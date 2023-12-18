Christmas songs are like a special part of the festive season that makes us happy and nostalgic all at once. Some of them are the songs that you’ve grown up listening to, some old and some new, but all of them have the essence of magic Christmas that makes us feel extra warm and loved. They remind us of the good times cherished with family, decorating the house, and the excitement of reunion.
So, let’s take a fun ride through the world of Christmas music! We’ve curated a list of the 50 best Christmas songs for you. Join us on this musical journey as we unwrap the nostalgia and sentimentality woven into the fabric of Christmas songs.
|Sr. No
|Song Name
|Singer Name
|1.
|Grandma Got Run Over by a Reindeer
|Elmo & Patsy
|2.
|All I Want for Christmas (Is My Two Front Teeth)
|Spike Jones & His City Slickers
|3.
|Father Christmas
|The Kinks
|4.
|I Want a Hippopotamus for Christmas
|Gayla Peevey
|5.
|Chanukah Song
|Adam Sandler
|6.
|Hey Sis, It’s Christmas
|RuPaul
|7.
|Christmas Don’t Be Late
|Alvin and the Chipmunks
|8.
|Don’t Shoot Me Santa
|The Killers and Ryan Pardey
|9.
|Christmas Tree
|Lady Gaga
|10.
|Secret Santa
|Ana Gasteyer and Maya Rudolph
|11.
|Santa! Bring My Girlfriend Back!
|The High Plains Drifters
|12.
|Raggamuffin Christmas
|Shaggy
|13.
|Santa’s Lament
|Father Guido Sarducci
|14.
|Funky Christmas
|Snoop Dogg
|15.
|The Italian Christmas Donkey
|Lou Monte
|16.
|I’ll Be Home for Christmas
|Bing Crosby
|17.
|I Want to Come Home for Christmas
|Marvin Gaye
|18.
|Do They Know It’s Christmas
|Band Aid
|19.
|Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)
|Darlene Love
|20.
|Please Come Home for Christmas
|Charles Brown
|21.
|Christmas Makes Me Cry
|Kacey Musgraves
|22.
|Christmas Eve Can Kill You
|The Everly Brothers
|23.
|Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas
|Judy Garland
|24.
|Merry Christmas, Darling
|The Carpenters
|25.
|The Little Boy That Santa Claus Forgot
|Nat King Cole
|26.
|Baby It’s Cold Outside
|Michael Buble
|27.
|Last Christmas
|Wham!
|28.
|Santa Claus Is Coming To Town
|The Jackson 5
|29.
|Santa Baby
|Eartha Kitt
|30.
|Drummer Boy
|Justin Bieber
|31.
|My Only Wish (This Year)
|Britney Spears
|32.
|Twelve Days of Christmas
|Bing Crosby
|33.
|It’s beginning To Look Like Christmas
|Bing Crosby
|34.
|Rockin’ Around The Christmas Tree
|Brenda Lee
|35.
|Let It Snow! Let It Snow! Let It Snow!
|Dean Martin
|36.
|Cold December Nights
|Boys II Men
|37.
|Christmas Isn’t Canceled (Just You)
|Kelly Clarkson
|38.
|Take Me Home for Christmas
|Dan and Shay
|39.
|Beer for Santa
|Jon Pardi
|40.
|Christmas in Dixie
|Alabama
|41.
|On This Winter’s Night
|Lady A
|42.
|Run Run Rudolph
|Luke Bryan
|43.
|Hallelujah
|Carrie Underwood and John Legend
|44.
|Christmas in the Country
|Thomas Rhett
|45.
|I Heard the Bells on Christmas Day
|Johnny Cash
|46.
|Twinkle Twinkle Little Me
|Stevie Wonder
|47.
|That’s Christmas to Me
|Pentatonix
|48.
|Mistletoe
|Justin Bieber
|49.
|Back Door Santa
|Bon Jovi
|50.
|I Never Knew the Meaning of Christmas
|NSync
|51.
|Carol of the Bells
|LeAnn Rimes
|52.
|O Come All Ye Faithful
|Pentatonix
|53.
|Sleigh Ride
|The Ronettes
|54.
|Happy Xmas (War Is Over)
|Maroon 5
|55.
|Baby, It’s Cold Outside
|Seth MacFarlane and Sara Bareilles
|56.
|Jingle Bell Rock
|Bobby Helms
|57.
|Frosty the Snowman
|Gene Autry
|58.
|Blue Christmas
|Elvin Presley
|59.
|Hard Candy Christmas
|Dolly Parton
|60.
|Winter Wonderland
|Dean Martin
|61.
|Faith in Santa
|Hermann Lammers
|62.
|Must Be Santa
|Bob Dylan
|63.
|Do You Hear What I Hear?
|Whitney Houston
|64.
|What Do The Lonely Do At Christmas?
|The Emotions
|65.
|Christmas Must Be Tonight
|The Band
|66.
|Hark! The Herald Angels Sing
|Julie Andrews
|67.
|Christmas Isn’t Christmas Time
|Chely Wright
|68.
|Give Love on Christmas Day
|Jackson 5
|69.
|Let It Snow
|Boyz II Men
|70.
|Believe
|Josh Groban
|71.
|Joy to the World
|Aretha Franklin
|72.
|O Come, All Ye Faithful
|Faith Hill
|73.
|What Are You Doing New Year’s Eve?
|Rod Stewart
|74.
|One More Sleep
|Leona Lewis
|75.
|Underneath the Tree
|Kelly Clarkson
|76.
|Mary, Did You Know
|Mary J. Blige
|77.
|Someday at Christmas
|Andra Day
|78.
|You Make It Feel Like Christmas
|Gwan Stefani
|79.
|Present Without a Bow
|Kacey Musgraves
|80.
|Pretty Paper
|Willie Nelson
Also Read: Best Christmas Horror Movies
Christmas is a time for joy, and funny Christmas songs bring a humorous twist to the festive soundtracks, tickling our funny bones and adding a dash of humor to the celebrations. Join us as we unwrap the hilarity hidden in the world of funny Christmas songs.
1. Grandma Got Run Over by a Reindeer (1979)
- Title: Grandma Got Run Over by a Reindeer
- Artist(s): Elmo & Patsy
- Album: Grandma Got Run Over by a Reindeer (Single)
- Release Date: 1979
- Genre: Funny
- Lyrics: “Grandma got run over by a reindeer, walking home from our house Christmas Eve…”
- Songwriter: Randy Brooks
This humorous Christmas song celebrates Christmas Eve with her family. The lyrics say that she ventured out on a snowstorm without her medication and got run over by Santa Claus’ reindeer while walking from her house.
2. All I Want for Christmas (Is My Two Front Teeth) (1948)
- Title: All I Want for Christmas (Is My Two Front Teeth)
- Artist(s): Various artists (original by Spike Jones & His City Slickers)
- Album: Notable in various Christmas compilations
- Release Date: 1948
- Genre: Christmas/Holiday, Funny
- Lyrics: “All I want for Christmas is my two front teeth, my two front teeth, see my two front teeth…”
- Songwriter: Donald Yetter Gardner
This song was written by Donald Yetter Gardner when he was a primary school teacher. It is sung from the perspective of a child who has lost his two front teeth and is wishing for them to grow back in time for Christmas.
3. Father Christmas (1977)
- Title: Father Christmas
- Artist(s): The Kinks
- Album: Single release; later included in various compilations and albums
- Release Date: 1977
- Genre: Rock, Christmas
- Lyrics: “Father Christmas, give us some money, don’t mess around with those silly toys…”
- Songwriter: Ray Davies
This song portrays a darker side of Christmas. It tells the story of a department store Santa Claus who is beaten by a gang of poor kids who demand money instead of presents from him.
4. I Want a Hippopotamus for Christmas (1953)
- Title: I Want a Hippopotamus for Christmas
- Artist(s): Gayla Peevey
- Album: Single release; later included in various Christmas compilations
- Release Date: 1953
- Genre: Christmas/Holiday, Comedy
- Lyrics: “I want a hippopotamus for Christmas, only a hippopotamus will do…”
- Songwriter: John Rox
It is sung from the perspective of a child who expresses her desire for a hippopotamus as a Christmas gift. It humorously describes the child’s reasoning, claiming that a hippopotamus would make the perfect, unique present and asserting that only a hippo will do for Christmas.
5. Chanukah Song (1994)
- Title: The Chanukah Song
- Artist(s): Adam Sandler
- Album: What the Hell Happened to Me? (later included in other albums and compilations)
- Release Date: 1994
- Genre: Comedy, Holiday
- Lyrics: “Put on your yarmulke, here comes Chanukah, so much fun-ukah to celebrate Chanukah…”
- Songwriter: Adam Sandler
This song is comedic and is a humorous celebration of the Jewish holiday of Hannukah, which coincides with Christmas. Its lyrics emphasize a sense of inclusivity, especially for those people who feel left out of the traditional Christmas-centric holiday season.
6. Hey Sis, It’s Christmas (2015)
- Title: Hey Sis, It’s Christmas
- Artist(s): RuPaul
- Album: Slay Belles
- Release Date: 2015
- Genre: Dance, Holiday
- Lyrics: “Hey sis, it’s Christmas, Christmas, You can cross me off of your wish list..”
- Songwriter: RuPaul Charles
This song conveys the joy and excitement associated with the holiday season with an energetic vibe. It gives a message to come together and spread cheer during the festive season.
7. Christmas Don’t Be Late (1958)
- Title: Christmas Don’t Be Late
- Artist(s): Alvin and the Chipmunks (created by Ross Bagdasarian Sr.)
- Album: Let’s All Sing with The Chipmunks (Original release)
- Release Date: 1958
- Genre: Christmas/Holiday, Comedy
- Lyrics: “Christmas, Christmas time is near, time for toys and time for cheer…”
- Songwriter: Ross Bagdasarian Sr.
This song’s lyrics depict the excitement for Christmas and anticipation for Santa Claus. It also expresses people’s impatience for Christmas morning and their wish for various presents.
8. Don’t Shoot Me Santa (2007)
- Title: Don’t Shoot Me Santa
- Artist(s): The Killers
- Album: (RED) Christmas – EP
- Release Date: 2007
- Genre: Alternative Rock, Christmas
- Lyrics: “I know I’ve been a naughty boy, I won’t deny it, I’m not proud of that, Santa…”
- Songwriters: Brandon Flowers, Mark Stoermer, Ronnie Vannucci Jr., Dave Keuning (members of The Killers)
This song is about a man who has done something wrong and is expressing regret for his past actions. He acknowledges his wrongdoing and fears retribution from Santa.
9. Christmas Tree (2008)
- Title: Christmas Tree
- Artist(s): Lady Gaga
- Album: Christmas Tree (Single)
- Release Date: 2008
- Genre: Pop, Christmas, Electronic
- Lyrics: (Sample lyrics) “Ra pa pam pam, light me up put me on top, let’s fa la la la la, la la la ka-ching…”
- Songwriters: Lady Gaga, Martin Kierszenbaum, Space Cowboy
This song’s lyrics metaphorically compare a Christmas tree to a romantic interest. It is also playful, catchy, and filled with holiday-themed metaphors that are simultaneously suggestive and festive.
Also Read: Christmas Movies & Shows You Can Stream Online
10. Secret Santa (2019)
- Title: Secret Santa
- Artist(s): Ana Gasteyer
- Album: Sugar & Booze
- Release Date: 2019
- Genre: Holiday, Jazz, Comedy
- Lyrics: “My Secret Santa’s rich and handsome, He drives a fancy car….”
- Songwriters: Ana Gasteyer, Jon Spurney
It is s presented as a phone call between Gasteyer and fellow former Saturday Night Live cast member Maya Rudolph. It tells the fictional story of a Secret Santa gift quest that results in Gasteyer getting ‘woke’ in Havana.
11. Santa! Bring My Girlfriend Back! (2020)
- Title: Santa! Bring My Girlfriend Back!
- Artist(s): The High Plain Drifters
- Album: Santa! Bring My Girlfriend Back
- Release Date: 2020
- Genre: Comedy
- Lyrics: “I don′t need a lot of presents. To make my Christmas bright. I just need my baby’s arms.“
- Songwriters: Greg Cohen, Larry Studnicky, John Macom
This song came with an animated theme and lifted everybody’s spirits during Christmas. On Thanksgiving, Greg Cohen’s love bid him goodbye and that was the inspiration behind this song.
12. Raggamuffin Christmas (2020)
- Title: Raggamuffin Christmas
- Artist(s): Shaggy
- Album: Christmas in the Islands
- Release Date: 2020
- Genre: Comedy
- Songwriters: Shane Hoosong, Rodney Price, Orville Burrell
This song is about the experience of an inner-city Christmas. When Shaggy was a child, he remembers seeing tourists flock to Jamaica during Christmastime for some sun, fun, rum, and great parties. So, he decided to embody all of that festive spirit in one album.
13. Santa’s Lament (1995)
- Title: Santa’s Lament
- Artist(s): Father Guido Sarducci
- Album: One Hundred Bulbs On The Christmas Tree Party
- Release Date: 1995
- Genre: Comedy
- Lyrics: “I want some clothes that are not red, I want a car, not a sled”
- Songwriters: Joe Vitale, J Walsh
This song presents a satirical perspective on the challenges faced by Santa during the holiday season. It portrays Santa as a figure burdened by the demands of delivering gifts to children from all over the world in one night.
14. Funky Christmas (1970)
- Title: Funky Christmas
- Artist(s): James Brown
- Album: Released as a single
- Release Date: 1970
- Genre: Funk, Soul, Christmas, Comedy
- Lyrics: “Merry Christmas, hey, hey, hey! Merry Christmas, ooh-wee!”
- Songwriter: James Brown
It celebrates the festive season with a funky twist. It encourages listeners to get into the holiday spirit and have a funky, dance-filled Christmas celebration.
15. The Italian Christmas Donkey (1960)
- Title: The Italian Christmas Donkey
- Artist(s): Lou Monte
- Album: Single Release
- Release Date: 1960
- Genre: Christmas/Holiday, Novelty
- Lyrics: “Jingity-jing, hee-haw, hee-haw! It’s Dominic the donkey…”
- Songwriter: Lou Monte, Ray Allen
This song humorously tells the story of a donkey named Dominick, who helps Santa Claus deliver presents to children in Italy. He is a joyful and cheerful donkey, who sings “Jingle Bells” in Italian.
16. I’ll Be Home for Christmas (1943)
- Title: I’ll Be Home for Christmas
- Artist(s): Bing Crosby
- Album: Various Christmas albums and compilations by different artists.
- Release Date: 1943
- Genre: Christmas/Holiday, Sad
- Lyrics: “I’ll be home for Christmas, you can count on me, please have snow and mistletoe, and presents by the tree…”
- Songwriters: Kim Gannon, Walter Kent, Buck Ram
It is sung from a perspective of a soldier, who is far from home and expresses a heartful desire to be home for Christmas, even if only in their dreams. He is writing a letter to his family and tells them to prepare the holiday feasts for him.
17. I Want to Come Home for Christmas (1990)
- Title: I Want to Come Home for Christmas
- Artist: Marvin Gaye
- Album: The Marvin Gaye Collection (1990)
- Release Date: 1990
- Genre: Christmas, Soul
- Lyrics: “I want to come home for Christmas, I want to see snowflakes fall…”
- Songwriter: Marvin Gaye
This song expresses the heartfelt longing and desire to come home for Christmas. It conveys the feeling of homesickness and yearning to be united with loved ones during the holiday season.
18. Do They Know It’s Christmas (1984)
- Title: Do They Know It’s Christmas?
- Artist(s): Band Aid (Various artists)
- Album: Single Release
- Release Date: November 29, 1984
- Genre: Pop, Christmas, Charity
- Lyrics: (Sample lyrics) “It’s Christmastime, there’s no need to be afraid, At Christmastime, we let in light and we banish shade…”
- Songwriters: Bob Geldof, Midge Ure
The lyrics were written to raise awareness about the devastating famine occurring in Ethiopia at the time and to encourage listeners to contribute to the cause. It conveys the harsh realities of hunger and suffering faced by people in Africa, particularly during Christmas.
19. Christmas (Baby Please Come Home) (1963)
- Title: Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)
- Artist: Darlene Love
- Album: A Christmas Gift for You from Phil Spector
- Release Date: 1963
- Genre: Christmas, Soul, Pop
- Lyrics: “The snow’s coming down, I’m watching it fall, lots of people around, baby please come home…”
- Songwriters: Ellie Greenwich, Jeff Barry, Phil Spector
This song is a plea full of emotions for a loved one to come home for Christmas. It captures the sentiment of missing someone close during the festive season and expresses the desire to feel their presence.
20. Please Come Home for Christmas (1960)
- Title: Please Come Home for Christmas
- Artist: Charles Brown (Original version)
- Album: Single Release
- Release Date: 1960
- Genre: Christmas, Blues, R&B
- Lyrics: “Bells will be ringing the sad, sad news, oh what a Christmas to have the blues…”
- Songwriters: Charles Brown, Gene Redd
This song is about how Charles Brown’s girl left him to feel lonely at Christmas. It evokes the sentiment of missing someone special and hoping for their return to make the holiday complete.
Amidst the twinkling lights and cheerful celebrations, there exists a dark and quieter side to Christmas—a collection of songs that resonate with a different emotion. Join us as we delve into the tender melodies and introspective lyrics of sad Christmas songs.
21. Christmas Makes Me Cry (2016)
- Title: Christmas Makes Me Cry
- Artist: Kacey Musgraves
- Album: A Very Kacey Christmas
- Release Date: 2016
- Genre: Country, Christmas
- Lyrics: “It’s the ones we miss, no one to kiss under the mistletoe, another year gone by…“
- Songwriters: Kacey Musgraves, Trent Dabbs, Shane McAnally
It explores the bittersweet emotions often associated with the holiday season. It reflects the contrast between joy and the feeling of sadness simultaneously when one feels the absence of someone during this time.
22. Christmas Eve Can Kill You (1972)
- Title: Christmas Eve Can Kill You
- Artist: The Everly Brothers
- Album: Stories We Could Tell
- Release Date: 1972
- Genre: Folk rock, Country rock
- Lyrics: “I remember Christmas as a child, Wondrous thoughts and fantasies would rise…”
- Songwriter: Phil Everly, Terry Slater
It depicts the loneliness, emotional weight, and sadness faced by people who may be alone or facing difficult circumstances during Christmas. It touches on themes of poverty and isolation and the challenges many people encounter during the festive celebrations.
23. Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas (1944)
- Title: Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas
- Artists: Judy Garland (from “Meet Me in St. Louis” soundtrack)
- Album: Single Album
- Release Date: 1944
- Genre: Christmas, Traditional Pop
- Lyrics: “Have yourself a merry little Christmas, let your heart be light, from now on, our troubles will be out of sight…”
- Songwriters: Hugh Martin, Ralph Blane
This song’s lyrics convey a sense of togetherness during Christmas. It reflects on cherishing the present and finding happiness even in difficult times.
24. Merry Christmas, Darling (1970)
- Title: Merry Christmas, Darling
- Artist: The Carpenters
- Album: Christmas Portrait
- Release Date: 1970
- Genre: Christmas, Pop
- Lyrics: “Greeting cards have all been sent, the Christmas rush is through, but I still have one wish to make, a special one for you…”
- Songwriters: Richard Carpenter, Frank Pooler
It captures the sentiment of longing and missing a loved one during the holiday season. It also expresses the desire for the person they love to be close during Christmas.
25. The Little Boy That Santa Claus Forgot (1930)
- Title: The Little Boy That Santa Claus Forgot
- Artist: Nat King Cole
- Album: Single Album
- Release Date: 1930s
- Genre: Christmas, Traditional Pop
- Lyrics: “He’s the little boy that Santa Claus forgot, And goodness knows, he didn’t want a lot..“
- Songwriters: Michael Carr, Tommie Connor, Jimmy Leach
This song tells the story of a young boy who has been forgotten and neglected by Santa Claus for several Christmases. It depicts the boy’s sadness and longing when he watches other children receive gifts from Santa while he gets nothing.
26. Baby It’s Cold Outside (1944)
- Title: Baby, It’s Cold Outside
- Artist: Michael Buble
- Album: Holiday Wishes
- Release Date: 1944.
- Genre: Jazz, Traditional Pop
- Lyrics: “I really can’t stay (But baby, it’s cold outside) I’ve got to go away (But baby, it’s cold outside)“
- Songwriter: Frank Loesser
This song’s lyrics revolve around a flirtatious conversation between the male and female singers. The male singer tries to persuade the female singer to stay a little longer, as it’s cold outside. The female singer expresses her concern about leaving, citing social norms and expectations.
27. Last Christmas (1984)
- Title: Last Christmas
- Artist: Wham!
- Album: Music from the Edge of Heaven
- Release Date: December 1984
- Genre: Pop, Christmas
- Lyrics: “Last Christmas, I gave you my heart, but the very next day, you gave it away…”
- Songwriter: George Michael
This song tells the story of the heartbreak and unrequited love of the singer during the holiday season. He remembers giving his heart to a special person last year, only to have it broken when the person gave it away. Despite the pain, the singer hopes for a better future and vows not to commit the same mistake again.
28. Santa Claus Is Coming To Town (1934)
- Title: Santa Claus Is Coming to Town
- Artists: The Jackson 5
- Album: Christmas
- Release Date: November 1934
- Genre: Christmas, Traditional Pop
- Lyrics: “You better watch out, You better not cry, You better not pout…”
- Songwriters: John Frederick Coots, Haven Gillespie
It is a beloved Christmas song that expresses the excitement and anticipation of Santa Claus’s annual visit on Christmas Eve. Its lyrics encourage children to be on their best behavior, such as being good and not crying, as Santa is portrayed as making a list and checking it twice to find out who’s naughty or nice.
Also Read: Feel Good Movies Must Watch With Your Family
29. Santa Baby (1953)
- Title: Santa Baby
- Artist: Eartha Kitt
- Album: Santa Baby
- Release Date: 1953
- Genre: Christmas, Jazz, Pop
- Lyrics: “Santa baby, slip a sable under the tree for me I’ve been an awful good girl…”
- Songwriters: Joan Javits, Philip Springer, Tony Springer
This song is sung from the perspective of a woman who is addressing Santa Claus and making a list of grand gifts and luxuries she desires for Christmas. It includes convertible jewelry, a yacht, and many other lavish presents.
Love is in the air during the Christmas season, and what is a better way to celebrate than with enchanting Christmas love songs that echo the joys of togetherness and affection? Get ready to embrace the romance, feel the warmth, and celebrate the beauty of love.
30. Drummer Boy (1958)
- Title: Little Drummer Boy
- Artists: Justin Bieber
- Album: Christmas: Live From Phoenix
- Release Date: 1958
- Genre: Christmas, Traditional, Carol
- Lyrics: “Come, they told me, pa rum pum pum pum, A new-born King to see, pa rum pum pum pum…”
- Songwriters: Katherine Kennicott Davis (original melody and lyrics), later added by Henry Onorati and Harry Simeone
This song tells the story of a young boy who visits the newborn Jesus in Bethlehem. Lacking material gifts to offer, the boy plays his drum as a gift to the newborn King.
31. My Only Wish (This Year) (2000)
- Title: My Only Wish (This Year)
- Artist: Britney Spears
- Album: Platinum Christmas (compilation album)
- Release Date: November 14, 2000
- Genre: Pop, Christmas
- Lyrics: “Santa, can you hear me? I have been so good this year…”
- Songwriters: Brian Kierulf, Josh Schwartz, and Spears herself
This song expresses the desire for a special someone to spend their holiday with, seeking closeness and affection during Christmas. Britney sings about her hopes to have a particular person by her side.
32. Twelve Days of Christmas (2011)
- Title: Twelve Days of Christmas
- Artist: Bing Crosby
- Album: Various Christmas Albums/Compilations featuring Bing Crosby
- Release Date: 2011
- Genre: Christmas Carol, Traditional, Folk
- Lyrics: “On the first day of Christmas, my true love gave to me: a partridge in a pear tree…”
- Songwriter: Traditional English Carol
It is a traditional English carol that describes a series of lavish gifts given by a lover during the twelve days of Christmas. In this song, each verse adds a new gift to the previous one.
33. It’s Beginning To Look Like Christmas (1951)
- Title: It’s Beginning To Look Like Christmas
- Artist(s): Bing Crosby
- Album: Various Christmas Albums/Compilations featuring respective artists
- Release Date: 1951; various recordings released over time
- Genre: Christmas, Traditional Pop
- Lyrics: “It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas, everywhere you go…”
- Songwriter: Meredith Willson
This song captures the happy atmosphere that emerges during the onset of the Christmas season. The lyrics describe scenes and various elements that signify the arrival of Christmas. It includes snowy lands, lights, and pompous celebrations.
34. Rockin’ Around The Christmas Tree (1958)
- Title: Rockin’ Around The Christmas Tree
- Artist(s): Brenda Lee
- Album: A Brenda Lee Christmas
- Release Date: 1958 (Original)
- Genre: Christmas, Rock and Roll, Rockabilly
- Lyrics: “Rockin’ around the Christmas tree, at the Christmas party hop…”
- Songwriter: Johnny Marks
This song captures the joyous spirit of the holiday season and encourages listeners to groove and join the celebration by having a good time.
Also Read: Christmas Quotes
35. Let It Snow! Let It Snow! Let It Snow! (1945)
- Title: Let It Snow! Let It Snow! Let It Snow!
- Artist(s): Dean Martin
- Album: Various Christmas Albums
- Release Date: 1945 (Original),
- Genre: Christmas, Traditional Pop, Jazz
- Lyrics: “Oh, the weather outside is frightful, but the fire is so delightful…”
- Songwriter: Sammy Cahn, Jule Styne
This song describes cozy romantic scenes where individuals are enjoying each other’s company by a warm fireplace while a snowstorm rages outside. Despite the snowstorm’s intensity outside, the individuals are content and enjoying themselves, feeling warm and safe.
36. Cold December Nights (1990)
- Title: Cold December Nights
- Artist: Ariel Rivera
- Album: Ariel Rivera (1990)
- Release Date: 1990s
- Genre: Christmas, Pop
- Lyrics: “Cold December nights, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, yeah…”
- Songwriter: Jim Brickman, Guy Thomas
Michael Buble shared in an interview that he wrote the song while visiting his parents’ home for the holidays. Through this song, he wanted to share his feelings of love and appreciation with others.
37. Christmas Isn’t Canceled (Just You) (2021)
- Title: Christmas Isn’t Canceled (Just You)
- Artist: Kelly Clarkson
- Album: When Christmas Comes Around…
- Release Date: 2021
- Genre: Christmas, Pop
- Lyrics: “Christmas isn’t canceled, just you, ’cause I can’t stand the thought of Christmas without you…”
- Songwriter(s): Kelly Clarkson, Shane McAnally, and Ashley Arrison
This song describes the Christmas season without a love interest, maybe having just gotten out of a relationship or been hurt by someone.
38. Take Me Home for Christmas (2020)
- Title: Take Me Home for Christmas
- Artist: Dan + Shay
- Album: Single Release
- Release Date: 2020
- Genre: Country, Christmas
- Lyrics: “Take me home for Christmas, let me hold you tight, ’cause this year, I’m not leaving without you by my side…“
- Songwriter(s): Dan Smyers, Shay Mooney, Andy Albert, Jordan Reynolds
The lyrics of this song describe a heartfelt wish to return home and spend Christmas with family or significant others. It expresses the feeling of homesickness and yearning to share the holiday season with those who are dear.
Christmas is more than just a holiday; it’s a traditional celebration with heartfelt music, storytelling, and the comfort of a Southern hug. These country Christmas songs take us on a journey through snowy landscapes and rustic scenes.
39. Beer for Santa (2023)
- Title: Beer for Santa
- Artist: Jon Pardi
- Album: Merry Christmas From Jon Pardi
- Release Date: 2023
- Genre: Country, Christmas
- Lyrics: “Tonight’s the night that Santa comes, Round the world the reindeer run…“
- Songwriter(s): Jule Styne
This is an animated music video for Christmas. The scene depicts Jon and his canine pal as they plot to lure Santa Claus with a couple of cold ones. After making his way down the chimney to Jon’s Christmas tree, Santa gets electrocuted, leaving him unable to continue the rest of his sleigh-ride-fueled voyage.
40. Christmas in Dixie (1982)
- Title: Christmas in Dixie
- Artist: Alabama
- Album: Christmas
- Release Date: 1982
- Genre: Country, Christmas
- Lyrics: “By now in New York City, there’s snow on the ground, and out in California…”
- Songwriters: Randy Owen, Teddy Gentry
This song celebrates the holiday season in the Southern United States, specifically highlighting the charm and traditions of Christmas in the South. It reflects on the spirit of togetherness during Christmas.
41. On This Winter’s Night (2012)
- Title: On This Winter’s Night
- Artist: Lady A (Lady Antebellum)
- Album: On This Winter’s Night
- Release Date: 2012
- Genre: Country, Christmas
- Lyrics: “All the world is dressed in white, and the stars are shining bright, like a fire in the sky, on this winter’s night…”
- Songwriters: Hillary Scott, Charles Kelley, Dave Haywood, Tom Douglas
This song captures the essence of a peaceful winter night during the holiday season. The singer reflects on the beauty of this season, evoking a sense of nostalgia and a sense of togetherness.
42. Run Run Rudolph (1958)
- Title: Run Run Rudolph
- Artist: Chuck Berry
- Album: N/A
- Release Date: 1958
- Genre: Rock and Roll, Christmas
- Lyrics: “Out of all the reindeer you know you are the mastermind, Run, run Rudolph, Randolph ain’t too far behind…“
- Songwriters: Johnny Marks, Marvin Brodie
The song, which primarily focuses on Santa Claus’ lead reindeer, Rudolph, captures the thrill and urgency of his Christmas Eve journey. The lyrics describe Santa as urging Rudolf to run on Christmas Eve so that he can deliver gifts on time to the children.
43. Hallelujah (1984)
- Title: Hallelujah
- Artist: Leonard Cohen
- Album: N/A
- Release Date: 1984
- Genre: Folk, Pop
- Lyrics: “Now I’ve heard there was a secret chord, That David played, and it pleased the Lord…”
- Songwriter: Leonard Cohen
It is an emotionally rich song that explores the themes of love, longing, faith, and the complexities of human relationships. The lyrics have references to biblical stories.
Also Read: Christmas Party Games
44. Christmas in the Country (2019)
- Title: Christmas in the Country
- Artist: Thomas Rhett
- Album: Single Album
- Release Date: 2019
- Genre: Rock and Roll, Christmas
- Lyrics: “Man, I sure do love this time of year, Snow starts covering up the old John Deere“
- Songwriters: N/A
This is a festive tune, illuminated by winter imagery. The song talks about the joy of spending the holiday season in a more peaceful environment away from the chaotic bustle of the city. However, this is the least favorite song of the audience and comes in the list of worst Christmas songs.
45. I Heard the Bells on Christmas Day (1872)
- Title: I Heard the Bells on Christmas Day
- Artists: Various artists have performed renditions of this carol.
- Album: Adapted from the poem ‘Christmas Bells’
- Release Date: 1872
- Genre: Christmas Carol, Hymn
- Lyrics: “I heard the bells on Christmas Day Their old, familiar carols play…”
- Songwriters: Henry Wadsworth Longfellow
Longfellow wrote this poem after the death of his wife and during the Civil War. This carol begins with the poet hearing Christmas bells and initially feeling disheartened by the discordant tolling, which symbolizes the world’s pain and suffering.
46. Twinkle Twinkle Little Me (1872)
- Title: Twinkle Twinkle Little Me
- Artists: Stevie Wonder
- Album: Someday at Christmas
- Release Date: 1872
- Genre: Christmas Carol, Hymn
- Lyrics: “I heard the bells on Christmas Day Their old, familiar carols play…”
- Songwriters: Henry Wadsworth Longfellow
It explores the universal theme of embracing the magic and beauty of life. It serves as a desire to hold on to the brightness and innocence of childhood, despite the challenges that adulthood may bring.
47. That’s Christmas to Me (2014)
- Title: That’s Christmas to Me
- Artist: Pentatonix
- Album: That’s Christmas to Me
- Release Date: 2014
- Genre: A Cappella, Christmas
- Lyrics: “The fireplace is burning bright, shining all on me, I see the presents underneath the good old Christmas tree…“
- Songwriters: Kevin Olusola, Scott Hoying, Mitch Grassi, Kirstin Maldonado, Avi Kaplan, Ben Bram
It expresses sentimental feelings about the true meaning and experience that make Christmas special. It delves deep into emotions related to cherished memories, traditions, and the joy of spending time with loved ones during this festive time of the year.
48. Mistletoe (2011)
- Title: Mistletoe
- Artist: Justin Bieber
- Album: Under the Mistletoe
- Release Date: October 17, 2011
- Genre: Pop, Christmas
- Lyrics: “It’s the most beautiful time of the year, lights fill the streets…”
- Songwriters: Nasri Atweh, Adam Messinger, Justin Bieber
It revolves around the theme of love during Christmas. Bieber sings about spending time with his love interest under the mistletoe, a traditional symbol of holiday romance. In this song, two people share the joy and expectation of a unique moment during the holiday season they captured.
49. Back Door Santa (1968)
- Title: Back Door Santa
- Artist: Clarence Carter
- Album: Testifyin’
- Release Date: 1968
- Genre: Blues, R&B
- Lyrics: “They call me Back Door Santa, I make my runs about the break of day…”
- Songwriters: Clarence Carter, Marcus Daniel
This song portrays a different side of Santa, which is a more secretive and mischievous character. The lyrics depict that ‘Back Door Santa’ brings different kinds of gifts and joy, particularly to women, in a more confidential manner.
50. I Never Knew the Meaning of Christmas (1998)
- Title: I Never Knew the Meaning of Christmas
- Artist: *NSYNC
- Album: Home for Christmas
- Release Date: 1998
- Genre: Pop, Christmas
- Lyrics: “Lookin’ back on childhood days, I can’t believe my foolish ways”
- Songwriters: Veit Renn, Bradley Daymond, Gerald O’Brien
This song is known for its soulful melody and harmonious vocals. It’s a moving addition to their Christmas album, providing a heartfelt viewpoint on the psychological effects of the season.