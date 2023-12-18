Christmas songs are like a special part of the festive season that makes us happy and nostalgic all at once. Some of them are the songs that you’ve grown up listening to, some old and some new, but all of them have the essence of magic Christmas that makes us feel extra warm and loved. They remind us of the good times cherished with family, decorating the house, and the excitement of reunion.

So, let’s take a fun ride through the world of Christmas music! We’ve curated a list of the 50 best Christmas songs for you. Join us on this musical journey as we unwrap the nostalgia and sentimentality woven into the fabric of Christmas songs.

Christmas is a time for joy, and funny Christmas songs bring a humorous twist to the festive soundtracks, tickling our funny bones and adding a dash of humor to the celebrations. Join us as we unwrap the hilarity hidden in the world of funny Christmas songs.

1. Grandma Got Run Over by a Reindeer (1979)

youtube

Title: Grandma Got Run Over by a Reindeer

Grandma Got Run Over by a Reindeer Artist(s): Elmo & Patsy

Elmo & Patsy Album: Grandma Got Run Over by a Reindeer (Single)

Grandma Got Run Over by a Reindeer (Single) Release Date: 1979

1979 Genre: Funny

Funny Lyrics: “Grandma got run over by a reindeer, walking home from our house Christmas Eve…”

“Grandma got run over by a reindeer, walking home from our house Christmas Eve…” Songwriter: Randy Brooks

This humorous Christmas song celebrates Christmas Eve with her family. The lyrics say that she ventured out on a snowstorm without her medication and got run over by Santa Claus’ reindeer while walking from her house.

2. All I Want for Christmas (Is My Two Front Teeth) (1948)

Wikipedia

Title: All I Want for Christmas (Is My Two Front Teeth)

All I Want for Christmas (Is My Two Front Teeth) Artist(s): Various artists (original by Spike Jones & His City Slickers)

Various artists (original by Spike Jones & His City Slickers) Album: Notable in various Christmas compilations

Notable in various Christmas compilations Release Date: 1948

1948 Genre: Christmas/Holiday, Funny

Christmas/Holiday, Funny Lyrics: “All I want for Christmas is my two front teeth, my two front teeth, see my two front teeth…”

“All I want for Christmas is my two front teeth, my two front teeth, see my two front teeth…” Songwriter: Donald Yetter Gardner

This song was written by Donald Yetter Gardner when he was a primary school teacher. It is sung from the perspective of a child who has lost his two front teeth and is wishing for them to grow back in time for Christmas.

3. Father Christmas (1977)

American songwriter

Title: Father Christmas

Father Christmas Artist(s): The Kinks

The Kinks Album: Single release; later included in various compilations and albums

Single release; later included in various compilations and albums Release Date: 1977

1977 Genre: Rock, Christmas

Rock, Christmas Lyrics: “Father Christmas, give us some money, don’t mess around with those silly toys…”

“Father Christmas, give us some money, don’t mess around with those silly toys…” Songwriter: Ray Davies

This song portrays a darker side of Christmas. It tells the story of a department store Santa Claus who is beaten by a gang of poor kids who demand money instead of presents from him.

4. I Want a Hippopotamus for Christmas (1953)

Title: I Want a Hippopotamus for Christmas

I Want a Hippopotamus for Christmas Artist(s): Gayla Peevey

Gayla Peevey Album: Single release; later included in various Christmas compilations

Single release; later included in various Christmas compilations Release Date: 1953

1953 Genre: Christmas/Holiday, Comedy

Christmas/Holiday, Comedy Lyrics: “I want a hippopotamus for Christmas, only a hippopotamus will do…”

“I want a hippopotamus for Christmas, only a hippopotamus will do…” Songwriter: John Rox

It is sung from the perspective of a child who expresses her desire for a hippopotamus as a Christmas gift. It humorously describes the child’s reasoning, claiming that a hippopotamus would make the perfect, unique present and asserting that only a hippo will do for Christmas.

5. Chanukah Song (1994)

pop culture

Title: The Chanukah Song

The Chanukah Song Artist(s): Adam Sandler

Adam Sandler Album: What the Hell Happened to Me? (later included in other albums and compilations)

What the Hell Happened to Me? (later included in other albums and compilations) Release Date: 1994

1994 Genre: Comedy, Holiday

Comedy, Holiday Lyrics: “Put on your yarmulke, here comes Chanukah, so much fun-ukah to celebrate Chanukah…”

“Put on your yarmulke, here comes Chanukah, so much fun-ukah to celebrate Chanukah…” Songwriter: Adam Sandler

This song is comedic and is a humorous celebration of the Jewish holiday of Hannukah, which coincides with Christmas. Its lyrics emphasize a sense of inclusivity, especially for those people who feel left out of the traditional Christmas-centric holiday season.

6. Hey Sis, It’s Christmas (2015)

hungama

Title: Hey Sis, It’s Christmas

Hey Sis, It’s Christmas Artist(s): RuPaul

RuPaul Album: Slay Belles

Slay Belles Release Date: 2015

2015 Genre: Dance, Holiday

Dance, Holiday Lyrics: “Hey sis, it’s Christmas, Christmas, You can cross me off of your wish list..”

“Hey sis, it’s Christmas, Christmas, You can cross me off of your wish list..” Songwriter: RuPaul Charles

This song conveys the joy and excitement associated with the holiday season with an energetic vibe. It gives a message to come together and spread cheer during the festive season.

7. Christmas Don’t Be Late (1958)

Title: Christmas Don’t Be Late

Christmas Don’t Be Late Artist(s): Alvin and the Chipmunks (created by Ross Bagdasarian Sr.)

Alvin and the Chipmunks (created by Ross Bagdasarian Sr.) Album: Let’s All Sing with The Chipmunks (Original release)

Let’s All Sing with The Chipmunks (Original release) Release Date: 1958

1958 Genre: Christmas/Holiday, Comedy

Christmas/Holiday, Comedy Lyrics: “Christmas, Christmas time is near, time for toys and time for cheer…”

“Christmas, Christmas time is near, time for toys and time for cheer…” Songwriter: Ross Bagdasarian Sr.

This song’s lyrics depict the excitement for Christmas and anticipation for Santa Claus. It also expresses people’s impatience for Christmas morning and their wish for various presents.

8. Don’t Shoot Me Santa (2007)

wikipedia

Title: Don’t Shoot Me Santa

Don’t Shoot Me Santa Artist(s): The Killers

The Killers Album: (RED) Christmas – EP

(RED) Christmas – EP Release Date: 2007

2007 Genre: Alternative Rock, Christmas

Alternative Rock, Christmas Lyrics: “I know I’ve been a naughty boy, I won’t deny it, I’m not proud of that, Santa…”

“I know I’ve been a naughty boy, I won’t deny it, I’m not proud of that, Santa…” Songwriters: Brandon Flowers, Mark Stoermer, Ronnie Vannucci Jr., Dave Keuning (members of The Killers)

This song is about a man who has done something wrong and is expressing regret for his past actions. He acknowledges his wrongdoing and fears retribution from Santa.

9. Christmas Tree (2008)

wikipedia

Title: Christmas Tree

Christmas Tree Artist(s): Lady Gaga

Lady Gaga Album: Christmas Tree (Single)

Christmas Tree (Single) Release Date: 2008

2008 Genre: Pop, Christmas, Electronic

Pop, Christmas, Electronic Lyrics: (Sample lyrics) “Ra pa pam pam, light me up put me on top, let’s fa la la la la, la la la ka-ching…”

(Sample lyrics) “Ra pa pam pam, light me up put me on top, let’s fa la la la la, la la la ka-ching…” Songwriters: Lady Gaga, Martin Kierszenbaum, Space Cowboy

This song’s lyrics metaphorically compare a Christmas tree to a romantic interest. It is also playful, catchy, and filled with holiday-themed metaphors that are simultaneously suggestive and festive.

10. Secret Santa (2019)

Title: Secret Santa

Secret Santa Artist(s): Ana Gasteyer

Ana Gasteyer Album: Sugar & Booze

Sugar & Booze Release Date: 2019

2019 Genre: Holiday, Jazz, Comedy

Holiday, Jazz, Comedy Lyrics: “My Secret Santa’s rich and handsome, He drives a fancy car….”

“My Secret Santa’s rich and handsome, He drives a fancy car….” Songwriters: Ana Gasteyer, Jon Spurney

It is s presented as a phone call between Gasteyer and fellow former Saturday Night Live cast member Maya Rudolph. It tells the fictional story of a Secret Santa gift quest that results in Gasteyer getting ‘woke’ in Havana.

11. Santa! Bring My Girlfriend Back! (2020)

the untitled magazine

Title: Santa! Bring My Girlfriend Back!

Santa! Bring My Girlfriend Back! Artist(s): The High Plain Drifters

The High Plain Drifters Album: Santa! Bring My Girlfriend Back

Santa! Bring My Girlfriend Back Release Date: 2020

2020 Genre: Comedy

Comedy Lyrics: “I don′t need a lot of presents. To make my Christmas bright. I just need my baby’s arms.“

“I don′t need a lot of presents. To make my Christmas bright. I just need my baby’s arms.“ Songwriters: Greg Cohen, Larry Studnicky, John Macom

This song came with an animated theme and lifted everybody’s spirits during Christmas. On Thanksgiving, Greg Cohen’s love bid him goodbye and that was the inspiration behind this song.

12. Raggamuffin Christmas (2020)

juno download

Title: Raggamuffin Christmas

Raggamuffin Christmas Artist(s): Shaggy

Shaggy Album: Christmas in the Islands

Christmas in the Islands Release Date: 2020

2020 Genre: Comedy

Comedy Songwriters: Shane Hoosong, Rodney Price, Orville Burrell

This song is about the experience of an inner-city Christmas. When Shaggy was a child, he remembers seeing tourists flock to Jamaica during Christmastime for some sun, fun, rum, and great parties. So, he decided to embody all of that festive spirit in one album.

13. Santa’s Lament (1995)

genius

Title: Santa’s Lament

Santa’s Lament Artist(s): Father Guido Sarducci

Father Guido Sarducci Album: One Hundred Bulbs On The Christmas Tree Party

One Hundred Bulbs On The Christmas Tree Party Release Date: 1995

1995 Genre: Comedy

Comedy Lyrics: “I want some clothes that are not red, I want a car, not a sled”

“I want some clothes that are not red, I want a car, not a sled” Songwriters: Joe Vitale, J Walsh

This song presents a satirical perspective on the challenges faced by Santa during the holiday season. It portrays Santa as a figure burdened by the demands of delivering gifts to children from all over the world in one night.

14. Funky Christmas (1970)

wikipedia

Title: Funky Christmas

Funky Christmas Artist(s): James Brown

James Brown Album: Released as a single

Released as a single Release Date: 1970

1970 Genre: Funk, Soul, Christmas, Comedy

Funk, Soul, Christmas, Comedy Lyrics: “Merry Christmas, hey, hey, hey! Merry Christmas, ooh-wee!”

“Merry Christmas, hey, hey, hey! Merry Christmas, ooh-wee!” Songwriter: James Brown

It celebrates the festive season with a funky twist. It encourages listeners to get into the holiday spirit and have a funky, dance-filled Christmas celebration.

15. The Italian Christmas Donkey (1960)

jiosaavn

Title: The Italian Christmas Donkey

The Italian Christmas Donkey Artist(s): Lou Monte

Lou Monte Album: Single Release

Single Release Release Date: 1960

1960 Genre: Christmas/Holiday, Novelty

Christmas/Holiday, Novelty Lyrics: “Jingity-jing, hee-haw, hee-haw! It’s Dominic the donkey…”

“Jingity-jing, hee-haw, hee-haw! It’s Dominic the donkey…” Songwriter: Lou Monte, Ray Allen

This song humorously tells the story of a donkey named Dominick, who helps Santa Claus deliver presents to children in Italy. He is a joyful and cheerful donkey, who sings “Jingle Bells” in Italian.

16. I’ll Be Home for Christmas (1943)

sevenponds blog

Title: I’ll Be Home for Christmas

I’ll Be Home for Christmas Artist(s): Bing Crosby

Bing Crosby Album: Various Christmas albums and compilations by different artists.

Various Christmas albums and compilations by different artists. Release Date: 1943

1943 Genre: Christmas/Holiday, Sad

Christmas/Holiday, Sad Lyrics: “I’ll be home for Christmas, you can count on me, please have snow and mistletoe, and presents by the tree…”

“I’ll be home for Christmas, you can count on me, please have snow and mistletoe, and presents by the tree…” Songwriters: Kim Gannon, Walter Kent, Buck Ram

It is sung from a perspective of a soldier, who is far from home and expresses a heartful desire to be home for Christmas, even if only in their dreams. He is writing a letter to his family and tells them to prepare the holiday feasts for him.

17. I Want to Come Home for Christmas (1990)

urban bridgez

Title: I Want to Come Home for Christmas

I Want to Come Home for Christmas Artist: Marvin Gaye

Marvin Gaye Album: The Marvin Gaye Collection (1990)

The Marvin Gaye Collection (1990) Release Date: 1990

1990 Genre: Christmas, Soul

Christmas, Soul Lyrics: “I want to come home for Christmas, I want to see snowflakes fall…”

“I want to come home for Christmas, I want to see snowflakes fall…” Songwriter: Marvin Gaye

This song expresses the heartfelt longing and desire to come home for Christmas. It conveys the feeling of homesickness and yearning to be united with loved ones during the holiday season.

18. Do They Know It’s Christmas (1984)

pinterest

Title: Do They Know It’s Christmas?

Do They Know It’s Christmas? Artist(s): Band Aid (Various artists)

Band Aid (Various artists) Album: Single Release

Single Release Release Date: November 29, 1984

November 29, 1984 Genre: Pop, Christmas, Charity

Pop, Christmas, Charity Lyrics: (Sample lyrics) “It’s Christmastime, there’s no need to be afraid, At Christmastime, we let in light and we banish shade…”

(Sample lyrics) “It’s Christmastime, there’s no need to be afraid, At Christmastime, we let in light and we banish shade…” Songwriters: Bob Geldof, Midge Ure

The lyrics were written to raise awareness about the devastating famine occurring in Ethiopia at the time and to encourage listeners to contribute to the cause. It conveys the harsh realities of hunger and suffering faced by people in Africa, particularly during Christmas.

19. Christmas (Baby Please Come Home) (1963)

facebook

Title: Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)

Christmas (Baby Please Come Home) Artist: Darlene Love

Darlene Love Album: A Christmas Gift for You from Phil Spector

A Christmas Gift for You from Phil Spector Release Date: 1963

1963 Genre: Christmas, Soul, Pop

Christmas, Soul, Pop Lyrics: “The snow’s coming down, I’m watching it fall, lots of people around, baby please come home…”

“The snow’s coming down, I’m watching it fall, lots of people around, baby please come home…” Songwriters: Ellie Greenwich, Jeff Barry, Phil Spector

This song is a plea full of emotions for a loved one to come home for Christmas. It captures the sentiment of missing someone close during the festive season and expresses the desire to feel their presence.

20. Please Come Home for Christmas (1960)

wikipedia

Title: Please Come Home for Christmas

Please Come Home for Christmas Artist: Charles Brown (Original version)

Charles Brown (Original version) Album: Single Release

Single Release Release Date: 1960

1960 Genre: Christmas, Blues, R&B

Christmas, Blues, R&B Lyrics: “Bells will be ringing the sad, sad news, oh what a Christmas to have the blues…”

“Bells will be ringing the sad, sad news, oh what a Christmas to have the blues…” Songwriters: Charles Brown, Gene Redd

This song is about how Charles Brown’s girl left him to feel lonely at Christmas. It evokes the sentiment of missing someone special and hoping for their return to make the holiday complete.

Amidst the twinkling lights and cheerful celebrations, there exists a dark and quieter side to Christmas—a collection of songs that resonate with a different emotion. Join us as we delve into the tender melodies and introspective lyrics of sad Christmas songs.

21. Christmas Makes Me Cry (2016)

jiosaavn

Title: Christmas Makes Me Cry

Christmas Makes Me Cry Artist: Kacey Musgraves

Kacey Musgraves Album: A Very Kacey Christmas

A Very Kacey Christmas Release Date: 2016

2016 Genre: Country, Christmas

Country, Christmas Lyrics: “It’s the ones we miss, no one to kiss under the mistletoe, another year gone by…“

“It’s the ones we miss, no one to kiss under the mistletoe, another year gone by…“ Songwriters: Kacey Musgraves, Trent Dabbs, Shane McAnally

It explores the bittersweet emotions often associated with the holiday season. It reflects the contrast between joy and the feeling of sadness simultaneously when one feels the absence of someone during this time.

22. Christmas Eve Can Kill You (1972)

spotify

Title: Christmas Eve Can Kill You

Christmas Eve Can Kill You Artist: The Everly Brothers

The Everly Brothers Album: Stories We Could Tell

Stories We Could Tell Release Date: 1972

1972 Genre: Folk rock, Country rock

Folk rock, Country rock Lyrics: “I remember Christmas as a child, Wondrous thoughts and fantasies would rise…”

“I remember Christmas as a child, Wondrous thoughts and fantasies would rise…” Songwriter: Phil Everly, Terry Slater

It depicts the loneliness, emotional weight, and sadness faced by people who may be alone or facing difficult circumstances during Christmas. It touches on themes of poverty and isolation and the challenges many people encounter during the festive celebrations.

23. Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas (1944)

spotify

Title: Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas

Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas Artists: Judy Garland (from “Meet Me in St. Louis” soundtrack)

Judy Garland (from “Meet Me in St. Louis” soundtrack) Album: Single Album

Single Album Release Date: 1944

1944 Genre: Christmas, Traditional Pop

Christmas, Traditional Pop Lyrics: “Have yourself a merry little Christmas, let your heart be light, from now on, our troubles will be out of sight…”

“Have yourself a merry little Christmas, let your heart be light, from now on, our troubles will be out of sight…” Songwriters: Hugh Martin, Ralph Blane

This song’s lyrics convey a sense of togetherness during Christmas. It reflects on cherishing the present and finding happiness even in difficult times.

24. Merry Christmas, Darling (1970)

pinterest

Title: Merry Christmas, Darling

Merry Christmas, Darling Artist: The Carpenters

The Carpenters Album: Christmas Portrait

Christmas Portrait Release Date: 1970

1970 Genre: Christmas, Pop

Christmas, Pop Lyrics: “Greeting cards have all been sent, the Christmas rush is through, but I still have one wish to make, a special one for you…”

“Greeting cards have all been sent, the Christmas rush is through, but I still have one wish to make, a special one for you…” Songwriters: Richard Carpenter, Frank Pooler

It captures the sentiment of longing and missing a loved one during the holiday season. It also expresses the desire for the person they love to be close during Christmas.

25. The Little Boy That Santa Claus Forgot (1930)

yesterday remembered

Title: The Little Boy That Santa Claus Forgot

The Little Boy That Santa Claus Forgot Artist: Nat King Cole

Nat King Cole Album: Single Album

Single Album Release Date: 1930s

1930s Genre: Christmas, Traditional Pop

Christmas, Traditional Pop Lyrics: “He’s the little boy that Santa Claus forgot, And goodness knows, he didn’t want a lot..“

“He’s the little boy that Santa Claus forgot, And goodness knows, he didn’t want a lot..“ Songwriters: Michael Carr, Tommie Connor, Jimmy Leach

This song tells the story of a young boy who has been forgotten and neglected by Santa Claus for several Christmases. It depicts the boy’s sadness and longing when he watches other children receive gifts from Santa while he gets nothing.

26. Baby It’s Cold Outside (1944)

Philadelphia inquirer

Title: Baby, It’s Cold Outside

Baby, It’s Cold Outside Artist: Michael Buble

Michael Buble Album: Holiday Wishes

Holiday Wishes Release Date: 1944.

1944. Genre: Jazz, Traditional Pop

Jazz, Traditional Pop Lyrics: “I really can’t stay (But baby, it’s cold outside) I’ve got to go away (But baby, it’s cold outside)“

“I really can’t stay (But baby, it’s cold outside) I’ve got to go away (But baby, it’s cold outside)“ Songwriter: Frank Loesser

This song’s lyrics revolve around a flirtatious conversation between the male and female singers. The male singer tries to persuade the female singer to stay a little longer, as it’s cold outside. The female singer expresses her concern about leaving, citing social norms and expectations.

27. Last Christmas (1984)

pinterest

Title: Last Christmas

Last Christmas Artist: Wham!

Wham! Album: Music from the Edge of Heaven

Music from the Edge of Heaven Release Date: December 1984

December 1984 Genre: Pop, Christmas

Pop, Christmas Lyrics: “Last Christmas, I gave you my heart, but the very next day, you gave it away…”

“Last Christmas, I gave you my heart, but the very next day, you gave it away…” Songwriter: George Michael

This song tells the story of the heartbreak and unrequited love of the singer during the holiday season. He remembers giving his heart to a special person last year, only to have it broken when the person gave it away. Despite the pain, the singer hopes for a better future and vows not to commit the same mistake again.

28. Santa Claus Is Coming To Town (1934)

wikipedia

Title: Santa Claus Is Coming to Town

Santa Claus Is Coming to Town Artists: The Jackson 5

The Jackson 5 Album : Christmas

: Christmas Release Date: November 1934

November 1934 Genre: Christmas, Traditional Pop

Christmas, Traditional Pop Lyrics: “You better watch out, You better not cry, You better not pout…”

“You better watch out, You better not cry, You better not pout…” Songwriters: John Frederick Coots, Haven Gillespie

It is a beloved Christmas song that expresses the excitement and anticipation of Santa Claus’s annual visit on Christmas Eve. Its lyrics encourage children to be on their best behavior, such as being good and not crying, as Santa is portrayed as making a list and checking it twice to find out who’s naughty or nice.

29. Santa Baby (1953)

wikipedia

Title: Santa Baby

Santa Baby Artist: Eartha Kitt

Eartha Kitt Album: Santa Baby

Santa Baby Release Date: 1953

1953 Genre: Christmas, Jazz, Pop

Christmas, Jazz, Pop Lyrics: “Santa baby, slip a sable under the tree for me I’ve been an awful good girl…”

“Santa baby, slip a sable under the tree for me I’ve been an awful good girl…” Songwriters: Joan Javits, Philip Springer, Tony Springer

This song is sung from the perspective of a woman who is addressing Santa Claus and making a list of grand gifts and luxuries she desires for Christmas. It includes convertible jewelry, a yacht, and many other lavish presents.

Love is in the air during the Christmas season, and what is a better way to celebrate than with enchanting Christmas love songs that echo the joys of togetherness and affection? Get ready to embrace the romance, feel the warmth, and celebrate the beauty of love.

30. Drummer Boy (1958)

ebay

Title: Little Drummer Boy

Little Drummer Boy Artists: Justin Bieber

Justin Bieber Album: Christmas: Live From Phoenix

Christmas: Live From Phoenix Release Date: 1958

1958 Genre: Christmas, Traditional, Carol

Christmas, Traditional, Carol Lyrics: “Come, they told me, pa rum pum pum pum, A new-born King to see, pa rum pum pum pum…”

“Come, they told me, pa rum pum pum pum, A new-born King to see, pa rum pum pum pum…” Songwriters: Katherine Kennicott Davis (original melody and lyrics), later added by Henry Onorati and Harry Simeone

This song tells the story of a young boy who visits the newborn Jesus in Bethlehem. Lacking material gifts to offer, the boy plays his drum as a gift to the newborn King.

31. My Only Wish (This Year) (2000)

Title: My Only Wish (This Year)

My Only Wish (This Year) Artist: Britney Spears

Britney Spears Album: Platinum Christmas (compilation album)

Platinum Christmas (compilation album) Release Date: November 14, 2000

November 14, 2000 Genre: Pop, Christmas

Pop, Christmas Lyrics: “Santa, can you hear me? I have been so good this year…”

“Santa, can you hear me? I have been so good this year…” Songwriters: Brian Kierulf, Josh Schwartz, and Spears herself

This song expresses the desire for a special someone to spend their holiday with, seeking closeness and affection during Christmas. Britney sings about her hopes to have a particular person by her side.

32. Twelve Days of Christmas (2011)

spotify

Title: Twelve Days of Christmas

Twelve Days of Christmas Artist: Bing Crosby

Bing Crosby Album: Various Christmas Albums/Compilations featuring Bing Crosby

Various Christmas Albums/Compilations featuring Bing Crosby Release Date: 2011

2011 Genre: Christmas Carol, Traditional, Folk

Christmas Carol, Traditional, Folk Lyrics: “On the first day of Christmas, my true love gave to me: a partridge in a pear tree…”

“On the first day of Christmas, my true love gave to me: a partridge in a pear tree…” Songwriter: Traditional English Carol

It is a traditional English carol that describes a series of lavish gifts given by a lover during the twelve days of Christmas. In this song, each verse adds a new gift to the previous one.

33. It’s Beginning To Look Like Christmas (1951)

spotify

Title: It’s Beginning To Look Like Christmas

It’s Beginning To Look Like Christmas Artist(s): Bing Crosby

Bing Crosby Album: Various Christmas Albums/Compilations featuring respective artists

Various Christmas Albums/Compilations featuring respective artists Release Date: 1951; various recordings released over time

1951; various recordings released over time Genre: Christmas, Traditional Pop

Christmas, Traditional Pop Lyrics: “It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas, everywhere you go…”

“It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas, everywhere you go…” Songwriter: Meredith Willson

This song captures the happy atmosphere that emerges during the onset of the Christmas season. The lyrics describe scenes and various elements that signify the arrival of Christmas. It includes snowy lands, lights, and pompous celebrations.

34. Rockin’ Around The Christmas Tree (1958)

wikipedia

Title: Rockin’ Around The Christmas Tree

Rockin’ Around The Christmas Tree Artist(s): Brenda Lee

Brenda Lee Album: A Brenda Lee Christmas

A Brenda Lee Christmas Release Date: 1958 (Original)

1958 (Original) Genre: Christmas, Rock and Roll, Rockabilly

Christmas, Rock and Roll, Rockabilly Lyrics: “Rockin’ around the Christmas tree, at the Christmas party hop…”

“Rockin’ around the Christmas tree, at the Christmas party hop…” Songwriter: Johnny Marks

This song captures the joyous spirit of the holiday season and encourages listeners to groove and join the celebration by having a good time.

35. Let It Snow! Let It Snow! Let It Snow! (1945)

ebay

Title: Let It Snow! Let It Snow! Let It Snow!

Let It Snow! Let It Snow! Let It Snow! Artist(s): Dean Martin

Dean Martin Album: Various Christmas Albums

Various Christmas Albums Release Date: 1945 (Original),

1945 (Original), Genre: Christmas, Traditional Pop, Jazz

Christmas, Traditional Pop, Jazz Lyrics: “Oh, the weather outside is frightful, but the fire is so delightful…”

“Oh, the weather outside is frightful, but the fire is so delightful…” Songwriter: Sammy Cahn, Jule Styne

This song describes cozy romantic scenes where individuals are enjoying each other’s company by a warm fireplace while a snowstorm rages outside. Despite the snowstorm’s intensity outside, the individuals are content and enjoying themselves, feeling warm and safe.

36. Cold December Nights (1990)

songfacts

Title: Cold December Nights

Cold December Nights Artist: Ariel Rivera

Ariel Rivera Album: Ariel Rivera (1990)

Ariel Rivera (1990) Release Date: 1990s

1990s Genre: Christmas, Pop

Christmas, Pop Lyrics: “Cold December nights, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, yeah…”

“Cold December nights, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, yeah…” Songwriter: Jim Brickman, Guy Thomas

Michael Buble shared in an interview that he wrote the song while visiting his parents’ home for the holidays. Through this song, he wanted to share his feelings of love and appreciation with others.

37. Christmas Isn’t Canceled (Just You) (2021)

broadway world

Title: Christmas Isn’t Canceled (Just You)

Christmas Isn’t Canceled (Just You) Artist: Kelly Clarkson

Kelly Clarkson Album: When Christmas Comes Around…

When Christmas Comes Around… Release Date: 2021

2021 Genre: Christmas, Pop

Christmas, Pop Lyrics: “Christmas isn’t canceled, just you, ’cause I can’t stand the thought of Christmas without you…”

“Christmas isn’t canceled, just you, ’cause I can’t stand the thought of Christmas without you…” Songwriter(s): Kelly Clarkson, Shane McAnally, and Ashley Arrison

This song describes the Christmas season without a love interest, maybe having just gotten out of a relationship or been hurt by someone.

38. Take Me Home for Christmas (2020)

jiosaavn

Title: Take Me Home for Christmas

Take Me Home for Christmas Artist: Dan + Shay

Dan + Shay Album: Single Release

Single Release Release Date: 2020

2020 Genre: Country, Christmas

Country, Christmas Lyrics: “Take me home for Christmas, let me hold you tight, ’cause this year, I’m not leaving without you by my side…“

“Take me home for Christmas, let me hold you tight, ’cause this year, I’m not leaving without you by my side…“ Songwriter(s): Dan Smyers, Shay Mooney, Andy Albert, Jordan Reynolds

The lyrics of this song describe a heartfelt wish to return home and spend Christmas with family or significant others. It expresses the feeling of homesickness and yearning to share the holiday season with those who are dear.

Christmas is more than just a holiday; it’s a traditional celebration with heartfelt music, storytelling, and the comfort of a Southern hug. These country Christmas songs take us on a journey through snowy landscapes and rustic scenes.

39. Beer for Santa (2023)

shazam

Title: Beer for Santa

Beer for Santa Artist: Jon Pardi

Jon Pardi Album: Merry Christmas From Jon Pardi

Merry Christmas From Jon Pardi Release Date: 2023

2023 Genre: Country, Christmas

Country, Christmas Lyrics: “Tonight’s the night that Santa comes, Round the world the reindeer run…“

“Tonight’s the night that Santa comes, Round the world the reindeer run…“ Songwriter(s): Jule Styne

This is an animated music video for Christmas. The scene depicts Jon and his canine pal as they plot to lure Santa Claus with a couple of cold ones. After making his way down the chimney to Jon’s Christmas tree, Santa gets electrocuted, leaving him unable to continue the rest of his sleigh-ride-fueled voyage.

40. Christmas in Dixie (1982)

ebay

Title: Christmas in Dixie

Christmas in Dixie Artist: Alabama

Alabama Album: Christmas

Christmas Release Date: 1982

1982 Genre: Country, Christmas

Country, Christmas Lyrics: “By now in New York City, there’s snow on the ground, and out in California…”

“By now in New York City, there’s snow on the ground, and out in California…” Songwriters: Randy Owen, Teddy Gentry

This song celebrates the holiday season in the Southern United States, specifically highlighting the charm and traditions of Christmas in the South. It reflects on the spirit of togetherness during Christmas.

41. On This Winter’s Night (2012)

wikipedia

Title: On This Winter’s Night

On This Winter’s Night Artist: Lady A (Lady Antebellum)

Lady A (Lady Antebellum) Album: On This Winter’s Night

On This Winter’s Night Release Date: 2012

2012 Genre: Country, Christmas

Country, Christmas Lyrics: “All the world is dressed in white, and the stars are shining bright, like a fire in the sky, on this winter’s night…”

“All the world is dressed in white, and the stars are shining bright, like a fire in the sky, on this winter’s night…” Songwriters: Hillary Scott, Charles Kelley, Dave Haywood, Tom Douglas

This song captures the essence of a peaceful winter night during the holiday season. The singer reflects on the beauty of this season, evoking a sense of nostalgia and a sense of togetherness.

42. Run Run Rudolph (1958)

spotify

Title: Run Run Rudolph

Run Run Rudolph Artist: Chuck Berry

Chuck Berry Album: N/A

N/A Release Date: 1958

1958 Genre: Rock and Roll, Christmas

Rock and Roll, Christmas Lyrics: “Out of all the reindeer you know you are the mastermind, Run, run Rudolph, Randolph ain’t too far behind…“

“Out of all the reindeer you know you are the mastermind, Run, run Rudolph, Randolph ain’t too far behind…“ Songwriters: Johnny Marks, Marvin Brodie

The song, which primarily focuses on Santa Claus’ lead reindeer, Rudolph, captures the thrill and urgency of his Christmas Eve journey. The lyrics describe Santa as urging Rudolf to run on Christmas Eve so that he can deliver gifts on time to the children.

43. Hallelujah (1984)

range

Title: Hallelujah

Hallelujah Artist: Leonard Cohen

Leonard Cohen Album: N/A

N/A Release Date: 1984

1984 Genre: Folk, Pop

Folk, Pop Lyrics: “Now I’ve heard there was a secret chord, That David played, and it pleased the Lord…”

“Now I’ve heard there was a secret chord, That David played, and it pleased the Lord…” Songwriter: Leonard Cohen

It is an emotionally rich song that explores the themes of love, longing, faith, and the complexities of human relationships. The lyrics have references to biblical stories.

44. Christmas in the Country (2019)

apple music

Title: Christmas in the Country

Christmas in the Country Artist: Thomas Rhett

Thomas Rhett Album: Single Album

Single Album Release Date: 2019

2019 Genre: Rock and Roll, Christmas

Rock and Roll, Christmas Lyrics: “Man, I sure do love this time of year, Snow starts covering up the old John Deere“

“Man, I sure do love this time of year, Snow starts covering up the old John Deere“ Songwriters: N/A

This is a festive tune, illuminated by winter imagery. The song talks about the joy of spending the holiday season in a more peaceful environment away from the chaotic bustle of the city. However, this is the least favorite song of the audience and comes in the list of worst Christmas songs.

45. I Heard the Bells on Christmas Day (1872)

redbubble

Title: I Heard the Bells on Christmas Day

I Heard the Bells on Christmas Day Artists: Various artists have performed renditions of this carol.

Various artists have performed renditions of this carol. Album: Adapted from the poem ‘Christmas Bells’

Adapted from the poem ‘Christmas Bells’ Release Date: 1872

1872 Genre: Christmas Carol, Hymn

Christmas Carol, Hymn Lyrics: “I heard the bells on Christmas Day Their old, familiar carols play…”

“I heard the bells on Christmas Day Their old, familiar carols play…” Songwriters: Henry Wadsworth Longfellow

Longfellow wrote this poem after the death of his wife and during the Civil War. This carol begins with the poet hearing Christmas bells and initially feeling disheartened by the discordant tolling, which symbolizes the world’s pain and suffering.

46. Twinkle Twinkle Little Me (1872)

youtube

Title: Twinkle Twinkle Little Me

Twinkle Twinkle Little Me Artists: Stevie Wonder

Stevie Wonder Album: Someday at Christmas

Someday at Christmas Release Date: 1872

1872 Genre: Christmas Carol, Hymn

Christmas Carol, Hymn Lyrics: “I heard the bells on Christmas Day Their old, familiar carols play…”

“I heard the bells on Christmas Day Their old, familiar carols play…” Songwriters: Henry Wadsworth Longfellow

It explores the universal theme of embracing the magic and beauty of life. It serves as a desire to hold on to the brightness and innocence of childhood, despite the challenges that adulthood may bring.

47. That’s Christmas to Me (2014)

wikipedia

Title: That’s Christmas to Me

That’s Christmas to Me Artist: Pentatonix

Pentatonix Album: That’s Christmas to Me

That’s Christmas to Me Release Date: 2014

2014 Genre: A Cappella, Christmas

A Cappella, Christmas Lyrics: “The fireplace is burning bright, shining all on me, I see the presents underneath the good old Christmas tree…“

“The fireplace is burning bright, shining all on me, I see the presents underneath the good old Christmas tree…“ Songwriters: Kevin Olusola, Scott Hoying, Mitch Grassi, Kirstin Maldonado, Avi Kaplan, Ben Bram

It expresses sentimental feelings about the true meaning and experience that make Christmas special. It delves deep into emotions related to cherished memories, traditions, and the joy of spending time with loved ones during this festive time of the year.

48. Mistletoe (2011)

pinterest

Title: Mistletoe

Mistletoe Artist: Justin Bieber

Justin Bieber Album: Under the Mistletoe

Under the Mistletoe Release Date: October 17, 2011

October 17, 2011 Genre: Pop, Christmas

Pop, Christmas Lyrics: “It’s the most beautiful time of the year, lights fill the streets…”

“It’s the most beautiful time of the year, lights fill the streets…” Songwriters: Nasri Atweh, Adam Messinger, Justin Bieber

It revolves around the theme of love during Christmas. Bieber sings about spending time with his love interest under the mistletoe, a traditional symbol of holiday romance. In this song, two people share the joy and expectation of a unique moment during the holiday season they captured.

49. Back Door Santa (1968)

spotify

Title: Back Door Santa

Back Door Santa Artist: Clarence Carter

Clarence Carter Album: Testifyin’

Testifyin’ Release Date: 1968

1968 Genre: Blues, R&B

Blues, R&B Lyrics: “They call me Back Door Santa, I make my runs about the break of day…”

“They call me Back Door Santa, I make my runs about the break of day…” Songwriters: Clarence Carter, Marcus Daniel

This song portrays a different side of Santa, which is a more secretive and mischievous character. The lyrics depict that ‘Back Door Santa’ brings different kinds of gifts and joy, particularly to women, in a more confidential manner.

50. I Never Knew the Meaning of Christmas (1998)

gaana

Title: I Never Knew the Meaning of Christmas

I Never Knew the Meaning of Christmas Artist: *NSYNC

*NSYNC Album: Home for Christmas

Home for Christmas Release Date: 1998

1998 Genre: Pop, Christmas

Pop, Christmas Lyrics: “Lookin’ back on childhood days, I can’t believe my foolish ways”

“Lookin’ back on childhood days, I can’t believe my foolish ways” Songwriters: Veit Renn, Bradley Daymond, Gerald O’Brien

This song is known for its soulful melody and harmonious vocals. It’s a moving addition to their Christmas album, providing a heartfelt viewpoint on the psychological effects of the season.