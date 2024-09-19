Family movie nights are the perfect way to bond and share laughs, tears, and memorable moments. With a variety of genres to choose from, selecting the best movies to watch with family can be a delightful challenge. Whether you’re looking for timeless classics, animated hits, or the new family movies on netflix, this list offers a mix of the best family films that appeal to audiences of all ages.

From heartwarming adventures to hilarious comedies, here are 40+ good family movies to watch that everyone will love.

1. The Lion King (1994)

Disney’s The Lion King follows young Simba as he journeys from carefree cub to king of the Pride Lands. With a powerful story, unforgettable songs, and beautiful animation, it’s considered one of the best family films, delivering both joy and emotional depth.

2. Toy Story (1995)

Toy Story introduces us to Woody, Buzz, and a group of toys that come to life when no one is watching. It’s a timeless tale of friendship, loyalty, and finding one’s purpose, making it a great family movie packed with humor and heart.

3. Finding Nemo (2003)

In this underwater adventure, Marlin teams up with the forgetful Dory to find his missing son, Nemo. Finding Nemo is visually stunning and emotionally resonant, making it one of the best family movies to watch.

4. The Incredibles (2004)

This animated superhero film follows the Parr family as they balance their extraordinary abilities with ordinary life. With humor, action, and heart, The Incredibles is a good movie to watch with family, appealing to both kids and adults.

5. Inside Out (2015)

Inside Out delves into the emotions of a young girl, Riley, as her family relocates to a new city. Through vibrant characters representing her emotions, this film offers a touching exploration of feelings, making it one of the best movies to watch with family.

6. Frozen (2013)

Set in a magical kingdom, Frozen tells the story of two sisters, Elsa and Anna, and their struggle to save their homeland from eternal winter. This Disney hit quickly became one of the best family movies, adored for its catchy songs and heartfelt story. This is one of the new movies to watch with family.

7. Moana (2016)

Moana follows the adventure of a young Polynesian girl who embarks on a voyage to save her island. With a beautiful setting, an empowering heroine, and a catchy soundtrack, this is one of the best family films to inspire courage and determination.

8. Shrek (2001)

Shrek is a fairy tale with a comedic twist, starring a grumpy ogre, a talkative donkey, and a princess with a secret. Its witty humor and heartwarming story make it a good family movie to watch for lighthearted fun.

9. Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone (2001)

The magical world of Hogwarts comes alive in the first installment of the Harry Potter series. This film is perfect for families, with its exciting plot, magical elements, and strong themes of friendship and bravery.

10. The Princess Bride (1987)

The Princess Bride is a delightful blend of romance, comedy, and adventure. With witty dialogue and memorable characters, it’s a good movie to watch with family for laughs and heartfelt moments.

11. Coco (2017)

Coco tells the vibrant and touching story of Miguel, a young boy who embarks on a journey through the Land of the Dead to uncover his family’s secrets. This Pixar film is visually stunning and deeply emotional, making it one of the best family movies to celebrate love and heritage.

12. Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (2018)

This visually stunning animated film brings together multiple Spider-Man characters in an action-packed, innovative story. Its humor, heart, and fresh animation style make it one of the latest family movies to watch for a thrilling and unique experience.

13. Despicable Me (2010)

Gru, a supervillain turned loving dad, teams up with his Minions in this animated comedy. Despicable Me is both hilarious and heartwarming, offering a fun good family movie with plenty of laughs for everyone.

14. Zootopia (2016)

In the city of Zootopia, a rookie bunny cop and a sly fox team up to solve a mystery. With its engaging storyline, beautiful animation, and themes of diversity and perseverance, Zootopia is one of the best family films that entertains all ages.

15. Home Alone (1990)

This Christmas classic features young Kevin McCallister, who’s left behind during the family vacation and must defend his home from two bumbling burglars. Filled with laughs and clever pranks, Home Alone remains a great family movie for the holidays or any time. This is one of the best Family Christmas Movies.

16. Aladdin (1992)

In Aladdin, a young street urchin discovers a magical lamp and embarks on a thrilling adventure. Its enchanting music and lovable characters make it one of Disney’s best and one of the top family movies to watch.

17. The Sound of Music (1965)

This classic musical follows Maria, a young governess, as she brings music and joy to a large family in Austria. With unforgettable songs and a touching story, The Sound of Music is one of the best family movies for all generations.

18. Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle (2017)

This action-packed reboot of Jumanji follows four teenagers who get sucked into a video game. With humor, thrilling adventure, and teamwork, it’s a new family movie that’s fun for everyone.

19. Paddington 2 (2017)

The lovable bear Paddington returns in Paddington 2, embarking on charming misadventures. This heartwarming sequel is a delightful family film about kindness, loyalty, and community.

20. Big Hero 6 (2014)

A young robotics prodigy teams up with his inflatable robot Baymax to stop a villain in Big Hero 6. With exciting action and strong themes of friendship and healing, it’s a good family movie to watch for everyone.

21. Up (2009)

In Up, an elderly man and a young boy go on an extraordinary adventure in a house lifted by balloons. This Pixar masterpiece blends humor, emotion, and adventure, making it one of the best family films for all ages.

22. Beauty and the Beast (1991)

Beauty and the Beast tells the classic story of Belle, a young woman who falls in love with a cursed prince. Its enchanting animation and timeless themes of love and redemption make it one of Disney’s best family movies.

23. The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe (2005)

Four siblings discover the magical world of Narnia in this epic fantasy film. With strong themes of bravery, sacrifice, and unity, it’s one of the best family movies to watch for adventure lovers.

24. E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial (1982)

This heartwarming tale of a young boy and his friendship with a stranded alien is a timeless classic. E.T. delivers both laughter and tears, making it one of the most good family movies to watch for an emotional and unforgettable experience.

25. Ratatouille (2007)

A rat with culinary dreams forms an unlikely partnership with a human chef in Ratatouille. This unique and charming story celebrates creativity and following your passion, making it a good family movie to watch for inspiration.

26. The Lego Movie (2014)

In The Lego Movie, an ordinary Lego figure is mistaken for a hero and goes on an epic adventure. This colorful and hilarious film is one of the best family films, loved for its creativity, humor, and positive messages.

27. How to Train Your Dragon (2010)

In the Viking world, a young boy befriends a dragon and changes the future of his people. How to Train Your Dragon is a stunning and emotional film with themes of courage and friendship, making it one of the best family movies.

28. Mary Poppins (1964)

This timeless musical follows the magical nanny Mary Poppins as she brings joy and wonder to a family in need. Mary Poppins is one of the best family movies with its uplifting songs, magical scenes, and heartfelt message.

29. Tangled (2010)

Disney’s Tangled brings the classic story of Rapunzel to life with humor, adventure, and stunning animation. Its charming characters and catchy songs make it one of the best family movies for a magical movie night.

30. Frozen II (2019)

The sequel to Frozen follows Elsa and Anna as they embark on a new journey to uncover the origins of Elsa’s powers. Frozen II is one of the latest family movies on Netflix, with even more magical moments and songs to enjoy.

31. The Secret Life of Pets (2016)

Ever wonder what pets do when their owners aren’t home? The Secret Life of Pets explores that idea in this fun and energetic animated movie, making it a Best Family Movies to watch for animal lovers.

32. The Greatest Showman (2017)

This musical celebrates the life of P.T. Barnum and his creation of the circus. The Greatest Showman is an inspiring and uplifting film filled with catchy songs and dazzling performances, making it a great family movie.

33. Enchanted (2007)

Enchanted is a fairy tale with a modern twist, blending animation with live-action. Its clever take on classic Disney stories makes it one of the best family films for a fun and magical movie night.

34. The Peanuts Movie (2015)

Join Charlie Brown, Snoopy, and the gang in this heartwarming animated film. The Peanuts Movie brings the beloved characters to life in a fresh way, making it a good family movie to watch for all generations.

35. Night at the Museum (2006)

In Night at the Museum, a night security guard discovers that the exhibits in a museum come to life after dark. With its blend of adventure and comedy, it’s a good family movie for a fun-filled night.

36. The Mitchells vs. The Machines (2021)

This animated comedy follows a quirky family as they fight a robot uprising during a road trip. The Mitchells vs. The Machines is one of the latest family movies on Netflix, offering laughs, heart, and stunning visuals.

37. Wonder (2017)

Based on the best-selling book, Wonder tells the story of Auggie, a young boy with facial differences navigating school for the first time. This heartwarming film promotes kindness, making it one of the best family films for teaching empathy.

38. Brave (2012)

Brave follows Merida, a Scottish princess, as she defies tradition and embarks on a journey to change her fate. With its themes of independence and family, it’s one of the best family movies to watch for empowerment and adventure. This is one of the Feel-Good Movies.

39. The Jungle Book (2016)

This live-action adaptation of The Jungle Book brings the classic tale to life with stunning visuals and a heartwarming story. It’s a good family movie to enjoy for both adventure and nostalgia.

40. A Christmas Story (1983)

Ralphie wants only one thing for Christmas: a Red Ryder BB gun. This holiday classic is filled with humor and nostalgia, making it one of the best good family movies to watch during the festive season.

41. Luca (2021)

Set in the Italian Riviera, Luca is about two sea monsters who venture onto land for a summer of fun and adventure. With its vibrant animation and heartwarming story, it’s one of the latest family movies on Netflix, perfect for a relaxing evening.

42. Soul (2020)

This Pixar film tells the story of a middle school music teacher who gets a second chance at life. Soul offers a thoughtful exploration of purpose and passion, making it one of the best family films for a deeper, more reflective experience.

These good movies to watch with family will bring smiles and meaningful conversations long after the credits roll.

