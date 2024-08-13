Hey there, horror fans! Ready for a spine-chilling weekend? We’ve got just the thing to give you the creeps – Asian horror movies on Netflix! There’s something about these flicks that just hits different, you know? Maybe it’s the eerie atmosphere, the cultural twists, or those jump scares that make you spill your popcorn. Whatever it is, we’re here for it, and we bet you are too!

So, grab your blanket (you might need it to hide behind) and get ready for a wild ride through the spookiest corners of Asia. We’ve rounded up the top 20 Asian horror movies on Netflix that’ll have you sleeping with the lights on. From Japanese ghost stories that’ll haunt your dreams to Korean thrillers that’ll keep you on the edge of your seat, we’ve got it all. Whether you’re into supernatural scares, psychological mind-benders, or good old-fashioned gore horror movies, there’s something here to make your heart race. Let’s dive in and see what nightmares await us!

1) Primbon

This Indonesian chiller is all about a young woman who goes missing for a week and then poof – she’s back! But here’s the kicker: her family’s not exactly throwing a welcome home party. They’re more like, “Uh, who are you and what have you done with our daughter?” It’s the kind of movie that’ll have you side-eyeing your siblings, wondering if they’ve been body-snatched. Trust me, it’s chilling enough to make you think twice about those family reunions!

So, if you’re in the mood for a movie that’s both suspenseful and chilling, “Primbon” is your go-to for the weekend. Just maybe don’t watch it right before a family gathering, yeah?

2) The Maid

The Maid is a Thai horror film that revolves around a young girl named Joy who takes a job as a maid in a wealthy family. However, the house is shrouded in mystery and haunted by the ghost of the previous maid, Ploy. Joy begins to experience strange events and strange encounters as she tries to unravel the secrets of the house and Ploy’s tragic fate. The film delves into the dark side of the wealthy family, uncovering their hidden secrets and the dark events that led to Ploy’s untimely death. The film is a chilling blend of suspense, horror and drama, with a mesmerising atmosphere that keeps viewers on the edge of their seats.

3) The Corpse Washer

This flick is serving up some serious creepy vibes with a unique twist. We’re talking about Leila, who comes from a family of corpse washers. Now, before you go “Ew, gross!”, let me tell you, it’s actually pretty fascinating. These corpse washers have a super important job – they prepare the dead bodies for burial, washing away sins and anything that might stop the soul from getting into heaven. Talk about a heavy responsibility, right? But here’s where things get really interesting (and by interesting, I mean totally freaky). Suddenly, there’s a string of deaths in Leila’s village, and guess what? They all involve her mum and her mum’s friends. Cue the dramatic music! As Leila starts digging deeper, she finds this weird connection – a piece of barbed wire in all the dead women’s bodies. Creepy much? But wait, there’s more! Turns out, there’s another woman who used to be part of her mum’s squad, and she’s out for revenge. Talk about friendship goals gone wrong!

4) Susuk

This Malaysian horror flick is all about that black magic life, and let me tell you, it’s not for the faint of heart. So, what’s the deal with susuk? It’s this wild belief that if you stick gold or silver needles into your body, you’ll become irresistible. Talk about extreme makeovers, right? But here’s the kicker – to get the really powerful susuk, you’ve got to do some pretty messed up things. I’m talking about the soul-destroying, flesh-eating level of messed up.

The movie follows two women who are so desperate for fame that they’re willing to dabble in the dark arts. They team up with this shady shaman who’s got more tricks up his sleeve than a magician at a kids’ party. As they get deeper into the susuk game, things start to go off the rails faster than a rollercoaster with no brakes.

5) Muoi: The Curse Returns

The story revolves around Linh, a young art dealer who reunites with her long-lost best friend, Hang. They visit Hang’s old mansion, where Linh discovers a haunted portrait of Muoi, a woman cursed with eternal pain. As Linh delves deeper into the mystery surrounding the portrait, she finds herself caught up in the curse. The film explores the dark secrets hidden within the portrait and the horrifying consequences that befall those involved.

6) The Bridge Curse

The Curse of the Bridge is a Taiwanese horror film that revolves around an urban legend about a female ghost haunting a campus bridge. The film follows a group of college students who decide to test their courage by visiting a haunted bridge. Legend has it that a girl jumped off the bridge after a heartbreak and her vengeful spirit now haunts the place. As the students delve deeper into the mystery, they encounter terrifying experiences and gradually discover the truth behind the haunting. The film combines elements of suspense, horror and mystery to create a creepy atmosphere.

7) The Bridge Curse: Ritual

The movie follows Ting, who’s trying to finish a video game her brother Kai was working on before he ended up in a coma. Spooky, right? But here’s where it gets really wild – Ting thinks her brother’s spirit is trapped in the game world! Talk about next-level gaming, huh? So, Ting and her friends start walking around this haunted campus, looking at everything through their phones. It’s like Pokémon Go, but with ghosts instead of Pikachus. Honestly, it sounds like something we’d totally do on a dare, doesn’t it? But here’s the thing – the movie gets way better when it stops being about the game and starts being about Ting trying to rescue her brother. It turns into this whole spirit world adventure.

8) Re/Member

Re/Member is a Japanese horror film about a group of high school students trapped in a deadly time loop. The story begins with a young girl, Haruka, who is brutally murdered and dismembered. Decades later, a student named Asuka encounters Haruka’s ghost, who asks for help in finding her scattered body parts. Suddenly, Asuka and five other classmates find themselves trapped in a time loop, reliving the same day over and over again. A sinister figure known as “The Red Man” stalks the students as they attempt to uncover the truth behind Haruka’s murder and escape the terrifying cycle. The film combines elements of suspense, horror and mystery while exploring themes of guilt, trauma and the consequences of the past.

9) Qorin

This one’s all about a Djinn curse at an all-girls boarding school. Yeah, you heard that right – we’re talking demonic stuff, but with an Islamic twist. This involves a super strict religious school where girls are sent to be “reformed.” Sounds like a recipe for disaster, right? Well, throw in a creepy male teacher who’s all about control, and you’ve got yourself a horror show waiting to happen. What I love about “Qorin” is how it mixes religion, horror, and some seriously messed up stuff. The teacher’s trying to create doppelgangers of all the girls using some dark magic. I’ll let you figure out why, but trust me, it’s as creepy as it sounds. The best part? The girls in this movie aren’t just screaming victims. They’re smart, they’re tough, and they’re ready to fight back.

10) Death Whisperer

Death Whisperer is a Thai horror film about a family living in a remote village. The story begins with a mysterious death that causes grief in the community. When the family’s youngest daughter begins to act strangely, the eldest son Yak returns home to investigate. Yak, a spirited soldier, initially dismisses local superstitions about ghosts and spirits. However, as the situation worsens, he is forced to face the horrifying reality that something sinister is haunting his family. The film delves into the heart of rural Thai folklore, blending suspense, gore and the supernatural to create a terrifying atmosphere. Yak’s journey to discover the truth leads him to face horrifying confrontations with the evil entity behind the deaths.

11) Home For Rent

So, picture this: we’ve got Ning and Kwin, a married couple with a cute little daughter named Ing. They’re just living their best life when suddenly – bam! – financial troubles hit. What do they do? Rent out their house, of course! Enter Ratree, a retired doctor, and her daughter Nuch. Seems normal enough, right? Wrong! Things start getting weird real quick, especially when Ing turns 7 and gets this creepy Guri doll for her birthday.

But when things kick off, they really kick off! We’re talking possession, cult rituals, and enough jump scares to make you spill your popcorn. It’s like “Insidious” met “The Craft” and had a Thai baby. What I love about this movie is how it keeps you guessing. One minute you’re sympathising with Ning as she tries to protect her daughter, the next you’re seeing things from Kwin’s perspective and suddenly he’s not such a bad guy after all. It’s like emotional whiplash, but in the best way possible.

12) #Alive

Oh Joon Woo wakes up one day, family’s on vacation, and boom! Zombie apocalypse. Talk about a bad hair day, right? This guy is stuck in his apartment with dwindling snacks and Wi-Fi. It’s like the ultimate introvert’s nightmare!

The real kicker? Joon Woo spots another survivor across the street. Cue Park Shin-hye entering the chat! Suddenly, it’s not just about surviving; it’s about connecting in a world gone mad.

This movie is about the real horror of isolation, the despair of not knowing what’s next, and the hope that keeps us going. It’s like they took our lockdown experiences and cranked them up to eleven!

13) Svaha: The Sixth Finger

“Svaha: The Sixth Finger,” is a South Korean mystery thriller that’s got me feeling all kinds of spooked. Pastor Park is hired to look into this weird group called Dongbanggyo or “Deer Mountain.” Sounds innocent enough, right? Wrong! Things get wild when a girl’s body turns up in concrete. Talk about a bad day at the office! But here’s where it gets really interesting. We’ve got these twin sisters – one’s got a bum leg, and the other… well, let’s just say she’s not exactly your average sibling. They’re living in this remote village, and trust me, their backstory is enough to give you nightmares for days. It’s all about cults, Buddhism, and some seriously messed up religious stuff. From creepy rural villages to eerie Buddhist temples, every scene is dripping with atmosphere.

14) Hospital

“Hospital,” is a Taiwanese supernatural flick that’s giving us major creepy vibes on Netflix. Picture this: we’ve got an abandoned hospital that’s basically the poster child for “Places You Shouldn’t Enter at Night.” The locals are freaking out, thinking their dearly departed are stuck haunting the place. So what do they do? Call in the Taoist priests, of course! Because nothing says “exorcism time” like a team of spiritual experts, right?

Things go south faster than you can say “boo!” We’re talking long-haired female ghosts (because what’s Asian horror without them?), some seriously trippy CGI demons, and enough possession scenes to make your head spin. Oh, and did I mention the gore? Yeah, there’s that too.

15) May The Devil Take You

“May The Devil Take You,” is an Indonesian horror flick that gives major “Evil Dead” vibes! Alfie’s father is in the hospital with this weird, mysterious illness that’s got everyone scratching their heads. Now, here’s where it gets really juicy. Turns out, dear old dad made a deal with the devil back in the day. You know, just your average “sell your soul for fame and fortune” kind of thing. The movie kicks off with this wild satanic ritual scene that sets the tone for all the craziness that’s about to go down. We’re talking body-hopping demons, creepy cellars, and enough gore to make you lose your popcorn. But here’s the kicker – Alfie and her step-siblings end up at this old family villa, thinking they’re there to collect their inheritance. Spoiler alert: what they’ve actually inherited is a demon with a serious grudge. What I love about this movie is how the characters actually use their brains. Well, most of the time anyway. They make pretty solid decisions considering they’re trapped in a house that’s basically the demon’s playground. And Alfie? She might pass out a bit too often for my liking, but that girl’s got some serious badass moments towards the end.

16) The 8th Night

There is an ancient monster with two eyes – one red, one black – that’s been locked away for 2,500 years. But you know how these things go, right? Some professor just had to go and mess with it. Now we’ve got a demon on the loose, possessing people left and right, and it’s up to a former exorcist monk and his rookie sidekick to save the day.

The movie kicks off with this wild backstory about Buddha ripping out the monster’s eyes and locking them in separate caskets. Fast forward to the present, and we’ve got Professor Kim, who’s basically the Indiana Jones of evil relics. He finds one of the caskets, but nobody believes him. Poor guy gets so bitter, he decides to unleash the demon just to prove he was right. The Red Eye starts possessing people, working its way through seven “pillars” to reunite with the Black Eye. It’s like a demonic scavenger hunt! Our heroes, the seasoned monk Seon-hwa and the newbie Cheongseok, have to stop it before it reaches the final pillar – the Virgin Shaman. This movie’s got prayer beads, blessed axes, and enough plot twists to make your head spin. It’s a wild ride through Korean mythology, with a dash of detective work thrown in for good measure.

17) Eerie

Pat Consolacion is not your average school counsellor. She’s got this whole clairvoyant thing going on, which comes in handy when a student at Sta. Lucia Academy (an all-girls Catholic school) decides to take the express route to the afterlife.Now, you might be thinking, “Oh great, another haunted school movie.” But hold onto your hats, folks, because “Eerie” throws us a curveball. Pat isn’t just trying to help the living students cope – she’s actually counselling the ghost! It’s like a horror version of Inception, but with ghosts instead of dreams.

18) The Third Eye

Abel sees dead people but nobody believes her! Fast forward 12 years, and bam! Her parents bite the dust in a car crash, leaving Abel and her sister Alia to move back to their old haunted house. The sisters decide to level up their ghost-hunting game by learning about “the third eye.” It’s like unlocking a cheat code for the supernatural world! Alia, being the sceptic she is, asks Mrs. Windu to open her third eye. Suddenly, she’s seeing more ghosts than a Scooby-Doo marathon. But wait, there’s more! Turns out, their house is like a timeshare for a family of three ghosts with a serious grudge. They’re all about that revenge life, possessing Alia to off their killer. Then they decide to take Abel on a field trip to the netherworld.

19) Incantation

Li Ronan, a woman with a seriously spooky past is all about saving her six-year-old daughter, Dodo, from a curse. The movie jumps back and forth in time, showing us how Ronan, her boyfriend Dom, and Dom’s cousin Yuan messed with some serious supernatural stuff six years ago. They broke a major religious taboo while filming for their ghost-hunting YouTube channel.

Fast forward to the present, and Ronan’s finally got Dodo back after some time in a mental institution. But surprise, surprise, weird stuff starts happening. Dodo’s seeing “baddies” and getting super sick. It’s like the world’s worst welcome home party! The more people chant the incantation , the lighter the curse gets for those already affected. The movie wraps up with Ronan heading back to the creepy tunnel where it all started, revealing the face of this “Mother Buddha” entity to curse all the viewers and save her daughter.

20) The Whole Truth

Pim and Putt are two siblings who are living their best teenage life. Pim’s all about that cheerleader vibe, while Putt’s rocking a leg brace and some serious social outcast energy. Their mom, Mai, is killing it as a single parent, but oops! She ends up in a coma. Enter grandma Wan, who’s all “Come stay at our place, kids!” But here’s the kicker – neither Pim nor Putt remember ever living there. Now, hold onto your popcorn because things are about to get wild. Putt discovers a hole in the wall that’s like a portal to Creepyville. We’re talking decaying houses, dark-haired figures, and a girl with a face that’ll haunt your dreams.

But wait, there’s more! We’ve got family secrets darker than your coffee, time-bending wormholes, and enough plot twists to make your head spin. Is the hole showing them the past? A different dimension? Or just the world’s worst home renovation project?

As the story unravels, we’re hit with bombshells about hidden crimes, family cover-ups, and a tragedy involving a little girl named Pinya. It’s like a horror version of your family tree, with each branch hiding its own terrifying secret. “The Whole Truth” is a wild ride that’ll have you questioning everything you thought you knew about family dynamics.

Conclusion

Phew! What a wild ride through the spooky side of Asian cinema, right? From creepy family histories to zombie-infested high schools, these flicks have shown us that Asian horror is a force to be reckoned with.

Remember, folks, it’s not just about the jump scares (though those are pretty awesome). These movies dive deep into cultural fears, family secrets, and sometimes even throw in a dash of social commentary. It’s like getting a history lesson, but way more fun and with 100% more ghosts!

So, next time you’re scrolling through Netflix, looking for something to watch, why not give one of these Asian horror gems a try? Who knows, you might just find your new favourite scare. Just don’t blame me if you end up sleeping with the lights on for a week! Happy Viewing!