladdin” is an animated musical fantasy film produced by Walt Disney Feature Animation. The film follows the story of Aladdin, a street urchin in the fictional Middle Eastern city of Agrabah, who finds a magic lamp that unleashes a powerful genie who helps him win the heart of Princess Jasmine.

Lead Actors: Scott Weinger, Linda Larkin

Supporting Artists: Robin Williams, Gilbert Gottfried

Director: Ron Clements, John Musker

Release Date: November 25, 1992

Run Time: 90 minutes

Revenue: $504.1 million

Language: English

44) Avengers: Endgame (2019)

“Avengers: Endgame” is a superhero film based on the Marvel Comics superhero team the Avengers. The film follows the Avengers and their allies as they attempt to undo the devastation caused by Thanos in the previous film, “Avengers: Infinity War.”

Lead Actors: Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo

Supporting Artists: Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, Jeremy Renner

Director: Anthony Russo, Joe Russo

Release Date: April 26, 2019

Run Time: 181 minutes

Revenue: $2.798 billion

Language: English

45) Kiki’s Delivery Service (1989)

“Kiki’s Delivery Service” is a Japanese animated fantasy film directed by Hayao Miyazaki. The film follows the story of a young witch named Kiki, who leaves home to spend a year living on her own in a distant city, where she uses her flying abilities to start a delivery service.

Lead Actors: Kirsten Dunst, Phil Hartman

Supporting Artists: Janeane Garofalo, Debbie Reynolds

Director: Hayao Miyazaki

Release Date: July 29, 1989

Run Time: 103 minutes

Revenue: $31.6 million

Language: Japanese

46) Howl’s Moving Castle (2004)

Directed by the legendary Hayao Miyazaki, “Howl’s Moving Castle” is a visually stunning and emotionally captivating adventure fantasy film. Set in a whimsical, steampunk-inspired world, the story follows Sophie, a young hat maker who is cursed by a witch and transformed into an old woman. Seeking a way to break the curse, she stumbles upon the enigmatic Howl and his enchanted moving castle, where she discovers the power of self-acceptance and the transformative nature of love.

Lead Actors: Chieko Baisho, Takuya Kimura

Supporting Artists: Tatsuya Gashuin, Ryunosuke Kamiki

Director: Hayao Miyazaki

Release Date: November 19, 2004

Runtime: 119 minutes

Revenue: $235.1 million

Language: Japanese

47) Coco (2017)

“Coco” is a computer-animated fantasy film produced by Pixar Animation Studios. The film follows the story of Miguel, a 12-year-old boy who dreams of becoming a musician, despite his family’s long-standing ban on music. On the Day of the Dead, Miguel finds himself in the stunning and colourful Land of the Dead, where he embarks on an extraordinary journey to discover the real story behind his family’s history.

Lead Actors: Anthony Gonzalez, Gael García Bernal

Supporting Artists: Benjamin Bratt, Alanna Ubach

Director: Lee Unkrich, Adrian Molina

Release Date: November 22, 2017

Run Time: 105 minutes

Revenue: $807.8 million

Language: English

48) How To Train Your Dragon (2010)

“How to Train Your Dragon” is an animated fantasy film produced by DreamWorks Animation. The film follows the story of Hiccup, a young Viking who befriends a Night Fury dragon, named Toothless, and must navigate the challenges of his Viking community, which is at odds with the dragons they have been fighting for generations.

Lead Actors: Jay Baruchel, Gerard Butler

Supporting Artists: Craig Ferguson, America Ferrera

Director: Dean DeBlois, Chris Sanders

Release Date: March 26, 2010

Run Time: 98 minutes

Revenue: $494.8 million

Language: English

49) Paddington (2014)

This heartwarming tale follows the adventures of a young Peruvian bear who travels to London in search of a home. With his endearing personality and a knack for getting into hilarious mishaps, Paddington quickly wins over the Brown family and the hearts of audiences worldwide.

Lead Actors: Ben Whishaw, Hugh Bonneville, Sally Hawkins

Supporting Artists: Julie Walters, Jim Broadbent, Peter Capaldi

Director: Paul King

Release Date: January 16, 2015

Runtime: 95 minutes

Revenue: $268.4 million

Language: English

50) Paddington 2 (2017)

In this charming sequel, Paddington is back and better than ever! Directed once again by Paul King, “Paddington 2” sees our lovable bear embarking on a new adventure after he is wrongfully accused of a crime. With the help of the Brown family and a few new friends, Paddington sets out to clear his name and uncover the true culprit. Filled with heartwarming moments, whimsical humour, and stunning visuals, this film is a delightful treat for the whole family.

Lead Actors: Ben Whishaw, Hugh Bonneville, Sally Hawkins

Supporting Artists: Hugh Grant, Brendan Gleeson, Julie Walters

Director: Paul King

Release Date: November 10, 2017

Runtime: 104 minutes

Revenue: $227.9 million

Language: English

51) Coraline (2009)

Prepare to be enchanted by the visually stunning “Coraline,” a dark adventure fantasy film directed by Henry Selick. Based on the novel by Neil Gaiman, the story follows a young girl who discovers a parallel world behind a secret door in her new home. As Coraline explores this captivating alternate reality, she must confront its sinister secrets and find the courage to return to her own world.

Lead Actors: Dakota Fanning, Teri Hatcher, Jennifer Saunders

Supporting Artists: Ian McShane, John Hodgman, Robert Bailey Jr.

Director: Henry Selick

Release Date: February 5, 2009

Runtime: 100 minutes

Revenue: $124.6 million

Language: English

52) Moana (2016)

Dive into the enchanting world of “Moana,” a vibrant and engaging Disney animated film. Directed by Ron Clements and John Musker, this adventure follows a young Polynesian girl who sets sail on a quest to save her island from a mysterious curse. Along the way, she teams up with the demi-god Maui, and together they embark on a thrilling journey filled with stunning visuals, catchy musical numbers, and a heartwarming message about self-discovery.

Lead Actors: Auli’i Cravalho, Dwayne Johnson

Supporting Artists: Jemaine Clement, Rachel House, Temuera Morrison

Director: Ron Clements, John Musker

Release Date: November 23, 2016

Runtime: 107 minutes

Revenue: $690.8 million

Language: English

53) Wonder Woman (2017)

Prepare to be inspired by the power and heroism of “Wonder Woman,” the groundbreaking DC superhero film directed by Patty Jenkins. Starring Gal Gadot in the title role, this adventure fantasy follows the story of Diana, a powerful Amazon warrior who discovers her true destiny and joins the fight against the forces of evil during World War I. With its stunning visuals, thrilling action sequences, and empowering themes, this movie is a must-see for fans of the genre.

Lead Actors: Gal Gadot, Chris Pine

Supporting Artists: Robin Wright, Danny Huston, David Thewlis

Director: Patty Jenkins

Release Date: June 2, 2017

Runtime: 141 minutes

Revenue: $821.8 million

Language: English

54) The Suicide Squad (2021)

This adventure fantasy follows a team of misfit supervillains who are tasked with a dangerous mission in the fictional nation of Corto Maltese. With a stellar cast, stunning visuals, and a unique blend of humour and high-stakes action, this movie is a must-see for fans of the genre.

Lead Actors: Margot Robbie, Idris Elba, John Cena

Supporting Artists: Viola Davis, Joel Kinnaman, Jai Courtney

Director: James Gunn

Release Date: 2021

Runtime: 132 minutes

Revenue: $168.9 million

Language: English

55) Ice Age (2002)

Step into the prehistoric world of “Ice Age,” the delightful animated adventure fantasy film directed by Chris Wedge. This heartwarming story follows a group of unlikely friends – a woolly mammoth, a saber-toothed tiger, and a sloth – as they embark on a journey to reunite a human baby with his tribe. With its lovable characters, stunning visuals, and a perfect blend of humour and emotion, this movie is a true classic that the whole family can enjoy.

Lead Actors: Ray Romano, John Leguizamo, Denis Leary

Supporting Artists: Goran Visnjic, Jack Black, Cedric the Entertainer

Director: Chris Wedge

Release Date: March 15, 2002

Runtime: 81 minutes

Revenue: $383.3 million

Language: English

56) How To Train Your Dragon 2 (2014)

Soar to new heights with “How to Train Your Dragon 2,” the thrilling sequel to the beloved animated adventure fantasy. Directed by Dean DeBlois, this film continues the story of Hiccup and his loyal dragon, Toothless, as they explore the vast and mysterious world beyond their village. With its stunning visuals, heartwarming characters, and exciting action sequences, this movie is a true masterpiece that will leave you captivated from start to finish.

Lead Actors: Jay Baruchel, Cate Blanchett, Gerard Butler

Supporting Artists: Kristen Wiig, Jonah Hill, Djimon Hounsou

Director: Dean DeBlois

Release Date: July 11, 2014

Runtime: 102 minutes

Revenue: $621.5 million

Language: English

57) Brave (2012)

This film follows the journey of Merida, a skilled archer and independent princess who defies her family’s traditions and sets out to change her fate. With its stunning visuals, memorable characters, and a powerful message about self-discovery, “Brave” is a true cinematic gem that will leave a lasting impression.

Lead Actors: Kelly Macdonald, Billy Connolly, Emma Thompson

Supporting Artists: Julie Walters, Robbie Coltrane, Kevin McKidd

Director: Mark Andrews, Brenda Chapman

Release Date: 2012

Runtime: 93 minutes

Revenue: $538.0 million

Language: English

58) Night At The Museum (2006)

This film follows the story of a night watchman at the American Museum of Natural History, where the exhibits come to life after dark. With a talented cast, stunning visual effects, and a delightful sense of wonder, this movie is a true crowd-pleaser that will leave you entertained from start to finish.

Lead Actors: Ben Stiller, Carla Gugino, Dick Van Dyke

Supporting Artists: Mickey Rooney, Bill Cobbs, Jake Cherry

Director: Shawn Levy

Release Date: December 22, 2006

Runtime: 108 minutes

Revenue: $574.5 million

Language: English

59) The Jungle Book (2016)

Directed by the visionary Jon Favreau, “The Jungle Book” is a stunning live-action/CGI adaptation of the classic Rudyard Kipling tale. The film follows the journey of Mowgli, a young boy raised by a pack of wolves in the Indian jungle, as he navigates the challenges of the wild and confronts the fearsome tiger, Sher Khan. With breathtaking visuals, a talented cast, and a captivating narrative, this adventure fantasy movie is a must-see for any fan of the genre.

Lead Actors: Neel Sethi, Bill Murray, Ben Kingsley, Idris Elba

Supporting Artists: Lupita Nyong’o, Scarlett Johansson, Giancarlo Esposito

Director: Jon Favreau

Release Date: April 15, 2016

Runtime: 106 minutes

Revenue: $966.6 million

Language: English

60) Ghostbusters: Afterlife (2021)

“Ghostbusters: Afterlife” is a thrilling adventure that follows a family who move to a small town and discover their connection to the original Ghostbusters. With a blend of nostalgia and new characters, this film delivers a fresh take on the iconic franchise while staying true to its roots.

Lead Actors: Carrie Coon, Finn Wolfhard, Mckenna Grace, Paul Rudd

Supporting Artists: Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Ernie Hudson

Director: Jason Reitman

Release Date: November 19, 2021

Runtime: 124 minutes

Revenue: $204.5 million

Language: English

61) Jumanji: The Next Level (2019)

In this action-packed sequel to “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle,” the gang returns to the magical world of Jumanji, only to find that the game has been altered, and they must face new challenges and unexpected twists. With a talented ensemble cast and breathtaking visual effects, “Jumanji: The Next Level” delivers a thrilling adventure that will have you on the edge of your seat.

Lead Actors: Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Jack Black, Karen Gillan

Supporting Artists: Danny DeVito, Danny Glover, Awkwafina

Director: Jake Kasdan

Release Date: December 13, 2019

Runtime: 123 minutes

Revenue: $796.1 million

Language: English

62) Frozen 2 (2019)

In this highly anticipated sequel to the beloved “Frozen,” Elsa, Anna, Kristoff, Olaf, and Sven embark on a journey beyond Arendelle to uncover the origin of Elsa’s magical powers and save their kingdom. With stunning animation, captivating storytelling, and unforgettable music, “Frozen 2” is a true masterpiece of adventure fantasy that will enchant audiences of all ages.

Lead Actors: Kristen Bell, Idina Menzel, Jonathan Groff, Josh Gad

Supporting Artists: Sterling K. Brown, Evan Rachel Wood, Alfred Molina

Directors: Jennifer Lee, Chris Buck

Release Date: November 22, 2019

Runtime: 103 minutes

Revenue: $1.45 billion

Language: English

63) Ralph Breaks The Internet (2018)

In this delightful adventure fantasy, the beloved video game characters Ralph and Vanellope embark on a journey through the vast and unpredictable world of the internet. With stunning visuals, clever humour, and a heartwarming story, “Ralph Breaks the Internet” takes viewers on a wild ride, exploring the digital landscape and the power of friendship.

Lead Actors: John C. Reilly, Sarah Silverman

Supporting Artists: Gal Gadot, Taraji P. Henson, Alan Tudyk

Directors: Rich Moore, Phil Johnston

Release Date: November 21, 2018

Runtime: 112 minutes

Revenue: $529.3 million

Language: English

64) The Super Mario Bros. Movie (2023)

Prepare to be transported to the Mushroom Kingdom in this highly anticipated adventure fantasy film based on the iconic video game franchise. Directed by Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic, “The Super Mario Bros. Movie” promises to be a thrilling and visually stunning journey filled with beloved characters, exciting action, and a touch of Nintendo’s signature whimsy.

Lead Actors: Chris Pratt, Anya Taylor-Joy, Charlie Day

Supporting Artists: Jack Black, Seth Rogen, Keegan-Michael Key

Directors: Aaron Horvath, Michael Jelenic

Release Date: April 5, 2023

Runtime: 92 minutes

Revenue: $1.36 billion

Language: English

65) Alice In Wonderland (1933)

This classic adventure fantasy film, based on the beloved Lewis Carroll novels, follows the curious and imaginative Alice as she tumbles down the rabbit hole and discovers the wondrous and bizarre world of Wonderland. Directed by the legendary Norman Z. McLeod, this timeless cinematic adaptation is a must-see for any fan of the genre.

Lead Actors: Charlotte Henry, Richard Arlen, Gary Cooper

Supporting Artists: Cary Grant, W.C. Fields, Edward Everett Horton

Director: Norman Z. McLeod

Release Date: May 7, 1933

Runtime: 77 minutes

Revenue: Undisclosed

Language: English

66) Ice Age 2: The Meltdown (2006)

In this delightful sequel to the beloved “Ice Age,” the lovable herd of prehistoric creatures embark on a new adventure as they navigate the changing climate and face the threat of a massive flood. With stunning animation, hilarious comedy, and heartwarming moments, “Ice Age 2: The Meltdown” is a true adventure fantasy gem that the whole family can enjoy.

Lead Actors: Ray Romano, John Leguizamo, Denis Leary

Supporting Artists: Queen Latifah, Seann William Scott, Josh Peck

Director: Carlos Saldanha

Release Date: March 31, 2006

Runtime: 91 minutes

Revenue: $651.9 million

Language: English

67) She (1925)

This classic silent adventure fantasy film, based on the novel by H. Rider Haggard, follows the journey of a group of explorers who discover a mysterious and powerful queen in a remote African region. Directed by the legendary Lewin Fitzhamon, “She” is a captivating and visually stunning exploration of the unknown, blending elements of adventure, fantasy, and ancient mythology.

Lead Actors: Betty Blythe, Carlyle Blackwell, Nigel De Brulier

Supporting Artists: Gustav von Seyffertitz, Sam Allen, Humberston Wright

Director: Lewin Fitzhamon

Release Date: May 11, 1925

Runtime: 87 minutes

Revenue: Undisclosed

Language: Silent film

68) Puss In Boots (2011)

In this delightful spin-off of the “Shrek” franchise, the swashbuckling feline hero Puss in Boots embarks on a thrilling adventure to clear his name and uncover the truth behind a legendary treasure. With stunning animation, charming characters, and a dash of fairy tale magic, “Puss in Boots” is a must-see adventure fantasy that will captivate audiences of all ages.

Lead Actors: Antonio Banderas, Salma Hayek

Supporting Artists: Zach Galifianakis, Billy Bob Thornton, Amy Sedaris

Director: Chris Miller

Release Date: November 4, 2011

Runtime: 90 minutes

Revenue: $554.9 million

Language: English

69) Scooby-Doo (2002)

“Scooby-Doo” is a beloved live-action adaptation of the iconic cartoon series, directed by Raja Gosnell. This adventure fantasy movie follows the misadventures of the Mystery Inc. gang as they investigate a series of supernatural occurrences at a popular resort. Featuring the lovable Great Dane, Scooby-Doo, and his human companions Shaggy, Velma, Daphne, and Fred, this film is a delightful blend of comedy, mystery, and fantastical elements.

Lead Actors: Freddie Prinze Jr., Sarah Michelle Gellar, Matthew Lillard, Linda Cardellini

Supporting Artists: Rowan Atkinson, Isla Fisher

Director: Raja Gosnell

Release Date: 14 June 2002

Runtime: 86 minutes

Revenue: $153.3 million

Language: English

70) The Christmas Chronicles (2018)

Next on our list is the enchanting “The Christmas Chronicles,” a heartwarming adventure fantasy film directed by Clay Kaytis. This family-friendly movie follows the story of two siblings, Kate and Teddy, who accidentally crash-land Santa’s sleigh and embark on a magical journey to save Christmas.

Lead Actors: Kurt Russell, Judah Lewis, Judah Lewis

Supporting Artists: Lamorne Morris, Kimberly Williams-Paisley

Director: Clay Kaytis

Release Date: 22 November 2018

Runtime: 104 minutes

Revenue: $61.5 million

Language: English

71) Night At The Museum: Secret Of The Tomb (2014)

“Night at the Museum: Secret of the Tomb,” the third instalment in the beloved “Night at the Museum” franchise. Directed by Shawn Levy, this adventure fantasy comedy follows the night watchman, Larry Daley, as he embarks on a quest to save the magic that brings the museum’s exhibits to life. “Night at the Museum: Secret of the Tomb” seamlessly blends humour, adventure, and fantastical elements, creating a delightful and engaging experience for viewers of all ages.

Lead Actors: Ben Stiller, Robin Williams, Dan Stevens

Supporting Artists: Ricky Gervais, Ben Kingsley

Director: Shawn Levy

Release Date: 2014

Runtime: 98 minutes

Revenue: $363.2 million

Language: English

72) Hawk The Slayer (1980)

Stepping back in time, we have the classic “Hawk the Slayer,” a 1980 adventure fantasy film directed by Terry Marcel. This cult classic follows the story of Hawk, a skilled warrior who must confront his evil brother Voltan in an epic battle for the fate of the kingdom. While it may not have the same level of production value as modern-day films, this cult classic has a certain charm that continues to captivate audiences.

Lead Actors: Jack Palance, John Terry, Bernard Bresslaw

Supporting Artists: Peter Cushing, Morgan Sheppard

Director: Terry Marcel Release

Date: 1 August 1980

Runtime: 91 minutes

Revenue: Undisclosed

Language: English

73) The Martian (2015)

Transitioning to a more sci-fi-infused adventure fantasy, we have “The Martian,” directed by Ridley Scott. This critically acclaimed film follows the story of Mark Watney, an astronaut stranded on Mars, as he battles the elements and uses his ingenuity to survive and find a way back home. “The Martian” seamlessly blends elements of science fiction, adventure, and fantasy, creating a captivating and thought-provoking narrative. Matt Damon’s brilliant performance, coupled with the film’s stunning visual effects and gripping storyline, make it a must-see for fans of the adventure fantasy genre.

Lead Actors: Matt Damon, Jessica Chastain, Kristen Wiig

Supporting Artists: Jeff Daniels, Michael Peña, Sean Bean

Director: Ridley Scott

Release Date: 2015

Runtime: 144 minutes

Revenue: $630 million

Language: English

74) Arrival (2016)

Delving deeper into the realm of science fiction adventure fantasy, we have “Arrival,” directed by Denis Villeneuve. This critically acclaimed film follows the story of a linguist, Louise Banks, who is recruited by the military to communicate with mysterious alien visitors.

Lead Actors: Amy Adams, Jeremy Renner, Forest Whitaker

Supporting Artists: Michael Stuhlbarg, Tzi Ma

Director: Denis Villeneuve

Release Date: 11 November 2016

Runtime: 116 minutes

Revenue: $100.5 million

Language: English

75) Oblivion (2013)

Continuing our journey, we have “Oblivion,” a visually stunning adventure fantasy film directed by Joseph Kosinski. This post-apocalyptic story follows the journey of Jack Harper, a drone repairman stationed on a devastated Earth, as he uncovers the truth about his past and the fate of humanity.

Lead Actors: Tom Cruise, Olga Kurylenko, Andrea Riseborough

Supporting Artists: Morgan Freeman, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau

Director: Joseph Kosinski

Release Date: 19 April 2013

Runtime: 124 minutes

Revenue: $287.9 million

Language: English

76) Passengers (2016)

Next on our list is “Passengers,” a thought-provoking adventure fantasy film directed by Morten Tyldum. This story follows the journey of Jim and Aurora, two passengers aboard a spaceship transporting them to a new colony, as they awaken from their hibernation pods decades earlier than planned.

Lead Actors: Jennifer Lawrence, Chris Pratt, Michael Sheen

Supporting Artists: Laurence Fishburne, Andy García

Director: Morten Tyldum

Release Date: 2016

Runtime: 116 minutes

Revenue: $300 million

Language: English

77) Inception (2010)

No list of the best adventure fantasy movies would be complete without the inclusion of “Inception,” the mind-bending masterpiece directed by Christopher Nolan. This film follows the story of a skilled thief, Dom Cobb, who is given one last job: to implant an idea in a target’s mind, a task that proves to be more challenging than he anticipated.

Lead Actors: Leonardo DiCaprio, Ellen Page, Joseph Gordon-Levitt

Supporting Artists: Tom Hardy, Cillian Murphy, Michael Caine

Director: Christopher Nolan

Release Date: 16 July 2010

Runtime: 148 minutes

Revenue: $828.3 million

Language: English

78) The Adam Project (2022)

Next on our list is the “The Adam Project,” a time-travelling adventure fantasy film directed by Shawn Levy. This story follows a time-travelling pilot who teams up with his younger self and his late father to come to terms with his past and save the future.

Lead Actors: Ryan Reynolds, Walker Scobell, Mark Ruffalo

Supporting Artists: Jennifer Garner, Zoe Saldana, Catherine Keener

Director: Shawn Levy

Release Date: 11 March 2022

Runtime: 106 minutes

Revenue: $85.4 million

Language: English

79) Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse (2018)

Prepare to be swept off your feet by the dazzling and visually stunning “Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse.” This animated masterpiece follows the story of Miles Morales, a young Brooklyn-based teenager who becomes the new Spider-Man. When a rift in the multiverse brings together various Spider-People from different dimensions, Miles must team up with this eclectic group to stop a sinister plot and save the day. With its groundbreaking animation style, captivating storytelling, and a diverse cast of characters, this film is a must-see for any adventure fantasy enthusiast.

Lead Actors: Shameik Moore, Jake Johnson, Hailee Steinfeld

Supporting Artists: Mahershala Ali, Brian Tyree Henry, Lily Tomlin

Director: Bob Persichetti, Peter Ramsey, Rodney Rothman

Release Date: December 14, 2018

Runtime: 117 minutes

Revenue: $375.5 million

Language: English

80) Pirates Of The Caribbean: The Curse Of The Black Pearl (2003)

Set sail on a swashbuckling adventure with “Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl.” This classic film introduces us to the charismatic Captain Jack Sparrow, played by the legendary Johnny Depp. When the beautiful Elizabeth Swann is kidnapped by the cursed crew of the Black Pearl, Jack teams up with the dashing Will Turner to embark on a thrilling quest to rescue her and break the ancient curse. Filled with stunning visual effects, captivating performances, and a beloved score, this movie is a true cinematic masterpiece that has stood the test of time.

Lead Actors: Johnny Depp, Orlando Bloom, Keira Knightley

Supporting Artists: Geoffrey Rush, Jack Davenport, Jonathan Pryce

Director: Gore Verbinski

Release Date: July 9, 2003

Runtime: 143 minutes

Revenue: $654.3 million

Language: English

81) Toonpur Ka Superrhero (2010)

Prepare to be transported into a world where live-action and animation collide in the Indian adventure fantasy film “Toonpur Ka Superrhero.” This unique and charming movie follows the story of a Bollywood superstar who is sucked into the animated world of Toonpur, where he must team up with the local cartoon characters to save their world from a villainous force. With its vibrant visuals, engaging storyline, and a touch of Bollywood flair, “Toonpur Ka Superrhero” offers a refreshing and thoroughly entertaining adventure for the whole family.

Lead Actors: Ajay Devgn, Kajol

Supporting Artists: Tanuja, Sachin Khedekar, Delnaz Irani

Director: Kireet Khurana

Release Date: December 10, 2010

Runtime: 125 minutes

Revenue: ₹15 crore

Language: Hindi

82) A Flying Jatt (2016)

Soar to new heights with “A Flying Jatt,” an Indian adventure fantasy film that introduces us to a unique superhero. The story follows a young man named Aman, who discovers that he has been blessed with extraordinary powers and the ability to fly. Tasked with protecting his community from a powerful and destructive villain, Aman must embrace his newfound abilities and embark on a thrilling journey to save the day. With its blend of action, humour, and heartwarming moments, “A Flying Jatt” offers a fresh and entertaining take on the superhero genre.

Lead Actors: Tiger Shroff, Jacqueline Fernandez

Supporting Artists: Nathan Jones, Amrita Singh, Kay Kay Menon

Director: Remo D’Souza

Release Date: August 25, 2016

Runtime: 143 minutes

Revenue: ₹22.75 crore

Language: Hindi

83) Baahubali: The Beginning (2015)

This sweeping adventure fantasy follows the story of a young man named Shivudu, who discovers his true identity as the heir to a powerful kingdom. Caught in a web of intrigue, betrayal, and a centuries-old conflict, Shivudu must embrace his destiny and lead a rebellion to reclaim his rightful throne. With its stunning visuals, captivating performances, and a narrative that spans generations, “Baahubali: The Beginning” is a must-see for any fan of the genre.

Lead Actors: Prabhas, Rana Daggubati

Supporting Artists: Tamannaah, Anushka Shetty, Ramya Krishnan

Director: S. S. Rajamouli

Release Date: July 10, 2015

Runtime: 159 minutes

Revenue: ₹650 crore

Language: Telugu, Tamil, Hindi

84) Brahmastra: Part One- Shiva (2022)

This ambitious and visually stunning Indian film follows the story of Shiva, a young man who discovers that he possesses a unique power linked to the ancient Brahmastra weapon. Thrust into a conflict that spans centuries, Shiva must harness his abilities and join forces with a diverse group of individuals to prevent a catastrophic event. With its breathtaking visual effects, captivating storytelling, and a talented ensemble cast, “Brahmastra: Part One- Shiva” is a must-see for any adventure fantasy enthusiast.

Lead Actors: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt

Supporting Artists: Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, Nagarjuna Akkineni

Director: Ayan Mukerji

Release Date: September 9, 2022

Runtime: 158 minutes

Revenue: ₹436 crore

Language: Hindi

85) The Promise (2005)

Prepare to be swept away by the sweeping grandeur and stunning visuals of “The Promise,” a Chinese adventure fantasy film that transports viewers to a world of magic and intrigue. The story follows a young man named Kunlun, who is caught in a web of destiny and forced to navigate a complex web of love, betrayal, and the pursuit of a powerful talisman. With its breathtaking cinematography, captivating performances, and a narrative that blends elements of mythology and romance, “The Promise” is a cinematic experience that will leave a lasting impression on your heart and mind.

Lead Actors: Jang Dong-gun, Hiroyuki Sanada, Cecilia Cheung

Supporting Artists: Nicholas Tse, Liu Ye, Wu Chun

Director: Chen Kaige

Release Date: December 1, 2005

Runtime: 120 minutes

Revenue: $34.4 million

Language: Mandarin, English

86) Tinker Bell And The Lost Treasure (2009)

Embark on a whimsical and enchanting journey with “TinkerBell and the Lost Treasure,” a delightful adventure fantasy film from the Disney Fairies franchise. This animated gem follows the mischievous and resourceful fairy Tinker Bell as she sets out on a quest to find a rare and powerful treasure. Along the way, she must confront her own fears, learn valuable lessons about friendship, and ultimately, discover the true meaning of sacrifice. With its vibrant animation, charming characters, and a heartwarming story, “TinkerBell and the Lost Treasure” is a must-see for any fan of family-friendly adventure fantasy movies.

Lead Actors: Mae Whitman, Pamela Adlon, Lucy Liu

Supporting Artists: Raven-Symoné, Jeff Bennett, Rob Paulsen

Director: Klay Hall

Release Date: October 27, 2009

Runtime: 77 minutes

Revenue: $55.9 million

Language: English

87) Green Snake (1993)

The story follows the intertwined lives of two snake spirits, Xiaoqing and Bai Suzhen, as they navigate the complexities of the human world and their own supernatural powers. With its stunning cinematography, captivating performances, and a narrative that blends elements of mythology, romance, and spirituality, “Green Snake” is a true cinematic gem that will leave a lasting impression on your mind and heart.

Lead Actors: Maggie Cheung, Joey Wang

Supporting Artists: Wu Hsing-kuo, Jacky Cheung

Director: Tsui Hark

Release Date: February 11, 1993

Runtime: 99 minutes

Revenue: Undisclosed

Language: Cantonese

88) The Bermuda Depths (1978)

The story follows a young man named Magnus, who becomes entangled in a supernatural mystery after the disappearance of his father. As he delves deeper into the secrets of the Bermuda Triangle, he encounters a beautiful and mysterious woman who may hold the key to unlocking the region’s ancient secrets. With its eerie atmosphere, thought-provoking narrative, and stunning underwater cinematography, “The Bermuda Depths” is a must-see for fans of the adventure fantasy genre.

Lead Actors: Carl Weathers, Leigh McCloskey, Connie Sellecca

Supporting Artists: Burl Ives, Victor Buono

Director: Tsugunobu Kotani

Release Date: January 23, 1978

Runtime: 100 minutes

Revenue: Undisclosed

Language: English

89) Pinocchio (1911)

One of the earliest and most iconic adventure fantasy films, “Pinocchio” is a timeless classic that has captured the hearts of generations. Directed by the legendary Giulio Antamoro, this enchanting tale follows the wooden puppet, Pinocchio, as he embarks on a whirlwind of adventures, navigating the perils of the real world and learning valuable lessons about honesty and bravery. With its stunning visuals, memorable characters, and a captivating storyline, “Pinocchio” remains a beloved masterpiece that continues to inspire and delight audiences worldwide.

Lead Actors: Carlo Fusini, Giulio Antamoro, Ettore Berti

Supporting Artists: Giulio Antamoro, Ettore Berti, Carlo Fusini

Director: Giulio Antamoro

Release Date: 1911

Run Time: 50 minutes

Revenue: Undisclosed

Language: Italian

90) The Great Wall (2016)

In the realm of epic adventure fantasy, “The Great Wall” stands as a breathtaking cinematic achievement. Directed by the visionary Zhang Yimou, this film transports us to ancient China, where a mysterious force threatens the very existence of the legendary Great Wall. With stunning visual effects, a captivating narrative, and a talented cast, “The Great Wall” immerses us in a world of mysticism, heroism, and the eternal struggle between good and evil. This sweeping adventure is a must-see for fans of the genre.

Lead Actors: Matt Damon, Jing Tian, Pedro Pascal

Supporting Artists: Willem Dafoe, Andy Lau, Lu Han

Director: Zhang Yimou

Release Date: 2016

Run Time: 103 minutes

Revenue: $335.8 million

Language: English, Mandarin

91) Hellboy (2019)

Directed by Neil Marshall, this reboot of the iconic comic book character follows the journey of the titular demon, Hellboy, as he navigates a world filled with supernatural threats and personal demons. With its stunning visuals, intense action sequences, and a captivating performance by David Harbour, “Hellboy” offers a unique and thrilling take on the genre, blending elements of horror, fantasy, and action into a truly unforgettable cinematic experience.

Lead Actors: David Harbour, Milla Jovovich, Ian McShane

Supporting Artists: Sasha Lane, Daniel Dae Kim, Thomas Haden Church

Director: Neil Marshall

Release Date: 2019

Run Time: 121 minutes

Revenue: $55.8 million

Language: English

92) Alice Through The Looking Glass (2016)

Stepping through the looking glass, we find ourselves in the whimsical and enchanting world of “Alice Through the Looking Glass.” Directed by James Bobin, this sequel to the 2010 hit “Alice in Wonderland” takes us on a time-travelling adventure as Alice confronts the past and races to save her dear friend, the Mad Hatter. With its stunning visuals, imaginative storytelling, and a talented ensemble cast, “Alice Through the Looking Glass” is a captivating and visually stunning addition to the adventure fantasy genre.

Lead Actors: Mia Wasikowska, Johnny Depp, Helena Bonham Carter

Supporting Artists: Anne Hathaway, Sacha Baron Cohen, Rhys Ifans

Director: James Bobin

Release Date: 2016

Run Time: 113 minutes

Revenue: $299.7 million

Language: English

93) The Little Mermaid (2023)

Dive into the enchanting world of “The Little Mermaid,” the highly anticipated live-action adaptation of the beloved Disney classic. Directed by Rob Marshall, this modern retelling follows the captivating journey of Ariel, a mermaid who longs to explore the human world. With its stunning visuals, enchanting musical numbers, and a talented cast, “The Little Mermaid” promises to transport audiences to the depths of the ocean, where magic and adventure intertwine in a spellbinding tale of love, self-discovery, and the power of dreams.

Lead Actors: Halle Bailey, Jonah Hauer-King, Melissa McCarthy

Supporting Artists: Javier Bardem, Daveed Diggs, Jacob Tremblay

Director: Rob Marshall

Release Date: 2023

Run Time: 2h 15m

Revenue: $569 million

Language: English

94) The Ghost Hill (1971)

Venture into the eerie and enchanting world of “The Ghost Hill,” a classic adventure fantasy film that has stood the test of time. Directed by the legendary Kinji Fukasaku, this Japanese masterpiece follows a group of students who stumble upon a mysterious and haunted hill, where they encounter supernatural forces and uncover the secrets of the past. With its atmospheric visuals, suspenseful storytelling, and a captivating blend of horror and fantasy, “The Ghost Hill” is a must-see for fans of the genre.

Lead Actors: Nobuo Kaneko, Hiroshi Katsuno, Keiko Kishi

Supporting Artists: Tetsurō Tanba, Masaya Oki, Yūko Mochizuki

Director: Kinji Fukasaku

Release Date: 1971

Run Time: 93 minutes

Revenue: Undisclosed

Language: Japanese

95) Chandni Chowk To China (2009)

Directed by Nikhil Advani, this Bollywood extravaganza follows the story of a humble cook named Sidhu, who is mistaken for the reincarnation of a legendary Chinese war hero. Thrust into a world of martial arts, mysticism, and high-stakes battles, Sidhu must navigate this unexpected journey, showcasing a delightful fusion of Indian and Chinese cultures, humour, and breathtaking action sequences.

Lead Actors: Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone, Ranvir Shorey

Supporting Artists: Mithun Chakraborty, Chia-Hui Liu, Roger Yuan

Director: Nikhil Advani

Release Date: 2009

Run Time: 159 minutes

Revenue: $13.7 million

Language: Hindi

96) Doctor Strange (2016)

In the ever-expanding Marvel Cinematic Universe, “Doctor Strange” stands as a captivating adventure fantasy film that delves into the mystical and the extraordinary. Directed by Scott Derrickson, this movie follows the journey of Dr. Stephen Strange, a brilliant neurosurgeon who, after a life-altering accident, discovers the hidden world of magic and sorcery. With its mind-bending visuals, compelling performances, and a rich exploration of the metaphysical, “Doctor Strange” offers a unique and thrilling addition to the adventure fantasy genre.

Lead Actors: Benedict Cumberbatch, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Rachel McAdams

Supporting Artists: Mads Mikkelsen, Tilda Swinton, Benedict Wong

Director: Scott Derrickson

Release Date: 2016

Run Time: 115 minutes

Revenue: $677.7 million

Language: English

97) Willow (1988)

Stepping into the enchanting realm of “Willow,” we are transported to a world of sorcery, prophecies, and the eternal struggle between good and evil. Directed by the legendary Ron Howard, this epic adventure fantasy film follows the story of a diminutive Nelwyn named Willow, who is entrusted with the task of protecting a prophesied infant from the clutches of an evil queen. With its stunning visuals, memorable characters, and a timeless narrative, “Willow” has become a beloved classic, captivating audiences with its immersive fantasy storytelling.

Lead Actors: Warwick Davis, Val Kilmer, Joanne Whalley

Supporting Artists: Jean Marsh, Billy Barty, Pat Roach

Director: Ron Howard

Release Date: 1988

Run Time: 126 minutes

Revenue: $57.3 million

Language: English

98) The Thief Of Bagdad (1940)

Directed by the legendary team of Michael Powell, Ludwig Berger, and Tim Whelan, this classic adventure fantasy film follows the story of a young thief who embarks on a quest to win the heart of a beautiful princess. With its stunning Technicolor visuals, captivating performances, and a timeless narrative, “The Thief of Bagdad” is a true cinematic gem that continues to inspire and delight audiences worldwide.

Lead Actors: Sabu, Conrad Veidt, June Duprez

Supporting Artists: John Justin, Rex Ingram, Miles Malleson

Director: Michael Powell, Ludwig Berger, Tim Whelan

Release Date: 1940

Run Time: 106 minutes

Revenue: Undisclosed

Language: English

99) Aquaman (2018)

Dive into the underwater kingdom of Atlantis with “Aquaman,” a visually stunning and action-packed adventure that follows the journey of Arthur Curry, the reluctant heir to the throne. Directed by James Wan, this DC Comics adaptation boasts a talented cast, including Jason Momoa as the titular hero, Amber Heard as the fierce Mera, and Willem Dafoe as the enigmatic Vulko. The film’s breathtaking underwater sequences, coupled with its mythological storytelling, create a captivating world that seamlessly blends the fantastical with the familiar. “Aquaman” is a must-watch for fans of superhero movies and those who revel in the wonders of the deep blue sea.

Lead Actors: Jason Momoa, Amber Heard, Willem Dafoe

Supporting Artists: Nicole Kidman, Temuera Morrison

Director: James Wan

Release Date: December 21, 2018

Runtime: 143 minutes

Revenue: $1.148 billion

Language: English

100) Mortal Kombat (1995)

Step into the high-octane world of “Mortal Kombat,” a cult classic that brings the legendary video game franchise to life on the big screen. Directed by Paul W.S. Anderson, this action-packed adventure follows a group of fighters as they compete in a deadly tournament to save the Earth realm from the forces of the Outworld. With its iconic characters, intense martial arts sequences, and a soundtrack that perfectly captures the game’s adrenaline-fueled essence, “Mortal Kombat” is a must-see for fans of the franchise and anyone who craves thrilling, fantastical fight scenes.

Lead Actors: Linden Ashby, Christopher Lambert, Bridgette Wilson, and Talisa Soto

Supporting Artists: Trevor Goddard, Cary-Hiroyuki Tagawa, and Frank Welker

Director: Paul W.S. Anderson

Release Date: August 18, 1995

Runtime: 101 minutes

Revenue: $122.1 million

Language: English

Conclusion

There you have it, fellow adventurers – a comprehensive list of the 100 best adventure fantasy movies that will ignite your imagination and take you on unforgettable journeys. From the timeless classics to the modern marvels, these films offer a diverse array of enchanting stories, breathtaking visuals, and unforgettable characters that will leave a lasting impression on your heart and mind.

Are you ready to embark on your own epic adventure? Dive into these captivating films and let your imagination soar to new heights. Remember, the true magic lies in the journey, so embrace the wonder and excitement that these adventure fantasy movies have to offer. Happy viewing, and may your adventures be truly extraordinary!

