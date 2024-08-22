Hey there, feeling a bit down? We’ve got just the thing to turn that frown upside down! Netflix is packed with feel-good shows that’ll have you grinning from ear to ear. Whether you’re after a quick mood boost or a full-on binge session, these series are guaranteed to lift your spirits and leave you feeling warm and fuzzy inside.

Ready to dive into a world of laughter, love, and all things heartwarming? We’ve rounded up over 40 of the best feel-good Netflix series that’ll tickle your funny bone, tug at your heartstrings, and remind you that life’s pretty awesome.

Also Read: Feel Good Movies

1. One Day (2024)

Ready for a rollercoaster of emotions? “One Day” is your ticket to a heartwarming journey through time. This Netflix gem, based on David Nicholls’ bestseller, follows Emma and Dexter’s intertwined lives, catching up with them on the same day each year. With 14 episodes spanning from 1988 to 2007, you’ll laugh, cry, and fall in love with these characters as they navigate life’s ups and downs. From graduation night sparks to missed chances and rekindled connexions, this series is a must-watch for anyone who believes in the power of timing and true love.

2. The Crown (2016- 2023)

This Netflix gem spans six decades, kicking off with Princess Elizabeth’s wedding in 1947 and wrapping up with Prince Charles and Camilla’s 2005 nuptials. You’ll see three stellar actresses rock the crown: Claire Foy, Olivia Colman, and Imelda Staunton. While it’s got critics raving about the acting and production, just remember – it’s not always 100% accurate. But hey, who doesn’t love a bit of royal drama?

3. The Big Flower Fight (2020-

This Netflix show pits ten pairs of amateur florists, sculptors, and garden designers against each other in a series of larger-than-life floral challenges. You’ll be amazed as contestants transform metal frames into living sculptures using flowers, plants, and foliage. It’s like “The Great British Bake Off” but with blossoms instead of bakes! Perfect for when you need a dose of creativity and nature’s beauty to brighten your day. This is one of the feel good netflix series.

Also Read: Life Changing Movies

4. Nailed It! (2018-

Ready for some hilarious baking fails? “Nailed It!” is your go-to show for kitchen disasters turned into comedy gold. This Netflix hit pits amateur bakers against each other to recreate edible masterpieces. Spoiler alert: They usually end up looking more like culinary catastrophes! Hosted by the ever-witty Nicole Byer, you’ll be in stitches as contestants fumble their way through impossible challenges. It’s the perfect pick-me-up when you need a good laugh and a reminder that it’s okay to mess up sometimes. This is one of the best Feel Good Movies & Shows.

5. Russian Doll (2019-2022)

ADVERTISEMENT

This Netflix gem stars the fabulous Natasha Lyonne as Nadia, a game developer who keeps dying and reliving her 36th birthday party. Talk about a birthday bash gone wrong! But wait, there’s more – she’s not alone in this crazy loop. Enter Alan (Charlie Barnett), who’s stuck in the same bizarre situation. Together, they’re on a mission to break free and figure out what’s going on.

6. Friends (1994-2004)

Ready for a trip down memory lane? “Friends” is your ultimate comfort show! This iconic sitcom follows six pals navigating life, love, and laughs in New York City. From Ross’s dinosaur obsession to Phoebe’s quirky songs, you’ll be hooked faster than you can say “pivot!” With its witty banter and heartwarming moments, it’s no wonder “Friends” topped the charts for a decade. So grab a cup of coffee, settle into that orange couch, and get ready to binge-watch your way through 10 seasons of pure joy.

Also Read: feel good movies on netflix

7. Gilmore Girls (2000-2007)

Ready for a mother-daughter duo that’ll make you laugh, cry, and crave coffee? “Gilmore Girls” is your ticket to Stars Hollow, a quirky Connecticut town where fast-talking Lorelai and her brainy daughter Rory navigate life, love, and lots of pop culture references. This feel-good Netflix gem follows their journey from Rory’s high school days to her college years, serving up a perfect blend of humour and heart. With its witty banter and lovable characters, you’ll be hooked faster than you can say “Oy with the poodles already!”

8. Extraordinary Attorney Woo (2022)

This Netflix gem follows Woo Young-woo, a brilliant lawyer on the autism spectrum, as she tackles challenges at a top law firm. With her photographic memory and whale-loving quirks, Young-woo wins cases and hearts alike. You’ll laugh, cry, and cheer as she navigates office politics, blossoming romance, and complex legal battles. It’s a feel-good rollercoaster that’ll leave you wanting more!

9. GLOW (2017-2019)

ADVERTISEMENT

Ready to rumble? GLOW’s got you covered! This Netflix gem takes you back to the neon-soaked 80s, following a group of misfits-turned-wrestlers in the Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling circuit. You’ll laugh, cry, and cheer as these badass women body-slam their way through life’s challenges. With three seasons of girl power and glitter, GLOW packs a punch with its witty writing and heartfelt moments. Sadly, the planned fourth season got KO’d by COVID-19, but don’t let that stop you from enjoying this knockout series! This is one of the best feel good series on Netflix.

10. Workin’ Moms (2017-2023)

Hey there, need a laugh? “Workin’ Moms” has got you covered! This hilarious Canadian sitcom follows a group of badass mamas juggling careers, kids, and chaos. You’ll be in stitches as Catherine Reitman and her stellar cast tackle the wild ride of motherhood. From breastfeeding mishaps to boardroom battles, these ladies keep it real and relatable. Originally airing on CBC, it hit Netflix in 2019, becoming a global sensation. With seven seasons of laughs and feels, it’s the perfect binge for when you need a mommy-time escape!

Also Read: Romantic Movies On Netflix

11. The Kominsky Method (2018-2021)

This Netflix gem follows Sandy Kominsky, a once-famous actor turned acting coach, as he navigates life’s ups and downs with his best mate Norman. With Michael Douglas and Alan Arkin at the helm, you’re in for a treat! This Chuck Lorre creation snagged Golden Globes for Best TV Comedy and Best Actor. From prostate problems to family drama, you’ll be hooked on this witty, heartwarming series.

12. Somebody Feed Phil (2018)

Ready for a mouthwatering adventure? Join Phil Rosenthal, the creator of “Everybody Loves Raymond,” as he globetrots his way through delicious cuisines and cultures! This Emmy-nominated Netflix gem takes you on a culinary journey from Bangkok to New York City. You’ll laugh, drool, and maybe even book a flight as Phil samples local delicacies and makes new friends. With his warmth and humour, Phil turns every meal into a celebration. Plus, catch his heartwarming video calls with family and friends at the end of each episode.

Also Read: Best Movies On Netflix

13. Fuller House (2016)

ADVERTISEMENT

Ready for a nostalgic trip back to the Tanner household? “Fuller House” brings back all the feels! This Netflix gem picks up where “Full House” left off, following D.J. Tanner-Fuller, now a widowed mum of three boys. Her sister Stephanie and bestie Kimmy move in to help, creating a hilarious, heartwarming mix of old and new. You’ll see familiar faces (minus the Olsen twins) and fresh storylines that’ll keep you hooked. With five seasons of family fun, it’s the perfect binge for when you need a dose of ’90s nostalgia with a modern twist. This is one of the best feel good netflix series.

14. Feel Good (2020-2021)

This Netflix series follows Mae, a stand-up comic navigating a passionate relationship with George while battling addiction. You’ll laugh, cry, and everything in between as Mae faces their past and tries to move forward. With Lisa Kudrow as Mae’s mum, you’re in for some brilliant comic moments. It’s a crash course in empathy, wrapped in humour and hope. This is one of the Best Series On Netflix.

15. Feels Like Ishq (2021)

Ready for a dose of sweet romance? “Feels Like Ishq” is your ticket to heartwarming love stories! This Netflix gem serves up six standalone episodes, each directed by a different filmmaker. You’ll follow young adults as they stumble upon unexpected connexions in the most surprising places. With a star-studded cast including Radhika Madan and Rohit Saraf, it’s a perfect binge for teens and twenty-somethings. Premiering in July 2021, this anthology series is all about light-hearted, feel-good vibes. This is one of the best Indian Romantic Web Series.

16. Derry Girls (2018-2022)

Ready for a hilarious trip to 1990s Northern Ireland? “Derry Girls” is your ticket to laugh-out-loud teenage antics! This Channel 4 gem follows five quirky teens navigating life, love, and the Troubles. You’ll fall in love with Erin, Orla, Clare, Michelle, and the “wee English fella” James as they attend a Catholic girls’ school and get into all sorts of mischief. With three series of pure comedy gold, it’s become Northern Ireland’s most-watched show since 2002.

Also Read: Comedy Movies Hollywood

17. Never Have I Ever (2020-2023)

ADVERTISEMENT

This Netflix gem follows Devi, an Indian-American teen navigating life, love, and family after a traumatic year. Created by Mindy Kaling, it’s a fresh take on coming-of-age stories. With four seasons of cringe-worthy moments and heartfelt revelations, you’ll be hooked faster than Devi can say “Hey, U.S. History Hottie!”

18. Boys Over Flowers (2009-

Ready for a swoon-worthy K-drama adventure? “Boys Over Flowers” is your ticket to a world of high school romance and drama! This Netflix gem follows Geum Jan-di, a working-class girl who lands a spot at an elite school. You’ll be hooked as she navigates the ups and downs of love with the F4, a group of super-rich, super-handsome boys. With its catchy soundtrack and heart-fluttering moments, it’s no wonder this show kickstarted the Hallyu wave.

19. A Time Called You (2023-

This series follows Jun-hee as she mysteriously travels back to 1998, inhabiting the body of a high school student. You’ll be hooked as she falls for Si-heon, who looks just like her late boyfriend. With Ahn Hyo-seop and Jeon Yeo-been leading the cast, it’s a perfect blend of nostalgia and heart-fluttering moments.

20. The Umbrella Academy (2019-2024)

This Netflix gem, based on Gerard Way’s comics, follows adopted superheroes solving their dad’s death mystery and battling apocalypses. With a star-studded cast including Elliot Page and Tom Hopper, you’ll be hooked faster than Five can time-travel! Four seasons of mind-bending adventures await, mixing superhero action with family drama. #UmbrellaAcademy #SuperheroFamilyGoals

21. Bridgerton (2020-

ADVERTISEMENT

Ready for a scandalous trip to Regency-era London? “Bridgerton” is your ticket to a world of romance, drama, and jaw-dropping gossip! This Netflix gem, based on Julia Quinn’s novels, follows the Bridgerton family’s quest for love. You’ll be hooked as Lady Whistledown spills the tea on high society’s secrets. With its diverse cast, steamy scenes, and modern twists on period drama, it’s no wonder “Bridgerton” became Netflix’s most-watched series. Get ready to swoon over dashing dukes and witty debutantes!

Also Read: Best Old Hindi Movies

22. Sweet Tooth (2021-2024)

This Netflix gem follows Gus, a lovable hybrid boy who’s part human, part deer. You’ll be hooked as he searches for family with his gruff protector, Big Man. With three seasons of heart-warming moments and thrilling twists, it’s no wonder this show’s got everyone talking. From Emmy-winning performances to mind-blowing revelations, “Sweet Tooth” is a must-watch for anyone craving a unique blend of fantasy and drama.

23. Sex Education (2019-2023)

This Netflix gem follows Otis, a socially awkward teen with a sex therapist mum. You’ll be hooked as he teams up with rebel Maeve to run a secret sex clinic at school. With four seasons of laugh-out-loud moments and touching revelations, it’s no wonder this show’s got everyone talking. From diverse characters to honest portrayals of relationships, “Sex Education” is a must-watch for anyone craving a fresh take on coming-of-age stories.

Also Read: Best Bollywood Thriller Movies

24. Manifest (2018-2023)

“Manifest” kicks off when Flight 828 lands in New York, and the passengers learn they’ve been missing for over five years. Talk about jet lag! You’ll follow the Stone family and their fellow travellers as they grapple with their new reality and try to unravel the mystery behind their disappearance. Get ready for some serious binge-watching!

25. One Piece (2023-

ADVERTISEMENT

This Netflix gem brings Eiichiro Oda’s beloved manga to life. You’ll follow Monkey D. Luffy and his quirky crew as they sail the Grand Line in search of the ultimate prize – the One Piece. With stunning visuals and a star-studded cast, including Iñaki Godoy as Luffy, this live-action adaptation is making waves. Whether you’re a long-time fan or new to the series, you’re in for a treat! This is one of the best feel good series on Netflix

26. Lovely Runner (2024-

This Netflix gem follows Im Sol, who travels back in time to save her first love from a tragic fate. You’ll be hooked as she navigates the past, trying to change the future. With Kim Hye-yoon and Byeon Woo-seok leading the cast, it’s a perfect blend of nostalgia and swoon-worthy moments.

27. Schitt’s Creek (2015-2020)

Ready for a hilarious fish-out-of-water comedy? “Schitt’s Creek” is your ticket to non-stop laughter! This Canadian gem follows the wealthy Rose family as they lose everything and end up in a small town they once bought as a joke. You’ll be hooked as Johnny, Moira, David, and Alexis adjust to their new lives in a run-down motel. With six seasons of witty banter and heartwarming moments, it’s no wonder this show swept the Emmys.

Also Read: Best Romantic Animated Movies

28. The Good Place (2016-2020)

Ready for a heavenly comedy with a twist? “The Good Place” is your ticket to afterlife shenanigans! This NBC gem follows Eleanor Shellstrop, who lands in a utopian afterlife by mistake. Oops! You’ll be hooked as she tries to become a better person with help from ethics professor Chidi, socialite Tahani, and lovable dummy Jason. Created by Michael Schur (the genius behind “The Office” and “Parks and Rec”), this show’s got more twists than a pretzel factory. With four seasons of mind-bending philosophy and laugh-out-loud moments, it’s no wonder critics are raving.

29. Queer Eye (2018-

ADVERTISEMENT

This Netflix reboot follows the Fab Five as they sprinkle their magic on deserving heroes. You’ll laugh, cry, and cheer as they tackle everything from fashion to food. With seven seasons of pure joy, it’s no wonder this show’s won hearts (and Emmys) worldwide.

30. Grace and Frankie (2015-2022)

This Netflix gem follows two unlikely besties thrown together when their husbands drop a bombshell – they’re in love with each other! You’ll be hooked as Grace (Jane Fonda), a sharp-tongued cosmetics mogul, and Frankie (Lily Tomlin), a quirky hippie artist, navigate life’s twists together. From family drama to business ventures, these sassy seniors prove it’s never too late for a fresh start.

Also Read: Bollywood Romantic Tragedies

31. Kim’s Convenience (2016-2021)

This Canadian sitcom follows the Kim family as they run their convenience store in the bustling Moss Park neighbourhood. You’ll fall in love with Appa and Umma (that’s dad and mom in Korean) as they navigate life with their artsy daughter Janet and estranged son Jung. From customer shenanigans to family squabbles, this show’s got it all. With five seasons of pure comedy gold, it’s no wonder “Kim’s Convenience” snagged six Canadian Screen Awards!

32. Dash & Lily (2020)

This Netflix gem follows two teens who trade dares and dreams in a red notebook across New York City. You’ll fall for cynical Dash (Austin Abrams) and sunny Lily (Midori Francis) as they navigate family drama, past heartbreaks, and the magic of the holiday season. With eight episodes of pure charm, it’s no wonder critics are raving.

33. Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt (2015 – 2020)

ADVERTISEMENT

This Netflix gem follows Kimmy, a 29-year-old rescued from a doomsday cult, as she tackles life in the Big Apple. Kimmy’s not your average New Yorker! After 15 years underground, she’s ready to take on the world with her infectious optimism. You’ll love her quirky crew: sassy landlady Lillian, fabulous roomie Titus, and out-of-touch socialite Jacqueline. This Emmy-nominated series proves that with a positive attitude, you can overcome anything – even being a “mole woman”!

34. Jane the Virgin (2014 – 2019)

This CW gem follows Jane Villanueva, a young Venezuelan-American woman whose life takes a crazy turn when she’s accidentally inseminated. You’ll be hooked as Jane navigates pregnancy, love triangles, and family shenanigans. With five seasons of pure gold, it’s no wonder star Gina Rodriguez snagged a Golden Globe!

35. Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee (2012 – 2019)

This Netflix gem combines vintage cars, coffee, and hilarious chats with comedy heavyweights. You’ll tag along as Jerry picks up stars like Jim Carrey, Tina Fey, and Chris Rock in classic rides. From diner banter to unexpected pit stops, it’s a wild ride you won’t want to miss. With 11 seasons of laughs, this Emmy-nominated show proves that great comedy is timeless.

Also Read: Best Horror movies

36. Cunk on Earth (2022)

This Netflix gem follows Philomena Cunk, played by the brilliant Diane Morgan, as she asks real historians absurd questions like “Has a mummy ever ridden a bicycle?” You’ll be in stitches as she visits historical sites and chats with experts, all while maintaining her delightfully clueless persona. Created by “Black Mirror” mastermind Charlie Brooker, this five-episode series covers everything from early humans to the Space Race.

37. Murderville (2022)

ADVERTISEMENT

This Netflix gem stars Will Arnett as eccentric detective Terry Seattle, who teams up with clueless celebrity guests to solve murders. Terry Seattle’s on the case, and he’s bringing some famous faces along for the ride! In each episode, a new celeb joins the force as a rookie detective, but here’s the twist – they’ve got no script! Watch them wing it through crime scenes, interrogations, and wild theories. Will they crack the case or crack up trying? It’s a comedy rollercoaster you won’t want to miss!

38. One Day at a Time (2017–2020)

Ready for a heartwarming family sitcom with a twist? “One Day at a Time” is your ticket to laughs, tears, and everything in between! This Netflix gem follows Penelope, a Cuban-American Army vet, as she tackles life, love, and PTSD with her quirky family. You’ll fall for Rita Moreno’s scene-stealing abuela and root for Elena’s journey of self-discovery. From quinceañeras to dating disasters, this show’s got it all.

39. Brooklyn Nine-Nine (2013-2021)

This Golden Globe-winning sitcom follows Jake Peralta, a talented but immature detective, and his quirky squad at the 99th precinct. You’ll be hooked as they navigate cases, office politics, and a strict new captain. With eight seasons of witty banter and heartwarming moments, it’s no wonder fans fought to save this show. From Fox to NBC, B99 kept the laughs coming.

Also Read: Best Horror TV Shows

40. Heartstopper (2022 – )

This Netflix gem follows Charlie, a gay high schooler, as he falls for rugby player Nick. You’ll be rooting for them and their quirky friends as they navigate love, friendship, and self-discovery. With its adorable animation and diverse cast, it’s no wonder critics are raving. Two seasons down, and a third on the way in October 2024 – get ready to binge!

41. Emily in Paris (2020-

ADVERTISEMENT

This Netflix gem follows Emily Cooper, a plucky American marketing exec, as she navigates work, love, and croissants in the French capital. You’ll be hooked as Emily tackles cultural clashes and office drama with her signature charm. With three seasons of chic outfits and swoon-worthy romance, it’s no wonder fans are obsessed. Get ready to say “oui” to binge-watching!

These feel good shows on Netflix will have you smiling in no time!