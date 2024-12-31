The After movie series has captivated audiences worldwide with its passionate love story, emotional twists, and deeply relatable characters. Based on Anna Todd’s bestselling novels, the franchise explores the tumultuous relationship between Tessa Young and Hardin Scott as they navigate love, heartbreak, and personal growth. Whether you’re a longtime fan or a newcomer to the series, watching the After movies in order ensures a seamless experience of this emotional rollercoaster.

Here’s a complete guide to the After series in chronological order, with detailed descriptions and everything you need to know about each film.

Also Read: Fantastic Four Movies in Order

List of All After Series in Order

Sr. No. Movie Name & Year IMDb Rating 1 After (2019) 5.3 2 After We Collided (2020) 5.0 3 After We Fell (2021) 4.6 4 After Ever Happy (2022) 4.4 5 After Everything (2023) 4.3

Also Read: Deadpool Movies in Order

After (2019)

The first movie in the series, After, introduces us to Tessa Young, a college freshman, and Hardin Scott, a mysterious and brooding bad boy. Their worlds collide when Tessa’s structured life takes an unexpected turn after meeting Hardin. As their relationship intensifies, secrets about Hardin’s past come to light, challenging their connection and Tessa’s understanding of love.

Details:

Lead actors: Josephine Langford, Hero Fiennes Tiffin

Josephine Langford, Hero Fiennes Tiffin Supporting Artist: Selma Blair, Shane Paul McGhie

Selma Blair, Shane Paul McGhie Director: Jenny Gage

Jenny Gage Release date: April 12, 2019

April 12, 2019 Run Time: 1h 45m

1h 45m IMDb Rating: 5.3

5.3 Revenue: $69.5 million

$69.5 million Language: English

A gripping start to the series, After sets the stage for Tessa and Hardin’s fiery romance, blending passion, secrets, and emotional intensity.

Also Read: Thor Movies in Order

After We Collided (2020)

In After We Collided, the aftermath of Hardin and Tessa’s tumultuous breakup takes center stage. Tessa struggles to rebuild her life and career while grappling with lingering feelings for Hardin. Meanwhile, Hardin is determined to win her back, but his efforts are complicated by jealousy, betrayal, and their unresolved issues. The second installment raises the stakes in their emotionally charged love story.

Details:

Lead actors: Josephine Langford, Hero Fiennes Tiffin

Josephine Langford, Hero Fiennes Tiffin Supporting Artist: Dylan Sprouse, Candice King

Dylan Sprouse, Candice King Director: Roger Kumble

Roger Kumble Release date: October 23, 2020

October 23, 2020 Run Time: 1h 47m

1h 47m IMDb Rating: 5.0

5.0 Revenue: $48.0 million

$48.0 million Language: English

The sequel dives deeper into the complexities of Tessa and Hardin’s relationship, showcasing their undeniable chemistry and the challenges they face together.

Also Read: Star Wars Movies in Order

After We Fell (2021)

After We Fell delves into Hardin’s dark past and the secrets that threaten to unravel their relationship. As Tessa prepares to move to Seattle for her dream job, Hardin grapples with feelings of abandonment and insecurity. The film explores themes of trust, sacrifice, and the difficult choices they must make to stay together.

Details:

Lead actors: Josephine Langford, Hero Fiennes Tiffin

Josephine Langford, Hero Fiennes Tiffin Supporting Artist: Louise Lombard, Chance Perdomo

Louise Lombard, Chance Perdomo Director: Castille Landon

Castille Landon Release date: September 30, 2021

September 30, 2021 Run Time: 1h 39m

1h 39m IMDb Rating: 4.6

4.6 Revenue: $21.6 million

$21.6 million Language: English

With its mix of drama and revelations, After We Fell deepens the emotional stakes, leaving audiences eager for what’s next.

Also Read: Godzilla Movies in Order

After Ever Happy (2022)

ADVERTISEMENT

The fourth installment, After Ever Happy, sees Tessa and Hardin at a crossroads as shocking family secrets come to light. Their relationship is tested like never before as they navigate pain, forgiveness, and the question of whether their love can survive. This emotionally charged film delivers heartfelt moments and a bittersweet journey.

Details:

Lead actors: Josephine Langford, Hero Fiennes Tiffin

Josephine Langford, Hero Fiennes Tiffin Supporting Artist: Kiana Madeira, Stephen Moyer

Kiana Madeira, Stephen Moyer Director: Castille Landon

Castille Landon Release date: September 7, 2022

September 7, 2022 Run Time: 1h 35m

1h 35m IMDb Rating: 4.4

4.4 Revenue: $18.8 million

$18.8 million Language: English

An intense and heartfelt chapter, After Ever Happy captures the highs and lows of Tessa and Hardin’s love story, setting the stage for a reflective conclusion.

Also Read: Transformers Movies in Order

After Everything (2023)

The latest and final installment, After Everything, follows Hardin as he embarks on a personal journey to confront his past and seek redemption. While Tessa is moving forward with her life, Hardin must decide if he can let go of his demons and fight for the love they once shared. The film offers a reflective and poignant conclusion to the series.

Details:

Lead actors: Hero Fiennes Tiffin, Josephine Langford

Hero Fiennes Tiffin, Josephine Langford Supporting Artist: Louise Lombard, Stephen Moyer

Louise Lombard, Stephen Moyer Director: Castille Landon

Castille Landon Release date: September 13, 2023

September 13, 2023 Run Time: 1h 33m

1h 33m IMDb Rating: 4.3

4.3 Revenue: $13.4 million

$13.4 million Language: English

A reflective and emotional finale, After Everything brings Tessa and Hardin’s journey full circle, offering closure to their passionate love story.

Also Read: Wolverine Movies in Order

The After series in order provides an emotional and dramatic exploration of love, growth, and forgiveness. Watching these films sequentially allows audiences to fully immerse themselves in the fiery romance and heartfelt challenges that define Tessa and Hardin’s relationship. Whether you’re a fan of the books or discovering the story for the first time, the After movies promise a memorable cinematic journey.

Also Read: Harry Potter Movies in Order

FAQs

1. What is the correct order to watch the After series?

The correct order is After (2019), After We Collided (2020), After We Fell (2021), After Ever Happy (2022), and After Everything (2023).

2. Are the After movies based on books?

Yes, the After films are based on Anna Todd’s bestselling novels of the same name.

3. Will there be more After movies?

After Everything is the final installment in the main series, but spin-offs or related projects may follow.

4. Where can I watch the After series?

The films are available on major streaming platforms like Netflix and Amazon Prime, depending on your region.

5. What makes the After series unique?

The After series uniquely combines passionate romance with themes of self-discovery and emotional growth, resonating deeply with fans.

You May Also Like: