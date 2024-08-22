Need a pick-me-up? You’re in luck! Netflix has a treasure trove of English feel-good movies that’ll brighten your day faster than you can say “popcorn.” From laugh-out-loud comedies to heartwarming dramas, these flicks are perfect for when you’re feeling down or just want to kick back and relax. Whether you’re after a solo movie night or a cosy evening with friends, these light-hearted movies on Netflix have got you covered.

Ready to dive into the best English feel-good movies Netflix has to offer? We’ve rounded up a mix of 30+ feel good movies on netflix that’ll have you grinning from ear to ear. From quirky coming-of-age tales to star-studded rom-coms, there’s something for everyone.

1. Do Revenge (2022)

Picture this: popular girl Drea’s life crumbles when an intimate video leaks. Enter Eleanor, a shy newbie with her own past grudge. Together, they hatch a plan to swap revenge targets. It’s like “Strangers on a Train” meets “Mean Girls”! As Eleanor infiltrates Drea’s old clique, secrets unravel, alliances shift, and nothing is as it seems. With its sharp wit and unexpected twists, this movie serves up a deliciously modern take on teen movie classics. This is one of the best light hearted movies netflix.

2. Enola Holmes (2020)

Enola’s sweet 16 takes a wild turn when her mum disappears. Enter big bros Sherlock and Mycroft, with plans to ship her off to finishing school. No way! Our girl’s got other ideas. She escapes, hunting for clues and stumbling into a runaway lord’s mystery. It’s a race against time, outwitting Sherlock and saving a cute boy. Talk about multitasking!

3. Moxie (2021)

Inspired by her mum’s rebellious past, Vivian starts an anonymous zine called “Moxie” to call out sexism at her school. As the movement grows, she befriends Lucy and other girls, facing off against jocks like Mitchell. There’s romance with Seth, drama with bestie Claudia, and a powerful moment when Emma bravely speaks out. It’s a rollercoaster of teen angst, feminism, and finding your voice. You’ll laugh, you might cry, but you’ll definitely feel inspired! This is one of the Comedy Movies Hollywood.

4. Sing Street (2016)

This coming-of-age gem follows Conor, a teen who starts a band to impress a girl (classic move, right?). But it’s so much more than just another teen flick. Picture this: It’s 1985, and Conor’s life is turned upside down when he’s moved to a new school. But when he meets the gorgeous Raphina, he hatches a plan – form a band and make her the star of their music videos. What follows is a rollercoaster of catchy tunes, brotherly bonding, and first love that’ll make your heart sing. Trust us, this indie darling is a must-watch for music lovers and dreamers alike!

5. Girls Trip (2017)

This 2017 comedy stars Regina Hall, Queen Latifah, Jada Pinkett Smith, and Tiffany Haddish as four college besties reuniting in New Orleans for the Essence Festival. You’ll follow the “Flossy Posse” as they navigate friendship, love, and hilarious mishaps. Ryan, a successful lifestyle guru, invites her pals for a much-needed getaway. But when secrets and scandals surface, their bond is put to the test. From dance-offs to bar fights, these ladies turn the Big Easy upside down. It’s a raunchy, heartfelt adventure that’ll have you in stitches and rooting for girl power!

6. Shrek (2001)

This is one of the Best Romantic Animated Movies which follows Shrek, a grumpy ogre whose swamp gets invaded by fairytale creatures. Not cool, right? Teaming up with a chatty donkey, Shrek strikes a deal with Lord Farquaad: rescue Princess Fiona, get his swamp back. Simple? As if! Along the way, Shrek falls for Fiona, who’s hiding a big secret. Cue dragon drama, true love’s kiss, and a wedding crasher moment that’ll have you in stitches. It’s a laugh-out-loud journey that turns everything you know about fairytales upside down! This is one of the coolest light hearted movies netflix.

7. Homecoming: A Film by Beyoncé (2019)

This Netflix gem, directed by the queen herself, takes you behind the scenes of her groundbreaking 2018 show. You’ll witness Beyoncé making history as the first Black woman to headline Coachella, affectionately dubbed “Beychella.” The film gives you a front-row seat to her jaw-dropping performance, packed with marching bands, majorettes, and Black Greek life vibes. It’s not just a concert; it’s a celebration of Black culture and feminism. You’ll get an intimate look at Bey’s creative process, from gruelling rehearsals to her post-pregnancy comeback. With guest appearances from Jay-Z, Destiny’s Child, and Solange, this Grammy-winning documentary is a must-watch for the Beyhive and music lovers alike!

8. Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery (2022)

This 2022 Netflix gem brings back Daniel Craig as the quirky sleuth, this time jetting off to a Greek island for a tech billionaire’s getaway. Picture this: Miles Bron, a loaded tech bro, invites his squad for a murder mystery party. But when Blanc crashes the shindig, things get real messy, real fast. You’ll be laughing and guessing as secrets unravel faster than you can say “whodunit.” With a star-studded cast including Edward Norton, Janelle Monáe, and Kate Hudson, this puzzle box of a movie will keep you on your toes!

9. The Forty-Year-Old Version (2020)

Ready for a mid-life crisis with a beat? Meet Radha, a playwright turning 40 and still riding the wave of a “30 under 30” award from ages ago. When her latest play gets the side-eye from a rich white producer, Radha’s like, “Nope!” and chokes him out. Oops! Feeling stuck, she hears some rap and thinks, “Why not?” She becomes RadhaMUSprime, teaming up with D, a music producer. But when she bombs at a showcase, things get messy. Will Radha sell out for Broadway success or keep it real with her rhymes? It’s a wild ride of art, identity, and finding your voice at 40!

10. The Mitchells vs. The Machines (2021)

Picture this: Katie Mitchell’s off to film school, but her dad’s like, “Nope, road trip!” Cue eye rolls. But when AI goes rogue, it’s up to the Mitchells to save humanity. With killer robots, malfunctioning appliances, and family drama, it’s a rollercoaster of laughs and heart. Will they pull it off? You’ll have to watch to find out!

11. The Perfect Find (2023)

Ready for a sizzling rom-com? “The Perfect Find” is your ticket to fashion, fun, and forbidden love! Gabrielle Union stars as Jenna, a fashion editor making a comeback after a public breakup. But here’s the twist: she kisses a charming stranger at a party, only to discover he’s her new coworker – and her boss’ son! It’s a classic dilemma: career or love? With fabulous outfits and nods to Hollywood classics, this Netflix gem serves up 100% romance, comedy, and sensuality. Get ready for a stylish ride! This is one of the best feel good film on Netflix.

12. To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before (2018)

When Lara Jean’s sister Kitty sends out her private love letters, chaos ensues. To avoid awkwardness with her sister’s ex, Josh, Lara Jean fake-dates Peter Kavinsky. But as they pretend to be a couple, real feelings start to bloom. It’s a rollercoaster of first love, family drama, and finding yourself. Will Lara Jean choose Josh, Peter, or herself? You’ll have to watch to find out!

13. The Princess Switch (2018)

“The Princess Switch” is your ticket to double the fun! This Netflix gem stars Vanessa Hudgens in a dual role that’ll have you seeing double. Picture this: Stacy, a Chicago baker, heads to Belgravia for a baking competition. There, she bumps into her doppelganger, Lady Margaret. They hatch a plan to swap lives for two days. Cue the chaos! Stacy falls for Prince Edward, while Margaret gets a taste of normal life with Kevin. It’s a whirlwind of romance, royal shenanigans, and holiday cheer. Will they pull off the switch? You’ll have to watch to find out!

14. Dumplin’ (2018)

This 2018 Netflix gem stars Danielle Macdonald as Willowdean, a plus-size teen shaking up her small Texas town. Will’s mom (Jennifer Aniston) is a former beauty queen who runs the local pageant. When Will enters as a protest, she sparks a movement! Along with her bestie Ellen and new pals Millie and Hannah, she’s turning the pageant world upside down. There’s drama, Dolly Parton tunes, and a dash of romance with Bo (Luke Benward). It’s a heartwarming ride about finding your voice and rocking what you’ve got! This is one of the best Feel Good Movies.

15. Always Be My Maybe (2019)

It is a romantic comedy that follows the story of childhood friends Sasha and Marcus, who lose touch after high school but reunite 15 years later in their hometown of San Francisco. Sasha is now a successful celebrity chef, while Marcus is still living with his father and working as a contractor. As they reconnect, old feelings resurface, leading to a romantic and comedic exploration of their evolving relationship.

16. Set It Up (2018)

Picture this: Harper and Charlie are drowning in work, thanks to their demanding bosses Kirsten (Lucy Liu) and Rick (Taye Diggs). Their solution? Play cupid! They orchestrate meet-cutes, from elevator mishaps to baseball game kiss-cams. As their bosses fall for each other, Harper and Charlie find more free time – and unexpected feelings for each other. It’s a rollercoaster of office antics, witty banter, and swoon-worthy moments. Will their plan backfire? You’ll have to watch to find out!

17. Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga (2020)

Picture this: Lars and Sigrit, longtime pals from tiny Húsavík, Iceland, get a shot at Eurovision glory when tragedy strikes. Suddenly, they’re off to Edinburgh, facing wild costumes, catchy tunes, and the charming Russian favourite, Alexander Lemtov. Will their bond survive the glitz and glamour? You’ll laugh, you’ll cry, and you’ll definitely have “Ja Ja Ding Dong” stuck in your head for days! This is one of the best Feel Good Movies & Shows.

18. The Half of It (2020)

This charming Netflix gem follows Ellie Chu, a cash-strapped teen who agrees to write love letters for Paul, the school jock. But plot twist: Ellie’s secretly crushing on Paul’s crush, Aster! It’s a rollercoaster of friendship, self-discovery, and unexpected feelings. You’ll watch Ellie juggle ghostwriting essays, managing the train station, and navigating her growing feelings for Aster. As Paul and Ellie’s friendship blossoms, things get complicated. Expect laughs, tears, and a dash of small-town drama. Will Ellie find her voice? Can Paul learn to love authentically? You’ll have to watch to find out!

19. Wine Country (2019)

Abby plans a wine-soaked getaway for Rebecca’s big 5-0, but things get messy faster than you can say “Merlot!” As the group sips and snarks their way through Napa, hidden tensions bubble up like champagne. From tarot readings to art galleries featuring “The Nanny” (!), it’s a wild ride of self-discovery and hilarious mishaps. Will their friendship survive the weekend? You’ll have to watch to find out!

20. The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind (2019)

William’s a whiz at fixing radios, but when drought hits, his family can’t afford school fees. Undeterred, he sneaks into the library and learns about windmills. As villagers flee and food runs out, William hatches a plan to build a wind turbine. It’s not easy – he needs his dad’s bicycle, their last valuable possession. After a rocky start, William’s mum convinces dad to give it a shot. With help from friends, they build the windmill, bringing hope and crops back to the village. This is one of the Life Changing Movies.

21. The Fundamentals of Caring (2016)

Ben and Trevor’s adventure kicks off with a mission to see the world’s deepest pit. Along the way, they pick up Dot, a hitchhiker who catches Trevor’s eye, and Peaches, a pregnant woman in need. The gang faces unexpected twists, from confronting Trevor’s absent dad to delivering a baby at the bottom of a pit! It’s a journey of laughs, tears, and self-discovery that’ll leave you feeling all warm and fuzzy inside.

22. Marcel the Shell with Shoes On (2022)

This charming flick follows Marcel and his grandma Nana Connie as they team up with Dean, a documentary filmmaker, to find their long-lost family. You’ll laugh, cry, and root for Marcel as he navigates the big world outside his Airbnb home. From backyard expeditions to a viral internet sensation, Marcel’s journey is full of surprises. Watch as he faces challenges, makes new friends, and learns valuable life lessons. With a star-studded cast including Jenny Slate and Isabella Rossellini, this feel-good movie is perfect for all ages.

23. Love at First Sight (2023)

Ready for a rom-com that’ll make your heart soar? This is one of the Romantic Movies On Netflix which follows Hadley and Oliver, two strangers who hit it off at JFK Airport. She’s rushing to her dad’s wedding, he’s heading to a memorial – talk about a meet-cute with a twist! You’ll be rooting for these lovebirds as they navigate missed connexions, family drama, and the statistical probability of love at first sight. Will Hadley find Oliver after losing his number? Can they overcome their emotional baggage? With charming leads and plenty of laughs, this feel-good flick proves that sometimes, the best things in life can’t be measured in numbers.

24. The Greatest Night in Pop (2024)

You’ll get an inside look at how Lionel Richie, Bruce Springsteen, and other pop icons created one of the most impactful singles ever. From last-minute phone calls to studio drama, it’s a rollercoaster of nostalgia and inspiration. Critics are loving it too – it’s got a 98% fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes! #WeAreTheWorld #MusicHistory

25. The Super Mario Bros. Movie (2023)

This animated adventure brings your favourite video game characters to life! You’ll follow Mario and Luigi as they’re whisked away from Brooklyn to a magical world of Koopas and Kongs. Mario lands in the Mushroom Kingdom, while Luigi ends up in Bowser’s clutches. Teaming up with Princess Peach and Toad, Mario races to save his bro and stop Bowser’s wedding plans. Expect epic kart chases, power-ups galore, and a showdown that’ll have you cheering! This is one of the Best Movies On Netflix.

26. Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget (2023)

You’ll follow Ginger and Rocky as they enjoy their peaceful island sanctuary with their little chick, Molly. But when chicken-kind faces a suspicious new danger back on the mainland, our plucky heroes must risk it all. This time, they’re breaking in!

27. The Adam Project (2022)

This Netflix gem stars Ryan Reynolds as Adam, a fighter pilot from 2050 who teams up with his 12-year-old self to save the future. It’s a wild ride packed with laughs, heart, and sci-fi thrills! You’ll follow Adam as he crash-lands in 2022, meets his younger self, and sets off to find his wife Laura in 2018. Along the way, they face off against Maya Sorian, the big bad from 2050, and even team up with Adam’s late dad, Louis. Expect epic battles, family feels, and a dash of time travel chaos.

28. Matilda (1996)

Meet Matilda, a super-smart six-year-old with telekinetic powers! Neglected by her bonkers parents and bullied by the terrifying Miss Trunchbull, Matilda finds solace in books and her kind teacher, Miss Honey. You’ll cheer as Matilda uses her powers to stand up to bullies, from glueing her dad’s hat to his head to tipping water on Trunchbull! With help from Miss Honey, Matilda uncovers dark secrets and fights for justice. It’s a wild ride of chocolate cake, flying chalk, and girl power that’ll leave you grinning.

29. The Long Game (2023)

“The Long Game” takes you back to 1950s Texas, where a group of Mexican-American caddies dream big. These plucky lads from Del Rio face prejudice head-on as they aim to form a high school golf team at the white country club. You’ll cheer for the San Felipe Mustangs as they swing their way through obstacles. Led by a determined veteran-turned-superintendent, these caddies prove they’ve got what it takes. Watch them defy expectations and clinch the 1957 Texas state championship! With stars like Jay Hernandez, Dennis Quaid, and Cheech Marin, it’s a feel-good flick that’ll have you rooting for the underdogs.

30. Wonder (2022)

“Wonder” stars Florence Pugh as Lib, an English nurse sent to rural Ireland in 1862. Her mission? To watch Anna O’Donnell, a girl who claims she hasn’t eaten in four months! You’ll be on the edge of your seat as Lib uncovers shocking secrets. Anna’s family says it’s a miracle, but Lib suspects foul play. As she digs deeper, she discovers a dark past involving Anna’s brother and a twisted religious belief. Will Lib save Anna before it’s too late? Expect twists, turns, and a heart-pounding finale that’ll leave you breathless!

These best feel good movies on netflix are sure to leave you feeling warm and fuzzy inside.

