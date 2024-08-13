Hey there, horror fans! Ever been in the mood for a good scare but also want to have a laugh? Well, you’re in luck because we’ve got the perfect list for you. We’re talking about horror comedy movies on Netflix that’ll make you scream and giggle in equal measure. These flicks are the best of both worlds – they’ve got all the spooky thrills of horror movies but with a hefty dose of humour to keep things light.

We’ve scoured Netflix to bring you 40 must-watch horror comedy gems. From family-friendly frights to gory guffaws, we’ve got it all covered. You’ll find funny scary movies that’ll have you peeking through your fingers one minute and clutching your sides the next. Whether you’re into clown scary movies, scary movies about dolls, or just want to have a good laugh while getting spooked, our list has something for everyone. So grab some popcorn, dim the lights, and get ready for a rollercoaster ride of terror and hilarity!

1) The Oskars Fantasy

Ever dreamed of winning an award? Well, this Filipino horror-comedy takes that desire to hilarious extremes! I couldn’t stop laughing at the premise: a desperate producer hires real supernatural monsters for his horror film. Talk about method acting! But here’s the kicker – their fee might not be the bargain he thinks it is. Yikes! Directed by Jules Katanyag, this 1h 49m rollercoaster of chills and giggles is perfect for a spooky movie night. It’s absurd, chilling, and scary all at once. Trust me, you won’t find another horror comedy quite like this on Netflix!

2) Izla

I’ve got a wild ride for you. “Izla” is this crazy Filipino flick that’s like “Jurassic Park” meets “The Hunger Games” with a twist of dark humour. Picture this: a bunch of influencers stuck on an island, fighting for their lives against prehistoric monsters. Talk about a social media challenge gone wrong! It’s got gore, it’s got laughs, and it’s got some seriously messed-up situations. If you’re into horror comedy movies on Netflix that push the boundaries, this one’s a must-watch. Trust me, you’ll never look at your Instagram feed the same way again!

3) Hantu Kak Limah

Okay, folks, let me tell you about this wild ride of a movie! “Hantu Kak Limah” is a Malaysian horror comedy that’s got me in stitches. Picture this: Kak Limah, fresh off marrying a way younger dude, suddenly kicks the bucket. But her ghost decides to stick around and haunt the entire village! Talk about overstaying your welcome, right? The poor villagers are at their wits’ end trying to get rid of her. With stars like Awie, Arab Khalid, and Sharwani Ns, this flick’s a perfect blend of spooks and laughs. It’s definitely one of those funny scary movies you can’t miss!

4) The Trip

Okay, so picture this: a couple who can’t stand each other anymore decide to spice up their cabin getaway by… trying to kill each other! Yep, you heard that right. This Norwegian flick, “The Trip,” is a wild ride of laughs and gore. It’s got Noomi Rapace and Aksel Hennie as Lisa and Lars, a pair of unhappy lovebirds with murder on their minds but their plans go totally off the rails when some escaped prisoners crash their deadly party. Trust me, it’s a bloody good time that’ll have you wincing and giggling in equal measure.

5) Ghost Lab

“Ghost Lab” follows two doctor buddies who go bonkers trying to prove ghosts exist. It starts off as a goofy comedy but takes a seriously dark turn. These guys witness a spooky apparition and decide to set up a ghost lab in their hospital. Things get crazy when they start messing with the afterlife themselves. It’s a rollercoaster of laughs, scares, and WTF moments. The acting’s solid, but be prepared for some major tonal shifts.

6) Get Out

“Get Out” is Jordan Peele’s directorial debut, and boy, does it pack a punch. We’ve got Daniel Kaluuya as Chris, a young black guy who’s about to meet his white girlfriend’s family. Sounds normal, right? Wrong! Things get super weird, super fast. What starts as awkward small talk turns into a nightmare you won’t believe. It’s funny, it’s scary, and it’ll make you think. This isn’t just another horror movie – it’s a social commentary that’ll have you on the edge of your seat.

7) Monster House

“Monster House” is a 2006 gem that’s like no other. Picture this: a haunted house that’s actually alive and hungry for people! I’m not kidding. Three brave kids take on this creepy crib during Halloween, and it’s a rollercoaster of spooks and giggles. With big names like Spielberg and Zemeckis behind it, you know it’s gonna be good. It even snagged Oscar and Golden Globe noms! Perfect for a family movie night that’s not too scary but still keeps you on your toes.

8) Marry My Dead Body

“Marry My Dead Body” is a hilarious mash-up of comedy, supernatural thrills, and LGBTQ+ themes. A homophobic cop accidentally marries a ghost husband! I know, right? It’s as bonkers as it sounds. Our hero, Wu Ming-Han, teams up with his spectral spouse to solve a murder mystery. It’s got laughs, tears, and even some social commentary. With a box office smash of USD 11.5 million, this isn’t just another ghost story. It’s a rollercoaster of emotions that’ll have you giggling one minute and reaching for the tissues the next.

9) Nobody Sleeps In The Woods Tonight

“Nobody Sleeps in the Woods Tonight” is like your classic slasher film, but with a twist that’ll make your head spin. Picture this: a bunch of phone-addicted teens at a tech-free camp in the woods. Sounds like a recipe for disaster, right? Well, throw in some meteor-mutated twins with a taste for human flesh, and you’ve got yourself a party! It’s got all the ingredients of a perfect horror comedy – creepy basements, clueless camp counsellors, and even a woodchipper scene that’ll make you cringe and laugh at the same time.

10) Nobody Sleeps In The Woods Tonight 2

“Nobody Sleeps in the Woods Tonight 2” takes a bizarre turn from its predecessor. We’ve got a rookie cop who’s less brave than the Cowardly Lion, and a plot that goes off the rails faster than a rollercoaster. It’s like they threw horror, sci-fi, and comedy into a blender and hit puree! The gore’s still there, but now we’ve got monster love stories and alien vibes. It’s a total mind-bender that’ll have you scratching your head and maybe even laughing.

11) Nightbooks

We’ve got Alex, a young horror writer who’s trapped by a super-stylish witch (think Cruella meets Cradle of Filth). She’s all “Write me scary stories or else!”, which is pretty much every writer’s nightmare, right? But here’s the kicker – this witch might just be the best audience Alex has ever had! It’s got magic, creepy dolls, and even a sassy cat. Trust me, it’s the perfect mix of spooky and fun for the whole family.

12) Conjuring Kannappan

“Conjuring Kannappan” is like a mash-up of your worst nightmare and your funniest dream. We’ve got Kannappan, this game-loving dude who can’t land a job, stumbling upon a creepy dreamcatcher. Next thing you know, he’s trapped in a spooky palace dream with ghosts on his tail! But wait, it gets crazier. His whole family gets sucked in too! They team up with this exorcist guy to unravel a twisted love story from the 1930s. It’s got voodoo dolls, white witches, and even a monkey paw!

13) Ghostbusters: Afterlife

“Ghostbusters: Afterlife” is the sequel we’ve all been waiting for! This 2021 supernatural comedy brings back all the nostalgic feels with a fresh twist. We’ve got a single mum and her kids moving to an Oklahoma farm they inherited from – wait for it – Egon Spengler! Yep, one of the OG Ghostbusters. The star-studded cast includes Paul Rudd, Finn Wolfhard, and Carrie Coon, plus some familiar faces from the original films. It’s a feel-good, imaginative ride that’ll have you laughing and jumping in your seat.

14) Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire

I’ve got the scoop on the latest Ghostbusters flick, and it’s a chilly one! “Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire” brings back our favourite spook-busting crew to the Big Apple. This time, they’re up against a seriously frosty threat – an ancient spirit that’s trying to turn NYC into a giant ice cube! Talk about a cool villain, right? We’ve got the OG squad teaming up with the newbies from “Afterlife” to save the day. It’s like a family reunion, but with proton packs!

15) Velvet Buzzsaw

Okay, art lovers, buckle up for this wild ride! “Velvet Buzzsaw” is like if the art world and a horror flick had a baby. Jake Gyllenhaal stars as Morf, this snooty art critic who gets tangled up in a seriously creepy situation. When some haunted paintings start offing people left and right, it’s like a twisted game of “who’s next?” The cast is star-studded, with Rene Russo and Toni Collette bringing their A-game. It’s a satirical jab at the art scene that’ll have you laughing one minute and hiding behind your popcorn the next.

16) Zom 100: Bucket List Of The Dead

Hey there, zombie fans! Let me tell you about this wild ride called “Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead”. It’s like if your boring 9-to-5 job met a zombie apocalypse and had a hilarious baby! We’ve got Akira, this 24-year-old office drone who’s stuck in a soul-sucking job. But when zombies take over Tokyo, he doesn’t freak out – he makes a bucket list! From fancy dinners to roller coasters, Akira’s living his best undead life. He even picks up some quirky sidekicks along the way. It’s a perfect blend of laughs, scares, and life lessons.

17) Agak Laen

I’ve got a wild Indonesian flick for you called “Agak Laen”. Picture this: four mates running a haunted house attraction that’s about as scary as a kitten in a tutu. They’re desperate to up their scare game, but things go hilariously wrong when they take it too far. With a cast of stand-up comedians, this 1h 58m rollercoaster blends laughs, chills, and even a dash of social commentary. Trust me, you’ll be giggling and gasping in equal measure.

18) Chandramukhi 2

“Chandramukhi 2” is like a spooky family reunion gone wrong. We’ve got Ranganayaki’s clan moving into this creepy palace, and boom! They accidentally wake up the spirit of Chandramukhi. Oops! Things get crazy when Divya gets possessed, and Pandiyan turns into Vettaiyan’s ghostly vessel. It’s a rollercoaster of laughs, scares, and family drama. This sequel’s got it all – ancient curses, love triangles, and even a sage saving the day.

19) Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

It’s a 2022 Bollywood flick that’ll have you laughing and screaming in equal measure. Two strangers, Reet and Ruhan, stumble upon an abandoned mansion with a spooky secret. There’s a spirit trapped inside for 18 years, and it’s not happy! With stars like Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani, and Tabu, this 2h 21m rollercoaster is packed with offbeat humour and suspense. It’s the perfect mix of Indian cinema, Hindi-language charm, and ghostly shenanigans.

20) The Babysitter: Killer Queen

“The Babysitter: Killer Queen” is the 2020 sequel to the Netflix hit that’ll have you laughing and screaming. Two years after surviving his babysitter’s satanic cult, our boy Cole’s back in high school, dealing with disbelieving adults and teen angst. But hold onto your popcorn, ’cause those ghostly baddies are back for more blood! With a star-studded cast and McG in the director’s chair, this flick’s got all the shirtless Robbie Amell and deadly hijinks you could want. It’s a rollercoaster of laughs, scares, and teen drama that’ll keep you glued to your screen.

21) Little Evil

We’ve got Gary, played by the awesome Adam Scott, who’s just married Samantha (Evangeline Lilly). But there’s a catch – her 5-year-old son Lucas might be the Antichrist! I’m not kidding. Gary’s trying to bond with the kid, but weird stuff keeps happening. Teachers jumping out windows, clowns on fire – you name it! It’s a rollercoaster of laughs and scares that’ll keep you glued to your screen.

22) Zombieland

It’s a road trip comedy with a twist – zombies everywhere! We’ve got Columbus, a nerdy college kid with his own survival rules, teaming up with Twinkie-obsessed Tallahassee. They meet con artist sisters Wichita and Little Rock, and boom! It’s off to Pacific Playland in LA. Think it’s zombie-free? Think again! Along the way, they crash at Bill Murray’s pad (yes, the real Bill Murray!), pull pranks, and face hordes of the undead. It’s a rollercoaster of laughs, gore, and unexpected friendships.

23) Zombieland: Double Tap

It’s been a decade since our gang took on Pacific Playland, and now they’re living it up in the White House. Talk about an upgrade! Little Rock’s all grown up and itching for adventure, so she and Wichita hit the road. Poor Columbus is heartbroken, but hey, he meets a new girl in a mall freezer. How’s that for a rebound? The gang’s still slaying zombies in style, and now they’ve got some evolved undead to deal with. Zoey Deutch joins the crew as a hilarious airhead, and Emma Stone’s wit is sharper than ever. It’s a wild ride of laughs, gore, and family feels.

24) Happy Death Day

We’ve got Tree Gelbman, played by the awesome Jessica Rothe, stuck in a time loop on her birthday. But here’s the kicker – she keeps getting murdered! Talk about a birthday from hell, right? Tree’s got to figure out who’s trying to off her while reliving the same day over and over. It’s a rollercoaster of laughs, scares, and personal growth that’ll keep you glued to your screen.

25) Roohi

It’s like a bride-napping gone hilariously wrong! We’ve got Bhawra and Kattanni, two bumbling kidnappers who snatch Roohi for a client. But plot twist – she’s possessed by a ghost named Afza! Talk about baggage, right? Things get crazy when Bhawra falls for Roohi, while Kattanni crushes on Afza. It’s a love square with a supernatural twist! The boys try to exorcise Afza. This movie will keep you guessing till the very end.

26) The Babysitter

It’s like “Home Alone” meets a satanic cult! We’ve got Cole, a 12-year-old loner, and his super hot babysitter Bee. Things get crazy when Cole discovers Bee’s secret: she’s part of a demonic cult that needs his blood! It’s a rollercoaster of laughs, gore, and pop culture references. Samara Weaving kills it as Bee, literally! The movie’s got some wacky death scenes that’ll make you cringe and giggle.

27) Day Shift

We’ve got Jamie Foxx as Bud, a dad trying to make ends meet by slaying bloodsuckers. Things get crazy when he has to rejoin the vampire hunting union to pay for his daughter’s school. With Dave Franco and Snoop Dogg by his side, Bud’s in for a fangtastic adventure. It’s a rollercoaster of action, laughs, and family drama that’ll keep you glued to your screen.

28) Vampires VS. The Bronx

We’ve got Miguel and his buddies Bobby and Luis trying to save their local bodega from gentrification. But plot twist – the real estate company buying up the neighbourhood? They’re vampires! These kids are in for one crazy adventure, battling bloodsuckers and trying to save their community. With a star-studded cast and Emmy winner Oz Rodriguez at the helm, this flick’s got laughs, scares, and some serious heart.

29) We Have A Ghost

We’ve got the Presley family moving into this creepy old house, and guess what? There’s a friendly ghost in the attic! Kevin, the tech-savvy teen, befriends our spectral pal Ernest (played by David Harbour) and decides to help him uncover his past. But when Kevin’s dad Frank sees dollar signs, things get wild! Suddenly, Ernest is an internet sensation, and everyone’s losing their minds. This Netflix gem is packed with laughs, heart, and a sprinkle of mystery. It’s a rollercoaster ride of family drama, government conspiracies, and ghostly shenanigans. Trust me, you won’t want to miss this supernatural adventure!

30) The Curse Of Bridge Hollow

Gordon family moves to this quaint New England town, and guess what? It’s Halloween central! Syd, the teen daughter, is all for it, but her dad Howard? Total buzzkill. Things get wild when Syd accidentally unleashes Stingy Jack, an ancient spirit who brings Halloween decorations to life! Now, this sceptic dad and his daughter must team up to save the town. It’s a rollercoaster of laughs, scares, and some serious father-daughter bonding.

31) Hubie Halloween

Adam Sandler stars as Hubie, Salem’s self-appointed Halloween monitor who’s constantly bullied by everyone. But when a mental patient escapes and weird stuff starts happening, it’s up to our scaredy-cat hero to save the day! With a star-studded cast including Kevin James, Julie Bowen, and Steve Buscemi, this Netflix gem is a rollercoaster of laughs and mild frights. It’s classic Sandler humour with a Halloween twist.

32) Girls With Balls

A championship volleyball team takes a wrong turn and ends up in a seriously messed-up game of survival. It’s like “Wrong Turn” meets “Dodgeball”! The movie’s got some killer gore and a few laughs, but it’s not exactly Oscar material. Critics are pretty split on this one. Some say it’s a fun ride, while others think it’s a bit of a mess. But hey, if you’re into Z-grade horror with a side of giggles, this might be right up your alley!

33) He Never Died

Henry Rollins as Jack, is an immortal cannibal trying to live a quiet life. But his routine of sleeping, eating at diners, and buying blood from a hospital intern gets turned upside down when his daughter shows up. Suddenly, Jack’s dealing with mobsters, visions of a mysterious old man, and his own hunger for human flesh. It’s like “Twilight” meets “The Sopranos”, but way cooler! This Canadian-American flick is a rollercoaster of laughs, gore, and some serious family drama.

34) El Conde

Imagine Augusto Pinochet, the infamous Chilean dictator, as a 250-year-old vampire! Crazy, right? This dark comedy by Pablo Larraín is a surreal take on history. Our bloodsucking Pinochet’s living in a creepy mansion, fed up with being remembered as a thief. His butler’s out there snagging young hearts for him, while his greedy kids are plotting to off him for the inheritance. Enter Carmen, a nun-turned-exorcist who ends up falling for the old vamp! It’s a bizarre mix of gore, laughs, and political satire that’ll leave you saying, “What did I just watch?”

35) HollyBlood

We’ve got Javi, this shy high school kid who’s head over heels for Sara. But here’s the kicker – Sara’s obsessed with vampire books. So, what does our boy do? He pretends to be a bloodsucker! Talk about commitment, right? But plot twist – there’s a real vampire lurking around! It’s a rollercoaster of laughs, teen drama, and fangs. With stars like Óscar Casas and Isa Montalbán, this 1h 28m comedy is perfect for a spooky movie night.

36) Katteri

We’ve got a bunch of bumbling crooks heading to this deserted village, thinking they’re gonna score some hidden loot. But plot twist – the place is crawling with ghosts! These spirits aren’t your average spooks, though. They’re the villagers who died in a freak accident back in ’68. With stars like Vaibhav Reddy and Sonam Bajwa, this 1h 52m rollercoaster is packed with laughs, scares, and some seriously weird village vibes.

37) The Conference

A bunch of public sector workers on a team-building retreat goes horribly wrong. It’s like “The Office” meets “Friday the 13th”! We’ve got project manager Jonas, the fiery Jenny, and the underestimated Lina all trying to survive a masked killer in a mascot head. It’s a rollercoaster of laughs, gore, and corporate satire that’ll have you screaming and giggling. With ziplines, chainsaws, and bear traps, this slasher’s got it all!

38) Secrets In The Hot Spring

I have got a hidden gem for you – “Secrets in the Hot Spring”! This Taiwanese flick is like “Scooby-Doo” meets “Hot Tub Time Machine”. We’ve got three teen misfits running a hot springs hotel, but surprise! It’s haunted! Cue the hilarious ghost-hunting antics. It’s a rollercoaster of laughs, mild scares, and heartwarming moments. With its campy vibe and goofy humour, it’s perfect for a fun movie night.

39) Meet The Blacks

“Meet the Blacks” is a comedy film that parodies the horror genre, particularly the “Purge” series. It follows the story of a family that moves to a new neighbourhood just as a purge night begins, leading to a series of humorous and chaotic events. The film blends elements of horror and comedy, featuring a mix of satire and social commentary.

40) Seed Of Chucky

“Seed of Chucky” is a 2004 horror-comedy film and the fifth instalment in the “Child’s Play” series. It follows the story of Chucky and Tiffany, who have resurrected and are now parents to a doll named Glen/Glenda. The film explores themes of identity, family, and the nature of evil, often blending humour with horror. In this instalment, Glen/Glenda struggles with their dual identity and the legacy of their parents. The film also features a satirical take on Hollywood, as Chucky and Tiffany attempt to make a movie about their lives.

Conclusion

So there you have it, folks! Our wild ride through Netflix’s horror comedy vault is over. From ghostly babysitters to vampire dictators, we’ve seen it all. Netflix’s library is packed with gems that’ll make you laugh and scream in equal measure. Whether you’re into clown scary movies or funny scary movies about dolls, there’s something for everyone. Remember, Netflix is always updating its content, so keep an eye out for new additions. Happy watching, and don’t forget to check under your bed before you sleep!