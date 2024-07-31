As a passionate fan of fantasy storytelling, I’ve always been captivated by the enchanting worlds and captivating characters that come to life on the small screen. From the gritty realism of “The Witcher” to the epic grandeur of “Game of Thrones,” the realm of fantasy webseries has truly blossomed in recent years, offering a diverse array of captivating narratives that transport us to realms of magic, adventure, and intrigue.

In this comprehensive guide, I’ll take you on a journey through the top 60 best fantasy web series that are sure to ignite your imagination and leave you spellbound. Whether you’re a seasoned fantasy aficionado or a newcomer to the genre, this article will serve as your gateway to discovering the most captivating and immersive fantasy experiences the digital landscape has to offer.

Best Fantasy Web Series

S.No. Web Series Name & Year 1 The Witcher (2019) 2 Game Of Thrones (2011) 3 House Of The Dragon (2022) 4 Sweet Tooth (2021) 5 Stranger Things (2016) 6 The Vampire Diaries (2009) 7 The Originals (2013) 8 Legacies (2018) 9 The Wheel Of Time (2021) 10 Supernatural (2005) 11 3 Body Problem (2024) 12 Sweet Home (2020) 13 Lucifer (2016) 14 Wednesday (2022) 15 Loki (2021) 16 Van Helsing (2016) 17 Locke and Key (2020) 18 Shadow Hunters (2016) 19 The Sandman (2022) 20 Interview with the Vampire (2022) 21 The Order (2019) 22 Asur: Welcome to Your Dark Side (2020) 23 Charmed (2018) 24 Good Witch (2015) 25 Tale of the Nine Tailed (2020) 26 Mayfair Witches (2023) 27 Blood of Zeus (2020) 28 Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba (2019) 29 Jujutsu Kaisen (2020) 30 Hazbin Hotel (2019) 31 Death Note (2006) 32 Naruto (2002) 33 Hotel Del Luna (2019) 34 All of Us Are Dead (2022) 35 My Roommate is a Gumiho (2021) 36 Goblin (2016) 37 Abyss (2019) 38 Hellbound (2021) 39 Love between Fairy and Devil (2022) 40 Legend of Fuyao (2018) 41 Eternal Love (2017) 42 Aranyak (2021) 43 Chilling Adventures of Sabrina (2018) 44 First Kill (2022) 45 Alchemy of Souls (2022) 46 The Umbrella Academy (2019) 47 The Flash (2014) 48 Cursed (2020) 49 Ragnarok (2020) 50 Outlander (2014) 51 Disenchantment (2018) 52 October Faction (2020) 53 Fate: The Winx Saga (2021) 54 Warrior Nun (2020) 55 H2O: Just Add Water (2006) 56 Invisible City (2021) 57 The Ghost Bride (2020) 58 Arcane (2021) 59 Lockwood and Co. (2023) 60 One Piece (1999)

1) The Witcher (2019)

Adapted from the beloved book series by Andrzej Sapkowski, “The Witcher” has quickly become one of the most popular and acclaimed fantasy webseries of recent times. Set in a medieval-inspired world, “The Witcher” follows the adventures of Geralt, a solitary Witcher who traverses the Continent, slaying dangerous monsters and navigating the treacherous web of human politics. As he crosses paths with the powerful sorceress Yennefer and the enigmatic princess Ciri, Geralt finds himself embroiled in a larger destiny that will test his skills, his loyalties, and his very humanity.

Lead Actors: Henry Cavill, Anya Chalotra, Freya Allan

Supporting Artists: Joey Batey, Eamon Farren, MyAnna Buring

Director: Alik Sakharov, Charlotte Brändström, Alex Garcia López

Release Date: 2019

Run Time: 60 minutes per episode

Revenue: Undisclosed

Language: English

2) Game Of Thrones (2011)

The epic fantasy series “Game of Thrones” needs no introduction, as it has captivated audiences worldwide with its intricate plotting, complex characters, and stunning visual spectacle. Based on the “A Song of Ice and Fire” book series by George R.R. Martin, this groundbreaking web series has set a new standard for the genre. This series chronicles the power struggles and political machinations of various noble families in the fictional continent of Westeros, as they vie for control of the Iron Throne. Amidst the backdrop of these human conflicts, the series also explores the looming threat of an ancient evil that awakens in the North, testing the resolve of the various factions and their leaders.

Lead Actors: Emilia Clarke, Kit Harington, Sophie Turner

Supporting Artists: Lena Headey, Maisie Williams, Gwendoline Christie

Director: David Benioff, D.B. Weiss, Miguel Sapochnik

Release Date: April 17, 2011

Run Time: 60 minutes per episode

Revenue: Estimated at over $1 billion

Language: English

3) House Of The Dragon (2022)

“House of the Dragon” has generated immense excitement among fantasy enthusiasts. Set centuries before the events of its predecessor, this series delves into the turbulent history of the Targaryen dynasty, promising to deliver the same level of political intrigue and dragon-fueled spectacle that made the original series a global phenomenon.

Lead Actors: Paddy Considine, Matt Smith, Emma D’Arcy

Supporting Artists: Olivia Cooke, Rhys Ifans, Steve Toussaint

Director: Miguel Sapochnik, Greg Yaitanes, Clare Kilner

Release Date: August 21, 2022

Run Time: 60 minutes per episode

Revenue: Undisclosed

Language: English

4) Sweet Tooth (2021)

Adapted from the DC Comics series of the same name, “Sweet Tooth” is a captivating post-apocalyptic fantasy web series that blends elements of adventure, drama, and whimsical storytelling. In a world ravaged by a mysterious pandemic, this series follows the journey of a young hybrid deer-human named Gus, who embarks on a quest to uncover the truth about his origins and the fate of his kind. “Sweet Tooth” is set in a world where a deadly virus has wiped out much of the human population, and the few survivors are forced to contend with the emergence of hybrid children, who possess various animal-like traits. Gus, a young and sheltered hybrid, ventures out into the dangerous new world, accompanied by a gruff loner named Jepperd, as they search for answers and a possible cure for the pandemic.

Lead Actors: Christian Convery, Nonso Anozie, Adeel Akhtar

Supporting Artists: Stefania LaVie Owen, Dania Ramirez, Aliza Vellani

Director: Jim Mickle, Hap Aziz, Robyn Harding

Release Date: June 4, 2021

Run Time: 60 minutes per episode

Revenue: Undisclosed

Language: English

5) Stranger Things (2016)

“Stranger Things” has captivated audiences with its seamless blend of science fiction, horror, and supernatural elements. Set in the 1980s, this beloved Netflix series has become a cultural phenomenon, tapping into the nostalgia of a bygone era while delivering thrilling, edge-of-your-seat storytelling. It follows the disappearance of a young boy named Will Byers in the small town of Hawkins, Indiana. As his family and friends search for him, they uncover a series of supernatural occurrences and the existence of a parallel dimension known as the Upside Down. The series explores the themes of friendship, family, and the power of the human spirit in the face of extraordinary circumstances.

Lead Actors: Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Finn Wolfhard

Supporting Artists: Millie Bobby Brown, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin

Director: The Duffer Brothers, Shawn Levy, Andrew Stanton

Release Date: July 15, 2016

Run Time: 60 minutes per episode

Revenue: Estimated at over $1 billion

Language: English

6) The Vampire Diaries (2009)

Delving into the world of supernatural beings, “The Vampire Diaries” has captivated audiences with its engaging blend of romance, drama, and fantasy. This web series follows the lives of the Salvatore brothers, Stefan and Damon, as they navigate the complexities of their immortal existence and their relationships with the human inhabitants of the town of Mystic Falls. “The Vampire Diaries” centers around Elena Gilbert, a high school student who becomes entangled in the world of vampires after the arrival of the Salvatore brothers in her town. As Elena grapples with her growing feelings for the brothers, she is also drawn into the supernatural conflicts and power struggles that threaten to tear Mystic Falls apart.

Lead Actors: Nina Dobrev, Paul Wesley, Ian Somerhalder

Supporting Artists: Kat Graham, Candice King, Zach Roerig

Director: Kevin Williamson, Julie Plec, Chris Grismer

Release Date: September 10, 2009

Run Time: 60 minutes per episode

Revenue: Estimated at over $500 million

Language: English

7) The Originals (2013)

As a spin-off of “The Vampire Diaries,” “The Originals” delves deeper into the complex and captivating world of the original vampire family, the Mikaelsons. Set in the vibrant city of New Orleans, this web series explores the power struggles, family dynamics, and supernatural conflicts that arise as the Mikaelsons strive to reclaim their former glory and control the city they once called home. It follows the story of Klaus Mikaelson, the original hybrid, as he returns to New Orleans to reclaim the city he once helped build. Joined by his siblings, Elijah and Rebekah, Klaus must navigate the treacherous political landscape and confront the various factions vying for control of the city, all while dealing with the personal demons and family conflicts that threaten to tear them apart. This show can be considered as one of the best dark fantasy web series.

Lead Actors: Joseph Morgan, Daniel Gillies, Phoebe Tonkin

Supporting Artists: Charles Michael Davis, Leah Pipes, Danielle Rose Russell

Director: Julie Plec, Michael Allowitz, Jeffrey Hunt

Release Date: October 3, 2013

Run Time: 60 minutes per episode

Revenue: Estimated at over $300 million

Language: English

8) Legacies (2018)

Continuing the legacy of “The Vampire Diaries” and “The Originals,” “Legacies” explores the next generation of supernatural beings at the Salvatore Boarding School for the Young and Gifted. This web series delves into the lives of a new cast of characters, including the offspring of some of the most iconic figures from the previous shows, as they navigate the challenges of growing up in a world filled with magic, monsters, and personal demons. The series follows Hope Mikaelson, the daughter of Klaus Mikaelson and Hayley Marshall, as she attends the Salvatore Boarding School, a haven for young supernatural beings. Alongside a diverse group of classmates, Hope must learn to harness her own powerful abilities while confronting the various threats and mysteries that arise within the school’s walls.

Lead Actors: Danielle Rose Russell, Aria Shahghasemi, Matthew Davis

Supporting Artists: Kaylee Bryant, Jenny Boyd, Quincy Fouse

Director: Julie Plec, Brett Matthews, John Hyams

Release Date: October 25, 2018

Run Time: 60 minutes per episode

Revenue: Undisclosed

Language: English

9) The Wheel Of Time (2021)

Based on the beloved book series by Robert Jordan, “The Wheel of Time” is a sweeping epic fantasy web series that transports viewers to a vast and richly-imagined world. With its intricate worldbuilding, diverse cast of characters, and high-stakes narrative, this series has already garnered a dedicated following among fans of the genre. “The Wheel of Time” follows Moiraine, a powerful member of the all-female organization called the Aes Sedai, as she embarks on a dangerous journey with a group of young villagers. Amidst political turmoil and the looming threat of the Dark One, Moiraine believes that one of the villagers may be the reincarnation of a prophesied savior, known as the Dragon Reborn, who holds the power to either save or destroy the world.

Lead Actors: Rosamund Pike, Josha Stradowski, Marcus Rutherford

Supporting Artists: Barney Harris, Zoë Robins, Barney Harris

Director: Uta Briesewitz, Ciaran Donnelly, Wayne Che Yip

Release Date: 2021

Run Time: 60 minutes per episode

Revenue: Undisclosed

Language: English

10) Supernatural (2005)

“Supernatural” has captivated audiences with its seamless blend of horror, supernatural elements, and a compelling brother duo at its core. This long-running series has built a devoted fanbase and explored the depths of the paranormal world in a way that few other shows have. “Supernatural” follows the adventures of Sam and Dean Winchester, two brothers who traverse the United States, hunting down and battling a wide array of supernatural entities, from ghosts and demons to angels and mythical creatures. As they uncover the truth about their family’s dark past and confront the larger cosmic forces at play, the Winchesters must rely on their unwavering bond and their resourcefulness to overcome the daunting challenges they face.

Lead Actors: Jared Padalecki, Jensen Ackles, Misha Collins

Supporting Artists: Mark Sheppard, Ruth Connell, Osric Chau

Director: Eric Kripke, Robert Singer, Phil Sgriccia

Release Date: September 13, 2005

Run Time: 60 minutes per episode

Revenue: Estimated at over $500 million

Language: English

11) 3 Body Problem (2024)

3 Body Problem is a mind-bending science fiction drama that delves into the complexities of interstellar contact and the impact of advanced technology on humanity. Based on the acclaimed novel by Liu Cixin, the series offers a thought-provoking exploration of the ethical and philosophical implications of scientific progress.

Lead Actors: Liam Cunningham, Eiza González, Benedict Wong

Supporting Artists: John Bradley, Tsai Chin

Director: Derek Tsang

Release Date: 2024

Run Time: Approximately 60 minutes per episode

Revenue: Undisclosed

Language: English

12) Sweet Home (2020)

“Sweet Home” is a gripping fantasy horror series that follows the story of a young man who finds himself trapped in an apartment building during a mysterious and terrifying supernatural event. As the residents of the building are transformed into monstrous versions of themselves, the protagonist must navigate the chaos and fight for his survival.

Lead Actors: Song Kang, Lee Do-hyun, and Lee Si-young

Supporting Artists: Park Gyu-young, Go Min-si, and Kim Nam-hee

Director: Lee Eung-bok

Release Date: 2020

Run Time: 60 minutes per episode

Revenue: Undisclosed

Language: Korean

13) Lucifer (2016)

“Lucifer” is a captivating fantasy crime drama that follows the story of Lucifer Morningstar, the Devil himself, who decides to abandon his throne in Hell and move to Los Angeles. There, he becomes a consultant for the LAPD, using his supernatural abilities to solve crimes and navigate the complexities of human relationships.

Lead Actors: Tom Ellis, Lauren German, and Kevin Alejandro

Supporting Artists: D.B. Woodside, Lesley-Ann Brandt, and Rachael Harris

Director: Tom Kapinos

Release Date: 2016

Run Time: 42 minutes per episode

Revenue: Undisclosed

Language: English

14) Wednesday (2022)

“Wednesday” is a supernatural coming-of-age series that centers around the iconic character of Wednesday Addams from the Addams Family. The series follows Wednesday as she navigates the challenges of adolescence while attending a school for outcasts and misfits, where she uncovers a mysterious series of events that threaten the very fabric of the supernatural world.

Lead Actors: Jenna Ortega, Catherine Zeta-Jones, and Luis Guzmán

Supporting Artists: Gwendoline Christie, Riki Lindhome, and Jamie McShane

Director: Tim Burton

Release Date: 2022

Run Time: 45 minutes per episode

Revenue: Undisclosed

Language: English

15) Loki (2021)

“Loki” is a Marvel Cinematic Universe series that follows the adventures of the trickster god, Loki, after the events of “Avengers: Endgame.” The series explores Loki’s journey as he is recruited by a mysterious organization called the Time Variance Authority to help fix the timeline and prevent the collapse of the multiverse.

Lead Actors: Tom Hiddleston, Sophia Di Martino, and Owen Wilson

Supporting Artists: Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Wunmi Mosaku, and Richard E. Grant

Director: Kate Herron

Release Date: 2021

Run Time: 50 minutes per episode

Revenue: Undisclosed

Language: English

16) Van Helsing (2016)

“Van Helsing” is a post-apocalyptic fantasy series that follows the story of Vanessa Helsing, a descendant of the legendary vampire hunter, Abraham Van Helsing. In a world overrun by vampires, Vanessa must use her newfound abilities to lead a group of survivors and fight to reclaim humanity’s rightful place in the world.

Lead Actors: Kelly Overton, Jonathan Scarfe, and Tricia Helfer

Supporting Artists: Christopher Heyerdahl, David Cubitt, and Aleks Paunovic

Director: Neil LaBute

Release Date: 2016

Run Time: 42 minutes per episode

Revenue: Undisclosed

Language: English

17) Locke And Key (2020)

“Locke and Key” is a supernatural drama series based on the acclaimed comic book series of the same name. The series follows the Locke family as they move into their ancestral home, Keyhouse, after the brutal murder of their father. There, they discover a series of magical keys that unlock extraordinary powers and uncover a dark history that threatens to consume them.

Lead Actors: Darby Stanchfield, Connor Jessup, and Emilia Jones

Supporting Artists: Jackson Robert Scott, Laysla De Oliveira, and Griffin Gluck

Director: Carlton Cuse and Meredith Averill

Release Date: 2020

Run Time: 45 minutes per episode

Revenue: Undisclosed

Language: English

18) Shadow Hunters (2016)

“Shadowhunters” is a fantasy drama series that follows the story of Clary Fray, a young woman who discovers that she is a Shadowhunter – a human-angel hybrid with the ability to see and interact with the supernatural world. As she navigates this new reality, Clary must learn to harness her powers and uncover the secrets of her past to protect the world from the forces of darkness.

Lead Actors: Katherine McNamara, Dominic Sherwood, and Matthew Daddario

Supporting Artists: Alberto Rosende, Emeraude Toubia, and Isaiah Mustafa

Director: McG, Ed Decter, and Matt Hastings

Release Date: 2016

Run Time: 42 minutes per episode

Revenue: Undisclosed

Language: English

19) The Sandman (2022)

“The Sandman” is a dark fantasy series based on the acclaimed comic book series by Neil Gaiman. The series follows the story of Morpheus, the Lord of Dreams, who is captured and held prisoner for over a century. Upon his release, he must reclaim his kingdom and restore order to the world of dreams and nightmares.

Lead Actors: Tom Sturridge, Gwendoline Christie, and Vivienne Acheampong

Supporting Artists: Boyd Holbrook, Charles Dance, and Jenna Coleman

Director: Neil Gaiman, David S. Goyer, and Allan Heinberg

Release Date: 2022

Run Time: 60 minutes per episode

Revenue: Undisclosed

Language: English

20) Interview With The Vampire (2022)

“Interview with the Vampire” is a gothic fantasy series that delves into the immortal life of Louis de Pointe du Lac, a vampire who recounts his life story to a modern-day journalist. The series explores the complexities of immortality, the nature of humanity, and the enduring legacy of the vampire mythos.

Lead Actors: Jacob Anderson, Sam Reid, and Bailey Bass

Supporting Artists: Eric Bogosian, Assad Zaman, and Kalyne Coleman

Director: Alan Taylor

Release Date: 2022

Run Time: 60 minutes per episode

Revenue: Undisclosed

Language: English

21) The Order (2019)

The Order is a thrilling supernatural drama that follows the story of Jack Morton, a college student who joins a secret society known as the Hermetic Order of the Blue Rose. As he delves deeper into the world of dark magic and ancient rituals, he finds himself caught in a web of power struggles, betrayal, and the fight between good and evil.

Lead Actors: Jake Manley, Sarah Grey, Matt Frewer

Supporting Artists: Katharine Isabelle, Adam DiMarco, Thomas Elms

Director: Dennis Heaton

Release Date: March 7, 2019

Run Time: 45-60 minutes per episode

Revenue: Undisclosed

Language: English

22) Asur: Welcome To Your Dark Side (2020)

Asur is a gripping psychological thriller that delves into the world of forensic science and the complexities of the human psyche. The series follows the story of a former forensic officer, Nikhil Nair, who is drawn back into the field to assist in the investigation of a series of murders that bear the hallmarks of a notorious serial killer. As the investigation progresses, Nikhil and his team uncover a deeper, more sinister conspiracy that challenges their understanding of morality and the nature of evil.

Lead Actors: Arshad Warsi, Barun Sobti, and Ridhi Dogra

Supporting Artists: Anupriya Goenka, Sharib Hashmi, and Amey Wagh

Director: Oni Sen

Release Date: March 2, 2020

Run Time: Approximately 45-60 minutes per episode

Revenue: Undisclosed

Language: Hindi

23) Charmed (2018)

Dive into the captivating world of the Vera sisters, Macy, Mel, and Maggie, as they navigate the complexities of sisterhood, witchcraft, and the battle against the forces of evil. With its stunning visuals, compelling storylines, and a talented cast, “Charmed” is a must-watch for any fan of the supernatural.

Lead Actors: Melonie Diaz, Madeleine Mantock, Sarah Jeffery

Supporting Artists: Rupert Evans, Nick Hargrove, Ser’Darius Blain

Director: Jennie Snyder Urman

Release Date: 2018

Run Time: 42-45 minutes per episode

Revenue: Undisclosed

Language: English

24) Good Witch (2015)

Good Witch is a charming and heartwarming fantasy web series that follows the story of Cassie Nightingale, a mysterious and enchanting woman who moves to the small town of Middleton and opens a shop called Bell, Book, and Candle. As Cassie settles into her new home, she uses her magical abilities to help the townspeople with their problems, while also navigating her own personal relationships and the occasional supernatural mystery.

Lead Actors: Catherine Bell, James Denton

Supporting Artists: Bailee Madison, Rhys Matthew Bond

Director: Craig Pryce

Release Date: 2015

Run Time: 60 minutes per episode

Revenue: Undisclosed

Language: English

25) Tale Of The Nine Tailed (2020)

Tale of the Nine Tailed is a captivating fantasy web series that follows the story of Lee Yoo-gang, a powerful nine-tailed fox spirit who has been living in the human world for centuries. When a young woman named Nam Ji-ah stumbles into his world, Lee Yoo-gang finds himself drawn into a dangerous and thrilling adventure that pits him against powerful forces from the supernatural realm.

Lead Actors: Lee Dong-wook, Jo Bo-ah

Supporting Artists: Kim Bum, Kim Yong-ji

Director: Kang Shin-hyo

Release Date: 2020

Run Time: 70 minutes per episode

Revenue: Undisclosed

Language: Korean

26) Mayfair Witches (2023)

Mayfair Witches is a captivating fantasy web series that follows the story of Rowan Mayfair, a brilliant surgeon who discovers that she is the heir to a family of powerful witches. As Rowan navigates her newfound powers and the dark secrets of her family’s past, she finds herself drawn into a dangerous and thrilling world of magic, intrigue, and supernatural forces.

Lead Actors: Alexandra Daddario, Harry Hamlin

Supporting Artists: Annabeth Gish, Tongayi Chirisa

Director: Esta Spalding, Michelle Ashford

Release Date: 2023

Run Time: 60 minutes per episode

Revenue: Undisclosed

Language: English

27) Blood Of Zeus (2020)

Blood of Zeus is a captivating fantasy web series that takes viewers on a journey through the mythical world of ancient Greece. The story follows Heron, a young man who discovers that he is the son of the god Zeus and is thrust into a battle to save the world from the clutches of an ancient evil.

Lead Actors: Derek Phillips, Jason O’Mara

Supporting Artists: Claudia Christian, Elias Toufexis

Director: Charley and Vlas Parlapanides

Release Date: 2020

Run Time: 30 minutes per episode

Revenue: Undisclosed

Language: English

28) Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba (2019)

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba is a captivating fantasy web series that follows the story of Tanjiro Kamado, a young man who sets out on a journey to become a Demon Slayer after his family is attacked by a demon and his sister Nezuko is transformed into a demon herself. It is a must-watch for fans of anime and fantasy.

Lead Actors: Natsuki Hanae, Akari Kitō

Supporting Artists: Hiro Shimono, Yoshitsugu Matsuoka

Director: Haruo Sotozaki

Release Date: 2019

Run Time: 24 minutes per episode

Revenue: $500 million

Language: Japanese

29) Jujutsu Kaisen (2020)

Jujutsu Kaisen is a captivating fantasy web series that follows the story of Yuji Itadori, a high school student who becomes the host of a powerful cursed spirit known as Sukuna. Yuji is then recruited by the Tokyo Jujutsu Tech, a school that trains individuals to fight against cursed spirits and maintain the balance of the supernatural world.

Lead Actors: Junya Enoki, Yūma Uchida

Supporting Artists: Asami Seto, Tomokazu Sugita

Director: Sunghoo Park

Release Date: 2020

Run Time: 24 minutes per episode

Revenue: $100 million

Language: Japanese

30) Hazbin Hotel (2019)

Hazbin Hotel is a captivating fantasy web series that takes place in the fictional Hell, where a hotel run by the cheerful and optimistic Charlie aims to rehabilitate demons and help them earn a chance to ascend to Heaven.

Lead Actors: Jill Harris, Michael Kovach

Supporting Artists: Elijah Wood, Alastor

Director: Vivienne “Vivzie” Medrano

Release Date: 2019

Run Time: 30 minutes per episode

Revenue: Undisclosed

Language: English

31) Death Note (2006)

This Japanese supernatural thriller follows the story of Light Yagami, a brilliant student who stumbles upon a mysterious notebook that grants him the power to decide the fate of anyone whose name he writes within its pages. As he grapples with the moral implications of his newfound abilities, a thrilling game of cat and mouse ensues between him and the enigmatic detective, L. With its intricate plot, complex characters, and thought-provoking themes, “Death Note” is a must-watch for any fan of dark fantasy.

Lead Actors: Tatsuya Fujiwara, Ken’ichi Matsuyama, Ryō Ryūsei

Supporting Artists: Shidō Nakamura, Takeshi Kaga, Asaka Seto

Director: Shūsuke Kaneko

Release Date: October 2006

Run Time: 22-24 minutes per episode

Revenue: Undisclosed

Language: Japanese

32) Naruto (2002)

Follow the journey of Naruto Uzumaki, a young ninja with a mischievous spirit and an extraordinary power sealed within him. As he navigates the intricate world of chakra, jutsus, and hidden villages, Naruto must overcome personal challenges, forge unbreakable bonds, and ultimately confront the forces of darkness that threaten his beloved homeland. With its captivating characters, breathtaking action sequences, and heartwarming moments, “Naruto” has captured the hearts of fans worldwide.

Lead Actors: Junko Takeuchi, Chie Nakamura, Noriaki Sugiyama

Supporting Artists: Masashi Ebara, Toshiyuki Morikawa, Kōichi Tōchika

Director: Hayato Date

Release Date: October 2002

Run Time: 24 minutes per episode

Revenue: Undisclosed

Language: Japanese

33) Hotel Del Luna (2019)

Stepping into a more modern fantasy setting, we have the enchanting “Hotel Del Luna.” This Korean web series follows the story of Jang Man-Wol, the centuries-old proprietor of a mysterious hotel that caters to the supernatural. Forced to atone for a tragic past, she reluctantly enlists the help of the hotel’s new manager, Goo Chan-Sung, to navigate the intricacies of the otherworldly establishment. With its stunning visuals, captivating characters, and poignant exploration of themes like mortality and redemption, “Hotel Del Luna” is a true gem in the fantasy genre.

Lead Actors: IU, Yeo Jin-goo

Supporting Artists: Shin Jung-geun, Bae Hae-sun, Cho Hyun-chul

Director: Oh Eun-Kyeong

Release Date: July 2019

Run Time: 70-80 minutes per episode

Revenue: Undisclosed

Language: Korean

34) All Of Us Are Dead (2022)

Delving into the realm of zombie apocalypse fantasy, we have the gripping “All of Us Are Dead.” This Korean web series follows a group of high school students trapped inside their school as a mysterious virus turns their classmates into bloodthirsty zombies. As they fight for survival, the students must confront their own fears, forge unexpected alliances, and navigate the harrowing challenges of a world turned upside down. With its intense action, compelling characters, and thought-provoking themes, “All of Us Are Dead” is a must-watch for fans of the fantasy genre.

Lead Actors: Yoon Chan-young, Park Ji-hu, Cho Yi-hyun

Supporting Artists: Lomon, Yoo In-soo, Lee Yoo-mi

Director: Lee Jae-kyoo, Kim Nam-su

Release Date: January 2022

Run Time: 47-60 minutes per episode

Revenue: Undisclosed

Language: Korean

35) My Roommate Is A Gumiho (2021)

Stepping into a more lighthearted fantasy realm, we have the delightful “My Roommate is a Gumiho.” This Korean web series follows the story of Yoo Na-Bi, a college student who accidentally becomes the roommate of a centuries-old gumiho (a mythical nine-tailed fox). As they navigate the challenges of coexisting, a charming and unexpected bond forms between the two, leading to a heartwarming and whimsical journey. With its blend of romance, humor, and fantastical elements, “My Roommate is a Gumiho” is a refreshing and enchanting addition to the fantasy genre.

Lead Actors: Hyeri, Jang Ki-yong

Supporting Artists: Kim Do-Wan, Kang Hanna, Bae In-hyuk

Director: Nam Sung-Woo

Release Date: April 2021

Run Time: 70-80 minutes per episode

Revenue: Undisclosed

Language: Korean

36) Goblin (2016)

Delving into the realm of Korean fantasy, we have the captivating “Goblin.” This web series follows the story of Kim Shin, a centuries-old goblin who has been cursed to walk the Earth until he finds his human bride. Enter Eun Tak, a high school student who possesses the power to see and communicate with the supernatural. As their lives become intertwined, they embark on a journey filled with love, loss, and the exploration of the divine. With its stunning visuals, complex characters, and emotional depth, “Goblin” is a true masterpiece in the fantasy genre.

Lead Actors: Gong Yoo, Kim Go-eun, Lee Dong-wook

Supporting Artists: Yoo In-na, Yook Sung-jae

Director: Lee Eung-bok

Release Date: December 2016

Run Time: 70-80 minutes per episode

Revenue: Undisclosed

Language: Korean

37) Abyss (2019)

Delving into the realm of fantasy and mystery, we have the captivating “Abyss.” This Korean web series follows the story of Go Se-Yeon, a prosecutor who is killed in a mysterious accident, only to be resurrected with a magical and transformative stone called the “Abyss.” As she navigates her newfound abilities and the complex web of secrets surrounding her resurrection, she becomes entangled in a thrilling investigation that blurs the lines between the natural and supernatural. With its intriguing plot, complex characters, and stunning visuals, “Abyss” is a must-watch for fans of fantasy and mystery.

Lead Actors: Park Bo-young, Ahn Hyo-seop

Supporting Artists: Kim Hyun-joo, Kang Ki-young, Yeom Hye-ran

Director: Yoo Je-won

Release Date: April 2019

Run Time: 60-70 minutes per episode

Revenue: Undisclosed

Language: Korean

38) Hellbound (2021)

Delving into the realm of supernatural horror, we have the chilling “Hellbound.” This Korean web series follows the story of a mysterious and terrifying phenomenon where supernatural beings appear and condemn individuals to hell, forcing them to face their imminent demise. As the public grapples with this inexplicable event, a religious cult emerges, seeking to exploit the situation for their own gain. With its unsettling atmosphere, thought-provoking themes, and masterful storytelling, “Hellbound” is a must-watch for fans of dark fantasy.

Lead Actors: Yoo Ah-in, Park Jeong-min, Kim Hyun-joo

Supporting Artists: Won Jin-ah, Yang Ik-june, Kim Do-yoon

Director: Yeon Sang-ho

Release Date: November 2021

Run Time: 60 minutes per episode

Revenue: Undisclosed

Language: Korean

39) Love Between Fairy And Devil (2022)

Stepping into a world of whimsical fantasy, we have the enchanting “Love between Fairy and Devil.” This Chinese web series follows the story of Bai Feng Jiu, a powerful fairy who is cursed to live as a mortal. When she crosses paths with Su Xiaoxiao, a mischievous devil, the two are forced to work together to break the curse. As they navigate the complexities of their newfound bond, a captivating romance blossoms, filled with magical encounters and heartwarming moments. With its stunning visuals, charming characters, and enchanting storyline, “Love between Fairy and Devil” is a true delight for fantasy enthusiasts.

Lead Actors: Zhao Lusi, Xiao Zhan

Supporting Artists: Ling Hao, Cao Xiwen, Xin Zhilei

Director: Zhao Xiaoding, Li Huizhu

Release Date: 2022

Run Time: 45 minutes per episode

Revenue: Undisclosed

Language: Mandarin

40) Legend Of Fuyao (2018)

Delving into the rich tapestry of Chinese mythology, we have the epic “Legend of Fuyao.” This web series follows the story of Princess Fuyao, a powerful warrior who is destined to uncover the truth behind her family’s tragic past and the dark forces that threaten the very fabric of her world. With its breathtaking visuals, intricate worldbuilding, and captivating characters, “Legend of Fuyao” immerses viewers in a realm where the boundaries between the mortal and immortal realms collide. This sweeping fantasy adventure is a must-watch for those seeking a truly immersive and captivating experience.

Lead Actors: Yang Mi, Ethan Ruan

Supporting Artists: Gao Wei Guang, Zheng Ye Cheng, Li Xian

Director: Zhang Kaizhou

Release Date: March 2018

Run Time per Episode: 45 minutes

Revenue: Undisclosed

Language: Mandarin

41) Eternal Love (2017)

“Eternal Love” is a mesmerizing fantasy web series that will leave you spellbound. Set in the ancient Chinese dynasties, this series follows the star-crossed love story between a celestial being and a mortal, as they navigate the challenges of their forbidden romance.

Lead Actors: Dilraba Dilmurat, Vengo Gao

Supporting Artists: Xin Zhilei, Vin Zhang

Director: Gao Kaiwei

Release Date: 2017

Run Time: 45 minutes per episode

Revenue: $50 million

Language: Mandarin

42) Aranyak (2021)

Prepare to be drawn into the mystical world of “Aranyak,” a dark fantasy web series that blends elements of crime, thriller, and the supernatural. Set in the picturesque Himalayas, this series follows the investigation of a mysterious murder that uncovers a web of ancient legends and unsettling truths. With its atmospheric visuals, compelling storytelling, and a talented ensemble cast, this series is a must-watch for fans of dark fantasy and crime thrillers.

Lead Actors: Raveena Tandon, Parambrata Chatterjee

Supporting Artists: Ashutosh Rana, Meghna Malik

Director: Vinay Waikul

Release Date: 2021

Run Time: 45 minutes per episode

Revenue: $30 million

Language: Hindi

43) Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina (2018)

“Chilling Adventures of Sabrina” is a dark and twisted reimagining of the classic Archie Comics character. Set in the same universe as “Riverdale,” the series follows Sabrina Spellman, a young witch who must navigate the challenges of high school while also exploring the depths of her burgeoning magical powers.

Lead Actors: Kiernan Shipka, Ross Lynch

Supporting Artists: Miranda Otto, Lucy Davis

Director: Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa

Release Date: 2018

Run Time: 60 minutes per episode

Revenue: Undisclosed

Language: English

44) First Kill (2022)

“First Kill” is a thrilling fantasy web series that explores the forbidden romance between Calliope, a vampire, and Juliet, a vampire hunter. As the two young women navigate the complexities of their relationship, they must also confront the warring factions of their respective supernatural communities. Whether you’re a fan of vampire stories or simply enjoy a good star-crossed love tale, this web series is sure to leave a lasting impression.

Lead Actors: Imani Lewis, Sarah Catherine Hook

Supporting Artists: Aubin Wise, Gracie Dzienny

Director: Felicia D. Henderson

Release Date: 2022

Run Time: 45 minutes per episode

Revenue: Undisclosed

Language: English

45) Alchemy Of Souls (2022)

“Alchemy of Souls” is a breathtaking fantasy web series that takes viewers on a journey through a world where the boundaries between the physical and spiritual realms are blurred. The series follows the story of Jang Wook, a young nobleman with a dark secret, and Mu-deok, a powerful but cursed woman, as they navigate the intricacies of this mystical realm.

Lead Actors: Jung So-min, Lee Jae-wook

Supporting Artists: Shin Seung-ho, Yoo Joon-sang

Director: Park Joon-hwa

Release Date: 2022

Run Time: 80 minutes per episode

Revenue: Undisclosed

Language: Korean

46) The Umbrella Academy (2019)

“The Umbrella Academy” is a unique and genre-bending fantasy web series that follows the story of a dysfunctional family of superheroes. When their estranged father, Sir Reginald Hargreeves, dies, the Hargreeves siblings are forced to come together to solve the mystery of his death and prevent an impending apocalypse.

Lead Actors: Elliot Page, Tom Hopper, David Castañeda

Supporting Artists: Emmy Raver-Lampman, Robert Sheehan, Aidan Gallagher

Director: Steve Blackman

Release Date: 2019

Run Time: 60 minutes per episode

Revenue: Undisclosed

Language: English

47) The Flash (2014)

“The Flash” is a fast-paced and action-packed fantasy web series that follows the story of Barry Allen, a forensic scientist who gains superhuman speed after a freak accident. As he navigates his new-found powers and the challenges that come with them, Barry must also confront a growing threat of metahuman villains who seek to wreak havoc on Central City.

Lead Actors: Grant Gustin, Candice Patton

Supporting Artists: Danielle Panabaker, Carlos Valdes

Director: Greg Berlanti, Andrew Kreisberg, Geoff Johns

Release Date: 2014

Run Time: 45 minutes per episode

Revenue: Undisclosed

Language: English

48) Cursed (2020)

“Cursed” is a dark and gritty fantasy web series that reimagines the Arthurian legend from the perspective of Nimue, a young woman with a mysterious power. As she embarks on a journey to deliver an ancient sword to the legendary Merlin, Nimue must confront the forces of darkness that threaten to consume the land.

Lead Actors: Katherine Langford, Devon Terrell

Supporting Artists: Gustaf Skarsgård, Daniel Sharman

Director: Frank Miller, Tom Wheeler

Release Date: 2020

Run Time: 60 minutes per episode

Revenue: Undisclosed

Language: English

49) Ragnarok (2020)

“Ragnarok” is a gripping fantasy web series that delves into the world of Norse mythology. Set in the small Norwegian town of Edda, the series follows the story of Magne, a high school student who discovers that he is the reincarnation of Thor, the Norse god of thunder. As Magne navigates his newfound powers and the complex web of secrets that surround his town, he must confront the looming threat of Ragnarok, the prophesied end of the world.

Lead Actors: David Stakston, Emma Bones

Supporting Artists: Henriette Steenstrup, Synnøve Macody Lund

Director: Jannik Johansen

Release Date: 2020

Run Time: 45 minutes per episode

Revenue: Undisclosed

Language: Norwegian

50) Outlander (2014)

“Outlander” is a captivating time-travel fantasy series that follows the story of Claire Randall, a World War II nurse who is unexpectedly transported back in time to 18th-century Scotland. Thrust into a world of political intrigue, clan rivalries, and the ever-present threat of the Jacobite uprising, Claire must navigate this unfamiliar landscape while trying to find a way back to her own time.

Lead Actors: Caitriona Balfe, Sam Heughan

Supporting Artists: Tobias Menzies, Sophie Skelton

Director: Ronald D. Moore

Release Date: 2014

Run Time: 60-90 minutes per episode

Revenue: $200 million (estimated)

Language: English

51) Disenchantment (2018)

“Disenchantment” is a delightfully irreverent and whimsical fantasy web series created by the legendary Matt Groening, the mastermind behind the beloved “The Simpsons” and “Futurama.” Set in the medieval kingdom of Dreamland, this animated series follows the misadventures of Princess Bean, a rebellious and hard-drinking royal who, along with her elf companion Elfo and her personal demon, Luci, navigates the absurdities and complexities of life in a fantastical world.

Lead Actors: Abbi Jacobson, Eric Andre, and Nat Faxon

Supporting Artists: John DiMaggio, Tress MacNeille, and Maurice LaMarche

Director: Matt Groening

Release Date: 2018

Run Time: 30 minutes per episode

Revenue: Undisclosed

Language: English

52) October Faction (2020)

Dive into the dark and mysterious world of “October Faction,” a supernatural thriller that follows the lives of the Allen family – a clan of monster hunters with a dark past. When the family patriarch, Fred Allen, passes away, his children, Geoff and Viv, are forced to return home and confront the legacy of their parents’ secretive work. As they unravel the family’s hidden history, they find themselves embroiled in a dangerous battle against the supernatural forces that lurk in the shadows.

Lead Actors: Tamara Taylor, J.C. MacKenzie, Aurora Burghart

Supporting Artists: Praneet Akilla, Maxim Roy, Megan Follows

Director: Damian Kindler

Release Date: 2020

Run Time: 45-50 minutes per episode

Revenue: Undisclosed

Language: English

53) Fate: The Winx Saga (2021)

Prepare to be enchanted by the magical world of “Fate: The Winx Saga,” a reimagined version of the beloved Nickelodeon series “Winx Club.” Set in the mystical realm of Otherworld, the series follows the adventures of a group of young fairies as they navigate the challenges of adolescence, the complexities of their magical powers, and the threats that lurk in the shadows. With stunning visuals, compelling characters, and a captivating storyline, “Fate: The Winx Saga” is a must-watch for fantasy enthusiasts.

Lead Actors: Abigail Cowen, Hannah van der Westhuysen, Precious Mustapha

Supporting Artists: Eliot Salt, Elisha Applebaum, Danny Griffin

Director: Brian Young

Release Date: 2021

Run Time: 45-50 minutes per episode

Revenue: Undisclosed

Language: English

54) Warrior Nun (2020)

One of the standout fantasy web series that has gained a devoted following is “Warrior Nun.” This action-packed series follows the story of Ava, a young woman who wakes up in a morgue with a divine power bestowed upon her. Thrust into a secret order of warrior nuns, Ava must navigate the complexities of her newfound abilities and the ancient battle against demonic forces.

Lead Actors: Alba Baptista, Toya Turner, Thekla Reuten

Supporting Artists: Kristina Tonteri-Young, Lorena Andrea, Olivia Delcán

Director: Simon Barry

Release Date: 2020

Run Time: Approximately 45 minutes per episode

Revenue: Undisclosed

Language: English

55) H2O: Just Add Water (2006)

Dive into the enchanting world of “H2O: Just Add Water,” a fantasy web series that follows the adventures of three teenage girls who discover they have the power to transform into mermaids. As they navigate the complexities of their newfound abilities and the secrets of the underwater realm, the girls must learn to balance their normal lives with the extraordinary world they have discovered. With captivating visuals, engaging storylines, and a talented cast, “H2O: Just Add Water” is a must-watch for fans of the fantasy genre.

Lead Actors: Claire Holt, Phoebe Tonkin, Angus McLaren

Supporting Artists: Lucinda Armstrong Hall, Chai Hansen, Linda Ngo

Director: Jeffrey Walker, Graeme Burfoot

Release Date: 2006

Run Time: 30 minutes per episode

Revenue: Undisclosed

Language: English

56) Invisible City (2021)

Immerse yourself in the supernatural world of “Invisible City,” a Brazilian fantasy web series that blends elements of mythology, folklore, and urban fantasy. The series follows the story of Eric, a police officer who, after the sudden death of his wife, discovers the existence of a hidden realm of mythical creatures and supernatural beings that coexist with the human world. As he delves deeper into this hidden world, he must confront his own personal demons and the powerful forces that threaten to unravel the fragile balance between the two realms.

Lead Actors: Marco Pigossi, Alessandra Negrini, José Dumont

Supporting Artists: Jéssica Córes, Fábio Lago, Manu Dieguez

Director: Carlos Saldanha

Release Date: 2021

Run Time: 45-50 minutes per episode

Revenue: Undisclosed

Language: Portuguese

57) The Ghost Bride (2020)

Prepare to be haunted by the captivating tale of “The Ghost Bride,” a Taiwanese fantasy web series that blends elements of historical drama, supernatural horror, and romantic intrigue. The series follows the story of Li Lan, a young woman in 1890s colonial Malaysia who is offered a marriage proposal from the wealthy Lim family – not to their son, but to their recently deceased heir. As Li Lan navigates the complexities of this unusual arrangement, she finds herself drawn into a world of vengeful spirits, family secrets, and the power of love to transcend the boundaries of life and death.

Lead Actors: Huang Peijia, Wu Kang-ren, Ludi Lin

Supporting Artists: Ying Tong, Tan Zhuo, Yeo Yann Yann

Director: Kakei Mingjie

Release Date: 2020

Run Time: 45-50 minutes per episode

Revenue: Undisclosed

Language: Mandarin

58) Arcane (2021)

“Arcane” is a groundbreaking fantasy web series that takes us on a captivating journey through the vibrant and technologically advanced city of Piltover and its underground counterpart, Zaun. This series delves deep into the complex relationship between two sisters, Vi and Jinx, as they navigate the treacherous political landscape and the ever-evolving world of magic and technology.

Lead Actors: Hailee Steinfeld, Ella Purnell, Kevin Alejandro

Supporting Artists: Katie Leung, Jason Spisak, Toks Olagundoye

Director: Fortiche Production

Release Date: November 6, 2021

Run Time per Episode: Approximately 40-45 minutes per episode

Revenue: Undisclosed

Language: English

59) Lockwood And Co. (2023)

Prepare to be enchanted by the supernatural thrills of “Lockwood and Co.,” a British fantasy web series that follows the adventures of a team of young ghost hunters in a world plagued by the rise of deadly spirits. The series follows the story of Lucy Carlyle, a talented psychic investigator who joins the Lockwood & Co. agency, a small independent ghost-hunting team led by the charismatic Anthony Lockwood. Together, they navigate the dangerous world of the supernatural, uncovering ancient mysteries and confronting the powerful forces that threaten the safety of their world.

Lead Actors: Ruby Stokes, Cameron Chapman, Ali Hadji-Heshmati

Supporting Artists: Morven Christie, Ivanno Jeremiah, Rhianna Dorris

Director: Joe Cornish

Release Date: 2023

Run Time: 45-50 minutes per episode

Revenue: Undisclosed

Language: English

60) One Piece (1999)

One Piece is a beloved and long-running anime series that has captured the hearts of millions worldwide. Set in a vast and diverse world filled with pirates, Devil Fruits, and grand adventures, this epic tale follows the journey of Monkey D. Luffy, a young and spirited pirate who dreams of becoming the Pirate King.

Lead Actors: Mayumi Tanaka, Kazuya Nakai, Akemi Okamura

Supporting Artists: Kappei Yamaguchi, Yuriko Yamaguchi, Ikue Ōtani

Director: Goro Taniguchi

Release Date: October 20, 1999

Run Time: Approximately 24 minutes per episode

Revenue: Estimated at over $21 billion

Language: Japanese

Conclusion: Dive Into the Enchanting World Of Fantasy Web Series

As you’ve seen, the realm of fantasy web series offers a vast and captivating array of stories, characters, and worlds to explore. From the gritty realism of “The Witcher” to the epic grandeur of “Game of Thrones,” these series have the power to transport us to realms of magic, adventure, and intrigue, igniting our imaginations and leaving a lasting impression.

Whether you’re a seasoned fantasy enthusiast or a newcomer to the genre, I hope this guide has inspired you to dive into the enchanting world of fantasy webseries and discover your next great obsession. So, grab your popcorn, settle in, and let the magic unfold before your eyes! Happy viewing!