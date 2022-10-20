Bigg Boss, the reality television show, has brought its sixteenth season this year. With 16 contestants locked up inside the house this time, the show has become the talk of the town yet again like previous seasons. Of course, Bigg Boss hai aur drama naa ho that’s not possible. In fact, as the days are passing, drama in Bigg Boss 16 is brewing more and more in the house.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 16 Episode Highlights Day 19

Every day we wait for the next episode of Bigg Boss 16. But before that, here’s a recap of this week, ladies & gentlemen.

1. Priyanka Chahar Chaudhary and other contestants discussed about Shiv Thakare’s strategies

In the last episode, BB contestants Priyanka Chahar Chaudhary and Gautam Vig discussed about the strategies of their housemate, Shiv Thakare. “Shiv game khel raha hai wo bhi dimaag chala-chala ke,” Priyanka said. To which Gautam replies, “Lekin kab tak.” Priyanka adds, “Mere ko Shiv ki game palatni hai.” Shiv then asked Sajid Khan to support MC Stan and added, “Hum dono ka nahin ek couple ka nahin ek person ka soch sakte hain.” Tina and Nimrit also discussed about Shiv creating a split between all the contestants in the house. Meanwhile, Priyanka spoke to Ankit Gupta about Shiv. Soundarya Sharma was there too. “Shiv plannings karta hai. Tum logon ne kya head bana rakha hai Shiv ko? Aur kahan likha hai hum dono ko saath mein nahin le sakte…” Priyanka had said.

Archana Gautam then takes a dig at Shiv as she talks to Gautam. “Jo iska dimaag chal raha hai, sab pata chal raha hai.” Watch the video here:

2. Things got bitter between Gautam Vig and Shalin Bhanot over Sumbul Touqeer

Shalin, who earlier got jealous with Gautam getting close to Sumbul in previous episode, recently got upset with him for taunting her about spending less time with other contestants. There was a huge fight between Shalin and Gautam over Sumbul. “Baap mat bano kisi ke,” Gautam had said to Shalin and added, “Wo meri dost hai main jo marzi bolun…” While Sumbul came in between to ease them out along with other contestants but things got really bad till then.

Sumbul ko lekar shuru hui Gautam aur Shalin ki fight, kaise sulajh paayegi unke dosti mein aayi yeh daraar?



Dekhiye #BiggBoss16 Mon-Fri raat 10 baje aur Sat-Sun raat 9.30 baje, sirf #Colors par.

Anytime on @justvoot#BB16 #BiggBoss@beingsalmankhan pic.twitter.com/ZhHt7cwQTU — Bigg Boss (@BiggBoss) October 19, 2022

3. Archana Gautam and Gori Nagori fought over wastage of food in kitchen

Archana, who has been a part of various kitchen arguments in earlier episodes, got into a tiff with her co-contestant, Gori over wasting food in the house. It was more like a mahayuddh. Archana and Gori’s fight turned messy as both of them got almost close to hit each other. Priyanka came in between to support Archana but their fight didn’t stop. Both Archana and Gori ended up splashing water on each other.

Kitchen mein gharwaalon ke beech hua mahaayuddh, kya koi kar paayega iss situation ko calm?🤯



Dekhiye #BiggBoss16 Mon-Fri raat 10 baje aur Sat-Sun raat 9.30 baje, sirf #Colors par. Anytime on @justvoot#BB16 #BiggBoss@BeingSalmanKhan pic.twitter.com/wEY9P6gerB — Bigg Boss (@BiggBoss) October 18, 2022

4. Priyanka and Ankit Gupta hinted at the beginning of their love story

Well, since the beginning, everyone has been rooting for Udaariyaan stars Priyanka and Ankit’s love story to begin in the BB house. While Priyanka had been quite vocal about her feelings for Ankit, the latter didn’t open up until last episode. Both Priyanka and Ankit expressed their care, love, attachment and affection towards each other yesterday.

Recap to ho gaya, now let’s talk about what we can expect from tonight’s episode of Bigg Boss 16:

Abdu Rozik has a crush in the BB house and that’s Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia

Abdu Rozik, who has been the cutest contestant in Bigg Boss 16, is going to crush hard on Nimrit, the former captain of the house tonight. The official Twitter handle of Bigg Boss posted a video of the promo in which Abdu’s co-contestant Shiv Thakare can be seen teasing him for Nimrit. “Tujhe butterfly hota hai kya aise Nimrit ke sath beth ke,” Shiv asks in the clip. To which, Abdu agrees. Abdu is then seen chanting Nimrit’s name and being all cute in front of Nimrit. Nimrit obviously blushes at the moment. Shiv later teasing him more as he says, “Ladka Jawaan Ho Gaya.” Abdu repeats the dialogue and feels shy.

Abdu kar rahe hai Nimrit ke liye apni feelings confess, how do you think she will reciprocate? 🥰



Dekhiye #BiggBoss16 Mon-Fri raat 10 baje aur Sat-Sun raat 9.30 baje, sirf #Colors par. Anytime on @justvoot#BB16 #BiggBoss@BeingSalmanKhan pic.twitter.com/B4MnboQU79 — Bigg Boss (@BiggBoss) October 19, 2022

Wait, that’s not it. There is more to it.

In another promo, Abdu is seen following Nimrit everywhere in the Bigg Boss house. The clip posted by the makers features Abdu and Nimrit talking to each other. Abdu calls her beautiful while looking at her with awe as she is getting ready. “You make me feel beautiful,” Nimrit says as she shakes hand with him. Abdu then follows Nimrit to her bedroom and watches her do make-up. “I am feeling cold,” Abdu says as he hugs a teddy bear. “You want blanket,” Nimrit asks, to which, he replies, “No, I am fine, thank you.” The singer then resumes watching her while she is applying lipstick and ends up saying, “Oh my god” to the camera.

Watch the video here:

Vote for your favourite contestant on MyGlamm & get a chance to meet Salman Khan.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 16 Live Written Updates Day 19