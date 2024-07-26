Laughter is the best medicine, and what better way to share joy and create cherished memories than by watching hilarious family comedy movies together? Bollywood, the vibrant and dynamic Indian film industry, has gifted us with an abundance of side-splitting comedies that resonate with audiences of all ages. From slapstick humor to witty dialogues, these movies offer a delightful escape from the daily grind and provide an opportunity to bond with our loved ones over shared laughter.

In this article, I’ve curated a list of 40 uproarious Bollywood family comedy movies that are sure to have you rolling on the floor with laughter. Whether you’re a die-hard Bollywood fan or a newcomer to the world of Indian cinema, these films promise to entertain and delight. So, grab your popcorn, gather your family and friends, and get ready to embark on a laughter-filled journey through the best of Bollywood’s comic offerings. Let’s dive in!

List of Family Comedy Movies

3 Idiots (2009)

“3 Idiots” is a timeless classic that perfectly blends humor with a poignant message about the Indian education system and the pressure it puts on students. The film follows the lives of three friends, Rancho, Raju, and Farhan, as they navigate the challenges of engineering college and their unconventional approach to life. Rancho’s free-spirited nature and innovative thinking clash with the rigid academic system, leading to hilarious situations and thought-provoking moments.

Year of Release: 2009

Lead Actors: Aamir Khan, R. Madhavan, Sharman Joshi

Supporting Artists: Kareena Kapoor, Boman Irani, Omi Vaidya

Director: Rajkumar Hirani

Run Time: 170 minutes

IMDB Rating: 8.4/10

Revenue: ₹460 crore (worldwide)

Munna Bhai M.B.B.S (2003)

“Munna Bhai M.B.B.S” is a heartwarming tale that combines humor with a touch of drama, showcasing the power of kindness and compassion. The film revolves around Munna Bhai, a lovable goon with a heart of gold, who enrolls in a medical college to fulfill his father’s dream. Despite his unconventional methods, Munna Bhai’s genuine care for his patients and his unique approach to healing touch the lives of those around him.

Year of Release: 2003

Lead Actors: Sanjay Dutt, Arshad Warsi, Gracy Singh

Supporting Artists: Boman Irani, Kulbhushan Kharbanda, Jimmy Shergill

Director: Rajkumar Hirani

Run Time: 155 minutes

IMDB Rating: 8.1/10

Revenue: ₹60 crore (worldwide)

Lage Raho Munna Bhai (2006)

“Lage Raho Munna Bhai” is a delightful sequel that seamlessly blends comedy with a powerful message about non-violence and the teachings of Mahatma Gandhi. The film continues the story of Munna Bhai, who now finds himself in a unique situation where he starts seeing Mahatma Gandhi’s spirit. As Munna Bhai learns about Gandhi’s principles of non-violence and truth, he applies them to his own life, leading to hilarious and heartwarming situations.

Year of Release: 2006

Lead Actors: Sanjay Dutt, Arshad Warsi, Vidya Balan

Supporting Artists: Boman Irani, Kulbhushan Kharbanda, Dilip Prabhavalkar

Director: Rajkumar Hirani

Run Time: 144 minutes

IMDB Rating: 8.0/10

Revenue: ₹120 crore (worldwide)

Bhool Bhulaiyaa (2007)

“Bhool Bhulaiyaa” is a hilarious horror-comedy that masterfully blends spooky elements with uproarious laughter, creating an unforgettable cinematic experience. The film follows Priyadarshan, a young man who gets caught up in a haunted haveli (mansion) while trying to win over the love of his life. As he encounters a mischievous ghost, Priyadarshan finds himself in a series of comical and spine-tingling situations, keeping the audience on the edge of their seats with laughter.

Year of Release: 2007

Lead Actors: Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Shiney Ahuja

Supporting Artists: Ameesha Patel, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav

Director: Priyadarshan

Run Time: 139 minutes

IMDB Rating: 7.4/10

Revenue: ₹70 crore (worldwide)

Hera Pheri (2000)

“Hera Pheri” is a quintessential Bollywood comedy that has become a cult classic, renowned for its hilarious dialogues and unforgettable characters. The film revolves around three friends, Raju, Shyam, and Babu Rao, who find themselves in a series of misadventures as they try to make quick money. Their misguided schemes and hilarious predicaments keep the audience in stitches throughout the film. This movie is considered to be one of the top family comedy movies.

Year of Release: 2000

Lead Actors: Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal

Supporting Artists: Tabu, Om Puri, Kulbhushan Kharbanda

Director: Priyadarshan

Run Time: 155 minutes

IMDB Rating: 8.2/10

Revenue: ₹25 crore (worldwide)

Phir Hera Pheri (2006)

“Phir Hera Pheri” is the much-anticipated sequel to the iconic “Hera Pheri,” delivering another dose of side-splitting laughter and memorable moments. The film reunites the trio of Raju, Shyam, and Babu Rao, who find themselves in another hilarious predicament involving a kidnapping case and a mistaken identity. Their attempts to solve the situation lead to a series of comical mishaps and laugh-out-loud moments.

Year of Release: 2006

Lead Actors: Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal

Supporting Artists: Bipasha Basu, Rimi Sen, Rajpal Yadav

Director: Neeraj Vora

Run Time: 148 minutes

IMDB Rating: 7.3/10

Revenue: ₹45 crore (worldwide)

Piku (2015)

“Piku” is a heartwarming and relatable family comedy that explores the dynamics of a father-daughter relationship with a perfect blend of humor and emotion. The film revolves around Piku, a young woman who finds herself caught between her demanding father’s antics and her own ambitions. As they embark on a road trip, the duo’s contrasting personalities lead to hilarious situations, ultimately strengthening their bond and appreciation for each other.

Year of Release: 2015

Lead Actors: Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, Irrfan Khan

Supporting Artists: Moushumi Chatterjee, Jisshu Sengupta

Director: Shoojit Sircar

Run Time: 123 minutes

IMDB Rating: 7.6/10

Revenue: ₹90 crore (worldwide)

Tanu Weds Manu (2011)

“Tanu Weds Manu” is a delightful romantic comedy that explores the complexities of modern relationships with a healthy dose of humor and heart. The film follows the story of Tanu and Manu, two individuals with contrasting personalities who find themselves in an arranged marriage. As they navigate their newfound relationship, their clashing traits lead to hilarious misunderstandings and heartwarming moments, ultimately teaching them the importance of compromise and understanding.

Year of Release: 2011

Lead Actors: Kangana Ranaut, R. Madhavan

Supporting Artists: Jimmy Shergill, Deepak Dobriyal, Esha Gupta

Director: Anand L. Rai

Run Time: 128 minutes

IMDB Rating: 6.8/10

Revenue: ₹40 crore (worldwide)

Tanu Weds Manu Returns (2015)

“Tanu Weds Manu Returns” is the highly anticipated sequel to the hit romantic comedy, delivering another round of laughs and heartwarming moments. The film picks up four years after the events of the first movie, with Tanu and Manu facing new challenges in their marriage. As they navigate their way through a series of hilarious situations, the film explores the complexities of modern relationships and the importance of compromise and understanding in a humorous and relatable way.

Year of Release: 2015

Lead Actors: Kangana Ranaut, R. Madhavan

Supporting Artists: Jimmy Shergill, Deepak Dobriyal, Esha Gupta

Director: Anand L. Rai

Run Time: 135 minutes

IMDB Rating: 7.6/10

Revenue: ₹100 crore (worldwide)

Dhamaal (2007)

“Dhamaal” is a riotous comedy that takes the audience on a wild and hilarious ride filled with mistaken identities, slapstick humor, and unforgettable characters. The film follows four friends who find themselves in a chaotic situation when they accidentally become involved in a case of mistaken identity. As they try to untangle themselves from the mess, they encounter a series of outrageous and comical situations, keeping the audience in stitches throughout the film.

Year of Release: 2007

Lead Actors: Sanjay Dutt, Arshad Warsi, Ritesh Deshmukh, Javed Jaffrey

Supporting Artists: Asrani, Aashish Chaudhary, Boman Irani

Director: Indra Kumar

Run Time: 127 minutes

IMDB Rating: 7.5/10

Revenue: ₹50 crore (worldwide)

Dhol (2007)

“Dhol” is a heartwarming and hilarious family comedy that celebrates the bonds of friendship and the power of music to bring people together. The film follows the story of three friends who form a dhol (drum) group and embark on a journey to fulfill their dreams. Along the way, they face various challenges and obstacles, leading to hilarious situations and heartwarming moments that highlight the importance of friendship and perseverance.

Year of Release: 2007

Lead Actors: Tusshar Kapoor, Kunal Khemu, Rajpal Yadav

Supporting Artists: Tanushree Dutta, Arbaaz Khan, Parikshat Sahni

Director: Priyadarshan

Run Time: 132 minutes

IMDB Rating: 6.5/10

Revenue: ₹25 crore (worldwide)

Hungama (2003)

“Hungama” is a hilarious and entertaining family comedy that revolves around a series of misunderstandings and mistaken identities, keeping the audience in stitches throughout the film. The film follows the story of Anjali, a young woman who finds herself in a comical predicament when her fiancé’s family mistakes her for someone else. As the situation escalates, it leads to a series of hilarious misunderstandings and comical situations, ultimately teaching valuable lessons about communication and understanding.

Year of Release: 2003

Lead Actors: Akshaye Khanna, Aftab Shivdasani, Rimi Sen

Supporting Artists: Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Shoma Anand

Director: Priyadarshan

Run Time: 144 minutes

IMDB Rating: 7.6/10

Revenue: ₹25 crore (worldwide)

De Dana Dan (2009)

“De Dana Dan” is a madcap comedy that takes the audience on a wild and hilarious ride filled with mistaken identities, slapstick humor, and unforgettable characters. The film follows the story of four friends who find themselves in a chaotic situation when they accidentally become involved in a case of mistaken identity. As they try to untangle themselves from the mess, they encounter a series of outrageous and comical situations, keeping the audience in stitches throughout the film.

Year of Release: 2009

Lead Actors: Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal, Katrina Kaif

Supporting Artists: Neha Dhupia, Sameera Reddy, Archana Puran Singh

Director: Priyadarshan

Run Time: 143 minutes

IMDB Rating: 5.8/10

Revenue: ₹50 crore (worldwide)

Chup Chup Ke (2006)

“Chup Chup Ke” is a charming and hilarious family comedy that explores the complexities of modern relationships and the challenges of keeping secrets. The film follows the story of a married couple who find themselves in a comical predicament when they decide to keep their respective affairs a secret from each other. As the situation escalates, it leads to a series of hilarious misunderstandings and comical situations, ultimately teaching valuable lessons about trust and communication in relationships.

Year of Release: 2006

Lead Actors: Shahid Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, Neha Dhupia

Supporting Artists: Rajpal Yadav, Paresh Rawal, Anupam Kher

Director: Priyadarshan

Run Time: 137 minutes

IMDB Rating: 7.0/10

Revenue: ₹25 crore (worldwide)

Andaz Apna Apna (1994)

“Andaz Apna Apna” is a cult classic that has become an iconic Bollywood comedy, renowned for its hilarious dialogues, unforgettable characters, and endless quotable moments. The film follows the misadventures of two struggling individuals, Amar and Prem, who find themselves in a series of comical situations as they try to win the affections of the wealthy Raveena. Their antics and misguided schemes lead to a hilarious and entertaining ride that keeps the audience in stitches throughout the film.

Year of Release: 1994

Lead Actors: Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Raveena Tandon

Supporting Artists: Karisma Kapoor, Paresh Rawal, Shakti Kapoor

Director: Rajkumar Santoshi

Run Time: 167 minutes

IMDB Rating: 8.0/10

Revenue: ₹10 crore (worldwide)

Revenue: ₹35 crore (worldwide)

Badhaai Ho (2018)

“Badhaai Ho” is a heartwarming and hilarious family comedy that tackles a sensitive subject with wit and charm, delivering a truly unforgettable cinematic experience. The film revolves around a middle-aged couple who find themselves unexpectedly expecting a child, much to the embarrassment of their grown-up sons. As the family navigates this unique situation, they encounter a series of hilarious and heartwarming moments that explore the complexities of family dynamics and the importance of understanding and acceptance.

Year of Release: 2018

Lead Actors: Ayushmann Khurrana, Sanya Malhotra, Neena Gupta, Gajraj Rao

Supporting Artists: Surekha Sikri, Sheeba Chaddha, Loveleen Mishra

Director: Amit Sharma

Run Time: 124 minutes

IMDB Rating: 7.9/10

Revenue: ₹200 crore (worldwide)

Fukrey (2013)

“Fukrey” is a hilarious and entertaining comedy that follows the misadventures of a group of friends as they navigate the ups and downs of life in Delhi. The film revolves around four friends, Hunny, Choocha, Lali, and Zafar, who find themselves in a series of comical situations as they try to make ends meet and chase their dreams. Their antics and misguided schemes lead to a hilarious and entertaining ride that keeps the audience in stitches throughout the film.

Year of Release: 2013

Lead Actors: Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma, Manjot Singh, Ali Fazal

Supporting Artists: Richa Chadha, Pankaj Tripathi, Priya Anand

Director: Mrigdeep Singh Lamba

Run Time: 141 minutes

IMDB Rating: 6.9/10

Revenue: ₹45 crore (worldwide)

Fukrey Returns (2017)

“Fukrey 2” is the highly anticipated sequel to the hit comedy “Fukrey,” delivering another round of laughter and entertainment. The film reunites the beloved group of friends as they find themselves in yet another hilarious predicament involving a series of misadventures and comical situations. With their signature wit and camaraderie, the friends navigate through a new set of challenges, keeping the audience in stitches throughout the film.

Year of Release: 2017

Lead Actors: Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma, Manjot Singh, Ali Fazal

Supporting Artists: Richa Chadha, Pankaj Tripathi, Priya Anand

Director: Mrigdeep Singh Lamba

Run Time: 139 minutes

IMDB Rating: 6.5/10

Revenue: ₹90 crore (worldwide)

Singh Is King (2008)

“Singh Is King” is a hilarious and entertaining comedy that follows the misadventures of a Punjabi man as he navigates the complexities of life and love in Australia. The film revolves around Happy Singh, a lovable and carefree Punjabi man who finds himself in a series of comical situations as he tries to win the affection of a beautiful woman. His antics and misguided schemes lead to a hilarious and entertaining ride for the audience throughout the film.

Year of Release: 2008

Lead Actors: Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif, Sohail Khan

Supporting Artists: Om Puri, Neha Dhupia, Ranvir Shorey

Director: Anees Bazmee

Run Time: 145 minutes

IMDB Rating: 5.8/10

Revenue: ₹110 crore (worldwide)

Dream Girl (2019)

“Dream Girl” is a hilarious and entertaining comedy that explores the complexities of gender roles and societal expectations with a unique twist. The film follows the story of Karam, a young man who finds himself in a comical predicament when he starts working at a call center and adopts a female voice persona named “Pooja.” As Karam navigates this unique situation, he encounters a series of hilarious and thought-provoking situations that challenge traditional gender norms and societal expectations.

Year of Release: 2019

Lead Actors: Ayushmann Khurrana, Nushrat Bharucha, Annu Kapoor

Supporting Artists: Vijay Raaz, Manjot Singh, Abhishek Banerjee

Director: Raaj Shaandilyaa

Run Time: 132 minutes

IMDB Rating: 7.0/10

Revenue: ₹150 crore (worldwide)

Welcome (2007)

“Welcome” is a hilarious and entertaining comedy that follows the misadventures of a group of individuals as they navigate the complexities of love, family, and societal expectations. The film revolves around a wealthy family and their attempts to find a suitable match for their son. However, their plans go awry when they accidentally hire a group of misfits to impersonate a respectable family. This leads to a series of hilarious and comical situations that keep the audience hooked throughout the film.

Year of Release: 2007

Lead Actors: Akshay Kumar, Nana Patekar, Anil Kapoor, Katrina Kaif

Supporting Artists: Feroz Khan, Paresh Rawal, Mallika Sherawat

Director: Anees Bazmee

Run Time: 152 minutes

IMDB Rating: 7.1/10

Revenue: ₹100 crore (worldwide)

Bareilly Ki Barfi (2017)

“Bareilly Ki Barfi” is a delightful and heartwarming family comedy that explores the complexities of love, relationships, and societal expectations with a unique and humorous twist. The film follows the story of Bitti, a young woman from Bareilly who dreams of breaking free from the traditional societal norms and finding true love. As she navigates her way through a series of hilarious and comical situations, she encounters two very different men, each offering a unique perspective on love and life.

Year of Release: 2017

Lead Actors: Rajkummar Rao, Ayushmann Khurrana, Kriti Sanon

Supporting Artists: Pankaj Tripathi, Seema Pahwa, Abhishek Banerjee

Director: Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari

Run Time: 123 minutes

IMDB Rating: 7.5/10

Revenue: ₹40 crore (worldwide)

Khubsoorat (2014)

“Khubsoorat” is a charming and heartwarming family comedy that explores the clash between traditional and modern values with a healthy dose of humor and wit. The film follows the story of Dr. Crissy, a free-spirited and unconventional woman who becomes a governess for a wealthy family. As she navigates her new role, she encounters a series of hilarious and comical situations that challenge the family’s traditional beliefs and ultimately bring them closer together.

Year of Release: 2014

Lead Actors: Sonam Kapoor, Fawad Khan, Ratna Pathak Shah

Supporting Artists: Aditi Rao Hydari, Aamir Bashir, Kamal Sidhu

Director: Shashanka Ghosh

Run Time: 132 minutes

IMDB Rating: 6.4/10

Revenue: ₹25 crore (worldwide)

Partner (2007)

“Partner” is a hilarious and entertaining comedy that explores the complexities of love, friendship, and societal expectations with a unique and humorous twist. The film follows the story of two friends, Prem and Sukhi, who find themselves in a series of comical situations as they navigate the ups and downs of their love lives. As they try to win the affection of their respective love interests, they encounter a series of hilarious misadventures and misunderstandings that keep the audience in stitches throughout the film.

Year of Release: 2007

Lead Actors: Salman Khan, Govinda, Lara Dutta, Katrina Kaif

Supporting Artists: Rajpal Yadav, Sushmita Mukherjee, Dalip Tahil

Director: David Dhawan

Run Time: 155 minutes

IMDB Rating: 5.8/10

Revenue: ₹80 crore (worldwide)

Ready (2011)

“Ready” is a hilarious and entertaining comedy that follows the misadventures of a group of individuals as they navigate the complexities of love, family, and societal expectations. The film revolves around Prem, a carefree and lovable man who finds himself in a series of comical situations when he becomes entangled with a wealthy family. As he tries to win the affection of the family’s daughter, he encounters a series of hilarious misadventures and misunderstandings that can surely keep the audience hooked throughout the film.

Year of Release: 2011

Lead Actors: Salman Khan, Asin Thottumkal, Paresh Rawal

Supporting Artists: Arbaaz Khan, Mahesh Manjrekar, Anuradha Patel

Director: Anees Bazmee

Run Time: 146 minutes

IMDB Rating: 4.9/10

Revenue: ₹150 crore (worldwide)

Heyy Babyy (2007)

“Heyy Babyy” is a hilarious and heartwarming family comedy that explores the challenges and joys of parenthood with a unique and humorous twist. The film follows the story of Aryan, a carefree and commitment-phobic young man who finds himself unexpectedly responsible for a baby girl. As he navigates the challenges of parenthood, he encounters a series of hilarious and comical situations that ultimately teach him valuable lessons about love, responsibility, and the importance of family.

Year of Release: 2007

Lead Actors: Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Riteish Deshmukh

Supporting Artists: Boman Irani, Raj Zutshi, Anant Mahadevan

Director: Sajid Khan

Run Time: 153 minutes

IMDB Rating: 6.1/10

Revenue: ₹60 crore (worldwide)

Khatta Meetha (2010)

“Khatta Meetha” is a hilarious and entertaining comedy that explores the complexities of family dynamics, business, and societal expectations with a unique and humorous twist. The film follows the story of Sachin Tichkule, a struggling businessman who finds himself in a series of comical situations as he tries to navigate the cutthroat world of business while balancing his family life. As he encounters a series of hilarious misadventures and misunderstandings, he ultimately learns valuable lessons about perseverance, integrity, and the importance of family.

Year of Release: 2010

Lead Actors: Akshay Kumar, Trisha Krishnan, Kulbhushan Kharbanda

Supporting Artists: Rajpal Yadav, Asrani, Satish Kaushik

Director: Priyadarshan

Run Time: 148 minutes

IMDB Rating: 6.0/10

Revenue: ₹50 crore (worldwide)

Housefull (2010)

“Housefull” is a hilarious and entertaining comedy that follows the misadventures of a group of individuals as they navigate the complexities of love, family, and societal expectations. The film revolves around a wealthy family and their attempts to find suitable matches for their children. However, their plans go awry when a series of mistaken identities and misunderstandings lead to a series of hilarious and comical situations that keep the audience in stitches throughout the film.

Year of Release: 2010

Lead Actors: Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Deepika Padukone, Lara Dutta

Supporting Artists: Arjun Rampal, Jiah Khan, Boman Irani

Director: Sajid Khan

Run Time: 145 minutes

IMDB Rating: 5.5/10

Revenue: ₹110 crore (worldwide)

Garam Masala (2005)

“Garam Masala” is a spicy and delightful comedy that revolves around a hilarious case of mistaken identities. The film follows the lives of a group of friends who find themselves entangled in a web of misunderstandings and chaos. When a secretive billionaire hires a private detective to investigate his wife’s potential infidelity, the situation spirals out of control. Chaos ensues as the detective and his team of bumbling assistants get caught up in a whirlwind of comical mishaps and side-splitting hijinks.

Year of Release: 2005

Lead Actors: Akshay Kumar, John Abraham, Rimi Sen

Supporting Artists: Rajpal Yadav, Neha Dhupia, Paresh Rawal

Director: Priyadarshan

Run Time: 151 minutes

IMDB Rating: 6.8/10

Revenue: ₹51.7 crore (US$7.2 million)

Jab We Met (2007)

“Jab We Met” is a heartwarming, feel good and delightfully funny romantic comedy that follows the journey of two strangers who embark on an unexpected adventure together. When a heartbroken businessman, Aditya, meets the free-spirited and vivacious Geet on a train, their lives take an unexpected turn. As they travel together, Geet’s infectious positivity and zest for life rub off on Aditya, leading to a series of hilarious and endearing moments that will leave you both laughing and touched.

Year of Release: 2007

Lead Actors: Shahid Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan

Supporting Artists: Dara Singh, Pavan Malhotra, Sanjay Awasthi

Director: Imtiaz Ali

Run Time: 138 minutes

IMDB Rating: 7.9/10

Revenue: ₹60.68 crore (US$8.5 million)

Athiti Tum Kab Jaoge? (2010)

“Athiti Tum Kab Jaoge?” is a laugh-out-loud comedy that revolves around an unexpected houseguest who overstays his welcome, much to the dismay of the host family. When a simple-minded man named Siddharth arrives at the home of a wealthy family, he is mistaken for a long-lost relative. Despite the family’s attempts to get rid of him, Siddharth’s endearing innocence and unwavering determination to stay make for a hilarious and heartwarming tale of misunderstandings and unlikely bonds.

Year of Release: 2010

Lead Actors: Ajay Devgn, Konkona Sen Sharma, Paresh Rawal

Supporting Artists: Satish Kaushik, Vinay Pathak, Sukhwinder Singh

Director: Ashwni Dhir

Run Time: 145 minutes

IMDB Rating: 6.5/10

Revenue: ₹27 crore (US$3.8 million)

Malamaal Weekly (2006)

“Malamaal Weekly” is a madcap comedy that follows the misadventures of a group of friends who concoct an outrageous scheme to win a weekly lottery. When a struggling clerk, Lilaram, and his friends hatch a plan to win the weekly lottery by any means necessary, they find themselves embroiled in a series of hilarious mishaps and outrageous situations. From impersonating government officials to staging elaborate cons, this film is a riot of laughter from start to finish.

Year of Release: 2006

Lead Actors: Riteish Deshmukh, Reema Sen, Om Puri

Supporting Artists: Asrani, Rajpal Yadav, Arshad Warsi

Director: Priyadarshan

Run Time: 145 minutes

IMDB Rating: 7.0/10

Revenue: ₹21 crore (US$2.9 million)

Hulchul (2004)

“Hulchul” is a riotous comedy that revolves around a family’s hilarious attempts to find suitable grooms for their daughters, leading to a series of outrageous and laugh-out-loud situations. When a wealthy businessman, Akhri Pathak, and his wife embark on a mission to find suitable husbands for their three daughters, chaos ensues. From hiring a matrimonial detective to staging elaborate ruses, the family’s antics and the ensuing misunderstandings create a whirlwind of laughter and entertainment.

Year of Release: 2004

Lead Actors: Akshaye Khanna, Kareena Kapoor, Arshad Warsi

Supporting Artists: Paresh Rawal, Amrish Puri, Lara Dutta

Director: Priyadarshan

Run Time: 153 minutes

IMDB Rating: 7.0/10

Revenue: ₹25 crore (US$3.5 million)

Golmaal: Fun Unlimited (2006)

“Golmaal: Fun Unlimited” is a madcap comedy that follows the misadventures of four friends who find themselves embroiled in a series of outrageous and hilarious situations. When four friends, Gopal, Lucky, Madhav, and Laxman, get entangled in a web of lies and deception, their attempts to cover up their misdeeds lead to a cascade of comedic chaos. From impersonating each other to staging elaborate pranks, this film is a non-stop riot of laughter and slapstick humor. It is definitely one of the best old hindi movies.

Year of Release: 2006

Lead Actors: Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor

Supporting Artists: Rimi Sen, Sharman Joshi, Paresh Rawal

Director: Rohit Shetty

Run Time: 150 minutes

IMDB Rating: 7.5/10

Revenue: ₹51 crore (US$7.1 million)

Bhagam Bhag (2006)

“Bhagam Bhag” is a side-splitting comedy that follows the misadventures of a group of individuals who find themselves caught up in a series of hilarious mishaps and mistaken identities. When a case of mistaken identity leads to a series of comical misunderstandings, a group of strangers find themselves on the run from the law and a notorious gangster. As they navigate through a maze of outrageous situations, their attempts to clear their names and escape the chaos create a hilarious and entertaining romp.

Year of Release: 2006

Lead Actors: Akshay Kumar, Govinda, Lara Dutta

Supporting Artists: Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Jackie Shroff

Director: Priyadarshan

Run Time: 145 minutes

IMDB Rating: 6.6/10

Revenue: ₹35 crore (US$4.9 million)

Chachi 420 (1997)

“Chachi 420” is a laugh-out-loud comedy that revolves around a hilarious case of mistaken identity and the ensuing chaos that ensues. When a simple-minded man, Idri, is mistaken for the long-lost uncle of a wealthy family, he finds himself thrust into a world of luxury and privilege. However, as he tries to maintain the charade, his antics and the family’s attempts to uncover the truth lead to a series of uproarious and side-splitting situations.

Year of Release: 1997

Lead Actors: Kamal Haasan, Tabu, Paresh Rawal

Supporting Artists: Rajpal Yadav, Shakti Kapoor, Sadashiv Amrapurkar

Director: Indra Kumar

Run Time: 150 minutes

IMDB Rating: 7.4/10

Revenue: ₹18 crore (US$2.5 million)

Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi (2008)

“Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi” is a heartwarming and hilarious romantic comedy that explores the complexities of love and marriage through a unique and entertaining lens. When a shy and unassuming husband, Surinder, decides to spice up his marriage by adopting an alter ego, he inadvertently finds himself caught up in a web of deception and hilarious misunderstandings. As his wife, Taani, falls for his alter ego, the ensuing situations create a delightful and laugh-out-loud comedy that celebrates the power of love and laughter.

Year of Release: 2008

Lead Actors: Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma

Supporting Artists: Vinay Pathak, Lara Dutta, Bipasha Basu

Director: Aditya Chopra

Run Time: 163 minutes

IMDB Rating: 7.2/10

Revenue: ₹138 crore (US$19.3 million)

Bala (2019)

“Bala” is a heartwarming and hilarious comedy that tackles the sensitive issue of premature balding with a unique blend of humor and empathy. When a young man, Bala, struggles with premature balding and the societal stigma surrounding it, he finds solace in a self-deprecating sense of humor and a newfound confidence. As he navigates the complexities of love, relationships, and self-acceptance, his journey is punctuated by laugh-out-loud moments and heartwarming realizations.

Year of Release: 2019

Lead Actors: Ayushmann Khurrana, Bhumi Pednekar, Yami Gautam

Supporting Artists: Javed Jaffrey, Seema Pahwa, Saurabh Shukla

Director: Amar Kaushik

Run Time: 126 minutes

IMDB Rating: 7.3/10

Revenue: ₹116 crore (US$16.2 million)

PK (2014)

“PK” is a cinematic gem that seamlessly blends social commentary with uproarious comedy, making it a must-watch for families seeking a thought-provoking yet entertaining experience. This satirical comedy follows the adventures of an alien named PK, who lands on Earth and embarks on a hilarious journey to understand human behavior and societal norms. Aamir Khan’s brilliant portrayal of the innocent and inquisitive extraterrestrial will have you in stitches as he navigates the complexities of our world with childlike wonder and razor-sharp wit.

Year of Release: 2014

Lead Actors: Aamir Khan, Anushka Sharma

Supporting Artists: Sanjay Dutt, Boman Irani, Sushant Singh Rajput

Director: Rajkumar Hirani

Run Time: 153 minutes

IMDB Rating: 8.1/10

Revenue: ₹340.8 crore (worldwide)

Chennai Express (2013)

“Chennai Express” is a rollicking ride of laughter and entertainment, combining the charm of a romantic comedy with the madcap antics of a family-centered adventure. This hilarious flick follows the misadventures of Rahul (Shah Rukh Khan), a Mumbai-based businessman who finds himself entangled in a whirlwind of chaos when he unwittingly becomes involved with a Tamil family embroiled in a feud. The chemistry between Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone is electric, and their comedic timing is impeccable, making “Chennai Express” a must-watch for families seeking a genuinely entertaining and laugh-out-loud experience.

Year of Release: 2013

Lead Actors: Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone

Supporting Artists: Nikitin Dheer, Sathyaraj, Lekha Washington

Director: Rohit Shetty

Run Time: 147 minutes

IMDB Rating: 6.2/10

Revenue: ₹423 crore (worldwide)

Conclusion

Laughter is truly the best medicine, and what better way to bond with your loved ones than by sharing belly-aching laughs over these uproarious Bollywood family comedy movies? From mistaken identities to outrageous schemes, these family comedy movies offer a delightful escape from the daily grind and a chance to create cherished memories together.

Whether you’re a die-hard Bollywood fan or a newcomer to the world of Indian cinema, these 40 hilarious family comedy movies are sure to have you rolling on the floor with laughter. Picture the whole family gathered around the television, giggling at the antics of beloved actors and actresses as they navigate through comical situations. These family comedy movies blend humor with heartwarming moments, creating the perfect recipe for family entertainment.

From classic family comedy movies that have stood the test of time to modern laugh riots that push the boundaries of humor, there’s something for everyone. You’ll find yourself quoting funny dialogues from these best family comedy movies, mimicking iconic scenes, and sharing inside jokes long after the credits roll. So, gather your family and friends, pop some popcorn, and get ready to embark on a laughter-filled journey with these Bollywood family comedy movies that will leave you feeling refreshed, rejuvenated, and closer than ever before.

Whether you prefer slapstick comedy or witty banter, these Bollywood family comedy movies offer a wide range of humor that will keep you entertained from start to finish. With their relatable characters and hilarious storylines, these films are guaranteed to bring joy and laughter to your movie nights. So, sit back, relax, and get ready to laugh your heart out with these unforgettable Bollywood comedies.

FAQ

Q: What is family cinema?

Family cinema refers to movies that are suitable for viewers of all ages, offering entertainment and enjoyment for the entire family. These films often have a lighthearted and wholesome tone, with themes that resonate with both children and adults alike.

Q: What is the highest-grossing comedy movie of all time?

According to Box Office Mojo, the highest-grossing comedy movie of all time is “The Lion King” (1994), which grossed over $1.6 billion worldwide. While not a live-action film, this animated classic from Disney has captured the hearts of audiences across generations with its humour, memorable characters, and heartwarming story.

Q: What family movies can we watch?

In addition to the 40 Bollywood family comedy movies mentioned in this article, there are numerous other options to consider for a fun-filled movie night with your loved ones. Some popular choices include classic Disney animations, family-friendly comedies from Hollywood, and timeless classics that have stood the test of time.

Q: Why watch movies with family?

Watching movies together as a family is a wonderful way to strengthen bonds, create shared memories, and foster quality time together. It provides an opportunity to disconnect from the distractions of daily life and engage in a shared experience that can spark meaningful conversations, laughter, and emotional connections.

Q: Why are movies fun to watch?

Movies are fun to watch for several reasons:

Escapism: They offer a temporary escape from the stresses and monotony of everyday life, allowing us to immerse ourselves in captivating stories and fantastical worlds. Emotional Connection: Well-crafted movies have the power to evoke a range of emotions, from laughter and joy to tears and introspection, creating a profound emotional experience. Entertainment: Movies are a form of entertainment that can captivate our senses with stunning visuals, engaging storylines, and memorable characters, providing a source of enjoyment and relaxation. Shared Experience: Watching movies with others, whether family or friends, creates a shared experience that can foster social connections, discussions, and lasting memories.

Whether you’re seeking laughter, adventure, or a heartwarming tale, movies have the ability to transport us to different worlds and leave a lasting impact on our hearts and minds.

