Family time is precious, and what better way to bond than to enjoy a great series together? With so many streaming platforms available, there’s no shortage of options when it comes to finding the perfect series to watch with family. Whether you’re looking for heartfelt dramas, lighthearted comedies, or thrilling adventures, there’s something for everyone. Watching a series as a family not only provides entertainment but also opens up conversations, creates memories, and strengthens relationships.

In this list, we’ve curated over 50 of the best web series to watch with family, spanning various genres and languages. From timeless classics to fresh new releases, these shows will offer something for every age group, ensuring everyone enjoys some quality family time.

1. Friends (1994-2004)

This iconic sitcom follows the lives of six friends navigating adulthood in New York City. With hilarious moments and touching relationships, “Friends” is one of the best series to watch with family for lighthearted bonding and laughter.

2. The Crown (2016-)

A historical drama centered around the reign of Queen Elizabeth II, “The Crown” offers insight into royal life. It’s a captivating series to watch with family, especially if you enjoy history and politics.

3. Modern Family (2009-2020)

A comedic take on family dynamics, “Modern Family” shows three different families dealing with daily life. This award-winning series is perfect for family viewing as it’s funny, relatable, and heartwarming.

4. Stranger Things (2016-)

For a family that loves a little adventure and mystery, “Stranger Things” is the perfect blend of supernatural thrills and 80s nostalgia. It’s a great web series to watch with family, as it combines suspense with heartfelt moments.

5. Anne with an E (2017-2019)

Based on the beloved novel “Anne of Green Gables,” this series offers heartwarming tales of an orphaned girl finding her place in the world. It’s an inspiring and wholesome series to enjoy together.

6. Little House on the Prairie (1974-1983)

A classic family drama, this series tells the story of the Ingalls family as they face life on the American frontier. It’s a nostalgic, educational, and heartwarming series to watch with family.

7. Gilmore Girls (2000-2007)

This mother-daughter duo navigates life in a small town with charm and wit. “Gilmore Girls” is a delightful series to watch with family, filled with fast-paced dialogue and memorable characters.

8. Full House (1987-1995)

“Full House” revolves around a widowed father raising three daughters with the help of his best friend and brother-in-law. It’s a feel-good family sitcom perfect for lighthearted viewing.

9. The Office (US) (2005-2013)

A mockumentary about the daily lives of office employees at Dunder Mifflin. “The Office” provides lots of laughs and quirky moments, making it one of the best web series to watch with family for a fun, easy-going evening.

10. Avatar: The Last Airbender (2005-2008)

A beautifully crafted animated series following Aang, the last Airbender, as he tries to restore balance to the world. It’s an exciting, thoughtful, and adventurous series that all ages will enjoy.

11. The Mandalorian (2019-)

Set in the Star Wars universe, “The Mandalorian” follows a lone bounty hunter. This action-packed series to watch with family is perfect for fans of sci-fi and fantasy.

12. Parenthood (2010-2015)

A family drama that explores the ups and downs of the Braverman family. “Parenthood” is an emotionally engaging series to watch with family, filled with relatable moments about parenting, relationships, and love.

13. The Great British Bake Off (2010-)

This feel-good reality show features amateur bakers competing to create the best bakes. It’s a wholesome, fun, and calming series to watch with family, perfect for relaxing nights in.

14. Schitt’s Creek (2015-2020)

This hilarious series follows a wealthy family that loses everything and has to live in a small town. “Schitt’s Creek” is heartwarming and laugh-out-loud funny, making it one of the best web series to watch with family.

15. The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (2017-)

Set in the 1950s, this show tells the story of Miriam “Midge” Maisel, a housewife turned stand-up comic. Its clever humor and vibrant characters make it a great series to watch with family.

16. A Series of Unfortunate Events (2017-2019)

Based on the popular book series, this show follows the Baudelaire orphans as they face challenges and mysteries. Its dark humor and quirky storytelling make it a unique family-friendly series.

17. Jane the Virgin (2014-2019)

A mix of drama, romance, and comedy, this telenovela-inspired series follows the life of Jane Villanueva, a young woman who becomes pregnant under unusual circumstances. It’s an enjoyable series to watch with family, full of humor and heart.

18. Downton Abbey (2010-2015)

This period drama follows the lives of the aristocratic Crawley family and their servants. With its focus on relationships, society, and family, “Downton Abbey” is an engrossing series to watch with family.

19. The Wonder Years (1988-1993)

Set in the 1960s and 70s, “The Wonder Years” follows Kevin Arnold as he grows up. It’s a nostalgic series to watch with family, filled with timeless lessons about life and growing up.

20. Parks and Recreation (2009-2020)

A mockumentary that follows the quirky employees of the Parks and Recreation Department in the fictional town of Pawnee. It’s a hilarious and feel-good web series to watch with family. This is one of the best Web Series.

21. His Dark Materials (2019-)

Based on the book trilogy by Philip Pullman, this fantasy series follows Lyra as she uncovers secrets in her world. It’s an adventurous and visually stunning series to watch with family, especially for fans of fantasy.

22. Malgudi Days (Hindi) (1986-1987)

An Indian classic, this series is based on the works of R.K. Narayan and tells heartwarming stories set in the fictional town of Malgudi. It’s an iconic web series to watch with family in Hindi, offering a slice of nostalgia and timeless tales.

23. Cobra Kai (2018-)

A continuation of the “Karate Kid” movies, this series shows the rivalry between Johnny Lawrence and Daniel LaRusso decades later. It’s a great series to watch with family, especially for fans of the original movies.

24. The Middle (2009-2018)

This sitcom follows the Heck family, who live in Indiana and deal with everyday struggles in hilarious ways. It’s a light-hearted series to watch with family that everyone will enjoy.

25. How I Met Your Mother (2005-2014)

A sitcom about Ted Mosby telling his children how he met their mother. Its combination of romance, friendship, and humor makes it one of the best web series to watch with family. This is one of the Romantic Web Series.

26. The Mysterious Benedict Society (2021-)

Based on the book series, this show follows four gifted children on a mission to save the world. It’s an adventurous, fun, and clever series to watch with family, filled with twists and turns.

27. Lupin (2021-)

A French heist thriller inspired by the adventures of the classic character Arsène Lupin. Its thrilling plot and charismatic lead make it a gripping web series to watch with family.

28. Ramayan (Hindi) (1987-1988)

A retelling of the ancient Indian epic, “Ramayan” is a great web series to watch with family in Hindi. This timeless tale of devotion and righteousness is both educational and spiritually uplifting.

29. Good Witch (2015-2021)

This family-friendly series follows Cassie Nightingale, a kind-hearted witch living in the small town of Middleton. It’s a magical series to watch with family, filled with feel-good moments and a sprinkle of romance. This is one of the Drama Web Series.

30. My Family (Hindi) (2000-2011)

This Hindi-language series follows the ups and downs of a joint family in India. It’s a relatable and heartwarming web series to watch with family, especially for those who enjoy dramas about relationships and family ties.

31. The Flash (2014-)

A superhero series following Barry Allen, a man with super speed who fights crime as “The Flash.” It’s an action-packed series to watch with family, especially for fans of superhero stories.

32. Never Have I Ever (2020-)

This coming-of-age comedy-drama follows an Indian-American teenager navigating high school, family, and her cultural identity. It’s a relatable and heartwarming series to watch with family.

For families who prefer Hindi-language content, the Hindi dub of “Stranger Things” offers the same thrills and excitement, making it a fantastic web series to watch with family in Hindi. This is one of the Best Shows on netflix.

34. Anne of Green Gables (1985)

A classic adaptation of the beloved novel, this series follows Anne Shirley, a spunky orphan with a big imagination. It’s a wholesome and inspiring series to watch with family.

35. The Durrells (2016-2019)

Based on real events, this series follows the Durrell family as they move to Corfu, Greece, to start a new life. Its charming characters and beautiful setting make it a delightful series to watch with family.

36. Lost in Space (2018-2021)

A thrilling reboot of the classic series, “Lost in Space” follows the Robinson family as they try to survive on a distant planet. It’s an exciting and family-friendly adventure series.

37. Everybody Loves Raymond (1996-2005)

A sitcom about Ray Barone, a sportswriter dealing with his quirky family. Its humor and focus on family relationships make it a perfect series to watch with family for a good laugh.

38. Ludo (Hindi) (2020)

A quirky anthology series in Hindi, “Ludo” intertwines multiple stories of love, crime, and chaos. It’s an exciting web series to watch with family in Hindi, offering a blend of genres.

39. The Haunting of Hill House (2018)

This spooky series might be best suited for families who enjoy horror. It’s a gripping, well-crafted tale of a family dealing with past traumas and ghosts from their old home.

40. Sherlock (2010-2017)

A modern-day adaptation of the Sherlock Holmes mysteries. It’s an exciting, intelligent, and thrilling series to watch with family, especially for mystery lovers.

41. Little Women (2017)

This adaptation of the classic novel follows the lives of the March sisters. It’s a heartwarming and inspiring series to watch with family, filled with timeless lessons about love and sacrifice.

42. Mirzapur (Hindi) (2018-)

A Hindi-language crime drama about power and vengeance. For families who enjoy action-packed stories, “Mirzapur” is an intense web series to watch with family in Hindi.

43. Brooklyn Nine-Nine (2013-2021)

This comedy series follows a group of detectives in Brooklyn as they solve crimes in hilarious ways. Its lighthearted humor makes it a fun and easy series to watch with family.

44. Doctor Who (1963-1989; 2005-)

This British sci-fi classic follows the Doctor, a time-traveling alien, as they save the universe from various threats. It’s a fun and imaginative series to watch with family, especially for fans of science fiction.

45. Yeh Meri Family (Hindi) (2018)

Set in the 1990s, this Hindi-language series offers a nostalgic look at growing up in a typical Indian family. It’s a relatable and charming web series to watch with family in Hindi.

46. The Baby-Sitters Club (2020-2021)

A reboot of the beloved book series, this show follows a group of young girls starting a babysitting business. It’s a fun and empowering series to watch with family, especially for younger audiences.

47. MasterChef Junior (2013-)

In this cooking competition, young chefs show off their skills in the kitchen. It’s an inspiring and wholesome series to watch with family, especially for aspiring little chefs.

48. Outnumbered (2007-2014)

This British sitcom follows the Brockman family as they deal with the hilarious chaos of parenting three children. It’s a fun and relatable series to watch with family.

49. The War at Home (2005-2007)

A sitcom about a dysfunctional family trying to navigate modern parenting. It’s a humorous, light-hearted series to watch with family for a few laughs.

50. Delhi Crime (Hindi) (2019-)

Based on real events, this Hindi-language series follows the investigation of a horrific crime in Delhi. It’s a gripping and powerful web series to watch with family in Hindi, especially for older audiences.

Choosing the right series can create memorable experiences and foster connections through shared stories and laughs. So gather your loved ones, pick a show from this list, and enjoy some quality time together.