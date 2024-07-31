As an avid fan of drama web series, I’ve been on a quest to uncover the most captivating and engaging shows that the digital landscape has to offer. From gripping thrillers to heart-wrenching emotional dramas, the world of web series has truly become a goldmine for storytelling enthusiasts like myself.

In this comprehensive guide, I’m excited to share with you my top 50 picks for the best drama web series that are sure to have you hooked from the very first episode. Whether you’re a seasoned binge-watcher or just dipping your toes into the world of online entertainment, this list is sure to provide you with a wealth of options to explore and enjoy.

So, without further ado, let’s dive into the captivating world of drama web series and discover the shows that are sure to leave a lasting impression.

S. No. Web Series Name & Year IMDB Rating 1 The Family Man (2019) 8.7/10 2 Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar (2024) 6.4/10 3 Breaking Bad (2008) 9.5/10 4 Modern Family (2009) 8.5/10 5 The Crown (2016) 8.6/10 6 Gilmore Girls (2000) 8.2/10 7 Never Have I Ever (2020) 7.8/10 8 Narcos (2015) 8.8/10 9 3 Body Problem (2024) 7.5/10 10 Peaky Blinders (2013) 8.8/10 11 Kota Factory (2019) 9.0/10 12 Aarya (2020) 7.7/10 13 Mirzapur (2018) 8.5/10 14 Mismatched (2020) 5.9/10 15 Panchayat (2020) 9.0/10 16 Sacred Games (2018) 8.5/10 17 The Fame Game (2022) 6.7/10 18 Masaba Masaba (2020) 6.7/10 19 The Night Manager (2023) 7.6/10 20 Dahan: Raakan Ka Rahasya (2022) 7.1/10 21 Farzi (2023) 8.4/10 22 Bombay Begums (2021) 5.1/10 23 Hostel Daze (2019) 8.5/10 24 It’s Okay To Not Be Okay (2020) 8.6/10 25 The Heirs (2013) 7.5/10 26 All Of Us Are Dead (2022) 7.5/10 27 Vincenzo (2021) 8.4/10 28 Flight To You (2022) 8.7/10 29 My Roommate is a Detective (2020) 7.6/10 30 Sherlock (2010) 9.1/10 31 The Summer I Turned Pretty (2022) 7.3/10 32 Ginny And Georgia (2021) 7.5/10 33 Wednesday (2022) 8.1/10 34 Stranger Things (2016) 8.7/10 35 Jamtara: Sabka Number Ayega (2020) 7.3/10 36 Delhi Crime (2019) 8.5/10 37 Paatal Lok (2020) 8.1/10 38 The Railway Men (2023) 8.5/10 39 Aspirants (2021) 9.2/10 40 Yeh Meri Family (2018) 9.0/10 41 College Romance (2018) 8.3/10 42 Asur: Welcome to Your Dark Side (2020) 8.5/10 43 Aranyak (2021) 7.8/10 44 Class (2023) 6.3/10 45 Little Things (2016) 8.2/10 46 Saas, Bahu Aur Flamingo (2023) 7.7/10 47 Ghoul (2018) 7.0/10 48 Bridgerton (2020) 7.4/10 49 Rudra: The Edge of Darkness (2022) 6.7/10 50 Manifest (2018) 7.0/10

1) The Family Man (2019)

The Family Man is a gripping espionage thriller that follows the life of Srikant Tiwari, a middle-class man who works for a special cell of the National Investigation Agency. Played by the talented Manoj Bajpayee, Srikant juggles his demanding job with the challenges of maintaining a work-life balance, all while keeping his family in the dark about the dangerous nature of his work.

Lead Actors: Manoj Bajpayee, Priyamani, Sharib Hashmi

Supporting Artists: Neeraj Madhav, Sharad Kelkar, Sunny Hinduja

Director: Raj Nidimoru, Krishna DK

Release Date: 2019

Run Time: Approximately 45 minutes per episode

IMDB Rating: 8.7/10

Revenue: Undisclosed

Language: Hindi

2) Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar (2024)

Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar is a captivating historical drama that delves into the intricate and often-overlooked world of courtesans in pre-Partition Lahore. Directed by the acclaimed Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the series explores the lives, loves, and struggles of the women who inhabited this vibrant and complex community.

Lead Actors: Sonakshi Sinha, Manisha Koirala, Aditi Rao Hydari

Supporting Artists: Richa Chadha

Director: Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Release Date: 2024

Run Time: Approximately 60 minutes per episode

IMDB Rating: 6.4/10

Revenue: Undisclosed

Language: Hindi, Urdu

3) Breaking Bad (2008)

Breaking Bad is a crime drama that follows the transformation of Walter White, a high school chemistry teacher, into a ruthless drug kingpin. Starring the phenomenal Bryan Cranston, the series explores the moral and ethical dilemmas that arise as Walter navigates the dangerous world of the drug trade.

Lead Actors: Bryan Cranston, Aaron Paul, Anna Gunn

Supporting Artists: Dean Norris, Betsy Brandt, RJ Mitte

Director: Vince Gilligan

Release Date: 2008

Run Time: Approximately 47 minutes per episode

IMDB Rating: 9.5/10

Revenue: $215.8 million

Language: English

4) Modern Family (2009)

Modern Family is a heartwarming and hilarious comedy-drama that follows the lives of the Pritchett-Dunphy-Tucker clan, a diverse and unconventional family navigating the ups and downs of modern-day life. With its ensemble cast and relatable storylines, the series has captured the hearts of audiences worldwide.

Lead Actors: Ed O’Neill, Sofia Vergara, Julie Bowen

Supporting Artists: Ty Burrell, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Eric Stonestreet

Director: Steven Levitan, Christopher Lloyd

Release Date: 2009

Run Time: Approximately 22 minutes per episode

IMDB Rating: 8.5/10

Revenue: $1.4 billion

Language: English

5) The Crown (2016)

The Crown is a historical drama that chronicles the life of Queen Elizabeth II, from the early days of her reign to the present day. With its stunning production values and impeccable performances, the series offers a captivating glimpse into the private lives of the British royal family.

Lead Actors: Olivia Colman, Imelda Staunton, Claire Foy

Supporting Artists: John Lithgow, Vanessa Kirby, Helena Bonham Carter

Director: Peter Morgan

Release Date: 2016

Run Time: Approximately 60 minutes per episode

IMDB Rating: 8.6/10

Revenue: Undisclosed

Language: English

6) Gilmore Girls (2000)

Gilmore Girls is a beloved dramedy that follows the lives of Lorelai and Rory Gilmore, a mother-daughter duo navigating the ups and downs of their close-knit relationship. Set in the quaint town of Stars Hollow, the series offers a charming and relatable exploration of family, friendship, and personal growth.

Lead Actors: Lauren Graham, Alexis Bledel

Supporting Artists: Melissa McCarthy, Keiko Agena, Scott Patterson

Director: Amy Sherman-Palladino

Release Date: 2000

Run Time: Approximately 44 minutes per episode

IMDB Rating: 8.2/10

Revenue: Undisclosed

Language: English

7) Never Have I Ever (2020)

Never Have I Ever is a coming-of-age drama that follows the life of Devi Vishwakumar, a first-generation Indian-American teenager, as she navigates the challenges of high school, family, and relationships. With its diverse cast and heartfelt storytelling, the series has resonated with audiences of all ages.

Lead Actors: Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Poorna Jagannathan, Richa Moorjani

Supporting Artists: Jaren Lewison, Darren Barnet, Lee Rodriguez

Director: Mindy Kaling, Lang Fisher

Release Date: 2020

Run Time: Approximately 30 minutes per episode

IMDB Rating: 7.8/10

Revenue: Undisclosed

Language: English

8) Narcos (2015)

Narcos is a gripping crime drama that chronicles the rise and fall of Pablo Escobar, the notorious Colombian drug lord, and the efforts of the DEA to bring him down. With its gritty realism and superb performances, the series offers a captivating exploration of the complex and violent world of the drug trade.

Lead Actors: Wagner Moura, Boyd Holbrook, Pedro Pascal

Supporting Artists: Joanna Christie, Paulina Gaitán, Manolo Cardona

Director: José Padilha, Andrés Baiz

Release Date: 2015

Run Time: Approximately 50 minutes per episode

IMDB Rating: 8.8/10

Revenue: Undisclosed

Language: Spanish, English

9) 3 Body Problem (2024)

3 Body Problem is a mind-bending science fiction drama that delves into the complexities of interstellar contact and the impact of advanced technology on humanity. Based on the acclaimed novel by Liu Cixin, the series offers a thought-provoking exploration of the ethical and philosophical implications of scientific progress.

Lead Actors: Liam Cunningham, Eiza González, Benedict Wong

Supporting Artists: John Bradley, Tsai Chin

Director: Derek Tsang

Release Date: 2024

Run Time: Approximately 60 minutes per episode

IMDB Rating: 7.5/10

Revenue: Undisclosed

Language: English

10) Peaky Blinders (2013)

Peaky Blinders is a gritty historical drama that follows the Shelby family, a powerful criminal gang in post-World War I Birmingham, England. With its stunning visuals, compelling characters, and intricate plot, the series has captivated audiences worldwide with its exploration of power, loyalty, and the consequences of ambition.

Lead Actors: Cillian Murphy, Paul Anderson, Sophie Rundle

Supporting Artists: Tom Hardy, Finn Cole, Annabelle Wallis

Director: Steven Knight

Release Date: 2013

Run Time: Approximately 60 minutes per episode

IMDB Rating: 8.8/10

Revenue: Undisclosed

Language: English

11) Kota Factory (2019)

Kota Factory, a slice-of-life drama series, has captivated viewers with its authentic portrayal of the challenges faced by aspiring engineers in the coaching hub of Kota, India. The series follows the lives of Vaibhav, Jeetu, and their peers as they navigate the rigorous academic environment, personal relationships, and the pursuit of their dreams.

Lead Actors: Jitendra Kumar, Mayur More, Ahsaas Channa

Supporting Artists: Ranjan Raj, Alam Khan, Revathi Pillai

Director: Raghav Subbu

Release Date: 2019

Run Time: 30 minutes per episode

IMDB Rating: 9.0/10

Revenue: Undisclosed

Language: Hindi

12) Aarya (2020)

Aarya is a captivating crime drama that delves into the world of a seemingly perfect family that gets entangled in the dangerous web of the drug trade. Starring the talented Sushmita Sen, the series follows Aarya, a woman who is forced to take on her husband’s criminal empire after his untimely death, all while trying to protect her family.

Lead Actors: Sushmita Sen, Chandrachur Singh, Namit Das

Supporting Artists: Sikandar Kher, Ankur Bhatia, Vikas Kumar

Director: Ram Madhvani, Sandeep Modi, Vinod Rawat

Release Date: 2020

Run Time: 45 minutes per episode

IMDB Rating: 7.7/10

Revenue: Undisclosed

Language: Hindi

13) Mirzapur (2018)

Mirzapur, a gritty crime drama, has become a cult favorite among audiences. Set in the lawless town of Mirzapur, the series follows the power struggle between two criminal families, as they fight for control over the region’s illicit drug trade and illegal arms dealing.

Lead Actors: Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Divyendu Sharma

Supporting Artists: Shweta Tripathi, Rasika Dugal, Kulbhushan Kharbanda

Director: Gurmeet Singh, Mihir Desai

Release Date: 2018

Run Time: 45 minutes per episode

IMDB Rating: 8.5/10

Revenue: Undisclosed

Language: Hindi

14) Mismatched (2020)

Mismatched, a coming-of-age romantic drama, follows the story of Dimple and Rishi, two young individuals who are set up for an arranged marriage by their families. As they navigate the complexities of their relationship, the series explores themes of self-discovery, identity, and the challenges of modern relationships.

Lead Actors: Prajakta Koli, Rohit Saraf, Rannvijay Singha

Supporting Artists: Vidya Malvade, Vihaan Samat, Devyani Shorey

Director: Akarsh Khurana, Nipun Dharmadhikari

Release Date: 2020

Run Time: 30 minutes per episode

IMDB Rating: 5.9/10

Revenue: Undisclosed

Language: Hindi

15) Panchayat (2020)

Panchayat, a heartwarming comedy-drama, follows the story of Abhishek, an engineering graduate who takes up a job as the secretary of a Panchayat (local government) in a remote village. The series explores the challenges he faces in adapting to the rural lifestyle and the dynamics of the village community.

Lead Actors: Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, Raghubir Yadav

Supporting Artists: Chandan Roy, Faisal Malik, Pooja Singh

Director: Deepak Kumar Mishra

Release Date: 2020

Run Time: 30 minutes per episode

IMDB Rating: 9.0/10

Revenue: Undisclosed

Language: Hindi

16) Sacred Games (2018)

Sacred Games, a critically acclaimed crime thriller, has become one of the most popular and influential web series in the Indian entertainment industry. The series follows the story of Sartaj Singh, a Mumbai police officer, as he races against time to uncover the truth behind the mysterious disappearance of a notorious crime lord, Ganesh Gaitonde.

Lead Actors: Saif Ali Khan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Radhika Apte

Supporting Artists: Kalki Koechlin, Surveen Chawla, Jatin Sarna

Director: Anurag Kashyap, Vikramaditya Motwane

Release Date: 2018

Run Time: 50 minutes per episode

IMDB Rating: 8.5/10

Revenue: Undisclosed

Language: Hindi, English

17) The Fame Game (2022)

The Fame Game, a captivating drama series, explores the dark side of the entertainment industry, where the pursuit of fame and success can come at a heavy personal cost. The series follows the story of Anamika Anand, a renowned Bollywood actress, as she navigates the complexities of her personal and professional life.

Lead Actors: Madhuri Dixit, Sanjay Kapoor, Manav Kaul

Supporting Artists: Suhasini Mulay, Rajshri Deshpande, Muskkaan Jaferi

Director: Bejoy Nambiar, Karishma Kohli

Release Date: 2022

Run Time: 45 minutes per episode

IMDB Rating: 6.7/10

Revenue: Undisclosed

Language: Hindi

18) Masaba Masaba (2020)

Masaba Masaba is a semi-autobiographical drama web series that offers a glimpse into the life of renowned fashion designer Masaba Gupta and her mother, acclaimed actress Neena Gupta. The series follows Masaba as she navigates the ups and downs of her personal and professional life, dealing with the challenges of being a successful creative entrepreneur while also navigating the complexities of her family dynamics. With its blend of humor, heartbreak, and authenticity, Masaba Masaba provides a unique and compelling insight into the life of a modern Indian woman.

Lead Actors: Masaba Gupta, Neena Gupta

Supporting Artists: Neil Bhoopalam, Rytasha Rathore

Director: Sonam Nair

Release Date: 2020

Run Time: 2 seasons, 6 episodes per season, approximately 30 minutes each

IMDB Rating: 6.7/10

Revenue: Undisclosed

Language: Hindi

19) The Night Manager (2023)

The Night Manager is a gripping adaptation of the John le Carré novel of the same name, transporting the story from the global arms trade to the Indian pharmaceutical industry. The series follows the story of Shaan Sengupta, a former Indian intelligence agent who is recruited to infiltrate the inner circle of a powerful Indian business tycoon, Shailendra Rungta, who is suspected of involvement in illegal arms dealing. As Shaan navigates the high-stakes world of corporate espionage and political intrigue, he finds himself drawn into a dangerous game of cat and mouse, where the lines between right and wrong become increasingly blurred.

Lead Actors: Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor

Supporting Artists: Sobhita Dhulipala, Tillotama Shome

Director: Sandeep Modi

Release Date: 2023

Run Time: 6 episodes, approximately 60 minutes each

IMDB Rating: 7.6/10

Revenue: Undisclosed

Language: Hindi

20) Dahan: Raakan Ka Rahasya (2022)

Dahan is a supernatural thriller web series that delves into the dark and mysterious history of a small Indian village, exploring the themes of superstition, power, and the consequences of past actions. The series follows the story of Avni Ranjan, a young IAS officer who is posted to the remote village of Shilaspura, where she is tasked with investigating a series of mysterious events that have been plaguing the community. As Avni delves deeper into the village’s history, she uncovers a web of secrets, supernatural occurrences, and the haunting legacy of a tragic past.

Lead Actors: Tisca Chopra, Rajesh Tailang

Supporting Artists: Mukesh Tiwari, Saurabh Shukla

Director: Vikranth Pawar

Release Date: 2022

Run Time: 8 episodes, approximately 45 minutes each

IMDB Rating: 7.1/10

Revenue: Undisclosed

Language: Hindi

21) Farzi (2023)

Farzi is a high-stakes crime drama web series that explores the world of counterfeiting and the consequences of greed and ambition. The series follows the story of Sunny, a young and talented artist who becomes embroiled in the lucrative world of counterfeiting when he is recruited by a powerful criminal syndicate to design fake currency. As Sunny navigates the dangerous world of organized crime, he must confront his own moral dilemmas and the relentless pursuit of a brilliant but unorthodox law enforcement officer, Vijay.

Lead Actors: Shahid Kapoor, Vijay Sethupathi

Supporting Artists: Raashi Khanna, Kay Kay Menon

Director: Raj & DK

Release Date: February 2023

Run Time: 8 episodes, approximately 45 minutes each

IMDB Rating: 8.4/10

Revenue: Undisclosed

Language: Hindi

22) Bombay Begums (2021)

Bombay Begums is a captivating drama web series that explores the lives and struggles of five ambitious women in the bustling city of Mumbai. The series follows the intertwined stories of Rani, Fatima, Lily, Ayesha, and Shai, each of whom is navigating the complexities of their personal and professional lives in the cutthroat world of corporate India. From navigating the challenges of motherhood and relationships to confronting the gender-based biases and power dynamics that permeate the workplace, Bombay Begums offers a nuanced and empathetic portrayal of the experiences of modern Indian women.

Lead Actors: Pooja Bhatt, Shahana Goswami, Amruta Subhash

Supporting Artists: Plabita Borthakur, Aadhya Anand

Director: Alankrita Shrivastava

Release Date: March 2021

Run Time: 6 episodes, approximately 45 minutes each

IMDB Rating: 5.1/10

Revenue: Undisclosed

Language: Hindi

23) Hostel Daze (2019)

Hostel Daze is a hilarious and heartwarming coming-of-age drama web series that captures the quintessential experiences of university life in India. The series follows the lives of a group of engineering students living in the cramped and chaotic confines of a college hostel. From navigating the social dynamics of dorm life and the challenges of academic pressure to exploring the complexities of friendship and romance, Hostel Daze offers a relatable and authentic portrayal of the joys and struggles of young adulthood.

Lead Actors: Adarsh Gourav, Luv Vispute

Supporting Artists: Shubham Gaur, Nikhil Vijay

Director: Raaghu Varma

Release Date: December 2019

Run Time: 2 seasons, 6 episodes per season, approximately 30 minutes each

IMDB Rating: 8.5/10

Revenue: Undisclosed

Language: Hindi

24) It’s Okay To Not Be Okay (2020)

“It’s Okay To Not Be Okay” is a poignant and emotionally charged Korean drama that follows Moon Gang-tae, and a mysterious and troubled woman, Ko Mun-yeong. The series explores the complex themes of mental health, trauma, and the power of human connection, as the two characters navigate their own personal struggles and find solace in each other.

Lead Actors: Kim Soo-hyun, Seo Ye-ji

Supporting Artists: Oh Jung-se, Park Gyu-young

Director: Park Shin-woo

Release Date: June 20, 2020

Run Time: 16 episodes, approximately 60 minutes each

IMDB Rating: 8.6/10

Revenue: Undisclosed

Language: Korean

25) The Heirs (2013)

“The Heirs” is a captivating Korean drama that follows the lives of a group of wealthy high school students, exploring the complexities of love, friendship, and the challenges of navigating the pressures of family legacies. The series delves into the lives of these privileged teenagers, as they navigate the ups and downs of their personal and professional relationships.

Lead Actors: Lee Min-ho, Park Shin-hye

Supporting Artists: Kim Woo-bin, Choi Jin-hyuk

Director: Kang Shin-hyo

Release Date: October 9, 2013

Run Time: 20 episodes, approximately 60 minutes each

IMDB Rating: 7.5/10

Revenue: Undisclosed

Language: Korean

26) All Of Us Are Dead (2022)

“All Of Us Are Dead” is a gripping Korean zombie drama that follows the story of a group of high school students who find themselves trapped in their school during a zombie outbreak. The series explores the themes of survival, sacrifice, and the human condition as the characters fight for their lives and grapple with the moral dilemmas that arise in the face of a deadly pandemic.

Lead Actors: Yoon Chan-young, Park Ji-hu

Supporting Artists: Cho Yi-hyun, Lomon

Director: Lee Jae-kyoo

Release Date: January 28, 2022

Run Time: 12 episodes, approximately 60 minutes each

IMDB Rating: 7.5/10

Revenue: Undisclosed

Language: Korean

27) Vincenzo (2021)

“Vincenzo” is a captivating Korean drama that blends elements of crime, comedy, and legal drama. The series follows the story of Vincenzo Cassano, an Italian-Korean mafia lawyer who returns to Korea to take down a powerful conglomerate. The show explores themes of justice, power, and the complexities of morality as Vincenzo navigates the high-stakes world of corporate corruption.

Lead Actors: Song Joong-ki, Jeon Yeo-been

Supporting Artists: Ok Taec-yeon, Kwak Dong-yeon

Director: Kim Hee-won

Release Date: February 20, 2021

Run Time: 20 episodes, approximately 60 minutes each

IMDB Rating: 8.4/10

Revenue: Undisclosed

Language: Korean

28) Flight To You (2022)

“Flight To You” is a captivating Taiwanese drama that follows the story of a young woman, Xiao Xing, who is struggling to find her place in the world. When she unexpectedly becomes involved in a high-stakes corporate case, she finds herself partnered with a brilliant and enigmatic lawyer, Jiang Cheng. As they work together to uncover the truth, their professional relationship blossoms into a deep and unexpected connection.

Lead Actors: Ivy Shao, Evan Huang

Supporting Artists: Ding Ning, Tiffany Hsu

Director: Chiu Li-wei

Release Date: May 15, 2022

Run Time: 12 episodes, approximately 45 minutes eac

IMDB Rating: 8.7/10

Revenue: Undisclosed

Language: Mandarin

29) My Roommate Is A Detective (2020)

“My Roommate is a Detective” is a delightful Chinese drama that follows the story of a brilliant but socially awkward detective, Xu Xu, who finds an unlikely companion in his new roommate, the charismatic and outgoing Bai Chuan. As they navigate the challenges of their unconventional living arrangement, the two are drawn into a series of intriguing cases that test their investigative skills and the strength of their growing friendship.

Lead Actors: Xu Kai, Bai Lu

Supporting Artists: Jiang Chao, Zheng Ye Cheng

Director: Guo Jing Ming

Release Date: April 27, 2020

Run Time: 24 episodes, approximately 45 minutes each

IMDB Rating: 7.6/10

Revenue: Undisclosed

Language: Mandarin

30) Sherlock (2010)

“Sherlock” is a critically acclaimed British drama series that reimagines the classic Sherlock Holmes stories in a modern-day setting. The series follows the brilliant and eccentric detective, Sherlock Holmes, and his loyal companion, Dr. John Watson, as they solve a variety of complex and intriguing cases. With its sharp writing, stunning visuals, and captivating performances, “Sherlock” has become a beloved and iconic drama series.

Lead Actors: Benedict Cumberbatch, Martin Freeman

Supporting Artists: Andrew Scott, Rupert Graves

Director: Paul McGuigan, Euros Lyn

Release Date: July 25, 2010

Run Time: 13 episodes, approximately 90 minutes each

IMDB Rating: 9.1/10

Revenue: Undisclosed

Language: English

31) The Summer I Turned Pretty (2022)

“The Summer I Turned Pretty” is a coming-of-age drama series that follows the story of Belly, a young girl who spends every summer with her family and their close-knit friends. As Belly navigates the complexities of love, friendship, and self-discovery, the series explores the universal themes of growing up and the bittersweet experiences of adolescence.

Lead Actors: Lola Tung, Christopher Briney, Gavin Casalegno

Supporting Artists: Jackie Chung, Rachel Blanchard

Director: Jesse Peretz, Jeanine Daniels

Release Date: June 17, 2022

Run Time: 7 episodes, approximately 60 minutes each

IMDB Rating: 7.3/10

Revenue: Undisclosed

Language: English

32) Ginny And Georgia (2021)

“Ginny and Georgia” is a captivating American drama series that follows the lives of a mother-daughter duo, Ginny and Georgia Miller, as they navigate the complexities of life in a small New England town. The series explores themes of family, relationships, and the challenges of growing up, all while keeping viewers engaged with its witty dialogue and engaging plot twists.

Lead Actors: Antonia Gentry, Brianne Howey

Supporting Artists: Diesel La Torraca, Jennifer Robertson

Director: Debra J. Fisher, Sarah Lampert

Release Date: 2021

Run Time: 10 episodes, approximately 60 minutes each

IMDB Rating: 7.5/10

Revenue: Undisclosed

Language: English

33) Wednesday (2022)

“Wednesday” is a highly anticipated dark comedy series that follows the story of Wednesday Addams, the iconic character from the Addams Family, as she navigates the challenges of adolescence and her unique abilities. The series promises to deliver a fresh and captivating take on the beloved character, combining elements of mystery, humor, and the supernatural.

Lead Actors: Jenna Ortega, Catherine Zeta-Jones

Supporting Artists: Luis Guzmán, Gwendoline Christie

Director: Tim Burton

Release Date: November 23, 2022

Run Time: 8 episodes, approximately 60 minutes each

IMDB Rating: 8.1/10

Revenue: Undisclosed

Language: English

34) Stranger Things (2016)

Stranger Things is a gripping sci-fi/horror drama that has captured the hearts of audiences worldwide. Set in the 1980s, the series follows the disappearance of a young boy, Will Byers, and the subsequent investigation that uncovers a web of supernatural events in the small town of Hawkins, Indiana. The series blends elements of science fiction, horror, and coming-of-age drama, as the characters navigate the mysterious and dangerous forces that have invaded their town. With a strong ensemble cast and a captivating storyline, Stranger Things has become a cultural phenomenon.

Lead Actors: Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Finn Wolfhard, Millie Bobby Brown, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, and Joe Keery

Supporting Artists: Cara Buono, Sadie Sink, Maya Hawke, Priah Ferguson, and Brett Gelman

Director: The Duffer Brothers (Matt and Ross Duffer)

Release Date: July 15, 2016

Run Time: Approximately 50-60 minutes per episode.

IMDB Rating: 8.7/10

Revenue: $1 billion

Language: English

35) Jamtara: Sabka Number Ayega (2020)

Jamtara is a gripping crime drama that delves into the world of phishing scams and the intricate web of power dynamics in a small town in India. The series follows the story of a group of young individuals who become involved in a lucrative phishing racket, and the subsequent power struggle that ensues as they navigate the treacherous landscape of local politics and law enforcement.

Lead Actors: Sparsh Shrivastav, Monika Panwar, and Amit Sial

Supporting Artists: Anshumaan Pushkar, Aksha Pardasany, and Seema Pahwa

Director: Soumendra Padhi

Release Date: January 10, 2020

Run Time: Approximately 45-50 minutes per episode

IMDB Rating: 7.3/10

Revenue: Undisclosed

Language: Hindi

36) Delhi Crime (2019)

Delhi Crime is a gripping crime drama that delves into the investigation of the infamous 2012 Delhi gang rape case, shedding light on the challenges faced by the Delhi Police in their pursuit of justice. The series follows the investigation led by Vartika Chaturvedi, a senior police officer, as she and her team navigate the complexities of the case and the societal issues that surround it. The series offers a nuanced portrayal of the investigation process and the emotional toll it takes on the investigators.

Lead Actors: Shefali Shah, Rasika Dugal, and Rajesh Tailang

Supporting Artists: Adil Hussain, Denzil Smith, and Yashaswini Dayama

Director: Richie Mehta

Release Date: March 22, 2019

Run Time: Approximately 45-60 minutes per episode.

IMDB Rating: 8.5/10

Revenue: Undisclosed

Language: Hindi and English

37) Paatal Lok (2020)

Paatal Lok is a gritty crime thriller that explores the dark underbelly of Indian society, delving into the interconnected web of corruption, power, and the complexities of the justice system. The series follows the investigation of a high-profile murder case by a cynical but determined police officer, Hathiram Chaudhary. As the investigation progresses, it unravels a larger conspiracy that exposes the stark realities of caste, class, and societal divides in India.

Lead Actors: Jaideep Ahlawat, Neeraj Kabi, Gul Panag, and Swastika Mukherjee

Supporting Artists: Abhishek Banerjee, Ishwak Singh, and Niharika Lyra Dutt

Director: Avinash Arun and Prosit Roy

Release Date: May 15, 2020

Run Time: Approximately 45-60 minutes per episode.

IMDB Rating: 8.1/10

Revenue: Undisclosed

Language: Hindi

38) The Railway Men (2023)

The Railway Men is a gripping drama that pays tribute to the unsung heroes who played a crucial role in the aftermath of the 1984 Bhopal gas tragedy, one of the world’s worst industrial disasters. The series follows the stories of four railway employees who risked their lives to save as many people as possible during the tragedy. It explores the emotional and psychological impact of the disaster on the individuals and the community, while highlighting the resilience and heroism of the railway workers.

Lead Actors: R. Madhavan, Kay Kay Menon, Divyenndu, and Babil Khan

Supporting Artists: Kritika Kamra, Sharib Hashmi, and Vishnu Sharma

Director: Shiv Rawail

Release Date: 2023

Run Time: Approximately 45-60 minutes per episode

IMDB Rating: 8.5/10

Revenue: Undisclosed

Language: Hindi

39) Aspirants (2021)

Aspirants is a heartwarming and relatable drama that follows the journey of a group of young individuals preparing for the highly competitive civil service examination in India. The series delves into the personal and professional lives of these aspiring civil servants, exploring the challenges they face, the sacrifices they make, and the bonds they form as they navigate the rigorous preparation process. It offers a unique and insightful perspective on the lives of these “aspirants” and the larger societal implications of the civil service examination.

Lead Actors: Naveen Kasturia, Shivankit Singh Parihar, and Abhilash Thapliyal

Supporting Artists: Sunny Hinduja, Namita Dubey, and Sugandha Garg

Director: Apoorv Singh Karki

Release Date: April 7, 2021

Run Time: Approximately 35-45 minutes per episode

IMDB Rating: 9.2/10

Revenue: Undisclosed

Language: Hindi

40) Yeh Meri Family (2018)

Yeh Meri Family is a nostalgic and heartwarming drama that takes viewers on a journey through the ups and downs of a middle-class Indian family in the 1990s. The series follows the life of the Sharma family, capturing the everyday joys, challenges, and growing pains that they navigate as they navigate the changing social and cultural landscape of the time. With its relatable characters and authentic portrayal of family dynamics, Yeh Meri Family offers a charming and relatable exploration of the Indian family experience.

Lead Actors: Vishesh Bansal, Aahana Kumra, Rajesh Khattar, and Mona Singh

Supporting Artists: Palash Muchhal, Sanjay Mishra, and Anupam Kher

Director: Sameer Saxena

Release Date: 2018

Run Time: Approximately 25-30 minutes per episode

IMDB Rating: 9.0/10

Revenue: Undisclosed

Language: Hindi

41) College Romance (2018)

College Romance is a lighthearted and relatable drama that explores the ups and downs of relationships and friendships among a group of college students. The series follows the lives of three friends – Karan, Trippy, and Namita – as they navigate the complexities of love, heartbreak, and self-discovery during their college years. With its blend of humor, drama, and authentic portrayals of student life, College Romance offers a refreshing and engaging look at the challenges and joys of growing up.

Lead Actors: Shreya Mehta, Gagan Arora, and Apoorva Arora

Supporting Artists: Keshav Sadhna, Nupur Nagpal, and Utsav Sarkar

Director: Ashim Ahluwalia

Release Date: 2018

Run Time: Approximately 25-30 minutes per episode

IMDB Rating: 8.3/10

Revenue: Undisclosed

Language: Hindi

42) Asur: Welcome To Your Dark Side (2020)

Asur is a gripping psychological thriller that delves into the world of forensic science and the complexities of the human psyche. The series follows the story of a former forensic officer, Nikhil Nair, who is drawn back into the field to assist in the investigation of a series of murders that bear the hallmarks of a notorious serial killer. As the investigation progresses, Nikhil and his team uncover a deeper, more sinister conspiracy that challenges their understanding of morality and the nature of evil.

Lead Actors: Arshad Warsi, Barun Sobti, and Ridhi Dogra

Supporting Artists: Anupriya Goenka, Sharib Hashmi, and Amey Wagh

Director: Oni Sen

Release Date: March 2, 2020

Run Time: Approximately 45-60 minutes per episode

IMDB Rating: 8.5/10

Revenue: Undisclosed

Language: Hindi

43) Aranyak (2021)

Aranyak is a captivating crime drama that blends elements of mystery, mythology, and the complexities of small-town politics. The series follows the story of Kasturi Dogra, a police officer who is tasked with investigating the disappearance of a teenage girl in the remote, forested town of Sironah. As the investigation progresses, Kasturi uncovers a web of secrets and supernatural elements that challenge her understanding of the case and the town’s history.

Lead Actors: Raveena Tandon, Parambrata Chattopadhyay, and Ashutosh Rana

Supporting Artists: Meghna Malik, Sumeet Vyas, and Zakir Hussain

Director: Vinay Waikul

Release Date: 2021

Run Time: Approximately 45-60 minutes per episode

IMDB Rating: 7.8/10

Revenue: Undisclosed

Language: Hindi

44) Class (2023)

“Class” is a gripping Indian drama web series that delves into the complexities of the education system and the social divide that exists within it. The series follows the lives of students from different socioeconomic backgrounds as they navigate the challenges of academic excellence, personal relationships, and the harsh realities of their circumstances.

Lead Actors: Gurfateh Pirzada, Chintan Rachchh, Piyush Khati, Zeyn Shaw

Supporting Artists: Naina Bhan, Cwaayal Singh, Madhyama Segal, Anjali Sivaraman

Director: Ashim Ahluwalia

Release Date: 2023

Run Time: Approximately 45 minutes per episode

IMDB Rating: 6.3/10

Revenue: Undisclosed

Language: Hindi

45) Little Things (2016)

“Little Things” is a heartwarming Indian drama web series that explores the nuances of a modern-day relationship. The series follows the lives of Dhruv and Kavya, a young couple navigating the ups and downs of their relationship, as they learn to communicate, compromise, and grow together.

Lead Actors: Dhruv Sehgal, Mithila Palkar

Supporting Artists: Naveen Kasturia, Rishi Deshpande

Director: Dhruv Sehgal

Release Date: October 2016

Run Time: Approximately 30 minutes per episode

IMDB Rating: 8.2/10

Revenue: Undisclosed

Language: Hindi

46) Saas, Bahu Aur Flamingo (2023)

“Saas, Bahu aur Flamingo” is a captivating Indian drama web series that explores the complexities of family dynamics, power struggles, and the relationships between mothers-in-law and daughters-in-law. The series delves into the lives of the Gupta family, where the matriarch, Savitri Devi, rules with an iron fist, and her daughters-in-law must navigate the treacherous waters of their familial obligations and personal desires.

Lead Actors: Dimple Kapadia, Angira Dhar, Isha Talwar

Supporting Artists: Varun Mitra, Tannishtha Chatterjee, Ayesha Jhulka

Director: Homi Adajania

Release Date: 2023

Run Time: Approximately 45 minutes per episode

IMDB Rating: 7.7/10

Revenue: Undisclosed

Language: Hindi

47) Ghoul (2018)

“Ghoul” is a chilling Indian horror drama web series that delves into the dark and unsettling world of a military detention center. The series follows the story of a young interrogator, Nida Rahim, who is tasked with uncovering the truth about a dangerous prisoner, only to find herself facing a sinister supernatural force that challenges her beliefs and her very sanity.

Lead Actors: Radhika Apte, Manav Kaul, Ratnabali Bhattacharjee

Supporting Artists: S.M. Zaheer, Mahesh Balraj, Shaun Scott

Director: Patrick Graham

Release Date: 2018

Run Time: Approximately 30 minutes per episode

IMDB Rating: 7.0/10

Revenue: Undisclosed

Language: Hindi

48) Bridgerton (2020)

“Bridgerton” is a lush and captivating period drama web series set in the high society of Regency-era London. The series follows the Bridgerton family, a powerful and influential clan, as they navigate the intricate web of courtship, scandal, and societal expectations. With its stunning visuals, opulent costumes, and intricate storylines, “Bridgerton” has become a global phenomenon.

Lead Actors: Phoebe Dynevor, Regé-Jean Page, Jonathan Bailey

Supporting Artists: Nicola Coughlan, Claudia Jessie, Luke Newton

Director: Chris Van Dusen

Release Date: 2020

Run Time: Approximately 60 minutes per episode

IMDB Rating: 7.4/10

Revenue: Undisclosed

Language: English

49) Rudra: The Edge Of Darkness (2022)

“Rudra: The Edge of Darkness” is a gripping Indian crime drama web series that follows the story of Rudra Veer Singh, a brilliant but unconventional police officer, as he investigates a series of brutal murders. The series delves into the psychological complexities of the investigation, the personal struggles of the lead character, and the dark underbelly of the city.

Lead Actors: Ajay Devgn, Esha Deol, Raashi Khanna

Supporting Artists: Ashwini Kalsekar, Tarun Gahlot, Ashish Vidyarthi

Director: Rajesh Mapuskar

Release Date: 2022

Run Time: Approximately 45 minutes per episode

IMDB Rating: 6.7/10

Revenue: Undisclosed

Language: Hindi

50) Manifest (2018)

“Manifest” is a captivating American drama web series that follows the passengers and crew of a commercial flight that mysteriously reappears after being presumed lost for five and a half years. The series explores the personal and supernatural consequences of this unexplained event, as the characters grapple with the implications of their sudden return and the mysterious “callings” they begin to experience.

Lead Actors: Melissa Roxburgh, Josh Dallas, Athena Karkanis

Supporting Artists: J.R. Ramirez, Luna Blaise, Jack Messina

Director: Jeff Rake

Release Date: 2018

Run Time: Approximately 45 minutes per episode

IMDB Rating: 7.0/10

Revenue: Undisclosed

Language: English

Conclusion: Dive Into The Captivating World Of Drama Web Series

As you’ve seen, the realm of drama web series offers a diverse and captivating array of stories to explore. From gripping crime thrillers to heartwarming character-driven narratives, these online series have the power to transport us, challenge our perspectives, and leave a lasting impact.

If you’re ready to dive into the captivating world of drama web series, I encourage you to start with some of the titles I’ve highlighted in this article. Whether you’re in the mood for a suspenseful mystery, a poignant exploration of relationships, or a quirky and humorous family drama, there’s something here to pique your interest. So, grab your popcorn, settle in, and get ready to be hooked by the best drama web series the digital landscape has to offer.

