Hey there, horror fans! Are you looking for a spine-chilling movie night that the whole family can enjoy? Well, you’re in luck because Netflix has got us covered with some seriously spooky flicks that won’t give the little ones nightmares. From creepy calls to haunted houses, these family horror movies on Netflix are perfect for a cosy night in with the gang.

We’ve rounded up 25 of the best horror movies that’ll keep everyone on the edge of their seats without going overboard on the scares. Whether you’re into Bollywood thrillers, comedy horror, or good old monster movies, we’ve got something for everyone. So grab the popcorn, dim the lights, and get ready for a frightfully fun movie marathon that’ll have you jumping, laughing, and maybe even hiding behind a cushion or two!

1) Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

Guys, let me tell you about this wild ride called Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2! It’s a horror-comedy that’ll have you laughing and jumping at the same time. The story follows Ruhaan and Reet, who end up in a spooky mansion with a trapped spirit named Manjulika. Things get crazy when Ruhaan pretends to be a psychic and all sorts of ghostly shenanigans ensue. With Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani, and the amazing Tabu in the mix, it’s a rollercoaster of laughs and scares. Trust me, you won’t want to miss this Bollywood blockbuster!

2) Kaal

This 2005 Bollywood gem is a supernatural horror flick that’s got it all – tigers, mysterious deaths, and a creepy national park. The star-studded cast includes Ajay Devgn and John Abraham, so you know it’s gonna be good. Movie follows a wildlife expert and his crew trapped in Orbit National Park, facing off against a mysterious force that’s picking them off one by one. Sounds intense, right? They turn to this enigmatic local guide for help, and things get real spooky, real fast. It’s not just about the scares, though – there’s a cool message about protecting India’s wildlife too. If you’re up for an ominous, dark, and scary adventure, “Kaal” is your jam!

3) Roohi

It’s a 2021 Bollywood horror-comedy that’ll have you laughing and screaming at the same time. Bhawra and Kattanni (two small-town kidnappers) are tasked with kidnapping Roohi for a wedding, but things get crazy when they realise she’s possessed by a witch called Afza. Bhawra falls for Roohi, while Kattanni’s crushing on Afza. It’s like a supernatural love triangle! They try all sorts of wacky schemes to exorcise the spirit, including a fake wedding and even marrying a dog. Trust me, it’s a rollercoaster you won’t want to miss!

4) Little Evil

This movie is all about Gary, who marries Samantha and gets a creepy stepson, Lucas, as part of the deal. At first, Gary’s just trying to bond with the kid, but things get weird fast. We’re talking about mysterious deaths, doomsday cults, and a possible Antichrist situation. So, Gary starts to suspect Lucas might be a tad evil (understatement of the year!). He teams up with other stepdads to figure out what’s up, and it turns out Lucas might actually be the Antichrist. Oops! There’s this whole crazy adventure with demon hunters, water parks, and a race to save the world. It’s absurd, scary, and totally hilarious – perfect for a family movie night with a twist!

5) The Covenant

Here we have four high school boys with magical powers, a creepy town called Ipswich, and a new kid who’s not quite what he seems. Caleb and his buddies are the Sons of Ipswich, descendants of colonial witch families. They get these crazy powers on their 13th birthday, but there’s a catch – using too much magic can literally kill you. Things get wild when Chase Collins shows up and starts causing trouble. There’s romance, supernatural showdowns, and a race against time as Caleb tries to save his girl and stop Chase from stealing their powers. It’s like Harry Potter meets The Craft, but with way more eye candy!

6) Night Teeth

A young chauffeur named Benny gets caught up in a crazy night with two mysterious women who turn out to be bloodsuckers. Talk about a job gone wrong! Benny’s driving these two hot vampires, Blaire and Zoe, around LA’s nightclubs. Little does he know, they’re part of a big vampire plot to shake things up in the city. There’s this whole secret world of vampires and humans living side by side, but some vamps are getting bored with the peace. As the night unfolds, Benny finds himself in the middle of a vampire war, trying to save his brother and maybe even falling for one of the fanged ladies. It’s a wild mix of action, thrills, and a dash of romance that’ll keep you hooked!

7) The Call

Picture this: Seo-yeon’s chilling at her old house when she gets a call from the past. Young-sook’s living in the same spot back in ’99, dealing with some serious mom issues. They team up to change their fates, but things go south real quick. Young-sook turns into a total psycho, and suddenly they’re in a twisted game of cat and mouse across time. It’s like “Stranger Things” meets “Frequency,” but way darker!

8) Things Heard And Seen

I’ve got to tell you about this wild ride called “Things Heard & Seen”! It’s a 2021 horror flick that’s not your average jump-scare fest. We’ve got Amanda Seyfried and James Norton playing Catherine and George, a couple who move to the countryside for George’s new job. Things get spooky real quick in their new house, with flickering lights and eerie vibes. Catherine discovers the place has a dark history! As George’s lies unravel, the supernatural and real-world drama collide. It’s a slow-burn thriller that’ll keep you guessing till the fiery end!

9) We Have A Ghost

It’s a 2023 Netflix flick that’s part spooky, part hilarious. The Presley family moves into this cheap, abandoned house, and Kevin, the youngest, stumbles upon a ghost in the attic. But here’s the kicker – the ghost can’t talk and has no memory of his past life! Kevin names him Ernest and decides to help him uncover his mysterious past. Meanwhile, Kevin’s dad Frank sees dollar signs and uploads a video of Ernest to YouTube. Talk about a family business gone supernatural! Kevin then teams up with his neighbour Joy to dig into Ernest’s past. They discover he might be connected to this guy named Ernest S., the previous house owner. Things get crazy when a CIA ghost-hunting programme and the FBI get involved, chasing after our ghostly friend. There’s a road trip to Oklahoma, shocking revelations about Ernest’s true identity, and a twist involving a murdered father and a stolen daughter. It’s like a rollercoaster of emotions with a heartwarming ending that’ll have you reaching for the tissues!

10) The Spooky Tale Of Captain Underpants Hack-a-ween

Let me tell you about this hilarious animated special that’ll have you in stitches. Harold and George, our mischievous duo, are all set for some spooky fun when party-pooper Melvin tricks the town into cancelling Halloween. Can you believe it? But don’t worry, our boys and the one and only Captain Underpants are on the case! They cook up this crazy plan called “Hack-a-ween” to save the day. It’s a wild ride with tons of laughs, silly costumes, and of course, our favourite underwear-clad superhero. The whole thing’s a bit bonkers, but that’s what makes it so fun! Plus, there’s a sweet message about being kind and inclusive at the end. It’s perfect for a family movie night – just don’t expect it to make much sense!

11) Hubie Halloween

Hubie Dubois, a lovable goofball played by Sandler himself, is Salem’s self-appointed Halloween monitor. He’s got his trusty Thermos and a heart of gold, but the whole town treats him like a joke. We’ve got a spooky new neighbour, an escaped mental patient, and tons of pranks gone wild. It’s like “The Waterboy” meets “Scary Movie,” with Sandler’s signature slapstick humour and a dash of mystery. Don’t expect high art, folks – just sit back and enjoy the silly, spooky fun!

12) Mr. Harrigan’s Phone

It’s all about Craig, a teen who bonds with a billionaire over books and their first iPhones. Craig’s been reading to Mr. Harrigan for years, and they’ve got this weird connection. When Harrigan dies, Craig slips the phone into his coffin. But here’s the kicker – he starts getting creepy messages from beyond! Suddenly, Craig’s dark thoughts seem to be coming true, and he’s caught up in a web of secrets and vengeance. It’s like “Stranger Things” meets “The Sixth Sense,” but with iPhones!

13) Shaitaan

Kabir, Jyoti, and their kids are chilling at their farmhouse when they meet Vanraj, a creepy dude who hypnotises their daughter Janhvi with black magic. Talk about a party crasher! Things get seriously twisted as Vanraj makes Janhvi do all sorts of crazy stuff. We’re talking about slapping herself, threatening her brother, and even attempting to set herself on fire! It’s like a messed-up game of Simon Says. But here’s the kicker – Vanraj’s got bigger plans. He’s after 108 girls for some freaky ritual to control the world. Will Kabir and Jyoti save Janhvi and stop this nutjob? You’ll have to watch to find out!

14) Troll

“Troll” is a 2022 Norwegian fantasy-action film that’s all about a massive ancient troll wreaking havoc after being awakened in the mountains. We’ve got Ine Marie Wilmann as Nora, a badass palaeontologist who teams up with a ragtag group to save the day. Nora’s dad used to tell her troll stories as a kid, and now she’s living one! After a drilling accident, she’s called in to investigate some weird footprints. Things get wild when they accidentally wake up a 334-foot troll camouflaged on a mountainside. It’s heading straight for Oslo, and Nora’s got to figure out how to stop it before the government nukes the city!

15) Erax

“Erax” is a 15-minute fantasy-horror flick on Netflix that’s perfect for a quick scare. Auntie Opal shows up late to her niece Nina’s birthday with a creepy book she found on the street. Big mistake! They accidentally unleash these purple gremlin-like monsters called Erax into their house. These Erax creatures are all teeth and claws, but they’re more mischievous than terrifying. Opal and Nina team up, armed with a colander helmet and the magical book, to catch these little terrors before they’re frozen in time. It’s a race against the clock with plenty of jump scares and laughs along the way. The puppetry is top-notch, giving us some serious 80s monster movie vibes. It’s short, sweet, and perfect for a family fright night!

16) A Babysitter’s Guide To Monster Hunting

It’s a 2020 Netflix flick that’s perfect for a spooky family movie night. We’ve got Tamara Smart as Kelly, a high school freshman nicknamed “Monster Girl” because of her childhood monster encounter. Things get crazy when she’s babysitting on Halloween, and the kid she is watching gets snatched by the Boogeyman! Kelly teams up with Liz, part of a secret society of babysitters, to rescue Jacob from the Boogeyman and his Toadies. They’re racing against time to stop the Boogeyman from using Jacob’s imagination to create an army of monsters. With a dash of magic, a sprinkle of science, and a whole lot of girl power, it’s a fun, slightly scary adventure that’ll keep the whole family entertained!

17) The Curse Of Bridge Hollow

Syd and her parents move from Brooklyn to this quaint New England town that’s obsessed with Halloween. Her dad, Howard, is a total science nerd who hates the holiday. But when Syd accidentally frees an evil spirit called Stingy Jack, all hell breaks loose! Suddenly, the town’s Halloween decorations are coming to life, and it’s up to Syd and Howard to save the day. It’s like “Goosebumps” meets “Stranger Things,” with a dash of comedy that’ll have you laughing and screaming at the same time!

18) Monster House

Guys, you won’t believe the wild ride I just went on with “Monster House”! This 2006 animated flick is like nothing you’ve ever seen before. Picture this: three kids discover their creepy neighbour’s house is actually alive and hungry for trick-or-treaters! It’s got everything – a Goth babysitter, a slacker boyfriend who knows the house’s secrets, and motion-capture animation that’ll blow your mind. The story’s so good, it’s almost Pixar-level. With a star-studded cast and a twisty-turny ending, it’s the perfect watch. Trust me, you’ll never look at that scary house down the street the same way again!

19) Nightbooks

We’ve got Winslow Fegley as Alex, a young horror story writer who gets trapped in a magical apartment by a wicked witch named Natacha, played by the amazing Krysten Ritter. She’s all about scary stories and forces Alex to write a new one every night, or else! He teams up with Yasmin, another trapped kid, and Lenore, an invisible cat, to plan their escape. Along the way, they uncover some seriously twisted secrets about Natacha’s past. It’ll have you laughing and screaming at the same time!

20) Get Out

It’s all about Chris, a black photographer, who visits his white girlfriend’s family. Sounds normal, right? Wrong! Chris is trapped in a house of horrors, fighting for his life against a family of body-snatchers. There’s hypnosis, a sinister auction, and a place called the “Sunken Place” that’ll give you nightmares. Chris has to outsmart everyone, including his girlfriend Rose, who’s in on the whole thing. It’s a heart-pounding escape that involves deer antlers, car crashes, and a hero named Rod who swoops in to save the day. Trust me, you’ll never look at tea cups the same way again!

21) A Quiet Place

We’ve got John Krasinski and Emily Blunt as Lee and Evelyn Abbott, trying to keep their kids alive in a world where making noise means instant death. These blind alien creatures have taken over, and they’ve got hearing that’d put a bat to shame! The Abbott family’s living on a farm, walking on sand paths, and using sign language to stay alive. Evelyn’s pregnant, and they’re scrambling to figure out how to have a silent baby. Talk about a parenting challenge! There’s this heart-wrenching scene where Evelyn’s in labour, trying not to scream while a creature’s lurking around. It’s like the world’s worst game of hide and seek! But here’s the kicker – Regan, their deaf daughter, discovers that her cochlear implant might just be the key to fighting back. It’s a nail-biting ride that’ll have you cheering silently!

22) The Conjuring

“The Conjuring” is a supernatural horror that’ll make you think twice about moving into that creepy old farmhouse. We’ve got Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga as Ed and Lorraine Warren, real-life ghost hunters who’ve seen it all. But this case? It’s a whole new level of scary! It’s 1971, and the Perron family’s just moved into their dream home in Rhode Island. But their dream quickly turns into a nightmare when weird stuff starts happening. We’re talking doors slamming, creepy noises, and things that go bump in the night. That’s when they call in the Warrens, and boy, do things get wild! James Wan, the guy behind “Saw” and “Insidious,” directs this heart-pounding ride that’ll have you jumping out of your skin!

23) Bird Box

“Bird Box” is a post-apocalyptic thriller starring Sandra Bullock that’s got everyone talking. Picture this: an unseen force is making people off themselves, and the only way to survive is to keep your peepers shut. Bullock plays Malorie, a tough-as-nails mom trying to protect two kids in this crazy world. She’s got to navigate a river blindfolded with two kiddos in tow. Talk about a parenting challenge! The movie jumps between the start of the apocalypse and their river journey, keeping us on our toes. There’s a bunch of other survivors too, including John Malkovich being his usual grumpy self. It’s a nail-biting adventure that’ll have you peeking through your fingers!

24) Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween

Remember those Goosebumps books that kept us up at night? Well, they’re back and bigger than ever in “Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween”! This 2018 flick is like a rollercoaster ride through R.L. Stine’s creepy world. Picture this: two kids accidentally unleash a whole bunch of Goosebumps monsters on their town. Talk about a Halloween party gone wrong! Now they’re racing against time to stop these monsters from taking over their town. It’s like the pages of our childhood nightmares have come to life, but way cooler. With a star-studded cast and effects that’ll make your jaw drop, this flick stays true to the eerie-but-not-too-scary vibe we all love. It’s got everything – creepy dolls, cackling witches, and even a giant balloon spider. Trust me, it’s the perfect mix of scares and laughs for a family movie night.

25) Ghostbusters: Afterlife

A single mom and her kids inherit a spooky farm from her estranged dad, who turns out to be Egon Spengler! Talk about family secrets! As weird stuff starts happening, the kids team up with their science teacher to uncover their ghostbusting legacy. It’s like “Stranger Things” meets “Goosebumps,” but with proton packs! Trust me, this flick’s got heart, humour, and enough Easter eggs to make any Ghostbusters fan squeal with joy.

Conclusion

There you have it, a terrifying collection of 25 family horror movies available on Netflix. From haunted house stories to strange encounters with the supernatural, there’s something for everyone on this list. Whether you’re looking for a horror movie or just a fun night out with the family, these movies will keep you entertained. So grab your popcorn, turn down the lights, and prepare for a night of thrills and chills. Happy watching!